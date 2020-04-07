Coronavirus Outbreak: JK Rowling reveals she suffered from symptoms but has recovered now
Renowned author and the creator of film series Harry Potter, JK Rowling on Monday said that she suffered from all the COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks but has completely recovered now.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
The 54-year-old author took to Twitter to share a technique of relieving respiratory symptoms and said that it helped her, though she did not get herself tested for coronavirus.
She shared a video link by a doctor from a UK based hospital who is seen speaking about the technique to relieve the respiratory symptoms of COVID-19.
"Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot," she tweeted.
In another tweet, Rowling thanked her fans for their concern and reassured that she has completely recovered.
"Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that's recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone," the Harry Potter creator tweeted.
Check out the post
Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020
Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020
Rowling is the new celebrity to join the list of celebrities associated with the highly contagious virus.
According to the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 has affected over 11 lakh people globally and has claimed over 60 thousand lives.
Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 08:24:38 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Fineprint, Harry Potter, JK Rowling
Trending
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
Most Popular
-
Anti-parasitic drug can kill the growth of coronavirus in cells within 48 hours finds new study
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Telangana reports 62 new cases, total rises to 283; Harsh Vardhan declares AIIMS-Jhajjar as dedicated COVID-19 hospital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: Confirmed cases in India at 3113, says ICMR; Rajasthan registers 25 new cases