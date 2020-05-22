Coronavirus Outbreak: Inspired by Bundesliga’s return, Cricket South Africa plans isolation of players, support staff in ‘bio-bubble’
Cape Town: Cricket South Africa (CSA) plan to isolate players and support staff in a “bio-bubble” to minimise their exposure to COVID-19 and hasten a return to play.
CSA has studied the best practises used by the German Bundesliga, which resumed last weekend, and hope to implement them when India are scheduled to visit for three lucrative Twenty20 Internationals in late August.
But the tour remains in doubt as government models suggest the virus could peak in South Africa during August or September.
It poses the question of how to minimise exposure for players, coaches and support staff.
Team doctor Shuaib Manjra said they have worked on a plan, having also liaised with the cricket boards in England and Australia.
“The bio-bubble would be a sanitised cricket biosphere with strict entry standards and limited movement out of this cordon,” he told reporters via a teleconference.
“This will require regular testing of all of those within the bubble.
“We want to create a sanitised cricket eco-system that will ensure we account for the entire chain of operations that are sanitised and grant protection to all role-players.
“We have drawn from our colleagues in England and Australia, and we have learned from (football’s) La Liga and the Bundesliga.”
Manjra said they are facing unknown risk factors, including what effect COVID-19 has on the health of infected athletes once they have recovered.
“What is the impact of intense physical activity on players infected with COVID-19 when they return to play?
“What happens when one of our players contracts COVID-19, and I have no doubt that many will. When are they safe to return to play and what are the (health) risks to them when they do? We need to understand this.”
All South African sports are preparing to petition government to allow them to renew activities, with the country still under a tight lockdown.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 22, 2020 20:38:39 IST
Tags : Bundesliga, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Cricket, Cricket South Africa, CSA, LaLiga, Sports, SportsTracker
Trending
-
Life after COVID-19: What the road to recovery from the coronavirus looks like
-
New study claims that COVID-19 could cause thyroid disease in patients
-
10 ways you can help children with intellectual disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic
-
COVID-19: Potential neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2 found in a SARS patient
-
What is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and how is it linked to COVID-19?
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Harvard studies show DNA vaccines provide partial immunity and antibodies prevent reinfection
Most Popular
-
Bangladesh medical team says Ivermectin with antibiotic Doxycycline works to treat COVID-19 patients
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Railways will partially restore train services from 1 June, says Centre; bookings for 200 trains to begin tomorrow
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Assam reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with 39 new infections; 107 active cases in state currently
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Rajasthan reports highest single-day spike in cases as 242 more test positive; case count climbs to 5,202, toll touches 131
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 366 new COVID-19 infections reported in Gujarat today, total number of cases rises to 11,746 in state