In 24 hours, 8 deaths reported in India, COVID-19 cases rise to 4,421 with 354 new cases; govt says cluster containment showing positive results
With 354 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total count of COVID-19 cases in India has gone up to 4,421, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said in its daily briefing on Tuesday.
"A total of 4,421 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in India till now as 354 new cases were reported since yesterday," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said.
"A total of 117 deaths have been reported so far including 8 deaths reported since yesterday," he added.
Agarwal said that till now 326 persons have been discharged after recovering from the infection, further adding that the government is adopting a strategy for cluster containment.
"This strategy is producing positive results, especially in Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pathanamthitta, Bhilwara and East Delhi," he said.
Speaking on efforts being taken to tackle a sudden rise in coronavirus cases, Agarawal said that the Indian Railways has prepared 40,000 isolation beds in 2,500 coaches, and work is on to scale it up further.
"They are making 375 isolation beds daily and this is going on across 133 locations across the country," said Agarwal.
Quoting an ICMR study, the health ministry also emphasised on the need to continue following social distancing guidelines. Agarwal said that if someone doesn't follow social distancing then in 30 days a single infected person can infect 406 people, whereas only 2.5 persons will be infected if social distancing is maintained by a single individual.
Meanwhile, ICMR's R Gangakhedkar said at the briefing that 1,07,006 tests have been conducted for coronavirus so far. Currently, 136 government labs are working and 59 private labs have been given permission.
With inputs from ANI
Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 17:53:46 IST
