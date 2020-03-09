Coronavirus outbreak: IndiGo cancels flights to Doha till 17 March after Qatar bans entry of Indian nationals
Mumbai: Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday said it is cancelling flights to Doha till 17 March, following travel ban imposed by Qatar on Indian nationals due to coronavirus scare.
Qatar has temporarily banned entry of people coming from India and 13 other countries in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, which has infected thousands of people.
In a statement, the airline said it would be cancelling flights to Doha till 17 March. "We will be monitoring the situation closely and will share further updates once the ban is lifted," it said.
Apart from India, the temporary ban by Qatar will also be applicable on people coming from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.
Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 18:19:05 IST
