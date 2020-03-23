Coronavirus outbreak: Italian man flouts nationwide lockdown to play mobile game Pokemon Go

In a bizarre incident, a man broke the coronavirus curfew in Italy and cited popular mobile game Pokemon Go as the reason for doing so.

Italy has borne the brunt of the pandemic. The country has gone into a complete lockdown after over 5,000 deaths.

According to Italian news portal Leggo, the 31-year-old man was caught by police walking on the streets of San Fermo in northern Italy. When questioned, he said, “I have to hunt the Pokemon”. The police did find his reason solid enough and he was charged. As per the report, he was with his daughter.

The man came out of his home with his daughter on the streets. While returning, the avid game lover continued to lurk outside to hunt the precious Pokemons, when he encountered the Carabinieri, who had no other option but to charge him.

The country has been in a lockdown from 10 March since Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte issued an order. People are allowed to go out only if they need essential commodities like food and medicine.

No one can venture outside after 6 pm. Certainly not for a virtual hunting game such as Pokemon Go.

According to the reports, the man from San Fermo joined over 43,000 people who have been charged for breaking the quarantine rules.

Italian PM Conte has indicated that the lockdown could be extended beyond 3 April, 2020 if the current coronavirus situation in the country doesn’t improve.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 15:18:35 IST

