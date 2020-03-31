Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian football team donates undisclosed amount to PM-CARES Fund, announces captain Sunil Chhetri
The Indian football team has donated an undisclosed amount of money as its contribution towards the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, captain Sunil Chhetri said on Tuesday.
Chhetri said the team has sent the amount to the PM-Cares Fund.
"We've always received more than we can give. Which is why in this time of need, all of us national team players have come together and put on the table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund to help India's fight with the pandemic," Chhetri said in a series of tweets.
"It's been heartening to see everyone cutting across caps, goals, age and experience give, and give with a smile. When word got out, even some who have long stopped pulling on an India shirt, turned up and asked to be counted. That's what a team is all about," he added.
Chhetri hoped that the act of the national football team will also "prod" others who have the means to donate.
"The ONLY reason we're talking about this here is so that it can gently prod those who have been fortunate enough to get, to give back. We're in this together."
The national team's two World Cup qualifiers matches earlier scheduled in March and June were postponed due to the worsening pandemic. The country, which is in the midst of a 21-day lockdown, has seen 35 deaths and have more than one thousand active cases.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 21:57:45 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Football, Indian Football Team, KickingAround, Sunil Chhetri
Trending
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect