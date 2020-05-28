Coronavirus Outbreak: Italian artiste Andrea Bocelli confirms diagnosis, assures he's had 'swift and full recovery'
Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli recently revealed that he had a "swift and full recovery" from COVID-19 after he contracted the virus in March.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
The singer's recovery came in just before he dropped his popular webcast on Easter Sunday.
According to Variety, Bocelli said that he did not reveal about his diagnosis earlier due to the privacy concerns of his family. He has also donated his blood plasma for research purposes on the virus.
"The pandemic which has shaken the world has also affected — albeit mildly — me and certain members of my family. I certainly didn't want to unnecessarily alarm my fans and also wished to protect my family's privacy," Variety quoted Bocelli's statement.
"We were fortunate enough to have a swift and full recovery by the end of March," the statement continued. "Given the chance to donate blood to help find a cure for COVID, my response was an immediate 'yes.' A modest — but
fundamental — gesture, through which I am playing my small part," his statement further read.
The opera singer who lost his eyesight at the age of 12 broke the Internet with his 'Music for Hope' concert. The performance became a major hit as it was viewed by over 28 million people across the globe in the first 24 hours.
With over 2 lakh coronavirus cases, Italy remains one of the most hardly hit countries by the highly contagious virus.
Check out the post
Andrea Bocelli didn't reveal his coronavirus diagnosis "out of respect for those for whom contracting the virus has had more serious consequences."https://t.co/rW0S76PxRe
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 26, 2020
(With inputs from Asian News International)
Updated Date: May 28, 2020 08:25:12 IST
Tags : Andrea Bocelli, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Diagnosis, Italian Artiste, Opera Singer, Tune In, TuneIn
Trending
-
Hypertension: How a hormone called aldosterone may have been the cause of your high blood pressure
-
Review study suggests vitamin D may not be a predictor of COVID-19 deaths, unlike previously thought
-
Can artificial sunlight kill the COVID-19 causing virus?
-
Coronavirus infection: How long do COVID-19 patients remain infectious?
-
Study says mutations of SARS-CoV-2 virus might not be as harmful as the original strain
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Novavax starts phase I/II clinical trials, here's all you need to know about the vaccine
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 2,091 people test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra today; confirmed cases rise to 54,758 in state
-
Bangladesh medical team says Ivermectin with antibiotic Doxycycline works to treat COVID-19 patients
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 459 people test positive for COVID-19 in Pune today, total number of cases rises to 6,153
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Assam reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with 39 new infections; 107 active cases in state currently
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Railways will partially restore train services from 1 June, says Centre; bookings for 200 trains to begin tomorrow