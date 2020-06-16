Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 178 COVID-19 deaths reported in Maharashtra, toll rises to 4,128; Centre brings back 156 Indians from Sri Lanka

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Spain Latest Updates Spain allows visitors to fly to Balearic Islands Spain put its tourism industry to the test Monday by allowing thousands of Germans to fly to its Balearic Islands without a 14-day quarantine. Officials said the pilot program will help authorities gauge what’s needed to guard against possible virus flare-ups. Martin Hofman was delighted to board a flight from Dusseldorf to the island of Mallorca because he said his vacation couldn’t be postponed. “To stay in Germany was not an option for us,” Hofman said. “We are totally happy that we can get out.” (AP)

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates 3 TRS MLAs have tested COVID-19 positive so far Three TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) MLAs in Telangana have tested positive for COVID19, till now, ANI reported. Their contacts are being identified and tests will be conducted accordingly, the state health department was quoted as saying.

Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Updates 514 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat today Gujarat health department said that 514 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the state on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 24,104, while the toll rose to 1,506 as 28 patients succumbed to the infection.

Coronavirus in Europe Latest Updates Europe reopens, Beijing outbreak revives need for vigilance European countries reopened borders Monday after a three-month coronavirus shutdown, although international visitors are still being kept away and there was uncertainty over whether many Europeans will quickly embrace travel outside their home countries. The virus is far from being wiped out, and the need for constant vigilance came into sharp focus again as China, where COVID-19 first emerged last year, rushed to contain an outbreak in the capital of Beijing. Germany and France dropped border checks nearly two weeks after Italy opened its frontiers. Greece welcomed visitors Monday with passengers on flights from other European countries not having to undergo compulsory coronavirus tests. The European Union’s 27 nations and a number of other European states aren’t expected to start reopening to visitors from outside the continent until at least the beginning of July and possibly later. (AP)

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates Telangana reports 219 new COVID-19 cases today 219 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,193: State Health Department

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates US FDA revokes emergency use for HCQ The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked the emergency use authorisation for malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a treatment for COVID-19, the use of which has been championed by US President Donald Trump. The FDA said based on new evidence, it was no longer reasonable to believe that oral formulations of hydroxychloroquine and the related drug chloroquine may be effective in treating the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The move comes after several studies of the drug suggested it was not effective, including a widely anticipated trial earlier this month showed it failed to prevent infection in people who have been exposed to the virus. In March, Trump said hydroxychloroquine used in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin had "a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine", with little evidence to back up that claim. (Reuters)

Coronavirus in Bangladesh Latest Updates Bangladesh begins zoning system as COVID-19 cases rise "Bangladesh unveiled a three colour zoning system based on the severity of the COVID-19 cases, as the country reported 38 deaths and 3,099 infections in the last 24 hours. The Cabinet Division order for the first time introduced a zoning system identifying areas as "red, yellow and green"zones based on coronavirus prevalence. It said that offices in particular spots of red zones would remain under general holiday until June 30," News18 reported.

Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates 407 new COVID-19 cases in Bengal today The West Bengal health department on Monday said that the COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 485 with 10 more casualties, while 407 new coronavirus cases took total to 11,494.

Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Updates 30 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand today 30 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1793 including 784 active cases and 1000 recovered, the state health department said.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai are 828 The BMC said that the total number of containment zones in Mumbai stands at 828.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The MHA said that Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed Delhi chief secretary to install CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of every COVID-19 hospital in the National Capital, "so that there is proper monitoring and problems of patients can also be resolved".

"He also directed the Delhi chief secretary to establish back-ups for canteens supplying food, in case there is an infection in one canteen, patients can continue to get food without disruption. He also said that psycho-social counselling of doctors and nurses engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients should be done. This will ensure that not only are they physically but also psychologically fit to fight the pandemic," the statement added.

Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said that that the state government will make a decision on "roping in private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients".

He added that the cost of testing and treatment will be fixed by the government.

The Centre said that in the last 24 hours, 7,419 COVID-19 patients have recovered, which takes the total number of recovered patients to 1,69,797 patients so far.

While the total number of cases according to the Centre's 8 am update is 3,32,424, the statement added, "The recovery rate rises to 51.08 percent which is indicative of the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease."

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday attended an all-party meeting on the coronavirus situation in Delhi, which was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah.

After the meeting, Singh said that decision to ''appointment of IAS officers to monitor Central, state and private hospitals'' was also discussed in the all-party meeting.

"He confirmed that the Delhi government will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 tests per day by 20 June," NDTV reported.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced a 'maximized restricted lockdown' from 19 to 30 June in areas of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts which come under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits.

The ruling AIADMK on Monday tweeted that the Tamil Nadu government will impose a "full lockdown" in the Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet, and Kanchipuram districts of the state from 19 June, in view of the rising cases of coronavirus.

The move came after health experts recommend the tightening of lockdown restrictions in Chennai earlier on Monday, in a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisaamy.

The Delhi government issues an order to private and government laboratories, asking them to work with their full capacity and increase their coronavirus testing capacity, ANI reports. According to the order, private labs will have to give results within 48 hours.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says no plans of another lockdown in the National Capital, reports ANI. Home minister Amit Shah assured at an all-party meet that a new testing policy will be implemented to ensure everyone has the right to testing. A proposal has been made to increase the capacities of hospitals run by the Delhi government and Centre by 1,900 and 2,000 beds respectively.

The Delhi government will ramp up coronavirus testing and start conducting 18,000 tests per day by 20 June, home minister Amit Shah decided during a meeting he held with leaders of all the political parties in Delhi.

29 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in CRPF, taking the total number of positive cases to 620, of which 189 are active and 427 have recovered. The toll is now at 4, according to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

An all-party meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah begins. Shah had called a meeting of all political parties of Delhi to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital amid a recent spurt in coronavirus cases, an official said. The BJP, Congress, AAP and BSP have been invited for the meeting.

A total of 1,15,519 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. So far, India has tested 57,74,133 samples. India's COVID-19 recovery rate on Monday crosses 51 percent, improves to 51.08% as on 15 June, 2020.

The COVID-19 tally climbed by over 10,000 and breached the 40,000 mark in just six days in Delhi with an average of over 1,600 new cases on a daily basis, a sharp spike from the 79 days it took to reach the 10,000 mark, according to an analysis. It took eight days for the number of cases to rise from 20,000 to 30,000 in Delhi, while it took 13 days for the tally to progress from 10,000 to 20,000.

With 1,07,958 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (44,661) and Delhi (41,182).

India reports 11,502 new cases and 325 deaths, according to Union health ministry. The total number of cases has now gone up to 3,32,424, and the toll is at 9,520. India is now the fourth most-affected country in the world.

Indian Railway has suspended all train services from Monday at Delhi's important Anand Vihar railway station. The decision comes following a decision by the Centre to provide Delhi government with 500 railway coaches, turned into isolation wards, to augment the shortage of beds in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, reports Prasad Bharati

The peak stage of COVID-19 pandemic in India has been delayed by the eight-week lockdown along with strengthened public health measures and it may now arrive around mid-November during which there could be a paucity of isolation and ICU beds, and ventilators, according to a study.

The Western and Central Railways have decided to start local train services in Mumbai for essential services staff identified by the state government from Monday. While the Western Railways will run 60 pairs of trains, the Central Railways will operate 100 pairs. Entry at stations will be given only on the basis of ID cards. The general public will not be allowed to travel on these trains

India saw its highest single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to over 3.20 lakh on Sunday, while the toll crossed the 9,000 mark with 311 more deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.

This is the third day in a row there were more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, which is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic.

With 9,195 fatalities till Sunday, India is the ninth worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 deaths in the world. According to the Union health ministry data, the country recorded 311 new deaths in the 24-hour period till Sunday morning while the recovery rate rose to above 50 percent with 1,62,378 patients cured so far, leaving 1,49,348 cases active. A total of 8,049 COVID-19 patients have been cured till Sunday 8 am taking the recovery rate to 50.60 percent, the health ministry said.

The Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, put India in the ninth position in terms of toll and fourth in terms of the total caseload.

State-wise cases and deaths

As many as 113 out of the 311 deaths in the past 24 hours were from Maharashtra, followed by 57 in Delhi, 33 in Gujarat and 30 in Tamil Nadu.

There were 20 more fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in West Bengal and 10 in Rajasthan. Haryana and Telangana registered eight more coronavirus deaths each, followed by seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Bihar.

Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand reported two deaths each.

Of the total 9,195 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,830 fatalities, followed 1,448 by Gujarat and 1,271 in Delhi.

The toll from the pandemic rose to 463 in West Bengal, 447 in Madhya Pradesh, 397 in Tamil Nadu and 385 in Uttar Pradesh. There have been 282 COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan and 182 in Telangana.

The number of fatalities reached 82 in Andhra Pradesh, 81 in Karnataka, 78 in Haryana and 65 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 55 COVID-19 deaths, followed by 39 in Bihar, 23 in Uttarakhand and 19 in Kerala.

Odisha registered 10 deaths so far, followed by eight each in Jharkhand and Assam, and six each in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh.

Five people have succumbed to the contagion in Chandigarh, followed by two in Puducherry, and one each in Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh, the ministry said.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths have happened due to comorbidities, it added.

The maximum number of cases are from Maharashtra with 1,04,568 infections, followed by 42,687 Tamil Nadu, 38,958 in Delhi and 23,038 in Gujarat.

The tally rose to 13,118 in Uttar Pradesh, 12,401 in Rajasthan and 10,698 in West Bengal.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 10,641 in Madhya Pradesh, 6,824 in Karnataka, 6,749 in Haryana and 6,290 in Bihar.

As many as 5,965 people have contracted the deadly disease in Andhra Pradesh, followed by 4,878 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,737 in Telangana, 3,723 in Odisha and 3,718 in Assam.

There are 3,063 cases in Punjab and 2,407 in Kerala, while 1,785 people have been infected in Uttarakhand and 1,711 in Jharkhand.

A total of 1,512 people are afflicted with the disease in Chhattisgarh, followed by 1,046 in Tripura, 523 in Goa and 502 in Himachal Pradesh.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 449 in Manipur, 437 in Ladakh and 345 in Chandigarh.

Puducherry has registered 176 COVID-19 cases so far, followed by 163 in Nagaland, 107 in Mizoram and 87 in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sikkim has 63 COVID-19 cases, while there are 44 infections in Meghalaya and 38 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have registered 35 COVID-19 cases so far.

The figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research, the ministry said, adding that 7,436 cases were being reassigned to states.

Statewise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

Shah calls for meeting of Delhi political parties tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of all political parties of Delhi on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital amid a recent spurt in coronavirus cases, an official said.

The BJP, Congress, AAP and BSP have been invited for the meeting.

The COVID-19 case tally has reached nearly 39,000 and the virus has claimed more than 1,200 lives in the capital.

A home ministry official said Shah will discuss measures for management of COVID-19 with the political parties.

On Sunday, the home minister held two high-level meetings with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, mayors and commissioners of Delhi's three municipal corporations to strengthen the strategy to fight the pandemic.

Announcing a slew of measures to check the spread of the virus after the meeting with Baijal and Kejriwal, the Union home minister announced that COVID-19 testing will be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.

Use of Remdesivir advised on 'limited evidence', says health ministry

The Union health ministry issued a clarification that the use of Remdesivir under emergency use may be considered in patients with moderate disease (those on oxygen) but with no specified contraindications. "An updated Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19 has been released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 13th June, 2020 in which the drug Remdesivir has been included as an “investigational therapy” only for restricted emergency use purposes along with off label use of Tocilizumab and Convalescent Plasma.The statement said the protocol also clearly mentions that the use of these therapies is based on limited available evidence and limited availability at present," it said.

The ministry also said that the emergency use of the drug is subject to conditions like written informed consent of each patient, submission of results of additional clinical trials and active surveillance data of all treated patients, risk management plan along with active post marketing surveillance and reporting of serious adverse events also to be submitted.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 08:42:05 IST

