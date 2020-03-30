Coronavirus Outbreak: Hindustan Aeronautics pledges Rs 26.25 cr to PM-CARES Fund
Bengaluru: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has pledged Rs 20 crore from its CSR fund to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund.
In addition, the Bengaluru-headquartered defence PSUs employees have pledged their one day salary amounting to Rs. 6.25 crore.
"This is a small step from HAL in supporting the Governments ongoing efforts in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, HAL CMD R Madhavan, said.
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 19:27:58 IST
