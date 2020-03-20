Coronavirus outbreak: Italian doctor who spoke about having to treat patients without gloves dies from COVID-19

An Italian doctor who had spoken out about having to treat coronavirus patients without gloves due to a supply shortage has died from the disease.

As per a report in Washington Post, Italy’s National Federation of Doctors and General Practitioners announced that 57-yer-old Marcello Natali died Wednesday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and then battling double pneumonia.

Weeks before his diagnosis and death, the doctor had given an interview where he raised alarms about the number of doctors in the country who had been infected by the virus.

In an interview with Euronews, Natali had revealed he was not able to work with gloves simply because they have run out.

In the course of the interview, the doctor had said that they were not prepared to face such a situation, especially growing up in a post-antibiotic era where everyone thought that a pill was enough to combat any disease.

According to reports, the doctor died in isolation while being quarantined in intensive care. Following his diagnosis, Natali was hospitalised in Cremona before being transferred to Milan when he developed double pneumonia

Washington Post quoted Italian news agency ANSA that Natali is among 13 doctors who have succumbed to the virus while treating patients amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus has struck over 2 lakh people around the world with over 10,000 deaths due to the disease.

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 19:28:27 IST

