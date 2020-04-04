Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Maharashtra govt announces compensation of Rs 50 lakh to kin of police officers if they die on COVID-19 duty

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Aarey cowsheds hit by COVID-19 pandemic Cowsheds in Mumbai's Aarey have been hit by a shortage of fodder supply amid lockdown in the state due to COVID-19. Ameen, caretaker of a stable said, "There are 600 cows in my stable. Suppliers don't come even after offering double money. It is difficult to sustain." Maharashtra: Cowsheds in Mumbai's Aaray have been hit by a shortage of fodder supply amid lockdown in the state due to #COVID19. Ameen, caretaker of a stable says, "There are 600 cows in my stable. Suppliers don't come even after offering double money. It is difficult to sustain" pic.twitter.com/AG07FncKC0 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates NHA partners with Uber to provide transport to medical staff National Health Authority has announced its partnership with Uber India to provide transport for India’s frontline healthcare workers engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Uber will initially facilitate provision of 150 cars free of cost to support medical facilities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Patna via UberMedic service. All such cars supplied to NHA to be equipped with roof-to-floor plastic sheeting enclosing driver’s seat.

Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates Health bulletin for Odisha today: Total positive case goes up to 15 in Odisha 7 close contacts of Suryanagar case (including wife, daughter and tenants) 3 persons of Bomikhal 1 case of Cuttack 1 case of Puri 1 case of Jajpur 2 cases of Bhadrak (total positive cases in the State 20)

Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates Three more COVID-19 cases reported in Assam Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Three more COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, one each from Kamrup (metro), Kamrup and Marigaon taking the total number in Assam to 23. Two out of these three cases are of patients who are related to Nizamuddin Markaz event."

Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to the nation Queen Elizabeth will make an extremely rare address to the nation on Sunday as Britain grapples with the increasingly deadly coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported. The government has put Britain into a virtual lockdown, closing pubs, restaurants and nearly all shops, while banning social gatherings and ordering Britons to stay at home unless it is absolutely essential to venture out.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rise to 154 The coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 154 on Friday. Indore has the most amount of cases with 112, and eight deaths have been reported in the state.

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates Senior citizen couple discharged in Kerala A couple in Kottayam, 93-year-old Thomas and 88-year-old Thresyamma, who were COVID-19 positive were discharged from Medical College Kottayam on Friday after they recovered. Kerala: A couple in Kottayam, 93-year-old Thomas and 88-year-old Thresyamma, who were #COVID19 positive were discharged from Medical College Kottayam today after they recovered. pic.twitter.com/4PNOWDvu8w — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

Coronavirus in Italy Latest Updates 217 Indians evacuated from Italy PTI on Friday quoted officials as saying that 217 Indians were evacuated from Italy and housed at ITBP quarantine centre test negative for coronavirus after a fortnight.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Maharashtra govt announces compensation for police officers The Maharashtra government on Friday announced a compensation worth Rs 50 lakh to the next of the kin of any police officer who may die while on duty during coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, News18 reported.

Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Updates One person tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar's Siwan Reports said that one person has tested positive for coronavirus in the Siwan district of Bihar on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in Bihar to 30. The patient is reportedly a 35-year-old man and had returned from Bahrain on 21 March.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Defence forces set up dedicated COVID-19 hospitals The defence forces have set up 19 dedicated hospitals for coronavirus treatment, India Today reported. "The collective bed capacity of these hospitals, spread across the country, is 4,000 along with 200 Intensive Care Unit beds," the report said.

Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates 31 Tablighi Jamaat workers test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan Reports said that 31 Tablighi Jamaat workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Friday. A total of 538 workers who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation have been identified in 13 districts of the state.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates 10 people abscond from quarantine in Pune News18 reported that 10 people are absconding from quarantine in Pune after they arrived from Delhi. However, officials said that they were not attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in the National Capital.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Two more deaths recorded in Delhi, says health dept Coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 386 and two more deaths were recorded on Friday, the staet health department said. Of total cases, 259 are from Nizamuddin Markaz. Total #Coronavirus positive cases in Delhi rises to 386,after 93 fresh cases were reported today in the national capital.259 out of the total positive cases are those, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event. Total death toll due to COVID19 rises to 6 after 2 deaths occurred today pic.twitter.com/SXag2DGiLl — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates 42% drop in crime rate since 15 Mar in Delhi The crime rate in Delhi dropped by 42 per cent since March 15 when restrictions were in place to prevent COVID-19 spread as compared to the same period last year, police said on Friday. According to data shared by police, a total of 1,990 cases have been registered from March 15 to 31 as against 3,416 cases during the same period last year. Even before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, the Delhi government had banned religious, social, cultural and political gatherings as well as protests comprising more than 50 people in the national capital. (PTI)

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi Police shifts 18 women in labour to hospitals Delhi Police on Friday said, "During last 24 hrs, PCR MPVs have shifted as many as 18 women in labour pain to various hospitals all across Delhi. The calls were received from almost all districts of Delhi, four from Outer North, eight from Dwarka, three from South, one from Rohini, one from North-East and one from East."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Air India shuts bookings till 30 April Air India on Friday said, "Bookings now closed till 30 April from today for all domestic and international routes. We are awaiting a decision post 14 April."

Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Latest Updates Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh Six new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday in Uttarakhand. Out of these, five were reported in Dehradun and one in US Nagar. There are a total of 16 cases so far in Uttarakhand, 11 of which are in Dehradun. Two have recovered so far.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Total of 490 COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra The Maharashtra public health department on Friday said that 490 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far, with 26 deaths in the state. Reports also said that out of the 1,225 people from the state who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, 1,033 have been contacted and 738 have been put in isolation wards.

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates People pelt stones at police in Karnataka Stones were pelted at policemen when they forbade a group of people from offering Friday prayers at a mosque in Mantur, Hubli. "Four policemen have sustained minor injuries. Legal action will be taken," said Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dilip. #WATCH Karnataka: Stones were pelted at policemen when they forbade a group of people from offering Friday prayers at a mosque in Mantur, Hubli. "Four policemen have sustained minor injuries. Legal action will be taken," says Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dilip pic.twitter.com/z2RsN04Iq0 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Finance ministry releases Rs 17,287 cr to enhance states' financial resources The Finance ministry on Friday released Rs 17,287 crore to various states to "enhance their financial resources during coronavirus", India Today reported. The report also said that Rs 6,195 crore on "account of revenue deficit grant’ under 15th Finance Commission recommendations to 14 states." "These states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Benal. Remaining Rs 11,092 crore is to all states as advance payment of central share of first instalment of SDRMF," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was quoted as saying.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates EC postpones Rajya Sabha polls The Election Commission on Friday further postponed the Rajya Sabha election in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Fresh dates will be announced later, reports said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates ICSE asks schools to ensure advisory to promote students from classes 1 to 8 is followed The ICSE wrote to the principals of all schools affiliated to the board asking them to follow the directives of the state government where in they have issued directives regarding the promotion of all students of classes 1-8.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi's health bulletin today: New Positive Cases - 93

Delhi Positive Cases - 386

Foreign Travel History - 58

Contacts History - 38

Markaz Masjid - 259

Under Investigation - 31 Discharged/Migrated out - 10/01

Death - 06

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates Total COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh rise to 174 The total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh on Friday rose to 174, including 50 cases from Noida, followed by 25 cases from Meerut,19 from Agra and 12 from Saharanapur.

Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates Haryana govt traces 1,305 Tablighi Jamaat workers The Haryana government said that in 48 hours, 1,305 Tablighi Jamaat workers have been traced in 15 districts of the state. Out of these, 636 are from the Nuh district.

Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates Punjab identifies four units to produce low-cost ventilators, says govt The Punjab industries department has identified four units to produce low-cost ventilators to face Coronavirus emergency in the state. The samples of the prototypes have also been sent for fast-track testing. Punjab Industries minister Sunder Sham Arora said the four units identified are M/S Global SPS, Mohali, M/S Sajjan Precision, Ludhiana, M/S Andel India, Mohali and M/S Ceesons Healthcare, Jalandhar. These vendors are hopeful of launching their products soon after due approval from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), he added.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Congress criticises Modi's call to light diyas Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light diyas in support of the medical staff on the front line of efforts against coronavirus. Baghel aid, "Diya' is lit to celebrate Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya from Lanka. Dozens of people have died and people are living in fear due to coronavirus in the country. In these circumstances, I do not think it is appropriate to light 'diya'." "There is no relation between turning off lights and burning candles,with fight against COVID-19. I believe it and that's why I'll not light candle or turn off light but continue to fight COVID-19. If I'll not light candle I'll be called anti-national,but I'm ready," Chowdhury said.

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates 75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana The Telangana public department said that 75 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state on Friday. The total number of active cases in the state rose to 162.

Coronavirus in India Latest updates COVID-19 cases in India rise to 2547, toll at 62 The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India rose to 2,547 on Friday (including 2,322 active cases, 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. "The highest ever spike of 478 coronavirus positive cases has been recorded in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the country stand at 2,547," ANI reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Amit Shah approves Rs 11,092 crore for quarantine facilities in states Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the release of Rs 11,092 crore to all states under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) for setting up quarantine facilities and arranging other facilities for checking the spread of coronavirus, PTI reported.

Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha Three people from Bomikhal and Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Friday tested positive for COVID-19, reports said. The total number of positive cases in the state is now nine, including two cured and seven active.

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates Appreciate Shashi Tharoor's effort to provide rapid test kits: Kerala CM Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Appreciate Shashi Tharoor's efforts in making available 1,000 rapid kits. Another 2,000 kits will arrive by Sunday. These kits will be useful in testing for COVID-19 within a few hours. Mr Tharoor has informed that he is arranging for 250 flash thermometers and 9000 PPE kits."

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates Kerala CM says blockage on road with Tamil Nadu is fake news Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that reports of the state having blocked border roads with Tamil Nadu was fake news. "Fake news being spread that Kerala has blocked border roads with Tamil Nadu. This is completely false. They are our brethren. Yes, there are travel restrictions. There is no question of Kerala setting up roadblocks. These are malicious rumours. Similarly fake news was spread about CBSE exams," he said.

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka Four new cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Friday, bringing the total to 128. Reports said that of the four new cases, three had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin.

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates Pinarayi Vijayan says have managed to contain COVID-19 spread to some extent in Kerala Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Friday, adding that seven of them are from Kasaragod and one each in Kannur and Thrissur. Of these, three people had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin, he said. The total number of positive cases in state now stands at 295: "Out of the total 295 positive cases in the state, 206 have a history of travelling abroad and 7 people are foreigners. 14 people have recovered. This shows that we 've managed to contain the outbreak to a certain level. The elderly couple in Kottayam got discharged today," he said. He added that the government will ensure medications for organ transplant patients.

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates Police personnel injured after people pelt sones in Dakshina Kannada district A police personnel in the Sullia town of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district got injured on Friday after unidentified youth pelted stones at him when he stopped them from entering the state from Kerala. He was later administered medical aid.

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates 13 Tablighi Jamaat event attendees test postive for COVID-19 in Karnataka The Karnataka government said that on Friday 13 attendees of Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event tested for coronavirus in the state. The statement also said that 187 were found negative and reports of 88 attendees are yet to be received:.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates DRDO gives 2,000 N-95 masks, 400 sanitisers The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said, "...handed over 2,000 N-95 masks, 100 body protection suits and 400 small hand sanitiser bottles to doctors and nurses in AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia and New Delhi Air Force hospital."

Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Updates Singer raises COVID-19 awareness in Ahmedabad A singer performed live in a residential building in Ahmedabad on Friday amid lockdown as part of a initiative started by Vastrapur Police. #WATCH Gujarat: A singer performed live in a residential building in Ahmedabad today amid lockdown as part of a initiative started by Vastrapur Police. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hqaw0D1bCX — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Eleven CISF jawans test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai Eleven CISF jawans posted at the Mumbai airport have tested positive for coronavirus, a statement said on Friday. A total of 142 jawans were under quarantine for the last few days, out of which four were tested positive on Thursday and others were tested positive on Friday.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates 9 lakh people surveyed in cluster containment exercise in Maharashtra In Maharashtra, 9,25,828 people have been surveyed under the cluster containment task, the state health department said on Friday. A total of 2,455 teams of health department are working in various containment zones of the state.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Two COVID-19 patients on ventilator support in Delhi Two of the coronavirus patients in Delhi are on ventilator support, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. He also said that the Delhi government has launched WhatsApp helpline — 8800007722 — for people to enquire about the COVID-19 situation.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates 58 of 384 COVID-19 cases in Delhi have travel history, says Kejriwal Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that of the total 384 cases of coronavirus in the National Capital, 58 patients have a history of foreign travel. "Many of them are not from Delhi but were quarantined here in Delhi. 259 people, out of them, had attended Markaz event. The 58 people who have a history of foreign travel, further infected 38 members of their families," he added.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi govt sets up 328 relief centres for 57,000 people Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government has set up 328 relief centres that can acommodate 57,000 people. "Five people have died in Delhi so far due to coronavirus. Four had died earlier and one death was reported in the last 24 hours. He was also from Markaz. Only 38 cases of local transmission. Situation is still under control in Delhi," he added.

Coronavirus in India Laest Updates Shashi Tharoor says nation was expecting more from Modi's speech Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that while he'll join in the diya exercise on Sunday in solidarity with people of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Friday morning. The government's earlier financial package was not adequate. A lot of people felt left out and marginalized. PM Modi has not addressed their needs. He has not dealt with lack of personal protective equipment and of rapid testing kits. Photo ops will not solve COVID-19 problem," he added. I'll light a diya in solidarity with people of India. But it was disappointing for me to see the Prime Minister devoting his speech to this only because there is so much more that the nation was expecting from him: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on PM's call to light diya on April 5 pic.twitter.com/E5y7jLaqWQ — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates 100 of 102 COVID-19 cases reported in TN today were attendees of Delhi event Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh said that 100 of 102 COVID-19 cases reported in the state on Friday had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin. Total number of positive cases in the state stand at 411, out of which 364 had participated in the event. "A total of 1,200 people, who participated in Delhi's Tableeghi Jamaat event, have been traced in the state. All of them have been placed under quarantine," she added.

Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates Haryana govt to double ration this month for antyodaya and BPL families Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that every family under the Antyodaya scheme will get 70 kilograms of ration and families under the Below Poverty Line will get 10 kilograms of ration per person with additional sugar and mustard oil. "This month's ration will be doubled and will reach every household before 5 April," he said,

Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates 34 zones in Jammu and Kashmir have been identified as having COVID-19 cases Jammu and Kashmir principal secretary Rohit Kansal said that thirty-four red zones have been identified in the union territory with respect to reporting of COVID-19 cases. "Twenty-four of these are in Kashmir division while ten are in Jammu division — four in Jammu, five in Rajouri and one in Udhampur," he said.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India rose to 2,547 on Friday (including 2,322 active cases, 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

"The highest ever spike of 478 coronavirus positive cases has been recorded in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the country stand at 2,547," ANI reported.

Eleven CISF jawans posted at the Mumbai airport have tested positive for coronavirus, a statement said on Friday. A total of 142 jawans were under quarantine for the last few days, out of which four were tested positive on Thursday and others were tested positive on Friday.

The Jammu and Kashmir government said that five new coronavirus cases were reported in the union territory on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 75.

Of the five new cases, four were reported in Kashmir and one was reported in Jammu. Out of 75, 70 are active cases.

The Ministry of Railways said that till 1 April, the Indian Railways has produced total 2,87,704 masks and 25,806 liters of sanitiser.

Masks and hand sanitisers are being made available to all staff coming on duty. These are also being ensured for contract labourers," the statement said.

The health ministry on Friday said that 647 confirmed cases from 14 states are related to the Tablighi Jamaat in the last two days.

"If we look at cases related to Tableeghi Jamaat, in the last two days around 647 confirmed cases related to it have been found in 14 states — Andaman and Nicobar, Assam, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh," said Lav Aggarwal, health ministry joint secretary.

A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Friday. According to media reports, the bus employee is a resident of Tilaknagar in Wadala.

The sixth COVID-19 positive case has been detected in Cuttack, Odisha. The patient had a recent travel history to Delhi. "Sixth COVID positive case of the State detected in Cuttack with recent travel history to Delhi,” tweeted the Health department.

In view of the incident, a shutdown call for 48 hours will be effective in Cuttack from Friday at 8 pm onwards till Sunday 8 pm.

"We will use the time for aggressive contact tracing," said Asit Tripathy, Chief Secretary of Odisha.

Andhra Pradesh on Friday registered first death due to COVID-19 after a 55-year old man tested positive for the infection. He was admitted to a hospital on 30 on March after suffering from Hypertension Diabetes.

The deceased came in contact with his son, who travelled to Delhi and returned to Andhra on 17 March. Till Friday morning, the state registered a total of 161 positive cases.

A 75-year-old man, resident of Bagalkote district in Karnataka, with no travel or local transmission history, tested positive with the novel coronavirus on Friday. With this Bagalkote became the 14th district in the state to get affected with the deadly pandemic virus.

The new case reported on Friday took the state's COVID-19 tally to 125 with three deaths. So far, 11 individuals have been cured or discharged.

The first COVID-19 positive case, belonging to Bhubaneswar who was being treated at Capital hospital has recovered completely and will be discharged, conveyed the Health and Family Welfare Department via a tweet.

Active COVID-19 cases in Odisha now stand at 3, the health department further said.

The total number of COVID19 positive cases rises to 2301 in India, which includes 156 cured/discharged patients, 56 deaths and 1 migrated patient, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his address to the nation concluded on Friday for not discussing 'vision of the future' or weighing in the concerning issues post-lockdown.

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday issued orders that strict action will be taken under the National Security Act (NSA) against those who attack police personnel anywhere in the state during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Addressing the nation via video conference on Friday, Narendra Modi asked the citizens on 5 April (Sunday) to stand in their balconies or in any corner of their house for 9 minutes with candles, lamps or mobile flash lights to mark the march from darkness to light.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would share a video message on Friday morning, but gave no indication on the subjcet of his address. "At 9 am tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," Modi tweeted on Thursday.

Many believe his message could be related to the coronavirus crisis. Modi has addressed the nation twice since the pandemic became a cause for serious concern in India.

Another COVID-19 case emerged in Dharavi in Mumbai after a 35-year-old doctor tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. His family has been quarantined and will get tested on Friday.

The global tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million-mark on Thursday as the pandemic explodes in the United States and death toll continues to climb in Italy and Spain, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at a "staggered" exit from the ongoing lockdown after the 21-day period ends on 14 April even as confirmed coronavirus cases in India climbed to 2,069 and toll increased to 53 on Thursday and over 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their primary contacts quarantined across the country.

According to the Union Health ministry, 235 more people were confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while three more — one from Gujarat and two from Delhi — died because of virus.

The numbers include 1,860 active cases, 155 people who have been either cured or discharged and one had migrated, it said.

However, the figures announced by various states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, showed more than 400 positive cases getting detected on Thursday itself -- taking the total to 2,360, PTI said.

Data from states also show that at least 14 people died during the day due to the virus.

A majority of the new cases are linked to the congregation, officials said.

In the total tally, about 400 COVID-19 positive cases have been found whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster, said the Union Health Ministry, which asserted there was no evidence to widespread community transmission and 20 existing and 22 potential hotspots have been identified across the country.

Thursday also saw the government toughening its stand against foreigners who were part of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West, with the MHA saying that it has blacklisted 960 foreigners and cancelled their visas after finding that they were involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities violating their visa conditions.

The Home Minister's Office asked Delhi Police and police chiefs of other states where these foreigners are currently living, to take legal action against them under the Foreigners Act and the Disaster Management Act.

A Home Ministry official said while 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their primary contacts have been quarantined till now across the country due to "massive efforts" to check the outbreak, the Centre has written to all states and union territories that "the lockdown measures should be implemented in letter and spirit".

States report over 400 new cases

According to the Union health ministry's website, the 2,069 confirmed cases in India include 55 foreign nationals.

The highest number of coronavirus confirmed cases have been reported from Maharashtra at 335 so far, followed by Kerala at 265 and Tamil Nadu at 234.

The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 219.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 113 positive cases so far, while the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka have risen to 110 and in Telengana to 107. Rajasthan has reported 108 cases, Madhya Pradesh 99, Gujarat 87, Andhra Pradesh 86. Jammu and Kashmir has 62 positive patients so far.

The number of cases have risen to 53 in West Bengal. Punjab has reported 46 COVID-19 cases and Haryana 43.

Bihar has 24, while Chandigarh has 16 and Ladakh has reported 13 cases.

Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Chhattisgarh has nine positive patients while Uttarakhand has reported seven cases so far.

Goa and Assam have reported five coronavirus cases each. Odisha has four cases while Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh have reported three cases each. Jhakhand, Mizoram and Manipur have reported a case each, according to the ministry.

Several states, however, reported higher figures, which have not yet been updated in the health ministry's website.

The death of a COVID-19 patient from Mumbai's Dharavi, one of the biggest slums in Asia, sparked fear of its spread in highly congested area. The Union Health Ministry said contact tracing and testing as per protocol is being conducted in the area. Several small-scale industries and workshops of leather goods, pottery and textiles operate from the slum colony spread over 613 acres.

On Thursday late evening, one more positive case emerged from Dharavi after a general practitioner was found positive by a suburban lab.

As many as 88 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, taking the tally to 423, while the death toll rose to 21, said health officials.

Officials in the state also said around 1,400 persons from Maharashtra attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and 1,300 of them have been traced.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said no social events including religious congregations would be allowed in the state.

The state was also allowed by the Centre to roll out rapid COVID-19 testing on a mass scale.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there are 208 COVID-19 patients in the national capital, of which 108 were evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz (centre) of the Tablighi Jamaat.

He said two people who had attended the congregation died due to COVID-19 on Thursday and cautioned that the number of positive cases may shoot up in the national capital in coming days.

According to Andhra Pradesh officials, coronavirus positive cases continued to maintain an upward curve in the state too on Thursday with a total of 38 additions in the last 24 hours, taking the aggregate in the state to 149.

Karnataka reported 14 new positive cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of the affected to 124. Among 14 new positive cases reported in the state include - ten men, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, and are currently isolated at a designated hospital in Bidar; while one woman from Kalaburagi is the contact of a person who has attended the congregation.

Nearly 1,000 people from Karnataka, who are linked to Tablighi-Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, have been screened so far, the government said on Thursday

Modi calls for 'staggered' exit from lockdown

Prime Minister Modi, who will share a video message with people on Friday morning, in the meantime interacted with chief ministers through a video conference and told them to focus on COVID-19 containment measures -- testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine -- and said it was imperative to work on a war footing, identify hotspots, encircle them and ensure that the infection does not spread out.

According to an official statement, Modi also pitched for formulating a common exit strategy to ensure "staggered re-emergence of the population" once the 21-day nationwide lockdown ends on 14 April.

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the prime minister has urged states to manage the coronavirus crisis at the district level.

Action against violators, sporadic attack on doctors

In the meantime, sporadic attacks on doctors, social workers and police personnel also came to the fore raising concerns over their safety and prompting warnings by authorities.

Seven persons were arrested for the alleged attack on health workers in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, who had gone there to quarantine relatives and acquaintances of a COVID-19 patient but were attacked with stones by an unruly mob leaving two women doctors injured. A video of the attack went viral on social media.

Authorities also continued to take action against those violating the lockdown, which entered its ninth day on Thursday.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to all chief secretaries of the states and union territories to action against those violating the lockdown or making false claims under the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act.

Bhalla said those violating these laws can be punished with jail term of up to two years and fine.

The Health Ministry said domestic indigenous manufacturing of N-95 masks has been stepped up, while orders have been placed for over 1.5 crore personal protective equipment (PPEs) and supply has begun too.

Congress, BJP slam each other over coronavirus; PM to address nation tomorrow at 9 am

The Congress on Thursday came down heavily on the government accusing it of low coronavirus testing, with party president Sonia Gandhi alleging that its "unplanned" implementation of countrywide lockdown caused "chaos and pain" to millions of migrant workers.

Blaming the government for not giving any thought to the deteriorating economic situation, the party demanded setting up of a task force of world experts for measures to revive the economy.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday alleged that the government is "under-funding" the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and asked the Modi dispensation to announce that it will fund the battle with Rs 5-6 lakh crore.

"Government is hopelessly under-funding the fight against the epidemic. Under-funding will exacerbate the situation and the money spent may turn out to be a waste. Dr Jahangir Aziz has already warned the government in this regard," the former finance minister asserted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit back at the Congress accusing the party of weakening the country's fight against the coronavirus by doing "petty politics" and asked when will it give priority to national interest over its own.

"Under PM @narendramodi's leadership, India's efforts to fight coronavirus are being lauded domestically and globally. 130-crore Indians are united to defeat COVID-19," the minister said in a tweet.

"Yet, the Congress is playing petty politics. High time they think of national interest and stop misleading people," Shah said.

Airlines can allow bookings after 14 April, says aviation minister



Hopes of the lockdown getting removed, at least partially, after its 21-day period rose further after aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said airlines are free to allow ticket booking for flights after 14 April. He also said the resumption of international flights will be considered on a case-by-case basis, depending on which countries they are coming from after the 21-day lockdown ends.

Separately, Air India also said it has got approvals from Indian and Chinese authorities to operate cargo flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong to get medical supplies.

A few other positives that came to light on Thursday included defence research institution DRDO developing a "bio-suit" to protect doctors and paramedics engaged in treating coronavirus-affected people from the infection.

The "bio-suit" which will act as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare personnel, officials told PTI.

They said considering the high demand of PPEs across the country, steps are being taken to produce at least 15,000 suits per day.

India is currently reeling under increasing shortage of PPE for doctors and paramedics involved in taking care of coronavirus patients. The government is also scouting global markets to procure PPE, ventilators and N95 masks.

Globally, more than 9,40,000 people have tested positive since the deadly virus outbreak in China in December 2019, while more than 47,000 have lost their lives.

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said there had been a "near exponential growth" in new cases over the past five weeks and a doubling of deaths in the past week alone.

"In the next few days we will reach one million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths," he said, while asking Africa and Latin America to be ready for a wider impact.

With inputs from agencies

