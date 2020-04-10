India committed to help in 'humanity's fight' against COVID-19, Modi acknowledges Netanyahu, Bolsonaro's thanks for agreeing to export HCQ
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Israel and Brazil that India is ready to do whatever is possible to help its friends in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Modi made the remarks after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro thanked New Delhi for allowing the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the raw materials to produce it.
The drug has been cited by many as a viable therapeutic solution to fight the coronavirus infection.
"Thank you President @jairbolsonaro. The India-Brazil partnership is stronger than ever in these challenging times," Modi wrote on Twitter.
India is committed to contributing to humanity's fight against this pandemic, he said.
Modi was responding to a tweet by President Bolsonaro who thanked him for allowing shipment of raw material needed to produce hydroxychloroquine.
In a tweet to Prime Minister Netanyahu, Modi said, "We have to jointly fight this pandemic. India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends."
"Praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel," he said. Earlier, Netanyahu thanked.
Updated Date: Apr 10, 2020
