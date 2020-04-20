IIT-Kharagpur sets up research fund on coronavirus; institute to work on developing rapid diagnostic kits, PPEs for health workers

The Indian Institute of Technology – Kharagpur has set up research funding for work related to the novel coronavirus.

IIT-KGP would be working on development of rapid diagnostic kits, real-time PCR machines, body suits for COVID-19 patients, personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers, among others.

It has earmarked Rs 50 Lakh for phase I of 8 projects towards development of prototypes.

“For most of these projects, the prototypes are expected to be ready within a duration of 3 – 4 weeks, while a couple of them would take about 6 months to deliver the results,” says IIT-Kharagpur.

Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to appreciate the institute for working towards innovating and developing techniques to help the country fight against the deadly virus.

The institute’s director, Prof. Virendra Kumar Tewari, said it is its responsibility to improve the quality of life of the last person of the society.

He added that IIT-Kharagpur is working on project proposals and evaluating them keeping in mind the need of the country, cost and product delivery period.

Apart from IIT-KGP, other IITs are contributing in the battle against the deadly virus.

IIT-Jodhpur is developing low-cost ceramic porous mask for COVID-19 health workers. It is also working in the development of anti-microbial superhydrophobic coating on PPEs.

IIT-Indore is working on design and development of customised reusable 3-D printed mask and wearable shape memory alloy sensor for monitoring body temperature. It is manufacturing hand santizers in line with World Health Organisation’s guidelines.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 20:09:38 IST

