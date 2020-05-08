You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Inter Milan players allowed to resume training after squad tests negative for COVID-19

The Associated Press May 08, 2020 17:34 PM IST

Inter Milan players can resume training at the club’s Suning Center after everyone from the first team tested negative for the coronavirus.

File image of Inter Milan squad. AP

Inter had to delay the resumption of training earlier in the week because not everyone on the team had been tested for COVID-19.

The club says all tests have now come back negative and that “optional individual training sessions will begin this afternoon.”

AC Milan has also reopened its training center for its players.

Most of the other Italian league clubs had already resumed training on an individual basis this week before full team training restarts on May 18.

Updated Date: May 08, 2020 17:34:48 IST

