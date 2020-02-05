Coronavirus outbreak in China: Newborn tests positive with coronavirus in Wuhan, doctors concerned over contraction of infection in womb

A newborn in China's Wuhan has tested positive for the coronavirus, Chinese media said on Wednesday, adding that the development has caused concerns that the "infection could be contracted in the womb". The South China Morning Post reported that the infant was 30 hours old when the infection was detected.

However, state broadcaster CCTV reported that two infants had been infected. "The mother of the newborn was a confirmed patient of the coronavirus. At present, the infant’s vital signs are stable,” the report was quoted as saying.

A physician at Wuhan's children’s hospital was also quoted as saying that the case was an indication that "we should be concerned about the possible new transmission route of the coronavirus".

Last week, a woman diagnosed with coronavirus in China's Heilongjiang province, gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Fox News reported. The report said that the woman had come in contact with relatives who had travelled from Wuhan and had been infected.

A research institute in China's virus-hit Wuhan city has applied for a patent on the use of a drug made in the US after it was found to be effective in treating patients infected with the coronavirus, raising questions whether the lab's move violated the intellectual property rights.

As the coronavirus strain officially named as 2019 n-CoV wreaked havoc in China and abroad, there is a race to develop a viable medicine to treat an increasing number of cases as well as a vaccine to prevent its spread.

In a breakthrough of sorts, US doctors treating a coronavirus patient early this month reported his successful recovery after treating with experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir. This prompted China to announce immediate field trials to test the drug.

China's National Health Commission on Monday said the drug trials were being carried out at multiple hospitals in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2020 18:24:31 IST

Tags : China, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Diagnosis, Coronavirus In China, Coronavirus Infection, NewsTracker, World, Wuhan, Wuhan Virus