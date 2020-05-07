Coronavirus Outbreak: Juventus forward Paulo Dybala recovers from coronavirus
Juventus has announced that forward Paulo Dybala has recovered from the new coronavirus.
Juventus issued a brief statement Wednesday saying that Dybala’s two latest tests came back negative for COVID-19. The club says Dybala has “therefore recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime.”
It was reported last week that Dybala was still positive for the disease after several weeks of tests.
Juventus and most of the other Serie A clubs are resuming training this week on an individual basis before full team training restarts on 18 May.
Updated Date: May 07, 2020 08:48:00 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19, Football, Juventus, KickingAround, Paulo Dybala, Serie A
