Coronavirus Outbreak: India women's cricketer Richa Ghosh donates Rs 1 lakh to Bengal Chief Minister's Relief Fund
Kolkata: Sixteen-year-old all-rounder Richa Ghosh, who represented India in the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this month, has donated Rs 1 lakh to the Bengal Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richa's father Manabendra Ghosh went to the Siliguri district magistrate Sumanta Sahay's residence to hand over the cheque on Saturday, Cricket Association of Bengal said.
"When everybody is fighting COVID-19 and the chief minister has appealed for a united battle against it, I thought of contributing a bit as a responsible citizen of the country," Richa, who played two matches in the T20 World Cup including the final, said.
Having made her debut in the tri-series in Australia before the T20 World Cup, Richa and Shafali Verma were the two 16-year-olds who played the final which India lost to Australia by 85 runs on 8 March.
CAB affiliated units and officials too came forward and announced their contributions through the state body.
"66 CAB match observers have pooled in Rs 1.5 lakh, while 82 scorers contributed their day's pay aggregating to an amount of Rs 77,420," CAB stated.
Dipak Singh, representative of Mohammedan Sporting Club at the CAB donated Rs 2 lakh to the Relief Fund.
Former women's Test player Mithu Mukherjee has expressed her desire to contribute Rs 25,000.
Coach of Bengal women's U-23 team Jayanta Ghosh Dastidar would contribute Rs 10,000.
Among the affiliated units of CAB, White Border Club and Vijay Sports Club announced a donation of Rs 50,000 each.
Uttar Pally Milan Sangha, Suburban Club and Rangers Club would make contributions of Rs 25,000 each.
Among the District Sports Associations (DSA), Coochbehar DSA agreed to donate Rs. 10,000 to the State Relief Fund, the statement added.
Follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak here
Updated Date: Mar 29, 2020 13:53:42 IST
Tags : Bengal Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket Association Of Bengal, Richa Ghosh, SportsTracker
Trending
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: G20 leaders to support strengthening WHO's mandate, pledge $5 trillion for global economy
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India