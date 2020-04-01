Coronavirus Outbreak: IOC declares force majeure on oil purchases from Saudi, UAE, Iraq, Kuwait
New Delhi: India's top oil firm IOC has declared force majeure on crude purchases from four of its biggest suppliers - Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE and Kuwait - as refinery run rates have been cut down in view of plummeting fuel demand following a nationwide lockdown.
Sources said IOC has asked the four suppliers to defer some of the volumes they were to deliver in April.
The company has reduced processing at its refineries by at least one-fourth as shutting down of businesses, suspension of flights and most vehicles staying off-road due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown has led to drastic fall in demand.
A force majeure event refers to the occurrence of an event that is outside the reasonable control of a party and which prevents that party from performing its obligations under a contract.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
The sources said petrol sales fell 8 percent in March compared to February, while diesel demand was down 16 percent. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) sales fell 20 percent.
The government declared a 21-day nationwide lockdown beginning 25 March to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The sources said with demand falling, crude intake at refineries has been cut.
Both crude and finished petroleum product tanks are full to the brim and refineries cannot take more crude.
While Adnoc of UAE has shown favourable intent to defer supplies, Saudi Arabia and Iraq are yet to respond to IOC request, they said.
Besides IOC, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) too has declared force majeure on Iraqi supplies.
Also, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has shut a third of its 15 million tonnes a year refinery and has declared force majeure with all suppliers.
Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 18:28:12 IST
Tags : ATF, Aviation Turbine Fuel, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Crude Oil, Diesel, Indian Oil Corp, IOC, IOCL, Iraq, Jet Fuel, Kuwait, Lockdown, NewsTracker, Oil, Oil Demand, Petrol, Refinery, Saudi Arabia, Shutdown, UAE
Trending
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect