You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: ICC CEC unanimously agrees for revamp of its Future Tours and Programmes till 2023

Press Trust of India Apr 23, 2020 19:55 PM IST

Dubai: The ICC Chief Executives on Thursday unanimously agreed on a revamp of its Future Tours and Programmes till 2023 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought the world to a grinding halt.

Coronavirus Outbreak: ICC CEC unanimously agrees for revamp of its Future Tours and Programmes till 2023

Representational photo. Reuters

The CEC meeting, held via tele-conference, decided that a call on the World Test Championship and the proposed ODI league, scheduled in June, can be taken at a later date.

"There was agreement that the disrupted FTP programme would need to be collectively reviewed through to 2023 with a view to rescheduling as much of the cricket that has been postponed due to COVID-19 as possible," the ICC said in a statement.

Already, England's tour of Sri Lanka stands postponed along with Australia's tour of New Zealand. Pakistan and West Indies' tours during the English summer also look to be in serious doubt.

It was also learnt that contingency plans are being made for the T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled for October and November.

"The CEC was updated on the continuing contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC women's Cricket World Cup 2021.

"Planning for both events as currently scheduled is ongoing.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 19:55:06 IST

Tags : Cricket, FTP, Future Tours And Programmes, ICC, ICC CEC, ICC Chief Executives' Committee, International Cricket Council, Sports, SportsTracker

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Coronavirus India Roundup, April 23: Over 5 lakh tests conducted, Gujarat sees rise in cases, Dharavi situation escalates

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 23 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 23 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres