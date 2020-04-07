You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: JK Rowling reveals she suffered from symptoms but has recovered now

Asian News International Apr 07, 2020 08:24 AM IST

Renowned author and the creator of film series Harry Potter, JK Rowling on Monday said that she suffered from all the COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks but has completely recovered now.

The 54-year-old author took to Twitter to share a technique of relieving respiratory symptoms and said that it helped her, though she did not get herself tested for coronavirus.

She shared a video link by a doctor from a UK based hospital who is seen speaking about the technique to relieve the respiratory symptoms of COVID-19.

"Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot," she tweeted.

In another tweet, Rowling thanked her fans for their concern and reassured that she has completely recovered.

"Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that's recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone," the Harry Potter creator tweeted.

Rowling is the new celebrity to join the list of celebrities associated with the highly contagious virus.

According to the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 has affected over 11 lakh people globally and has claimed over 60 thousand lives.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 08:24:38 IST

