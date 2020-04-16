Coronavirus Outbreak: India's toll rises to 420 as confirmed cases jump to 12,759; Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu worst affected
New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 12,759, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
According to the official data, India has 10,824 active cases and 1,514 discharged and cured cases. Meanwhile, 420 people have died from the disease which originated in China.
Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country which stands at 2,919, including 295 cured and discharged and 187 deaths.
With 1,578 coronavirus cases, Delhi is in the second position of India's tally of corona infected people, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,242) and Rajasthan (1,023).
Kerala, which reported India's first coronavirus case, has 388 confirmed cases, including 295 cured and discharged and 187 deaths.
On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, that border the National Capital, have 773 and 205 cases, respectively.
Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh and Pudducherry have reported 33, 21 and 7 cases respectively. While West Bengal has 231 coronavirus infected people, Odisha has confirmed 60 cases.
The newly carved union territories — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir — have 17 and 300 cases, respectively.
In the North East, 33 people were detected positive for COVID-19 in Assam, which is the worst-affected states in the region. Six corona cases were confirmed from Meghalaya, two each from Manipur and Tripura and one from Arunachal Pradesh. Nagaland remains free from coronavirus till date, said the ministry.
Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 23:36:26 IST
