Coronavirus Outbreak: International Tennis Federation puts about half its staff on furlough, cutting salaries
The International Tennis Federation is putting about half of its staff on furlough and cutting other employees’ salaries because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The move includes a 30 percent pay drop in 2020 for ITF President David Haggerty and reductions of 10 or 20 percent for others.
Haggerty wrote in an email to the AP on Thursday that the ITF’s finance committee and board “looked at all areas where we felt we could make savings in the short term to be prepared for the return to tennis.”
Haggerty also said that the group’s reserve funds are available to help individual countries’ tennis federations be prepared for tournaments and grassroots efforts once it’s deemed safe to return to competition.
The ITF oversees the Fed Cup and Davis Cup, along with hundreds of lower-tier tournaments around the world.
The Fed Cup finals this month have been postponed; the Davis Cup finals are scheduled for late November. All tournaments are on hold until at least mid-July.
Haggerty wrote to the AP: “In these unprecedented times, it is hard to predict when we will return to tennis.”
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 23:34:57 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, David Haggerty, Davis Cup Finals, International Tennis Federation, International Tennis Federation (ITF), ITF, Tennis
Trending
-
World Health Day 2020: Why becoming a nurse is not as easy as you might think
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: No COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today; Maharashtra tally rises to 1,018
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 45-yr-old woman becomes first COVID-19 patient in Tripura; ICMR says over one lakh samples tested
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: Confirmed cases in India at 3113, says ICMR; Rajasthan registers 25 new cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Second person in Dharavi tests positive for COVID-19; 576 Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Maharashtra