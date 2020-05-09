Coronavirus Outbreak: Horse racing to return to France on Monday, confirms France Galop president Edouard de Rothschild
The president of France Galop says horse racing will resume in France on Monday.
Edouard de Rothschild tweeted that “the resumption of races is accepted” and thanked the French government for allowing it to go ahead.
France is coming out of lockdown on Monday amid the coronavirus epidemic, with the nation confined since 17 March.
Races will be held at the famed Longchamp Racecourse in western Paris, which hosts the prestigious Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in the first weekend of October, and at Compiegne in northern France.
Updated Date: May 09, 2020 16:24:46 IST
