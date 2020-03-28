Coronavirus Outbreak: Iranian Olympic medallist Ehsan Hadadi tests positive for COVID-19
Ehsan Hadadi, Iran’s first Olympic track and field medallist, has tested positive for coronavirus, World Athletics reported on Saturday.
Hadadi, the Asian discus champion who became a national hero when he won silver at the 2012 Olympics in London, has an athletics base in the US but was at home in Tehran when he contracted the virus.
“We’ve received word that Iranian discus thrower @EhsanHadadi has tested positive for Coronavirus. We wish him a full and swift recovery,” World Athletics, the sport’s global governing body, said on Twitter.
Tasnim news agency reported Iran Athletic Federation doctor Ashkan Ordibehesht as saying that the 35-year-old Ehsan had self-quarantined after being diagnosed with the virus. “His recovery is going well,” the doctor added.
Hadadi, a six-times Asian Championship winner and Asian discus record holder, had been among the favourites to win gold at this year’s Tokyo Games before the announcement of their postponement on Tuesday.
When Hadadi won his Olympic medal, it was the first time an Iranian had stood on the podium at the Games in any sport other than wrestling, weightlifting or taekwondo.
He was also his country’s first-ever world championship medallist in 2011.
Iran has been among the countries worst affected by the spread of the coronavirus. The death toll in the country rose to 2,517 on Saturday, with 139 fatalities in the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry spokesman said.
Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 22:42:15 IST
Tags : Ashkan Ordibehesht, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Discus Throw, Ehsan Hadadi, Iran Athletic Federation, SportsTracker, World Athletics
