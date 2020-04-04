Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Maharashtra govt announces compensation of Rs 50 lakh to kin of police officers if they die on COVID-19 duty
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India rose to 2,547 on Friday (including 2,322 active cases, 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
"The highest ever spike of 478 coronavirus positive cases has been recorded in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the country stand at 2,547," ANI reported.
Eleven CISF jawans posted at the Mumbai airport have tested positive for coronavirus, a statement said on Friday. A total of 142 jawans were under quarantine for the last few days, out of which four were tested positive on Thursday and others were tested positive on Friday.
The Jammu and Kashmir government said that five new coronavirus cases were reported in the union territory on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 75.
Of the five new cases, four were reported in Kashmir and one was reported in Jammu. Out of 75, 70 are active cases.
The Ministry of Railways said that till 1 April, the Indian Railways has produced total 2,87,704 masks and 25,806 liters of sanitiser.
Masks and hand sanitisers are being made available to all staff coming on duty. These are also being ensured for contract labourers," the statement said.
The health ministry on Friday said that 647 confirmed cases from 14 states are related to the Tablighi Jamaat in the last two days.
"If we look at cases related to Tableeghi Jamaat, in the last two days around 647 confirmed cases related to it have been found in 14 states — Andaman and Nicobar, Assam, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh," said Lav Aggarwal, health ministry joint secretary.
A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Friday. According to media reports, the bus employee is a resident of Tilaknagar in Wadala.
The sixth COVID-19 positive case has been detected in Cuttack, Odisha. The patient had a recent travel history to Delhi. "Sixth COVID positive case of the State detected in Cuttack with recent travel history to Delhi,” tweeted the Health department.
In view of the incident, a shutdown call for 48 hours will be effective in Cuttack from Friday at 8 pm onwards till Sunday 8 pm.
"We will use the time for aggressive contact tracing," said Asit Tripathy, Chief Secretary of Odisha.
Andhra Pradesh on Friday registered first death due to COVID-19 after a 55-year old man tested positive for the infection. He was admitted to a hospital on 30 on March after suffering from Hypertension Diabetes.
The deceased came in contact with his son, who travelled to Delhi and returned to Andhra on 17 March. Till Friday morning, the state registered a total of 161 positive cases.
A 75-year-old man, resident of Bagalkote district in Karnataka, with no travel or local transmission history, tested positive with the novel coronavirus on Friday. With this Bagalkote became the 14th district in the state to get affected with the deadly pandemic virus.
The new case reported on Friday took the state's COVID-19 tally to 125 with three deaths. So far, 11 individuals have been cured or discharged.
The first COVID-19 positive case, belonging to Bhubaneswar who was being treated at Capital hospital has recovered completely and will be discharged, conveyed the Health and Family Welfare Department via a tweet.
Active COVID-19 cases in Odisha now stand at 3, the health department further said.
The total number of COVID19 positive cases rises to 2301 in India, which includes 156 cured/discharged patients, 56 deaths and 1 migrated patient, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his address to the nation concluded on Friday for not discussing 'vision of the future' or weighing in the concerning issues post-lockdown.
Uttar Pradesh government on Friday issued orders that strict action will be taken under the National Security Act (NSA) against those who attack police personnel anywhere in the state during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.
Addressing the nation via video conference on Friday, Narendra Modi asked the citizens on 5 April (Sunday) to stand in their balconies or in any corner of their house for 9 minutes with candles, lamps or mobile flash lights to mark the march from darkness to light.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would share a video message on Friday morning, but gave no indication on the subjcet of his address. "At 9 am tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," Modi tweeted on Thursday.
Many believe his message could be related to the coronavirus crisis. Modi has addressed the nation twice since the pandemic became a cause for serious concern in India.
Another COVID-19 case emerged in Dharavi in Mumbai after a 35-year-old doctor tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. His family has been quarantined and will get tested on Friday.
The global tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million-mark on Thursday as the pandemic explodes in the United States and death toll continues to climb in Italy and Spain, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at a "staggered" exit from the ongoing lockdown after the 21-day period ends on 14 April even as confirmed coronavirus cases in India climbed to 2,069 and toll increased to 53 on Thursday and over 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their primary contacts quarantined across the country.
According to the Union Health ministry, 235 more people were confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while three more — one from Gujarat and two from Delhi — died because of virus.
The numbers include 1,860 active cases, 155 people who have been either cured or discharged and one had migrated, it said.
However, the figures announced by various states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, showed more than 400 positive cases getting detected on Thursday itself -- taking the total to 2,360, PTI said.
Data from states also show that at least 14 people died during the day due to the virus.
A majority of the new cases are linked to the congregation, officials said.
In the total tally, about 400 COVID-19 positive cases have been found whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster, said the Union Health Ministry, which asserted there was no evidence to widespread community transmission and 20 existing and 22 potential hotspots have been identified across the country.
Thursday also saw the government toughening its stand against foreigners who were part of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West, with the MHA saying that it has blacklisted 960 foreigners and cancelled their visas after finding that they were involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities violating their visa conditions.
The Home Minister's Office asked Delhi Police and police chiefs of other states where these foreigners are currently living, to take legal action against them under the Foreigners Act and the Disaster Management Act.
A Home Ministry official said while 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their primary contacts have been quarantined till now across the country due to "massive efforts" to check the outbreak, the Centre has written to all states and union territories that "the lockdown measures should be implemented in letter and spirit".
States report over 400 new cases
According to the Union health ministry's website, the 2,069 confirmed cases in India include 55 foreign nationals.
The highest number of coronavirus confirmed cases have been reported from Maharashtra at 335 so far, followed by Kerala at 265 and Tamil Nadu at 234.
The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 219.
Uttar Pradesh has reported 113 positive cases so far, while the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka have risen to 110 and in Telengana to 107. Rajasthan has reported 108 cases, Madhya Pradesh 99, Gujarat 87, Andhra Pradesh 86. Jammu and Kashmir has 62 positive patients so far.
The number of cases have risen to 53 in West Bengal. Punjab has reported 46 COVID-19 cases and Haryana 43.
Bihar has 24, while Chandigarh has 16 and Ladakh has reported 13 cases.
Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Chhattisgarh has nine positive patients while Uttarakhand has reported seven cases so far.
Goa and Assam have reported five coronavirus cases each. Odisha has four cases while Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh have reported three cases each. Jhakhand, Mizoram and Manipur have reported a case each, according to the ministry.
Several states, however, reported higher figures, which have not yet been updated in the health ministry's website.
The death of a COVID-19 patient from Mumbai's Dharavi, one of the biggest slums in Asia, sparked fear of its spread in highly congested area. The Union Health Ministry said contact tracing and testing as per protocol is being conducted in the area. Several small-scale industries and workshops of leather goods, pottery and textiles operate from the slum colony spread over 613 acres.
On Thursday late evening, one more positive case emerged from Dharavi after a general practitioner was found positive by a suburban lab.
As many as 88 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, taking the tally to 423, while the death toll rose to 21, said health officials.
Officials in the state also said around 1,400 persons from Maharashtra attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and 1,300 of them have been traced.
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said no social events including religious congregations would be allowed in the state.
The state was also allowed by the Centre to roll out rapid COVID-19 testing on a mass scale.
In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there are 208 COVID-19 patients in the national capital, of which 108 were evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz (centre) of the Tablighi Jamaat.
He said two people who had attended the congregation died due to COVID-19 on Thursday and cautioned that the number of positive cases may shoot up in the national capital in coming days.
According to Andhra Pradesh officials, coronavirus positive cases continued to maintain an upward curve in the state too on Thursday with a total of 38 additions in the last 24 hours, taking the aggregate in the state to 149.
Karnataka reported 14 new positive cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of the affected to 124. Among 14 new positive cases reported in the state include - ten men, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, and are currently isolated at a designated hospital in Bidar; while one woman from Kalaburagi is the contact of a person who has attended the congregation.
Nearly 1,000 people from Karnataka, who are linked to Tablighi-Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, have been screened so far, the government said on Thursday
Modi calls for 'staggered' exit from lockdown
Prime Minister Modi, who will share a video message with people on Friday morning, in the meantime interacted with chief ministers through a video conference and told them to focus on COVID-19 containment measures -- testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine -- and said it was imperative to work on a war footing, identify hotspots, encircle them and ensure that the infection does not spread out.
According to an official statement, Modi also pitched for formulating a common exit strategy to ensure "staggered re-emergence of the population" once the 21-day nationwide lockdown ends on 14 April.
Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the prime minister has urged states to manage the coronavirus crisis at the district level.
Action against violators, sporadic attack on doctors
In the meantime, sporadic attacks on doctors, social workers and police personnel also came to the fore raising concerns over their safety and prompting warnings by authorities.
Seven persons were arrested for the alleged attack on health workers in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, who had gone there to quarantine relatives and acquaintances of a COVID-19 patient but were attacked with stones by an unruly mob leaving two women doctors injured. A video of the attack went viral on social media.
Authorities also continued to take action against those violating the lockdown, which entered its ninth day on Thursday.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to all chief secretaries of the states and union territories to action against those violating the lockdown or making false claims under the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act.
Bhalla said those violating these laws can be punished with jail term of up to two years and fine.
The Health Ministry said domestic indigenous manufacturing of N-95 masks has been stepped up, while orders have been placed for over 1.5 crore personal protective equipment (PPEs) and supply has begun too.
Congress, BJP slam each other over coronavirus; PM to address nation tomorrow at 9 am
The Congress on Thursday came down heavily on the government accusing it of low coronavirus testing, with party president Sonia Gandhi alleging that its "unplanned" implementation of countrywide lockdown caused "chaos and pain" to millions of migrant workers.
Blaming the government for not giving any thought to the deteriorating economic situation, the party demanded setting up of a task force of world experts for measures to revive the economy.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday alleged that the government is "under-funding" the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and asked the Modi dispensation to announce that it will fund the battle with Rs 5-6 lakh crore.
"Government is hopelessly under-funding the fight against the epidemic. Under-funding will exacerbate the situation and the money spent may turn out to be a waste. Dr Jahangir Aziz has already warned the government in this regard," the former finance minister asserted.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit back at the Congress accusing the party of weakening the country's fight against the coronavirus by doing "petty politics" and asked when will it give priority to national interest over its own.
"Under PM @narendramodi's leadership, India's efforts to fight coronavirus are being lauded domestically and globally. 130-crore Indians are united to defeat COVID-19," the minister said in a tweet.
"Yet, the Congress is playing petty politics. High time they think of national interest and stop misleading people," Shah said.
Airlines can allow bookings after 14 April, says aviation minister
Hopes of the lockdown getting removed, at least partially, after its 21-day period rose further after aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said airlines are free to allow ticket booking for flights after 14 April. He also said the resumption of international flights will be considered on a case-by-case basis, depending on which countries they are coming from after the 21-day lockdown ends.
Separately, Air India also said it has got approvals from Indian and Chinese authorities to operate cargo flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong to get medical supplies.
A few other positives that came to light on Thursday included defence research institution DRDO developing a "bio-suit" to protect doctors and paramedics engaged in treating coronavirus-affected people from the infection.
The "bio-suit" which will act as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare personnel, officials told PTI.
They said considering the high demand of PPEs across the country, steps are being taken to produce at least 15,000 suits per day.
India is currently reeling under increasing shortage of PPE for doctors and paramedics involved in taking care of coronavirus patients. The government is also scouting global markets to procure PPE, ventilators and N95 masks.
Globally, more than 9,40,000 people have tested positive since the deadly virus outbreak in China in December 2019, while more than 47,000 have lost their lives.
World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said there had been a "near exponential growth" in new cases over the past five weeks and a doubling of deaths in the past week alone.
"In the next few days we will reach one million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths," he said, while asking Africa and Latin America to be ready for a wider impact.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Apr 04, 2020 07:03:23 IST
Tags : Corona Case In Jharkhand, Corona Coronavirus In Maharashtra, Corona In Jharkhand, Corona In Kerala, Corona In Mumbai, Corona Jharkhand, Corona Kerala, Corona Virus Bangalore, Corona Virus Kerala, Corona Virus Mumbai, Corona Virus News, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus In Bangalore, Coronavirus In Bengal, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Jharkhand, Coronavirus In Karnataka, Coronavirus In Kerala, Coronavirus In Maharashtra, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus News, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, COVID-19 In India, Delhi, Dharavi, Kerala, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi Address, NewsTracker, Nizamuddin, Nizamuddin Event, Nizamuddin West, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tablighi Jamaat, Telangana
Trending
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Second person in Dharavi tests positive for COVID-19; 576 Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Maharashtra
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: COVID-19 patient assaults doctor in Hyderabad hospital, police says action will be taken against culprit
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Bihar govt says six of nine COVID-19 cases in state have no travel history
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: G20 leaders to support strengthening WHO's mandate, pledge $5 trillion for global economy
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
Highlights
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
Three more COVID-19 cases reported in Assam
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Three more COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, one each from Kamrup (metro), Kamrup and Marigaon taking the total number in Assam to 23. Two out of these three cases are of patients who are related to Nizamuddin Markaz event."
Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates
Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to the nation
Queen Elizabeth will make an extremely rare address to the nation on Sunday as Britain grapples with the increasingly deadly coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.
The government has put Britain into a virtual lockdown, closing pubs, restaurants and nearly all shops, while banning social gatherings and ordering Britons to stay at home unless it is absolutely essential to venture out.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Two more deaths recorded in Delhi, says health dept
Coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 386 and two more deaths were recorded on Friday, the staet health department said. Of total cases, 259 are from Nizamuddin Markaz.
Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Latest Updates
Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh
Six new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday in Uttarakhand. Out of these, five were reported in Dehradun and one in US Nagar. There are a total of 16 cases so far in Uttarakhand, 11 of which are in Dehradun. Two have recovered so far.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Finance ministry releases Rs 17,287 cr to enhance states' financial resources
The Finance ministry on Friday released Rs 17,287 crore to various states to "enhance their financial resources during coronavirus", India Today reported. The report also said that Rs 6,195 crore on "account of revenue deficit grant’ under 15th Finance Commission recommendations to 14 states."
"These states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Benal. Remaining Rs 11,092 crore is to all states as advance payment of central share of first instalment of SDRMF," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was quoted as saying.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
EC postpones Rajya Sabha polls
The Election Commission on Friday further postponed the Rajya Sabha election in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Fresh dates will be announced later, reports said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
ICSE asks schools to ensure advisory to promote students from classes 1 to 8 is followed
The ICSE wrote to the principals of all schools affiliated to the board asking them to follow the directives of the state government where in they have issued directives regarding the promotion of all students of classes 1-8.
Coronavirus in India Latest updates
COVID-19 cases in India rise to 2547, toll at 62
The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India rose to 2,547 on Friday (including 2,322 active cases, 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
"The highest ever spike of 478 coronavirus positive cases has been recorded in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the country stand at 2,547," ANI reported.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Amit Shah approves Rs 11,092 crore for quarantine facilities in states
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the release of Rs 11,092 crore to all states under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) for setting up quarantine facilities and arranging other facilities for checking the spread of coronavirus, PTI reported.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
13 Tablighi Jamaat event attendees test postive for COVID-19 in Karnataka
The Karnataka government said that on Friday 13 attendees of Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event tested for coronavirus in the state. The statement also said that 187 were found negative and reports of 88 attendees are yet to be received:.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
DRDO gives 2,000 N-95 masks, 400 sanitisers
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said, "...handed over 2,000 N-95 masks, 100 body protection suits and 400 small hand sanitiser bottles to doctors and nurses in AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia and New Delhi Air Force hospital."
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Two COVID-19 patients on ventilator support in Delhi
Two of the coronavirus patients in Delhi are on ventilator support, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. He also said that the Delhi government has launched WhatsApp helpline — 8800007722 — for people to enquire about the COVID-19 situation.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
58 of 384 COVID-19 cases in Delhi have travel history, says Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that of the total 384 cases of coronavirus in the National Capital, 58 patients have a history of foreign travel.
"Many of them are not from Delhi but were quarantined here in Delhi. 259 people, out of them, had attended Markaz event. The 58 people who have a history of foreign travel, further infected 38 members of their families," he added.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt sets up 328 relief centres for 57,000 people
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government has set up 328 relief centres that can acommodate 57,000 people.
"Five people have died in Delhi so far due to coronavirus. Four had died earlier and one death was reported in the last 24 hours. He was also from Markaz. Only 38 cases of local transmission. Situation is still under control in Delhi," he added.
Coronavirus in India Laest Updates
Shashi Tharoor says nation was expecting more from Modi's speech
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that while he'll join in the diya exercise on Sunday in solidarity with people of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Friday morning.
The government's earlier financial package was not adequate. A lot of people felt left out and marginalized. PM Modi has not addressed their needs. He has not dealt with lack of personal protective equipment and of rapid testing kits. Photo ops will not solve COVID-19 problem," he added.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
100 of 102 COVID-19 cases reported in TN today were attendees of Delhi event
Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh said that 100 of 102 COVID-19 cases reported in the state on Friday had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin. Total number of positive cases in the state stand at 411, out of which 364 had participated in the event.
"A total of 1,200 people, who participated in Delhi's Tableeghi Jamaat event, have been traced in the state. All of them have been placed under quarantine," she added.
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates
Haryana govt to double ration this month for antyodaya and BPL families
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that every family under the Antyodaya scheme will get 70 kilograms of ration and families under the Below Poverty Line will get 10 kilograms of ration per person with additional sugar and mustard oil.
"This month's ration will be doubled and will reach every household before 5 April," he said,
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir government said that five new coronavirus cases were reported in the union territory on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 75.
Of the five new cases, four were reported in Kashmir and one was reported in Jammu. Out of 75, 70 are active cases.
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
Four more COVID-19 reported in Assam
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that four more coronavirus patients have been reported in the state.
"Three of these are from Nalbari, and one is from South Salmara, taking total number in Assam to 20. All these 4 people are also associated with the Tablighi Jamaat event," he said.
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
First decontamination tunnel installed in Srinagar
The Jammu and Kashmir government said that the Srinagar Municipal Corporation gas installed the first decontamination and sanitizing tunnel at the Chest Disease (CD) Hospital in the city on Thursday.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Railways has produced 2 lakh masks, 25,000 litres of sanitisers, says Centre
The Ministry of Railways said that till 1 April, the Indian Railways has produced total 2,87,704 masks and 25,806 liters of sanitiser.
Masks and hand sanitisers are being made available to all staff coming on duty. These are also being ensured for contract labourers," the statement said.
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases rise to 51 in Punjab
Coronavirus cases on Friday rose to 51 in Punjab, the state health department said. The bulletin added that five people have succumbed to the disease while one was cured/discharged.
Coronavirus in Ladakh Latest Updates
Ladakh man feeds stray animals in Leh
Prasar Bharati in Ladakh said that Gyalwang Drukpa, resident of Leh, is feeding stray animals in the city during the lockdown over coronavirus.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
MHA instructs all states to take strict action on healthcare workers
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday wrote to state governments to take strict action in cases of attack on healthcare and frontline workers and ensure the security to medical fraternity, said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Home Ministry.
"There were seven helpline numbers in the control room of the Union Home Ministry. Now, we have introduced two more helpline numbers - 1930 (all India tollfree number) and 1944 (dedicated to Northeast)," she said.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Sanjay Raut criticises diya-lighting advisory
Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for people to light diyas or torches in appreciation of people engaged in anti-COVID-19 measures.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
647 confirmed COVID-19 related to Tabligi Jamaat in the last two days, says Centre
The health ministry on Friday said that 647 confirmed cases from 14 states are related to the Tablighi Jamaat in the last two days.
"If we look at cases related to Tableeghi Jamaat, in the last two days around 647 confirmed cases related to it have been found in 14 states — Andaman and Nicobar, Assam, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh," said Lav Aggarwal, health ministry joint secretary.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
336 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours, says Centre
The Union health ministry, in the daily briefing on Friday said that 336 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases is now 2,301 and the total deaths are 56.
A total of 157 patients have recovered so far.
"Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has appealed to patients and their families not to create any obstacle in the path of doctors while they discharge their duties. He also expressed concerns over misbehavior with doctors and medical staff," the statement said.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Bengaluru ASHA worker says happy for arrests of people who attacked her
Krishnaveni, an ASHA worker in Bengaluru, who was attacked on Wednesday while on duty in coronavirus research, said, "I am happy that five people have been arrested for attacking me while I was conducting a survey in view of COVID19 in Sadiq layout area in Bengaluru on 1 April. We serve the people and work for the betterment of the society."
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi Police file 33 FIRs across city for violating lockdown
The Delhi Police said that in addition to FIRs filed against those violating the lockdown in the Dwarka district of the National Capital, 12 more cases — eight in the South district, two in the North district and one each in the North West and Central districts have also been registered against those found violating home quarantine rules and conditions.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
RBI revises trading hours over COVID-19
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday revised the trading hours for various markets to minimise the risks and to ensure that market participants maintain adequate checks and supervisory controls while optimising thin resources and ensuring safety of personnel, ANI reported.
The trading hours for various markets have been revised from 10 am to 2 pm.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases in Rajashtan rise to 161
The Rajasthan public health department said that the total number of coronavirus cases in the state till now are 161, including 21 evacuees from Iran and 24 Tableeghi Jamaat attendees in Delhi's Nizammudin.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
NGO distributes food to 250 migrants in Mumbai today
The Rahul Tarun Mitra Mandal Association on Friday distributed food to over 250 migrant workers living under a flyover in Mumbai amid COVID-19 lockdown. A worker said, "I came in search of work.We sleep here and get food like this (through distribution). I request government to help us."
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
UP govt to set up Rs 1,000 crore fund to enhance COVID-19 testing labs
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said that it was planning to set up a Rs 1,000 crore fund which will include enhancing testing lab facilities and procurement of ventilators, masks, sanitisers. Apart from the government, the contribution of others, including industrial houses, will also be sought, the statement said.
"Efforts will be made to ensure testing facilities in all 24 government medical colleges," the statement added.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
OPD services in two Delhi hospitals shut from tomorrow
The out-patient department (OPD) services at the LNJP and GB Pant hospitals in Delhi will be closed from Saturday, 4 Aprirl, authorities were quoted as saying by PTI.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
BEST bus employee tests positive in Mumbai
A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Friday. According to media reports, the bus employee is a resident of Tilaknagar in Wadala.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi's COVID-19 tally stands at 293; two more deaths reported
The number of coronavirus cases went up to nearly 300 in the national capital on Thursday, with 141 fresh cases and two deaths reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.
The total number of 293 cases includes 182 people who took part in a religious congregation in the Nizamuddin area in March. Till Wednesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 152, including two deaths.
Two fresh deaths due to Covid-19 were reported on Thursday and both victims were male, a senior official of the Health department said. With this, the death toll has now risen to four.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Airtel Digital TV launches exclusive CuriosityStream channel
Bharti Airtel ("Airtel") and CuriosityStream Friday announced that they have deepened their groundbreaking content partnership to bring premium content from CuriosityStream to TV homes in India.
Airtel Digital TV, the DTH unit of Airtel, has launched an exclusive Free to Airtel channel with the full catalogue of CuriosityStream’s award-winning factual entertainment films and series.
The CuriosityStream TV channel (419) will be available to all the 16.5 million plus customers of Airtel Digital TV and offer massive distribution reach to CuriosityStream.
This is the first time that TV homes (DTH) in India will have direct access to globally-renowned content from CuriosityStream, which was launched by John Hendricks, the visionary founder of Discovery Channel. CuriosityStream lets viewers explore their passions and discover new ones with thousands of films and series covering space, art, volcanoes, history, travel, cars, architecture, dinosaurs and so much more.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Four slapped with NSA for attacking health workers in MP
The Indore district administration on Friday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against four men involved in the alleged attack on health workers in Taatpatti Bakhal area of the city.
"This is first such action related to COVID-19 pandemic in Madhya Pradesh," an official said.
Coronavirus in Singapore Latest Updates
One-month lockdown in Singapore in effect from Tuesday: PM Lee Hsien Loong
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday imposed a one-month shutdown, in effect from 7 April, saying that most work places will remain shut, except for essential services and key economic sectors.
"Food establishments, markets and supermarkets, utilities, clinics, hospitals, transport and key banking service will be functional," said Loong.
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Update
Inmate in Kannur prison flees from COVID-19 isolation ward
An under trial prisoner, who was admitted to the coronavirus isolation ward at the central prison in Kannur, managed to escape after jumping the compound wall, jail authorities said on Friday.
The inmate, suspected to have fled the prison ward on Thursday night, was identified as Ajay Babu, a native of Aamirpur in Uttar Pradesh. An accused in a bank burglary case in neighbouring Kasaragod district, Babu had been lodged at the isolation ward within the prison since 25 March, a senior jail official said.
"He was shifted to the isolation ward as he was arrested from Kasaragod, a hotspot of covid19 in the state. We suspect that he escaped in the night. We noticed his absence this morning," he told PTI.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha govt announces 48-hour total shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak
Intensifying its battle against COVID-19, the Odisha government announced a 48-hour total shutdown, akin to curfew, in the state capital Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak town from 8 pm on Friday, the state's top official said.
All shops selling essential commodities will remain closed during the period, Chief Secretary AK Tripathy said. Only select medicine stores will be open.
Of the five COVID-19 cases detected in Odisha so far, four are in Bhubaneswar and one in Bhadrak.
Coronavirus in Australia Latest Update
Australia's Scott Morrison urges WHO, UN to act against China's wet markets
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday urged the WHO and the UN to act against China's wet markets, like the one where the deadly coronavirus is thought to have originated, as they pose "great risks" to the health and wellbeing of the rest of the world.
A wet market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan is believed to be the source of the coronavirus pandemic that began in December last year, crossing from animals to humans.
The number of cases from the virus has reached one million worldwide and more than 51,000 deaths have been reported across more than 175 countries and territories, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
SC asks Centre to act against black marketeers of masks and sanitizers
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to take all necessary steps to ensure effective implementation of notification on price control of masks and sanitizers. The apex court asked the government to publish and publicize helpline numbers for the effective implementation of notifications on controlling their prices reports Bar and Bench.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday had issued a notice to the central government and Delhi government in a plea by the NGO, Justice for Rights Foundation highlighting price gouging of masks and hand sanitisers.
The petitioner claimed that due to the rise in demand for these commodities, as a result of the coronavirus threat, chemists and medical shops were selling them at a price much higher than the maximum retail price (MRP) as well as the price prescribed by the government.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
SC rejects plea for using hotels as shelters for migrant workers
A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta, which heard the matter through video-conferencing, observed that the court cannot force the government to listen to all the ideas as people may come up with millions of ideas.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, raised objections on the application and said that state governments have already taken over buildings like schools and others to use them as a shelter for migrants.
The apex court is already seized of petitions which have raised the issue related to the migration of daily wagers from cities to their native places amid the lockdown.
On 31 March, a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, had directed the Centre to ensure that migrant workers kept in shelter homes are given food and adequate medical aid.
The top court, which had also asked the Centre to take the assistance of trained counsellors and religious leaders of all faiths to help the migrants overcome their panic, had observed that "panic will destroy more lives than the virus".
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
21 FIRs filed in Dwarka for home-quarantine violations
Twenty-one FIRs have been registered against people in Dwarka for flouting home-quarantine rules, police said on Friday. The violators have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, they said.
Delhi's Dwarka district has strictly enforced the home-quarantine guidelines during the ongoing lockdown for public safety and health, a senior police official said.
It is ensured through regular surveillance by way of physical verification and technical monitoring, he said.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
First COVID-19 death in Andhra Pradesh, 55-yr-old was diabetic
Andhra Pradesh on Friday registered first death due to COVID-19 after a 55-year old man tested positive for the infection. He was admitted to a hospital on 30 on March after suffering from Hypertension Diabetes.
The deceased came in contact with his son, who travelled to Delhi and returned to Andhra on 17 March. Till Friday morning, the state registered a total of 161 positive cases.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Fresh COVID-19 case in Bagalkote after 75-yr-old tests positive
A 75-year-old man, resident of Bagalkote district in Karnataka, with no travel or local transmission history, tested positive with the novel coronavirus on Friday. With this Bagalkote became the 14th district in the state to get affected with the deadly pandemic virus.
The new case reported on Friday took the state's COVID-19 tally to 125 with three deaths. So far, 11 individuals have been cured or discharged.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Mpower partners with Maharashtra govt, BMC to launch a 24x7 helpline
Mpower, in the Indian mental healthcare space, has partnered with Government of Maharashtra and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to launch a toll-free helpline number – 1800-120-820050 called 'BMC-Mpower 1on1' . This will be available to citizens 24x7.
Available free of cost for people across cities of Maharashtra, the helpline has experienced and trained mental health counsellors, who are clinical psychologists and psychiatrists from Mpower – The Centre, Mpower – The Foundation and Mpower – The Cell to provide much needed mental healthcare counsel and suppo, according to a press statement. The service is available in Marathi, Hindi and English to address any mental health concerns faced by citizens of Maharashtra during these trying times.
Maharashtra government and BMC will mobilise support by using its available infrastructure, communication channels and social media platforms to propagate the 'BMC-Mpower 1on1' helpline and appeal to people of Maharashtra to avail this free service.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Xiaomi announces 'Redmi Creator Academy' in India
Xiaomi, smartphone and smart TV brand, announced Redmi Creator Academy (RCA) for aspiring content creators. RCA is Xiaomi’s first series of virtual masterclasses aimed at providing industry’s best learning practices to aspiring content creators.
Redmi Creator Academy kickstarts its first phase with virtual YouTube Video masterclasses with several media, YouTube and in-house experts from Xiaomi India. All sessions start from Monday, 6 April 2020 across Redmi India YouTube channel and will be conducted daily throughout the week absolutely free of cost.
One week of virtual masterclasses will be spread across the entire journey of building high quality YouTube videos and all experts will cover all important aspects of creating content along with marketing it.
Coronavirus In Chhattisgarh Latest Updates
COVID-19 patient from Solan dies due to COVID-19
The 63-year-old woman from Solan district in Himachal Pradesh who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, died on Friday in Chandigarh hospital, PTI reported.
On 28 March, the Kangra district administration had registered an FIR against the woman for concealing information of her infection as she was tested positive at Dr RPGMC Tanda for coronavirus.
The woman had returned from Dubai and had concealed information about the infection.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Rajnath Singh chairs crucial meet on COVID-19
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a crucial meet on Friday regarding the preparedness to deal with the novel coronavirus as the total confirmed cases surpassed 2000-mark.
Fourteen Group of Ministers (GoM) including Home Minister Amit Shah, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Cabinet Minister Prahlad Joshi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among those present.
Coronavirus In India Latest Update
Abbott’s 5-minute virus test kit likely to reach India by third-week of April
The coronavirus test kits launched by Abbott Laboratories, which helps one to identify the infected in not more than five minutes, is likely to reach India by third week of April, CNBC-TV18 reported.
The batch samples are expected to be evaluated by ICMR by mid-April.
The medical-device maker plans to supply 50,000 tests a day starting 1 April, said John Frels, vice president of research and development at Abbott Diagnostics.
The price range of each kit is expected to be in the range of Rs 500-1000.
Coronavirus In Odisha Latest Update
Odisha launches online cultural competition to engage children during lockdown
The Odisha government in collaboration with the UNICEF has launched an online cultural competition among children to keep them engaged at home during the lockdown period.
Children can participate in competitions of painting, writing of slogans, short stories and poems and poster making, winning entries will get certificates, said Odisha government's COVID spokesman Subroto Bagchi.
The "Mo Prativa" (My talent) programme is for children in the age group of 5 to 18 years.
Coronavirus In Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
MP records eight more cases; tally rises to 119
Eight new cases of COVID-19, one of them a government employee, were reported from Madhya Pradesh since Thursday night, taking the state's tally to 119, a senior health official said on Friday.
Of the fresh cases, seven were recorded in Indore, the worst coronavirus-affected city in the state, and one in Chhindwara, he said.
The Chhindwara patient is a 36-year-old man who became the first coronavirus positive case in the district, Sub- Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Atul Singh said.
He works in a government department in Indore and came to Chhindwara on March 19 before the lockdown, in force since March 25 to stem the spread of the deadly virus, he said.
Coronavirus In Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
Andhra Pradesh's confirmed cases stand at 149
Coronavirus positive cases continued to maintain an upward curve in Andhra Pradesh with a total of 38 additions in the last 24 hours, taking the aggregate in the state to 149 on Thursday. With just two of the patients shown by the government as recovered, the number of 'active' cases remains at 147.
All the fresh cases too were related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, from where Covid-19 has been fast spreading.
SPS Nellore district saw a significant jump in the number of cases as 21 were reported overnight. The district now has an overall 24 coronavirus positive cases, topping the state list.
Coronavirus In West Bengal Latest Update
Devotees assemble in temples on Ram Navami in West Bengal, flout lockdown orders
Amid chant of 'Jai Sri Ram', thousands of devotees assembled in temples in various parts of West Bengal on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday, giving a thumbs down to social distancing norms prescribed by the government during the ongoing nationwide lockdown period.
Long queues of devotees were seen outside temples across the state, while the annual Ram Navami rallies were not held this year as the VHP and other saffron groups have called off the programmes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
People in large numbers were seen scrambling outside temples in various districts and sought blessings from the ''Lord Ram'' to get relief from the coronavirus pandemic sooner than later.
Police, in several districts, asked devotees to return home immediately after offering pujas and instructed them to avoid gatherings and strictly follow social distancing norms, a senior officer said. Large gatherings were seen outside many temples in Beliaghata and Maniktala area in the eastern metropolis.
The Kolkata police also asked priests of the Ram temples to adhere to social distancing and not to allow the assembling of devotees outside the temples.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Cases in India rise to 2301
The total number of COVID19 positive cases rises to 2301 in India, which includes 156 cured/discharged patients, 56 deaths and 1 migrated patient, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus In China Latest Updates
China to observe 4 April as mourning day for coronavirus victims
China will observe a national day of mourning on Saturday for martyrs, including the "whistleblower" doctor Li Wenliang, who sacrificed their lives in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak and the over 3,300 people who died of the COVID-19 in the country.
During the commemoration, national flags will fly at half-mast across the country and in all Chinese embassies and consulates abroad, and public recreational activities will be suspended across the country, official media reported on Friday.
At 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Chinese people nationwide will observe three minutes of silence to mourn the deceased, while air raid sirens and horns of automobiles, trains and ships will wail in grief.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Students to take global exams TOEFL, GRE from home
Global exams like TOEFL and GRE will be taken at home except in mainland China and Iran in view of the COVID-19 situation across the globe, according to the Educational Testing Service (ETS).
The tests had been suspended across the globe following coronavirus outbreak.
"At-home solutions will now be worldwide for test takers who have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Both TOEFL and GRE will be taken at home till the situation is conducive for tests to be conducted at centres," Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program, told PTI.
Coronavirus In Goa Latest Updates
One more tests positive in Goa; tally rises to 6
A man with international travel history has tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa, taking the number of infections in the state to six, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.
The man, a resident of Mandrem in North Goa who had travelled to Mozambique recently, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday night, he said.
The person came back to Goa on 19 March and contacted the Goa Medical College and Hospital after he developed symptoms related to COVID-19, he said.
Rane said the patient has been shifted to a special hospital set up for COVID-19 patients in south Goa.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Rupee slips 48 paise to 76.08 against US dollar in early trade
The Indian rupee fell 48 paise to 76.08 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, as investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty as coronavirus cases witnessed a sharp rise across the world and in India.
Forex traders said weak opening in domestic equities dragged the local unit amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.
The rupee opened weak at 75.97 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 76.08, down 48 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 75.60 against the US dollar on Tuesday.
Forex markets in India were closed on April 1 for the annual closing of banks and on 2 April on account of Ram Navami.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Sensex drops over 400 pts; Nifty tumbles below 8,200
Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 400 points in early trade on Friday led by losses in banking and auto stocks as investor sentiment continued to be weighed down by the uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.
After hitting a low of 27,800.07, the 30-share BSE barometer was trading 375.34 points or 1.33 percent lower at 27,889.97. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 105.35 points, or 1.28 percent, to 8,148.45.
Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, cracking up to 7 percent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Titan, and ICICI Bank.
Follow LIVE updates on Stock Market here
Coronavirus In Gujarat Latest Updates
78-yr-old COVID-19 patient succumbs to virus in Vadodara
A 78-year-old man from Godhra, who was the first COVID-19 patient of Panchmahals district, passed away at a private hospital in Vadodara late on Thursday night.
The patient who was brought to Vadodara on Tuesday night had tested positive of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. His family had claimed that he had no travel history.
Coronavirus In Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Strict action against those attacking police personnel during lockdown: UP govt
Uttar Pradesh government on Friday issued orders that strict action will be taken under the National Security Act (NSA) against those who attack police personnel anywhere in the state during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.
Coronavirus In Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra govt launches online self-assessment tool
With over 400 people testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the state government has now taken the fight against the pandemic online, by launching a COVID-19 self-assessment tool.
The government has created a digital platform, wherein citizens can assess their symptoms from the comfort of their homes and later contact authorities if they have any doubts about their condition, an official release stated.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Two nursing officers test positive in Delhi
Two nursing officers at Delhi State Cancer Institution have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ANI reported. According to sources, both of them have had contact history with the doctor of the institution who tested positive on 1 April.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Modi asks to maintain social distancing during candlelight vigil
Narendra Modi also cautioned the citizens to maintain social distancing while observing candle-light vigil on 5 April (Sunday). "On 5 April, switch off all lights for nine minutes and light up lamps or torch or cellphone flashlights," said Modi.
"Today when crores of people are inside homes, then some of us may think how will they fight this battle against COVID-19 alone. Such questions might come up in your mind? But please remember, none of us is alone. The strength of 130 crores of Indians is with each one of us," he said.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
India sets 'model' in paying gratitude to those in frontline in COVID-19 fight: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the citizens for setting a 'model' on 22 March while paying gratitude to those in the frontline battling the novel coronavirus. "The way you paid gratitude to people fighting against coronavirus on 22 March has become a model that is being emulated by other countries," Modi said.
Janata curfew and ringing of bells/clanging utensils, made the country aware of its unity amid this challenging time, the prime minister.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Modi thanks citizens for cooperation in COVID-19 lockdown
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the nation for the unprecedented discipline and sense of service by people during coronavirus lockdown. "We are not alone in the fight against the novel coronavirus," said Modi.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
UNGA adopts resolution calling for global solidarity, cooperation to fight COVID-19
The United Nations General Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution, co-sponsored by 188 nations including India, on COVID-19, calling for intensified international cooperation to defeat the pandemic that is causing “severe disruption to societies and economies.”
The resolution titled 'Global solidarity to fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)' was the first such document on the global pandemic to be adopted by the world organization.
The UN Security Council is yet to discuss the coronavirus outbreak, even as the total number of coronavirus cases across the world crossed one million.
The resolution said the 193-member General Assembly notes "with great concern" the threat to human health, safety and well-being caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, which continues to spread globally.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Five new COVID-19 cases emerge in Tonk
On Friday, five close contacts of COVID-19 patients who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, tested positive in Tonk, taking total number of confirmed cases to 138 in Rajasthan.
The figure included two Italians and 14 Tablighi Jamaat attendees, state health department.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi calls for 'staggered' exit from lockdown
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will share a video message with people on Friday at 9 am, in the meantime interacted with chief ministers through a video conference and told them to focus on COVID-19 containment measures - testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine - and said it was imperative to work on a war footing, identify hotspots, encircle them and ensure that the infection does not spread out.
According to an official statement, Modi also pitched for formulating a common exit strategy to ensure "staggered re-emergence of the population" once the 21-day nationwide lockdown ends on 14 April.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
980 arrested in Kolkata for defying lockdown norms
Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates
Donald Trump tests negative for COVID-19 second time
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Global COVID-19 tally surpasses 1 million-mark
The global tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million-mark on Thursday as the pandemic explodes in the United States and death toll continues to climb in Italy and Spain, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Health workers infected after coming contact with COVID-19 through local transmission
The new additions to positive COVID-19 cases included several healthcare workers and those who came in contact with the virus through the local transmission. The novel coronavirus outbreak has also taken a toll on the medical staff in terms of security.
Several cases were reported on Thursday where the health care workers were attacked. In one case nurses at a UP hospital reported indecent behaviour by the isolated suspected patients.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
COVID-19 patient from Dharavi succumbs to infection
The death of a COVID-19 patient from Mumbai's Dharavi, one of the biggest slums in Asia, sparked fear of its spread in highly congested area. The Union Health Ministry said contact tracing and testing as per protocol is being conducted in the area. Several small-scale industries and workshops of leather goods, pottery and textiles operate from the slum colony spread over 613 acres.
On Thursday late evening, one more positive case emerged from Dharavi after a general practitioner was found positive by a suburban lab.
As many as 88 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, taking the tally to 423, while the death toll rose to 21, said health officials.dhara
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
State-wise COVID-19 tally
The highest number of coronavirus confirmed cases have been reported from Maharashtra at 335 so far, followed by Kerala at 265 and Tamil Nadu at 234.
The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 219.
Uttar Pradesh has reported 113 positive cases so far, while the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka have risen to 110 and in Telengana to 107. Rajasthan has reported 108 cases, Madhya Pradesh 99, Gujarat 87, Andhra Pradesh 86. Jammu and Kashmir has 62 positive patients so far.
The number of cases have risen to 53 in West Bengal. Punjab has reported 46 COVID-19 cases and Haryana 43.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Nearly 400 Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive
A Union health ministry official said that 400 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz event in south Delhi's Nizammudin area last month have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
This figure has added significantly to India's total number of confirmed cases and can go further up as the states continue to trace and test those who attended various events at Markaz between 1-15 March.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases surpasses 2,000-mark
The confirmed COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 2,069 and toll increased to 53 on Thursday. As many as 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their primary contacts have been quarantined across the country.
According to the Union Health ministry, 235 more people were confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while three more — one from Gujarat and two from Delhi — died because of virus.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Narendra Modi to address nation at 9 am
In his first video address since the 24 March nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on Friday at 9 am. Modi directed the chief miisters of states to ensure a staggered exit from the 21-day shutdown as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases spiked by at least 500 on Thursday.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:59 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Aarey cowsheds hit by COVID-19 pandemic
Cowsheds in Mumbai's Aarey have been hit by a shortage of fodder supply amid lockdown in the state due to COVID-19. Ameen, caretaker of a stable said, "There are 600 cows in my stable. Suppliers don't come even after offering double money. It is difficult to sustain."
23:53 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
NHA partners with Uber to provide transport to medical staff
National Health Authority has announced its partnership with Uber India to provide transport for India’s frontline healthcare workers engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Uber will initially facilitate provision of 150 cars free of cost to support medical facilities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Patna via UberMedic service. All such cars supplied to NHA to be equipped with roof-to-floor plastic sheeting enclosing driver’s seat.
23:50 (IST)
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Health bulletin for Odisha today:
Total positive case goes up to 15 in Odisha
7 close contacts of Suryanagar case (including wife, daughter and tenants)
3 persons of Bomikhal
1 case of Cuttack
1 case of Puri
1 case of Jajpur
2 cases of Bhadrak (total positive cases in the State 20)
23:44 (IST)
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
Three more COVID-19 cases reported in Assam
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Three more COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, one each from Kamrup (metro), Kamrup and Marigaon taking the total number in Assam to 23. Two out of these three cases are of patients who are related to Nizamuddin Markaz event."
23:39 (IST)
Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates
Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to the nation
Queen Elizabeth will make an extremely rare address to the nation on Sunday as Britain grapples with the increasingly deadly coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.
The government has put Britain into a virtual lockdown, closing pubs, restaurants and nearly all shops, while banning social gatherings and ordering Britons to stay at home unless it is absolutely essential to venture out.
23:33 (IST)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rise to 154
The coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 154 on Friday. Indore has the most amount of cases with 112, and eight deaths have been reported in the state.
23:23 (IST)
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Health bulletin from Odisha today:
Total positive case goes up to 15 in Odisha
7 close contacts of Suryanagar case (including wife, daughter and tenants)
3 persons of Bomikhal
1 case of Cuttack
1 case of Puri
1 case of Jajpur
2 cases of Bhadrak (total positive cases in the State 20)
23:11 (IST)
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
Senior citizen couple discharged in Kerala
A couple in Kottayam, 93-year-old Thomas and 88-year-old Thresyamma, who were COVID-19 positive were discharged from Medical College Kottayam on Friday after they recovered.
23:07 (IST)
Coronavirus in Italy Latest Updates
217 Indians evacuated from Italy
PTI on Friday quoted officials as saying that 217 Indians were evacuated from Italy and housed at ITBP quarantine centre test negative for coronavirus after a fortnight.
23:00 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra govt announces compensation for police officers
The Maharashtra government on Friday announced a compensation worth Rs 50 lakh to the next of the kin of any police officer who may die while on duty during coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, News18 reported.
22:49 (IST)
Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Updates
One person tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar's Siwan
Reports said that one person has tested positive for coronavirus in the Siwan district of Bihar on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in Bihar to 30. The patient is reportedly a 35-year-old man and had returned from Bahrain on 21 March.
22:40 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Defence forces set up dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
The defence forces have set up 19 dedicated hospitals for coronavirus treatment, India Today reported. "The collective bed capacity of these hospitals, spread across the country, is 4,000 along with 200 Intensive Care Unit beds," the report said.
22:36 (IST)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
31 Tablighi Jamaat workers test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan
Reports said that 31 Tablighi Jamaat workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Friday. A total of 538 workers who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation have been identified in 13 districts of the state.
22:31 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
10 people abscond from quarantine in Pune
News18 reported that 10 people are absconding from quarantine in Pune after they arrived from Delhi. However, officials said that they were not attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in the National Capital.
22:24 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Two more deaths recorded in Delhi, says health dept
Coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 386 and two more deaths were recorded on Friday, the staet health department said. Of total cases, 259 are from Nizamuddin Markaz.
22:14 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
42% drop in crime rate since 15 Mar in Delhi
The crime rate in Delhi dropped by 42 per cent since March 15 when restrictions were in place to prevent COVID-19 spread as compared to the same period last year, police said on Friday.
According to data shared by police, a total of 1,990 cases have been registered from March 15 to 31 as against 3,416 cases during the same period last year.
Even before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, the Delhi government had banned religious, social, cultural and political gatherings as well as protests comprising more than 50 people in the national capital.
(PTI)
22:08 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi Police shifts 18 women in labour to hospitals
Delhi Police on Friday said, "During last 24 hrs, PCR MPVs have shifted as many as 18 women in labour pain to various hospitals all across Delhi. The calls were received from almost all districts of Delhi, four from Outer North, eight from Dwarka, three from South, one from Rohini, one from North-East and one from East."
22:01 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Air India shuts bookings till 30 April
Air India on Friday said, "Bookings now closed till 30 April from today for all domestic and international routes. We are awaiting a decision post 14 April."
21:51 (IST)
Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Latest Updates
Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh
Six new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday in Uttarakhand. Out of these, five were reported in Dehradun and one in US Nagar. There are a total of 16 cases so far in Uttarakhand, 11 of which are in Dehradun. Two have recovered so far.
21:38 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Total of 490 COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra public health department on Friday said that 490 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far, with 26 deaths in the state.
Reports also said that out of the 1,225 people from the state who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, 1,033 have been contacted and 738 have been put in isolation wards.
21:29 (IST)
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
People pelt stones at police in Karnataka
Stones were pelted at policemen when they forbade a group of people from offering Friday prayers at a mosque in Mantur, Hubli. "Four policemen have sustained minor injuries. Legal action will be taken," said Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dilip.
21:17 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Finance ministry releases Rs 17,287 cr to enhance states' financial resources
The Finance ministry on Friday released Rs 17,287 crore to various states to "enhance their financial resources during coronavirus", India Today reported. The report also said that Rs 6,195 crore on "account of revenue deficit grant’ under 15th Finance Commission recommendations to 14 states."
"These states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Benal. Remaining Rs 11,092 crore is to all states as advance payment of central share of first instalment of SDRMF," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was quoted as saying.
21:14 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
EC postpones Rajya Sabha polls
The Election Commission on Friday further postponed the Rajya Sabha election in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Fresh dates will be announced later, reports said.
21:03 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
ICSE asks schools to ensure advisory to promote students from classes 1 to 8 is followed
The ICSE wrote to the principals of all schools affiliated to the board asking them to follow the directives of the state government where in they have issued directives regarding the promotion of all students of classes 1-8.
21:01 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi's health bulletin today:
New Positive Cases - 93
Delhi Positive Cases - 386
Foreign Travel History - 58
Contacts History - 38
Markaz Masjid - 259
Under Investigation - 31
Discharged/Migrated out - 10/01
Death - 06
20:58 (IST)
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Total COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh rise to 174
The total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh on Friday rose to 174, including 50 cases from Noida, followed by 25 cases from Meerut,19 from Agra and 12 from Saharanapur.
20:49 (IST)
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates
Haryana govt traces 1,305 Tablighi Jamaat workers
The Haryana government said that in 48 hours, 1,305 Tablighi Jamaat workers have been traced in 15 districts of the state. Out of these, 636 are from the Nuh district.
20:43 (IST)
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates
Punjab identifies four units to produce low-cost ventilators, says govt
The Punjab industries department has identified four units to produce low-cost ventilators to face Coronavirus emergency in the state. The samples of the prototypes have also been sent for fast-track testing.
Punjab Industries minister Sunder Sham Arora said the four units identified are M/S Global SPS, Mohali, M/S Sajjan Precision, Ludhiana, M/S Andel India, Mohali and M/S Ceesons Healthcare, Jalandhar.
These vendors are hopeful of launching their products soon after due approval from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), he added.
20:41 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Congress criticises Modi's call to light diyas
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light diyas in support of the medical staff on the front line of efforts against coronavirus.
Baghel aid, "Diya' is lit to celebrate Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya from Lanka. Dozens of people have died and people are living in fear due to coronavirus in the country. In these circumstances, I do not think it is appropriate to light 'diya'."
"There is no relation between turning off lights and burning candles,with fight against COVID-19. I believe it and that's why I'll not light candle or turn off light but continue to fight COVID-19. If I'll not light candle I'll be called anti-national,but I'm ready," Chowdhury said.
20:35 (IST)
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates
75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana
The Telangana public department said that 75 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state on Friday. The total number of active cases in the state rose to 162.
20:23 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest updates
COVID-19 cases in India rise to 2547, toll at 62
The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India rose to 2,547 on Friday (including 2,322 active cases, 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
"The highest ever spike of 478 coronavirus positive cases has been recorded in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the country stand at 2,547," ANI reported.
20:18 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Amit Shah approves Rs 11,092 crore for quarantine facilities in states
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the release of Rs 11,092 crore to all states under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) for setting up quarantine facilities and arranging other facilities for checking the spread of coronavirus, PTI reported.
20:05 (IST)
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha
Three people from Bomikhal and Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Friday tested positive for COVID-19, reports said. The total number of positive cases in the state is now nine, including two cured and seven active.
20:00 (IST)
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
Appreciate Shashi Tharoor's effort to provide rapid test kits: Kerala CM
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Appreciate Shashi Tharoor's efforts in making available 1,000 rapid kits. Another 2,000 kits will arrive by Sunday. These kits will be useful in testing for COVID-19 within a few hours. Mr Tharoor has informed that he is arranging for 250 flash thermometers and 9000 PPE kits."
19:58 (IST)
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
Kerala CM says blockage on road with Tamil Nadu is fake news
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that reports of the state having blocked border roads with Tamil Nadu was fake news.
"Fake news being spread that Kerala has blocked border roads with Tamil Nadu. This is completely false. They are our brethren. Yes, there are travel restrictions. There is no question of Kerala setting up roadblocks. These are malicious rumours. Similarly fake news was spread about CBSE exams," he said.
19:48 (IST)
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka
Four new cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Friday, bringing the total to 128. Reports said that of the four new cases, three had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin.
19:37 (IST)
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
Pinarayi Vijayan says have managed to contain COVID-19 spread to some extent in Kerala
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Friday, adding that seven of them are from Kasaragod and one each in Kannur and Thrissur.
Of these, three people had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin, he said. The total number of positive cases in state now stands at 295:
"Out of the total 295 positive cases in the state, 206 have a history of travelling abroad and 7 people are foreigners. 14 people have recovered. This shows that we 've managed to contain the outbreak to a certain level. The elderly couple in Kottayam got discharged today," he said.
He added that the government will ensure medications for organ transplant patients.
19:28 (IST)
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Police personnel injured after people pelt sones in Dakshina Kannada district
A police personnel in the Sullia town of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district got injured on Friday after unidentified youth pelted stones at him when he stopped them from entering the state from Kerala. He was later administered medical aid.
19:18 (IST)
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
13 Tablighi Jamaat event attendees test postive for COVID-19 in Karnataka
The Karnataka government said that on Friday 13 attendees of Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event tested for coronavirus in the state. The statement also said that 187 were found negative and reports of 88 attendees are yet to be received:.
19:14 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
DRDO gives 2,000 N-95 masks, 400 sanitisers
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said, "...handed over 2,000 N-95 masks, 100 body protection suits and 400 small hand sanitiser bottles to doctors and nurses in AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia and New Delhi Air Force hospital."
19:05 (IST)
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Updates
Singer raises COVID-19 awareness in Ahmedabad
A singer performed live in a residential building in Ahmedabad on Friday amid lockdown as part of a initiative started by Vastrapur Police.
19:00 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Eleven CISF jawans test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai
Eleven CISF jawans posted at the Mumbai airport have tested positive for coronavirus, a statement said on Friday. A total of 142 jawans were under quarantine for the last few days, out of which four were tested positive on Thursday and others were tested positive on Friday.
18:56 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
9 lakh people surveyed in cluster containment exercise in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, 9,25,828 people have been surveyed under the cluster containment task, the state health department said on Friday. A total of 2,455 teams of health department are working in various containment zones of the state.
18:47 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Two COVID-19 patients on ventilator support in Delhi
Two of the coronavirus patients in Delhi are on ventilator support, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. He also said that the Delhi government has launched WhatsApp helpline — 8800007722 — for people to enquire about the COVID-19 situation.
18:39 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
58 of 384 COVID-19 cases in Delhi have travel history, says Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that of the total 384 cases of coronavirus in the National Capital, 58 patients have a history of foreign travel.
"Many of them are not from Delhi but were quarantined here in Delhi. 259 people, out of them, had attended Markaz event. The 58 people who have a history of foreign travel, further infected 38 members of their families," he added.
18:32 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt sets up 328 relief centres for 57,000 people
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government has set up 328 relief centres that can acommodate 57,000 people.
"Five people have died in Delhi so far due to coronavirus. Four had died earlier and one death was reported in the last 24 hours. He was also from Markaz. Only 38 cases of local transmission. Situation is still under control in Delhi," he added.
18:25 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Laest Updates
Shashi Tharoor says nation was expecting more from Modi's speech
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that while he'll join in the diya exercise on Sunday in solidarity with people of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Friday morning.
The government's earlier financial package was not adequate. A lot of people felt left out and marginalized. PM Modi has not addressed their needs. He has not dealt with lack of personal protective equipment and of rapid testing kits. Photo ops will not solve COVID-19 problem," he added.
18:18 (IST)
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
100 of 102 COVID-19 cases reported in TN today were attendees of Delhi event
Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh said that 100 of 102 COVID-19 cases reported in the state on Friday had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin. Total number of positive cases in the state stand at 411, out of which 364 had participated in the event.
"A total of 1,200 people, who participated in Delhi's Tableeghi Jamaat event, have been traced in the state. All of them have been placed under quarantine," she added.
18:12 (IST)
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates
Haryana govt to double ration this month for antyodaya and BPL families
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that every family under the Antyodaya scheme will get 70 kilograms of ration and families under the Below Poverty Line will get 10 kilograms of ration per person with additional sugar and mustard oil.
"This month's ration will be doubled and will reach every household before 5 April," he said,
18:08 (IST)
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
34 zones in Jammu and Kashmir have been identified as having COVID-19 cases
Jammu and Kashmir principal secretary Rohit Kansal said that thirty-four red zones have been identified in the union territory with respect to reporting of COVID-19 cases.
"Twenty-four of these are in Kashmir division while ten are in Jammu division — four in Jammu, five in Rajouri and one in Udhampur," he said.