Coronavirus Outbreak: Italian football federation considering possibility of allowing fans into stadiums in July
Italian football authorities are considering the possibility of allowing fans into stadiums starting next month.
The Italian league is set to resume on 20 June with no spectators allowed. There are also strict rules limiting the number of people in the stadium to 300. That includes both teams, staff and journalists.
Italian media are reporting that the football federation could discuss the possibility of increasing that number and permitting a vastly reduced number of fans.
Federation president Gabriele Gravina says “it’s something I really wish for with all my heart.”
Gravina says “it’s unthinkable that in a stadium that can hold 60,000 there’s not space for a small percentage of fans with the necessary precautions.”
Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 21:25:49 IST
