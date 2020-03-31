Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian football team donates undisclosed amount to PM-CARES Fund, announces captain Sunil Chhetri

The Indian football team has donated an undisclosed amount of money as its contribution towards the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, captain Sunil Chhetri said on Tuesday.

Chhetri said the team has sent the amount to the PM-Cares Fund.

"We've always received more than we can give. Which is why in this time of need, all of us national team players have come together and put on the table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund to help India's fight with the pandemic," Chhetri said in a series of tweets.

"It's been heartening to see everyone cutting across caps, goals, age and experience give, and give with a smile. When word got out, even some who have long stopped pulling on an India shirt, turned up and asked to be counted. That's what a team is all about," he added.

Chhetri hoped that the act of the national football team will also "prod" others who have the means to donate.

"The ONLY reason we're talking about this here is so that it can gently prod those who have been fortunate enough to get, to give back. We're in this together."

The national team's two World Cup qualifiers matches earlier scheduled in March and June were postponed due to the worsening pandemic. The country, which is in the midst of a 21-day lockdown, has seen 35 deaths and have more than one thousand active cases.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 21:57:45 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Football, Indian Football Team, KickingAround, Sunil Chhetri