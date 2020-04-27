Coronavirus Outbreak: IBPS defers declaring results for various recruitment exams; visit www.ibps.in for more details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has deferred the announcement of results of several recruitment exams in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The posts for which results are to be declared include probationary officers, clerks and specialist officers.

“Due to the unforeseen circumstances, i.e., COVID-19 pandemic, the declaration of results of Provisional Allotment for CRP- PO/MT- IX, CRP – CLERKS – IX and CRP - SPL - IX stands postponed until further orders,” said IBPS said in a notification.

Candidates have been advised to visit the official website www.ibps.in for further updates. IBPS holds recruitment exams for various posts in affiliated banking institutions, including regional rural banks.

According to its website, over 1 crore candidates registered for various IBPS exams during 2018-19. The selection process generally consists of three stages – preliminary examination, main examination and interview.

Last month, IBPS had postponed recruitment process in the face of rising number of coronavirus cases.

The recruitment agency will conduct the preliminary examination for officer scale – I post and office assistant between 1 August and 16 August. The single examination for officer scale – II and III is scheduled on 13 September. The main examination for officer scale – I will be conducted on 13 September and office assistant on 19 September.

The preliminary exam for probationary officers will be held between 3 October and 10 October and the main exam is scheduled for 28 November. In case of clerks, the preliminary exam will be held from 12-19 December and the main exam on 24 January, 2021. IBPS will conduct the prelims for specialist officers between 26-27 December, the main exam is scheduled for 30 January, 2021.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2020 13:29:02 IST

