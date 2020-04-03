Coronavirus Outbreak: India's top-level executives lead by example; donate entire salaries
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit businesses and the global economy, Indian businesses have put its best foot forward to solve this crisis and has come together like never before.
India is witnessing corporate leaders and start-up founders coming forward in doing their bit for the society.
Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India has pledged to donate one month salary to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund to fight against Covid-19.
The contribution by Mr. Chaba comes close on the heels of the recent aid MG Motor India announced of Rs. 2 crore for the government hospitals and health institutions providing medical assistance in Gurugram and Halol (Vadodara), where the carmaker’s facilities are located.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra pledged to donate his full salary for the coming months in a bid to strengthen the efforts to combat the novel coronavirus, which has become a threat worldwide. Setting an example, Anand Mahinda has also urged various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystem.
Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that he will not draw a salary for the next two months to help those employees impacted by the pandemic. Mr. Sharma has committed the money to any needs of Paytm office help or staff.
Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director and Founder, Aye Finance announced a donation of undisclosed amount towards PM cares Fund to help government, hospitals and health institutions to combat the unprecedented crisis. Additionally, in order to aid support, Aye Finance employees have also proactively decided to donate their one day salary to the PM cares fund.
Updated Date: Apr 03, 2020 12:09:52 IST
Tags : Anand Mahindra, CEO, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Donation, Lockdown, Mahindra Group, MG Motorn India, NewsTracker, Paytm, PM CARES Fund, Rajeev Chaba, Salaries, Shutdown, Vijay Shekhar Sharma
