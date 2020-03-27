Coronavirus Outbreak: In UK, dogs to be tested to check if they can detect COVID-19
UK-based charity has said that they will test special sniffer dogs to see if they can detect Coronavirus.
‘Medical Detection Dogs' has already done some pioneering works in training dogs to smell out malaria, cancer and Parkinson's.
As per a report by the BBC, the charity plans to conduct trials to see if dogs can sniff out the Coronavirus. The trials will be conducted in partnership with Durham University and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
Speaking to the BBC, Dr Claire Guest, who heads the charity, said that they are trying to find out how to safely catch the odour of the virus from patients, adding that she is sure dogs can detect COVID-19.
According to Dr Guest, if their trials prove fruitful, it could be a fast, effective and non-invasive method of making sure NHS (National Health Service) testing resources are used only when really needed.
Professor James Logan, who is the head of disease control at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, told BBC that research has already showed that dogs have the ability to detect the smell of malaria quite accurately, which is “above the World Health Organization standards for a diagnostic.”
As per a report in Metro UK, he went on to add that respiratory diseases like COVID-19 change body odour, so there is a high chance that trained dogs could actually detect it.
The news comes amidst UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reveal that he has been infected by the virus and that he's gone into self-isolation. UK's Prince Charles is also reported to be infected.
The Coronavirus pandemic has struck 199 countries across the world, affecting over 5 lakh and killing over 24,000 globally.
Updated Date: Mar 27, 2020 19:32:48 IST
Tags : Boris Johnson, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Dogs, Prince Charles, Sniffer Dogs
