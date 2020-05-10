Coronavirus Outbreak: India has reported total of 62,939 cases, says health ministry; passenger train operations to partially resume from 12 May

India has reported a total of 62,939 COVID-19 cases till Sunday, with Maharashtra alone reporting 20,228 of these infections, a report by the Union health ministry has stated.

However, the report said that India's mortality rate is 3.35 percent, as compared to the global average of 6.9 percent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 41,472, while 19,357 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The recovery rate stands at about 30.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, in what can be seen as a step towards easing the nationwide lockdown, an official release said that the Railways plans to gradually restart passenger trains from 12 May.

State-wise cases and deaths

A total 128 deaths were reported in the country since Saturday morning — 48 in Maharashtra, 23 in Gujarat, 15 in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in West Bengal, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Rajasthan and Delhi, four in Tamil Nadu, three in Andhra Pradesh, two in Punjab and one each in Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh and Assam.

Of the 2,109 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 779 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 472 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 215, West Bengal at 171, Rajasthan at 106, Uttar Pradesh at 74, Delhi at 73, and Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu at 44.

The death toll is 31 in Punjab, 30 each in Karnataka and Telangana. Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana each have registered nine COVID-19 deaths, Bihar five and Kerala four.

Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities. Odisha, Chandigarh, Assam and Himachal Pradesh have reported two deaths each.

Meghalaya and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 20,228,followed by Gujarat at 7,796, Delhi at 6,542, Tamil Nadu at 6,535, Rajasthan at 3,708, Madhya Pradesh at 3,614 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,373.

The number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 1,930 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,786 in West Bengal and 1,762 in Punjab.

They have risen to 1,163 in Telangana, 836 in Jammu and Kashmir, 794 in Karnataka, 675 in Haryana and 591 in Bihar.

Kerala has reported 505 coronavirus cases so far, while Odisha has 294 cases. A total of 169 people have been infected with the virus in Chandigarh and 156 in Jharkhand.

Tripura has reported 134 cases, Uttarakhand has 67 cases, Assam 63 and Chhattisgarh 59. Himachal Pradesh has 50 and Ladakh has registered 42 cases so far.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya has registered 13 cases, Puducherry has nine, while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases. Manipur has two cases. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported a case each.

West Bengal reports highest mortality rate, says Union health ministry

According to the health ministry, the highest mortality rate was recorded in West Bengal at 9.57 percent, where 1,786 cases and 171 deaths have been reported. On 5 May, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) sent to the state had said that the mortality rate in West Bengal was 12.8 percent. This figure stood lower in Maharashtra, where the mortality rate was 3.85 percent, higher than the national average. Of the 128 new COVID-19 deaths in India, 48 were recorded in India's financial capital.

With 7,796 infections, Gujarat reported a mortality rate of 6.05 percent. The figure in Delhi, which has the third highest number of cases in the country, stood at 1.12 percent.

India carried out 86,000 tests for COVID-19 on Saturday and India''s testing capacity now stands at 95,000 samples per day, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan told reporters after inspecting a COVID-19 care centre in the Mandoli area in the national capital.

India had started from one laboratory and now there are 472 laboratories testing for COVID-19, he said.

There are 4362 corona care centres across the country where 3,46,856 patients with mild or very mild symptoms can be kept, he said.

"We are moving fast on path of success in the fight against COVID-19. The doubling rate for the last three days is 12 (days). The recovery rate has crossed 30 per cent. Out of around 60,000 COVID-19 patients, about 20,000 have recovered and gone home," Vardhan said.

"Our mortality rate is still at 3.3 percent.... In the last 24 hours, there has been no case in 10 states and Union territories. There are four states or Union territories where there has not been a single case till now," Vardhan said.

Three migrant workers die near Maharashtra-MP border

Three migrant workers who were on their way to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra, mostly walking, died in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, officials said.

The trio were among thousands of migrant workers who have set out on foot for their home states from Maharashtra in the last few weeks amid lockdown on account for coronavirus.

While autopsy reports were yet to be available, doctors said the possible cause of deaths was fatigue and dehydration in peak summer heat.

The deceased, who were traveling separately, were identified as Lalluram (55), resident of village Chhudiya in Prayagraj district, Prem Bahadur (50), resident of Siddharth Nagar and Anees Ahmed (42) of Hardas Girja village of Fatehpur.

Railways to partially resume passenger train operations from 12 May

The Indian Railways will resume passenger train operations from 12 May nearly after two months when services were stopped due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Initially, the Railways will run 15 pairs of trains and the booking for reservation for these trains will start at 4 pm on 11 May.

An official press release on Sunday said: "Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12 May, initially with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys)."

"These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi," added the release.

"Thereafter, Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and an adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains every day as 'Shramik Special' for stranded migrants," said the release.

Only online bookings are allowed and ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed.

As per the release, the booking for reservation for these trains will start at 4 pm on 11th May and will be available only on the IRCTC website (https://www.irctc.co.in/). Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets including platform tickets shall be issued.

Only the passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations.

"Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations. It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train. Further details including train schedule will be issued separately in due course," added the press release issued by the PIB.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 10, 2020 22:00:05 IST

