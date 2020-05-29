Coronavirus Outbreak: If all goes to plan, LaLiga chief Javier Tebas expects 2020-21 season to start on 12 September
The next LaLiga season will begin on 12 September if the organisers’ bid to complete the current campaign after a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic goes to plan, president Javier Tebas has said.
Having received government approval last weekend, LaLiga is set to start up again on 11 June and finish on 19 July.
All matches will be played without spectators although fixtures are yet to be officially confirmed.
“The important thing will be when the season finishes although we’ll only be able to congratulate ourselves when we start the following season,” Tebas said on Friday in an online forum organised by Spanish newspaper Marca.
“God willing that day will be 12 September and hopefully we’ll be able to say we have overcome this most difficult period but at least we will be better prepared.”
Tebas has led the campaign to get the season back on track since it was postponed on 12 March, warning that clubs could lose up to one billion euros ($1.11 billion) collectively if the remaining 11 rounds of matches could not be completed.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 29, 2020 18:06:43 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Spain, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Football, Javier Tebas, LaLiga, LaLiga 2019-20, Spanish LaLiga 2019-20
