Coronavirus Outbreak: IAS officer 'skips' home quarantine in Kerala; travels to Bengaluru to be with kin
Kollam: An IAS officer in Kerala has 'skipped' home quarantine after his return from Singapore nearly ten days ago and seems to have left for Bengaluru to be with his brother, prompting the state government to seek an explanation from him, a top district official said on Friday.
Kollam Sub-Collector Anupam Mishra had returned to the state on 19 March from Singapore and was advised to remain under home quarantine, as per the protocol for overseas returnees in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, District Collector B Abdul Nasser said.
The bureaucrat from Uttar Pradesh was on leave after his marriage and had taken permission to travel to Malaysia and Singapore.
"On his return, I advised him to remain under home quarantine. It seems like he left to be with his family at Bengaluru," Nasser told PTI.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
He said the state government has sought an explanation in this regard.
"We have asked him to provide his current address and travel details to Bengaluru. On his return to Kerala from the foreign trip, he had undergone, medical examination and did not show symptoms. His close family and personal staff, including gunman, are under observation," the collector said.
He, however, did not share any detail about other family members of the officer and whether they too had been put under home quarantine.
Local media reports said people in Mishra's neighbourhood informed officials after noticing no movement in his home for quite some time.
Incidentally, Kollam, is the only district in the state, which has not reported any positive case of COVID-19 so far.
Updated Date: Mar 27, 2020 13:51:25 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, IAS Kerala Officer, IAS Officer, India Lockdown, Kerala, Kerala Cases, Kerala Covid-19 Cases, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi On Coronavirus, NewsTracker
Trending
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities