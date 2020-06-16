Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 178 COVID-19 deaths reported in Maharashtra, toll rises to 4,128; Centre brings back 156 Indians from Sri Lanka
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The MHA said that Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed Delhi chief secretary to install CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of every COVID-19 hospital in the National Capital, "so that there is proper monitoring and problems of patients can also be resolved".
"He also directed the Delhi chief secretary to establish back-ups for canteens supplying food, in case there is an infection in one canteen, patients can continue to get food without disruption. He also said that psycho-social counselling of doctors and nurses engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients should be done. This will ensure that not only are they physically but also psychologically fit to fight the pandemic," the statement added.
Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said that that the state government will make a decision on "roping in private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients".
He added that the cost of testing and treatment will be fixed by the government.
The Centre said that in the last 24 hours, 7,419 COVID-19 patients have recovered, which takes the total number of recovered patients to 1,69,797 patients so far.
While the total number of cases according to the Centre's 8 am update is 3,32,424, the statement added, "The recovery rate rises to 51.08 percent which is indicative of the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease."
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday attended an all-party meeting on the coronavirus situation in Delhi, which was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah.
After the meeting, Singh said that decision to ''appointment of IAS officers to monitor Central, state and private hospitals'' was also discussed in the all-party meeting.
"He confirmed that the Delhi government will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 tests per day by 20 June," NDTV reported.
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced a 'maximized restricted lockdown' from 19 to 30 June in areas of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts which come under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits.
The ruling AIADMK on Monday tweeted that the Tamil Nadu government will impose a "full lockdown" in the Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet, and Kanchipuram districts of the state from 19 June, in view of the rising cases of coronavirus.
The move came after health experts recommend the tightening of lockdown restrictions in Chennai earlier on Monday, in a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisaamy.
The Delhi government issues an order to private and government laboratories, asking them to work with their full capacity and increase their coronavirus testing capacity, ANI reports. According to the order, private labs will have to give results within 48 hours.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says no plans of another lockdown in the National Capital, reports ANI. Home minister Amit Shah assured at an all-party meet that a new testing policy will be implemented to ensure everyone has the right to testing. A proposal has been made to increase the capacities of hospitals run by the Delhi government and Centre by 1,900 and 2,000 beds respectively.
The Delhi government will ramp up coronavirus testing and start conducting 18,000 tests per day by 20 June, home minister Amit Shah decided during a meeting he held with leaders of all the political parties in Delhi.
29 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in CRPF, taking the total number of positive cases to 620, of which 189 are active and 427 have recovered. The toll is now at 4, according to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
An all-party meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah begins. Shah had called a meeting of all political parties of Delhi to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital amid a recent spurt in coronavirus cases, an official said. The BJP, Congress, AAP and BSP have been invited for the meeting.
A total of 1,15,519 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. So far, India has tested 57,74,133 samples. India's COVID-19 recovery rate on Monday crosses 51 percent, improves to 51.08% as on 15 June, 2020.
The COVID-19 tally climbed by over 10,000 and breached the 40,000 mark in just six days in Delhi with an average of over 1,600 new cases on a daily basis, a sharp spike from the 79 days it took to reach the 10,000 mark, according to an analysis. It took eight days for the number of cases to rise from 20,000 to 30,000 in Delhi, while it took 13 days for the tally to progress from 10,000 to 20,000.
With 1,07,958 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (44,661) and Delhi (41,182).
India reports 11,502 new cases and 325 deaths, according to Union health ministry. The total number of cases has now gone up to 3,32,424, and the toll is at 9,520. India is now the fourth most-affected country in the world.
Indian Railway has suspended all train services from Monday at Delhi's important Anand Vihar railway station. The decision comes following a decision by the Centre to provide Delhi government with 500 railway coaches, turned into isolation wards, to augment the shortage of beds in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, reports Prasad Bharati
The peak stage of COVID-19 pandemic in India has been delayed by the eight-week lockdown along with strengthened public health measures and it may now arrive around mid-November during which there could be a paucity of isolation and ICU beds, and ventilators, according to a study.
The Western and Central Railways have decided to start local train services in Mumbai for essential services staff identified by the state government from Monday. While the Western Railways will run 60 pairs of trains, the Central Railways will operate 100 pairs. Entry at stations will be given only on the basis of ID cards. The general public will not be allowed to travel on these trains
India saw its highest single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to over 3.20 lakh on Sunday, while the toll crossed the 9,000 mark with 311 more deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.
This is the third day in a row there were more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, which is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic.
With 9,195 fatalities till Sunday, India is the ninth worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 deaths in the world. According to the Union health ministry data, the country recorded 311 new deaths in the 24-hour period till Sunday morning while the recovery rate rose to above 50 percent with 1,62,378 patients cured so far, leaving 1,49,348 cases active. A total of 8,049 COVID-19 patients have been cured till Sunday 8 am taking the recovery rate to 50.60 percent, the health ministry said.
The Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, put India in the ninth position in terms of toll and fourth in terms of the total caseload.
State-wise cases and deaths
As many as 113 out of the 311 deaths in the past 24 hours were from Maharashtra, followed by 57 in Delhi, 33 in Gujarat and 30 in Tamil Nadu.
There were 20 more fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in West Bengal and 10 in Rajasthan. Haryana and Telangana registered eight more coronavirus deaths each, followed by seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Bihar.
Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand reported two deaths each.
Of the total 9,195 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,830 fatalities, followed 1,448 by Gujarat and 1,271 in Delhi.
The toll from the pandemic rose to 463 in West Bengal, 447 in Madhya Pradesh, 397 in Tamil Nadu and 385 in Uttar Pradesh. There have been 282 COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan and 182 in Telangana.
The number of fatalities reached 82 in Andhra Pradesh, 81 in Karnataka, 78 in Haryana and 65 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 55 COVID-19 deaths, followed by 39 in Bihar, 23 in Uttarakhand and 19 in Kerala.
Odisha registered 10 deaths so far, followed by eight each in Jharkhand and Assam, and six each in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh.
Five people have succumbed to the contagion in Chandigarh, followed by two in Puducherry, and one each in Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh, the ministry said.
More than 70 per cent of the deaths have happened due to comorbidities, it added.
The maximum number of cases are from Maharashtra with 1,04,568 infections, followed by 42,687 Tamil Nadu, 38,958 in Delhi and 23,038 in Gujarat.
The tally rose to 13,118 in Uttar Pradesh, 12,401 in Rajasthan and 10,698 in West Bengal.
The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 10,641 in Madhya Pradesh, 6,824 in Karnataka, 6,749 in Haryana and 6,290 in Bihar.
As many as 5,965 people have contracted the deadly disease in Andhra Pradesh, followed by 4,878 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,737 in Telangana, 3,723 in Odisha and 3,718 in Assam.
There are 3,063 cases in Punjab and 2,407 in Kerala, while 1,785 people have been infected in Uttarakhand and 1,711 in Jharkhand.
A total of 1,512 people are afflicted with the disease in Chhattisgarh, followed by 1,046 in Tripura, 523 in Goa and 502 in Himachal Pradesh.
The number of coronavirus cases rose to 449 in Manipur, 437 in Ladakh and 345 in Chandigarh.
Puducherry has registered 176 COVID-19 cases so far, followed by 163 in Nagaland, 107 in Mizoram and 87 in Arunachal Pradesh.
Sikkim has 63 COVID-19 cases, while there are 44 infections in Meghalaya and 38 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have registered 35 COVID-19 cases so far.
The figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research, the ministry said, adding that 7,436 cases were being reassigned to states.
Statewise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.
Shah calls for meeting of Delhi political parties tomorrow
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of all political parties of Delhi on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital amid a recent spurt in coronavirus cases, an official said.
The BJP, Congress, AAP and BSP have been invited for the meeting.
The COVID-19 case tally has reached nearly 39,000 and the virus has claimed more than 1,200 lives in the capital.
A home ministry official said Shah will discuss measures for management of COVID-19 with the political parties.
On Sunday, the home minister held two high-level meetings with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, mayors and commissioners of Delhi's three municipal corporations to strengthen the strategy to fight the pandemic.
Announcing a slew of measures to check the spread of the virus after the meeting with Baijal and Kejriwal, the Union home minister announced that COVID-19 testing will be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.
Use of Remdesivir advised on 'limited evidence', says health ministry
The Union health ministry issued a clarification that the use of Remdesivir under emergency use may be considered in patients with moderate disease (those on oxygen) but with no specified contraindications. "An updated Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19 has been released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 13th June, 2020 in which the drug Remdesivir has been included as an “investigational therapy” only for restricted emergency use purposes along with off label use of Tocilizumab and Convalescent Plasma.The statement said the protocol also clearly mentions that the use of these therapies is based on limited available evidence and limited availability at present," it said.
The ministry also said that the emergency use of the drug is subject to conditions like written informed consent of each patient, submission of results of additional clinical trials and active surveillance data of all treated patients, risk management plan along with active post marketing surveillance and reporting of serious adverse events also to be submitted.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 08:42:05 IST
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
178 COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra today
The highest single-day spike of 178 deaths was reported in Maharashtra on Monday, along with 2,786 new coroavirus cases. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1,10,744, including 56,049 discharged and 4,128 deaths.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Karnataka may ask private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients
Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said that that the state government will make a decision on "roping in private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients".
He added that the cost of testing and treatment will be fixed by the government.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
476 new COVID-19 cases in UP today
The Uttar Pradesh health department on Monday said that 476 fresh cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths were recorded in the state, taking total number of cases to 14091 and toll to 417. Number of active cases stands at 5,064.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra govt says schools to start online classes today, no SOPs issued
The Maharashtra CMO on Monday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray "has agreed upon starting the academic year for students through digital and online platforms on a pilot project basis".
"The decision was taken in a video conference meeting with the state education minister. He has also agreed upon reopening schools in areas away from the cities that are COVID-19 free after taking adequate precautionary measures," the statement added.
However, no guidelines were issued by the government so far.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
Full lockdown in 4 Tamil Nadu districts from 19 June, says AIADMK
The ruling AIADMK on Monday tweeted that the Tamil Nadu government will impose a "full lockdown" in the Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet, and Kanchipuram districts of the state from 19 June, in view of the rising cases of coronavirus.
The move came after health experts recommend the tightening of lockdown restrictions in Chennai earlier on Monday, in a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisaamy.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Railways to give 500 isolation coaches to Delhi govt
Northern Railways CPRO Deepak Kumar on Monday said that 500 isolation coaches will be given to the Delhi government, of which 50 have already been deployed at a location in the National Capital.
He said, "Centre is providing 500 isolation coaches to Delhi governement. 50 coaches have already been deployed at Shakur Basti containing 900 beds. Around 180 coaches will be placed at Anand Vihar and some at another station by tomorrow."
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Bombay HC permits flights to allow passengers to occupy middle seats
The Bombay High Court on Monday permitted all flight operators to allow passengers to occupy middle seats in flights but said they should strictly comply with guidelines of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A division bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and SP Tavade refused to accept the contentions raised in a petition filed by Air India pilot Deven Kanani, who said the middle seats of all international and domestic flights should be kept vacant to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Andhra reports 246 new cases, takes total to 5,087
Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 246 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases and toll has risen to 5,087 and 86, respectively.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi govt directs pvt, govt labs to give results within 48 hrs
The Delhi government issues an order to private and government laboratories, asking them to work with their full capacity and increase their coronavirus testing capacity, ANI reports. According to the order, private labs will have to give results within 48 hours.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
HC seeks Delhi govt reply on Ganga Ram Hospital's plea for quashing FIR over COVID-19 norms
The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of the AAP government on a plea by Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) seeking quashing of an FIR lodged by Delhi Police against it for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulation norms.
Justice C Hari Shankar, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, issued notice to the Delhi government and listed the matter for further hearing on 11 August.
On the interim plea seeking a stay on the investigation and further proceedings, the court has listed the matter for Tuesday for hearing hearing arguments.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
4 policemen test positive for coronavirus in Noida
Four more police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of policemen detected with the infection to 23, officials said on Monday.
So far, 17 of the 23 policemen have recovered from COVID-19, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ankur Aggarwal, who also the police nodal officer for the infection.
Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western UP is one of the worst-hit districts and has recorded 935 positive cases, including 12 deaths, till Sunday, according to an official figure.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Update
Kerala govt issues new guidelines for short-term visits to state
The Kerala government releases guidelines for short-term visits to the state. The order says, "They (visitors) shall provide details of local itinerary along with purpose of visit, local accommodation and contact person. Any deviations from this shall be informed to authorities with valid reasons."
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
AIADMK recommends tighter restrictions in Chennai
Health Experts Committee, which held discussions with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today, have recommended tightening restrictions in Chennai to contain the spread of COVID-19, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has tweeted.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
146 new COVID-19 cases reported from Odisha, state total crosses 4,000
Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Monday crossed the 4,000-mark, with 146 more people, including nine disaster response personnel, testing positive for the infection, a Health Department official said. With these fresh patients, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 4,055, he said.
The new cases included nine disaster response personnel of the state fire service, who were engaged in the post-cyclone-Amphan restoration works in West Bengal and had returned from there," an official said.
With this, the total number of disaster response men getting infected with the disease has increased to 158. Odisha has now 1,333 active cases, while 2,708 people have recovered from the disease.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
No plans to extend lockdown, says Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says no plans of another lockdown in the National Capital, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India focussed on mitigating COVID-19's negative economic impact on talent abroad: Jaishankar
India has been engaged with foreign governments to ensure the welfare of prospective migrants, and is currently focussed on mitigating the negative economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on Indian talent abroad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.
Addressing the third edition of the Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants via video-conferencing, he said the protectors of emigrants must also rise to the challenge of reviving the post-COVID economy and engage with the post-COVID world.
Coronavirus Outbreak in J&K Latest Update
18-yr-old man becomes J&K's youngest COVID-19 patient to succumb to virus
An 18-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 here on Monday, becoming the youngest person to die of the disease in Jammu and Kashmir, officials told PTI. With the fresh death, the toll due to COVID-19 in the union territory has risen to 61.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat Latest Update
No plan to impose lockdown: Vijay Rupani
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that there are no plans to impose a lockdown in the state, even as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 23.544.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi to conduct 18,000 tests by 20 June
The Delhi government will ramp up coronavirus testing and start conducting 18,000 tests per day by 20 June, home minister Amit Shah decided during a meeting he held with leaders of all the political parties in Delhi
After attending the all party meeting, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta said Shah approved the party's demand to waive off 50 percent charges on testing.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
WPI inflation falls 3.21% in May, but food prices rise
Wholesale prices in the country witnessed deflation of 3.21 percent in May due to sharp decline in prices of fuel and power, even as food articles turned expensive.
"The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly Wholesale Price Index (WPI), stood at (-) 3.21 percent (provisional) for May 2020 as compared to 2.79 percent during the corresponding month of the previous year," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
SC refuses stay on Health Ministry's notification on PCPNDT Act
Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay 4 April notification of Health Ministry on PCPNDT Act which has suspended rules regarding registration of labs, clinics and maintenance of records relating to pre-conception and pregnancy.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
Assam registers 40 new COVID-19 cases today
Assam reports 40 new COVID19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 4158 including 1960 recoveries and 8 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 2187, said state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
ICMR says study on India's peak to arrive by mid-Nov is 'misleading'
The news reports attributing this study to ICMR are misleading, the medical body took to Twitter to clarify. This refers to a non-peer-reviewed modelling, not carried out by ICMR and does not reflect the official position of ICMR.
Earlier PTI had reported that a peak stage of COVID-19 pandemic in India has been delayed by the eight-week lockdown along with strengthened public health measures and it may now arrive around mid-November during which there could be a paucity of isolation and ICU beds, and ventilators, according to the mentioned study.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update
Siliguru market shut for next 7 days
Regulated Market in Siliguri to remain shut for the next 7 days as ordered by the Darjeeling district administration. Few cases of COVID-19 were linked to the market, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Pakistan Latest Update
Pakistan reports over 5,000 new cases as total crosses 1,40,000-mark
Pakistan's COVID-19 cases reached 144,676 after 5,248 new infections were detected, while 97 more people have succumbed to the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 2,729, the health ministry said on Monday, reports PTI.
According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 29,085 tests were done in the last 24 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country to 897,650.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Update
Rajasthan reports 79 new cases, 2 deaths due to COVID-19 today
Rajasthan on Monday reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 12772 with total toll at 294. The number of active cases stands at 2,847, according to the state health department
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Nashik reports 12 new cases, takes total to 1,985
Maharashtra’s Nashik district records 12 new coronavirus cases on Monday, PTI reports. The district’s tally rises to 1,985 and the toll stands at 121.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Amit Shah holds all-party meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the leaders of all political parties of Delhi on Monday to discuss about the novel coronavirus situation, officials said. The meeting was held in the wake of rising novel coronavirus cases in Delhi.
Shah apprised the leaders of four major political parties of Delhi on the steps taken to check the coronavirus pandemic and sought their views on the issue, a Home Ministry official said. Leaders of the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the BSP have attended the meeting.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
COVID hospital in Maharashtra flooded after heavy downpour
Heavy pre-monsoon showers in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district led to the flooding of the ground floor of the COVID-19 hospital, forcing its staff to shift patients to upper floors at midnight, an official said on Sunday. The city in north Maharashtra started receiving downpour on Saturday late night which continued for at least two hours, said an official from the Godavari Medical College where COVID-19 patients were being treated. The patients were on the ground floor as many of them and their relatives are more than 50-year old, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Anil Kumar, Sanjay Singh arrive for all-party meet by Amit Shah
Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar Chaudhary and Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh arrive for the all-party meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Increase mortuary capacity in Delhi hospitals: AAP govt panel on COVID-19
As the number of coronavirus deaths are on the rise in the national capital, a Delhi government panel has recommended strengthening the mortuary capacity in hospitals by installing ‘refrigerated containers’ to keep the dead bodies.
Recently, the Centre-run Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the city procured a refrigerated container to store bodies after the available space in the mortuary was exhausted.
Last week, Dr Mahesh Verma who is chairman of the government panel along with Gyanesh Bharti, Commissioner South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Dr R Verma, DGHS at the Union Health Ministry visited four major hospitals which are providing treatment to the COVID-19 patients. These hospitals include - Lok Nayak Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, and Dr RML hospital.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi BJP wants private lab rates for testing to be slashed by half, NCC to be roped in for hospitals
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting to discuss the management of COVID-19 situation in the national capital. At the meeting, the Delhi BJP will suggest that private lab rates for COVID-19 testing be slashed by half and NCC and NSS volunteers are roped in for helping short-staffed hospitals.
Speaking to ANI, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta, who is going to be a part of the meeting which will be held shortly, said that there are few suggestions like slashing private lab rates for COVID-19 testing, centralisation of COVID clinics and hospitals and roping in NCC and NSS volunteers to fill the requirements of ever-dwindling medical support staff, that as party chief he would discuss in the meeting.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India's recovery rate now at 51.08%
India's COVID-19 recovery rate on Monday crosses 51 percent, improves to 51.08% as on June 15, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak in South Korea Latest Update
South Korea reports 37 new cases today
South Korea has reported 37 new cases, bringing its caseload to 12,121 infections, including 277 deaths. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 25 of the cases came from the Seoul area, reports AP.
In Seoul, health authorities are scrambling to trace infections linked to entertainment and leisure activities, church gatherings, warehouse workers and door-to-door sellers. At least 1,346 infections are linked to international arrivals, mostly South Koreans returning home from abroad.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
ICMR issues advisory on antigen detection test for COVID-19
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection assay (antigen detection test) as a point of care diagnostic assay for testing under certain settings in combination with RT-PCR test.
Those who test negative for COVID-19 by rapid antigen test should be definitely tested sequentially by RT-PCR to rule out infection, whereas a positive test should be considered as a true positive and does not need reconfirmation by RT-PCR test, said ICMR in an advisory on Sunday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Delhi sees over 10,000 coronavirus cases in 6 days
The COVID-19 tally climbed by over 10,000 and breached the 40,000 mark in just six days in Delhi with an average of over 1,600 new cases on a daily basis, a sharp spike from the 79 days it took to reach the 10,000 mark, according to an analysis.
It took eight days for the number of cases to rise from 20,000 to 30,000 in Delhi, while it took 13 days for the tally to progress from 10,000 to 20,000.
According to the analysis of the Delhi government data, the number of cases crossed the 30,000 mark on 9 June and it crossed the 40,000 mark on 14 June.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
29 new cases COVID-19 reported from CRPF
29 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in CRPF, taking the total number of positive cases to 620, of which 189 are active and 427 have recovered. The toll is now at 4, according to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China begins mass testing in Beijing as 67 new cases appear
China has begun the mass testing of hundreds of people who had visited a Beijing wholesale market which sparked a fresh bout of coronavirus cases even as the country reported 67 new COVID-19 infections including 42 in the capital.
In a bid to stem the spread of the contagion, the authorities in Beijing have conducted the nucleic acid test on 29,386 people who had visited the Xinfadi wholesale market since May 30, Gao Xiaojun, spokesman for the Beijing Health Commission, said on Monday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Over 1.1 lakh samples tested in past 24 hrs
A total of 1,15,519 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. So far, India has tested 57,74,133 samples.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Mumbai port handled 321 ships, nine million metric tons of cargo during lockdown
The Mumbai port has handled 321 ships and nine million metric tons of cargo during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period, a top official said tonight. The port is fully operational now, the official said.
Six cruise liners have arrived in the port since June 12 and some more are scheduled to dock to disembark Indian crew members stuck on these "floating luxury hotels" after the pandemic halted their operations at various places across the globe
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu remain worst-hit
With 1,07,958 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (44,661) and Delhi (41,182).
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India reports 11,502 cases, 325 deaths in past 24 hours
India reports 11,502 new cases and 325 deaths, according to Union health ministry. The total number of cases has now gone up to 3,32,424, and the toll is at 9,520. India is now the fourth most-affected country in the world.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
First local train leaves from Virar for Churchgate
The Railways on Monday resumed suburban train services in Mumbai for ferrying essential staff. The Central Railway and Western Railway decided to run "selective suburban services" over mainline and harbour line only for essential staff as defined by the state government, a senior official said.
The first such train left from Virar for Churchgate in the morning, the official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Nagaland Latest Update
Nagaland reports 9 new cases, takes total to 177
Nine new cases in Nagaland, says S Pangnyu Phom, the state minister for health and family welfare. With this, the total number of infections in the state stands at 177, of which 89 are active cases and 88 have recovered.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Railways deploys 500 coaches to Delhi to turn into isolation wards
Indian Railways has so far deployed 204 isolation coaches in four states. 54 isolation coaches have been deployed at Shakurbasti railway station depot in Delhi. According to the railway, 10 coaches with 160 beds were sent to Shakurbasti station on 31 May. Soon, a total of 500 coaches will be deployed in Delhi, reports Prasad Bharati.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Manipur Latest Update
No community transmission in Manipur, says CM
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh denies community transmission even as cases rise. “It is taking place within the quarantine centre, it is due to the lack of discipline among the inmates,” he tells ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Railways suspends all train services at Delhi' Anand Vihar station
Indian Railway has suspended has suspended all train services from Monday at Delhi's important Anand Vihar railway station. The decision comes following a decision by the Centre to provide Delhi government with 500 railway coaches, turned into isolation wards, to augment the shortage of beds in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, reports Prasad Bharati
All of Anand Vihar Railways station platforms have been reserved for the deployment of isolation coaches for coronavirus patients.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India’s recovery rate past 50% mark, daily tests cross 1.5 lakh
India’s recovery rate of coronavirus patients has crossed 50% according to the data released by the ministry of health on Sunday, which in terms of numbers translates to 1,62,378 patients cured of Covid-19 so far, including 8,049 recoveries recorded over the past 24 hours.
“Currently, the recovery rate is 50.60%. This indicates that of all the cases of Covid-19, half of them have recovered from the disease,” said an official statement from the ministry.
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China's capital re-institutes virus measures
China has reported 49 new confirmed coronavirus cases as the capital Beijing re-instituted measures to contain a new outbreak. Of the new cases, 36 were reported on Monday in Beijing, traced to a wholesale market that supplies much of the city's meat and vegetables.
Ten of the other cases were brought from outside the country and three were found in Hebei province just outside Beijing. The National Health Commission reported 177 people in treatment for COVID-19, while 115 were in isolation and under monitoring for showing signs of the illness or having tested positive without giving off symptoms.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi govt withdraws order to turn nursing homes into coronavirus facilities
The Delhi government withdraws its order to turn all nursing homes with a capacity of 10 to 49 beds into coronavirus care facilities, just a day after issuing it, reports PTI. The government’s decision came after the Delhi Medical Association wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and expressed concern that other patients would suffer because of the order.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Mumbai's Western Railways begins to operate certain trains from today
Selected local train services are resuming services in Mumbai from Monday, 15 June, but only for essential staff, after more than two-and-a-half months of remaining shut due to the lockdown.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Ghana Latest Update
Ghana's health minister contracts COVID-19
Ghana's president has announced that Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has contracted COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
In a state broadcast on Sunday night, President Nana Akufo-Addo said the health minister had "contracted the virus in his line of duty" leading the West African nation's fight against COVID-19.
Ghana has one of highest number of confirmed cases in Africa because of its robust testing, with more than 11,400 cases. Health authorities have reported 51 deaths.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Amit Shah calls for meeting of Delhi political parties today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of all political parties of Delhi on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital amid a recent spurt in coronavirus cases, an official said.
The BJP, Congress, AAP and BSP have been invited for the meeting. The COVID-19 case tally has reached nearly 39,000 and the virus has claimed more than 1,200 lives in the capital. A home ministry official said Shah will discuss measures for the management of COVID-19 with the political parties.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Global COVID19 cases cross 78 lakh, toll at 4.3 lakh
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 78.9 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.3 lakh.
With over 20.9 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and India.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Hindu Rao Hospital declared COVID-19 facility, NDMC to shift admitted patients
The Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), was on Sunday declared as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, according to an official order. Hindu Rao Hospital is the largest civic facility in the national capital.
A senior official of the NDMC said the hospital's strength is 980 beds. "Out of these, 37 are unavailable due to a building being declared dangerous. Also, 111 of these are complement beds," the official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Local train services to start only for essential service staff in Mumbai from today
The Western and Central Railways have decided to start local train services in Mumbai for essential services staff identified by the state government from Monday. While the Western Railways will run 60 pairs of trains, the Central Railways will operate 100 pairs. Entry at stations will be given only on the basis of ID cards. The general public will not be allowed to travel on these trains.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
00:01 (IST)
Coronavirus in Spain Latest Updates
Spain allows visitors to fly to Balearic Islands
Spain put its tourism industry to the test Monday by allowing thousands of Germans to fly to its Balearic Islands without a 14-day quarantine. Officials said the pilot program will help authorities gauge what’s needed to guard against possible virus flare-ups.
Martin Hofman was delighted to board a flight from Dusseldorf to the island of Mallorca because he said his vacation couldn’t be postponed.
“To stay in Germany was not an option for us,” Hofman said. “We are totally happy that we can get out.”
(AP)
23:43 (IST)
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates
3 TRS MLAs have tested COVID-19 positive so far
Three TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) MLAs in Telangana have tested positive for COVID19, till now, ANI reported. Their contacts are being identified and tests will be conducted accordingly, the state health department was quoted as saying.
23:34 (IST)
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Updates
514 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat today
Gujarat health department said that 514 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the state on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 24,104, while the toll rose to 1,506 as 28 patients succumbed to the infection.
23:25 (IST)
Coronavirus in Europe Latest Updates
Europe reopens, Beijing outbreak revives need for vigilance
European countries reopened borders Monday after a three-month coronavirus shutdown, although international visitors are still being kept away and there was uncertainty over whether many Europeans will quickly embrace travel outside their home countries.
The virus is far from being wiped out, and the need for constant vigilance came into sharp focus again as China, where COVID-19 first emerged last year, rushed to contain an outbreak in the capital of Beijing.
Germany and France dropped border checks nearly two weeks after Italy opened its frontiers. Greece welcomed visitors Monday with passengers on flights from other European countries not having to undergo compulsory coronavirus tests.
The European Union’s 27 nations and a number of other European states aren’t expected to start reopening to visitors from outside the continent until at least the beginning of July and possibly later.
(AP)
23:18 (IST)
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates
Telangana reports 219 new COVID-19 cases today
219 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,193: State Health Department
23:12 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
US FDA revokes emergency use for HCQ
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked the emergency use authorisation for malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a treatment for COVID-19, the use of which has been championed by US President Donald Trump.
The FDA said based on new evidence, it was no longer reasonable to believe that oral formulations of hydroxychloroquine and the related drug chloroquine may be effective in treating the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The move comes after several studies of the drug suggested it was not effective, including a widely anticipated trial earlier this month showed it failed to prevent infection in people who have been exposed to the virus.
In March, Trump said hydroxychloroquine used in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin had "a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine", with little evidence to back up that claim.
(Reuters)
23:04 (IST)
Coronavirus in Bangladesh Latest Updates
Bangladesh begins zoning system as COVID-19 cases rise
"Bangladesh unveiled a three colour zoning system based on the severity of the COVID-19 cases, as the country reported 38 deaths and 3,099 infections in the last 24 hours. The Cabinet Division order for the first time introduced a zoning system identifying areas as "red, yellow and green"zones based on coronavirus prevalence. It said that offices in particular spots of red zones would remain under general holiday until June 30," News18 reported.
22:50 (IST)
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
407 new COVID-19 cases in Bengal today
The West Bengal health department on Monday said that the COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 485 with 10 more casualties, while 407 new coronavirus cases took total to 11,494.
22:40 (IST)
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Updates
30 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand today
30 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1793 including 784 active cases and 1000 recovered, the state health department said.
22:29 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai are 828
The BMC said that the total number of containment zones in Mumbai stands at 828.