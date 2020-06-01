You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Italian football federation considering possibility of allowing fans into stadiums in July

The Associated Press Jun 01, 2020 21:25 PM IST

Italian football authorities are considering the possibility of allowing fans into stadiums starting next month.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Italian football federation considering possibility of allowing fans into stadiums in July

Representational image. AP

The Italian league is set to resume on 20 June with no spectators allowed. There are also strict rules limiting the number of people in the stadium to 300. That includes both teams, staff and journalists.

Italian media are reporting that the football federation could discuss the possibility of increasing that number and permitting a vastly reduced number of fans.

Federation president Gabriele Gravina says “it’s something I really wish for with all my heart.”

Gravina says “it’s unthinkable that in a stadium that can hold 60,000 there’s not space for a small percentage of fans with the necessary precautions.”

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 21:25:49 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, FIGC, Football, Gabriele Gravina, KickingAround, Serie A


Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

New French study suggests 10% of diabetes patients who contract COVID-19 die within a week

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 01 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 01 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres