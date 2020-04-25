Coronavirus Outbreak: IAF Airmen STAR exam 2020 postponed due to lockdown, fresh dates to be announced in May
IAF Airmen STAR exam 2020 | Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has announced that it has postponed the Indian Air Force Selection Test for Airmen Recruitment online exam in view of the coronavirus lockdown.
The online exam was scheduled to be held from 19 March to 23 March. The new dates will be announced in the second week of May.
The registration process for the exam took place from 2 January to 20 January. According to NDTV, last month, an update on the Central Airmen Selection Board website informed that the Airmen exam had been deferred to the last week of April.
The IAF invited applications from unmarried male citizens of India and Nepal for the post of Airmen In group 'X' trades (except education instructor trade) and group 'Y' trades, except automobile technician, Indian Air Force (police), Indian Air Force (security) and musician trades.
Eligibility Criteria
Those who want to appear for the Selection Test for Airmen Recruitment online exam must be Class 12 pass.
Selection Process
There is a two-step selection process – Phase-1 (computer-based online examination) and Phase-2 (trade test, physical fitness test, and medical examination).
Those who qualify Phase-1 are called for Phase-2 which is conducted at Airmen Selection Centres.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website at regular intervals in May for the latest updates related to the Airmen exam.
Updated Date: Apr 25, 2020 12:43:39 IST
Tags : Central Airmen Selection Board, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, COVID-19, IAF Airmen Recruitment Exam Date, IAF Jobs, IAF Recruitment Exam, IAF STAR Recruitment Exam, IndianAirForce, NewsTracker
