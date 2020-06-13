Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 1 lakh with 3,493 new infections reported today; toll stands at 3,717
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Movement of people will remain prohibited across the country from 9 pm to 5 am during the ongoing 'Unlock 1', but there are no restrictions on plying of buses with passengers and goods trucks on highways, the Centre said on Friday.
In a communication to all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said that the purpose of restricting movement of individuals during the night was primarily intended at preventing congregation of people and ensuring social distancing, but not hampering supply chains and logistics.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued guidelines prohibiting movement of people between 9 pm and 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities, he said.
Maharashtra social justice minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus "but he is asymptomatic and his condition is stable", News18 reported, quoting state health minister Rajesh Tope.
The Railways on Friday said that state governments had demanded 63 more Shramik Special trains after Railway Board chairman wrote to them on requirement of such trains.
Of 63 Shramik Special trains demanded by states, maximum 32 will depart from Kerala while destinations of 23 will be West Bengal, the statement said,
The Supreme Court pulled up Delhi government over a dip in coronavirus testing at a time when cases are rising faster than before in the National Capital.
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to LNJP Hospital in Delhi and said, "There is a problem in Delhi, testing has gone down from 7,000 to 5,000 per day. Why has your testing gone down? Tell us why testing numbers are reducing in Delhi."
"We have also noticed that the Delhi government itself has admitted that the number of tests has gone down in June as compared to the month of May."
The BCCI on Friday called off Indian cricket team's short tour of Zimbabwe in August due to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was on expected lines after Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Thursday that India's limited overs tour in June-July was postponed indefinitely.
Lockdown will not be extended in Maharashtra, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday. He further appealed to the people not to crowd anywhere and follow the instructions given by the government.
The Supreme Court on Friday observed that it is the duty of every state government to increase COVID-19 testing and not keep people waiting for long to get tested. "We are shocked by the deplorable manner in which many hospitals have handled COVID-19 patients' bodies, said the apex court.
Six more people, including three Army personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total number of cases in the state to 67, a health department official said on Friday.
Three Army men tested positive for the disease in Singchung sub-division of West Kameng district on Thursday night, while two persons were detected with the infection in Changlang and one in Longding, he said.
The Supreme Court took serious view of alleged non-payment of salary and non-arrangement of proper accommodation for doctors and healthcare staff for quarantine purposes.
The apex court also expressed anguish over allegations about doctors being not paid full salary for months both in private and government hospitals. The top court said, "this issue should not engage court's and it should be settled by government."
The plea filed in the Supreme Court to ensure a cosmetic artificial approach will be taken up on Wednesday next week.
The Supreme Court on Friday observed that no coercive action be taken against private firms, which have failed to pay full wages to employees during lockdown period. The apex court was hearing the matter on on MHA notification on full wages during 54-day lockdown.
There are a total of 2,028 coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai Police and a total of 82 in the State Reserve Police Force, ANI reported on Friday.
The former US diplomat Nicholas Burns commented on the leadership of President Donald Trump on dealing with the COVID-19 situation. He said, "Trump does not believe in cooperation, he wants to go alone."
Crises like COVID-19 are existential, the pandemic will reshape world relations, said Ambassador Nicholas Burns on Friday to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The United States, India and China need to put differences aside to combat a crisis like COVID-19, but that has not happened, said former US diplomat Nicholas Burns to Rahul Gandhi on Friday.
India registered over 2.97 lakh COVID-19 infections on Friday after 10,956 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, said health ministry. After 396 deaths were reported in a day, the COVID-19 toll in the nation reached 8,498.
India reported a record jump of 10,956 new COVID-19 cases and 396 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the health ministry on Friday.
For the second consecutive day this week, Gujarat reported more than 500 positive cases making it nearly 2,000 cases since Monday. Over 22,000 infections registered in the state on Thursday.
Morbi district which has reported only six cases so far, reported its first death. Thirty-eight deaths were reported across the state on Thursday.
The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance on reports of improper handling of COVID-19 patients and undignified disposal of victims' bodies, Live Law reported.
The case is listed for hearing on Friday at 10.30 am before the bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah.
Maharashtra reported surge in COVID-19 infections and fatalities on Thursday, adding 3,607 cases and 152 deaths, both highest for a day so far.
The state's total caseload touched 97,648 — overtaking Canada's tally of 97,472— and is inching close to the one lakh mark. Its toll is 3,590.
The nationwide COVID-19 case count neared 2.9 lakh on Thursday with a record one-day increase of nearly 10,000 cases taking the count of infections detected this month to almost one lakh.
Media reports said that India now has the fourth-highest number of cases in the world according to a tally maintained by Worldometer. The country is now behind only the US, Brazil and Russia.
The government, however, said the virus infection has not entered the community transmission stage as the lockdown and containment measures prevented a rapid spread. The country's first sero-survey on COVID-19 spread has found that lockdown and containment measures were successful in preventing a rapid rise in infections, but a large proportion of the population still remains susceptible, the government said.
On the positive side, the number of recoveries exceeded the active cases for the second consecutive day. The ministry said the number of active cases stood at 1,37,448 as of 8 AM on Thursday, as against more than 1.4 lakh having recovered so far -- giving a recovery rate of over 49.2 per cent.
India not in community transmission stage, says ICMR
At a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country, the government officials said India is definitely not in the community transmission stage of COVID-19 spread.
Citing results from the country's first sero-survey on the COVID-19 spread, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava said that the people living in urban areas face higher risks than those in the rural parts of the country, while the risk is even higher for those in the urban slums.
The survey also found a high infection rate within the containment zones, but the fatality rate was found to be very low overall at just 0.08 per cent.
Since a large proportion of the population is susceptible and infection can spread, non-pharmacological interventions such as physical distancing, use of face mask or cover, hand hygiene, cough etiquette must be followed strictly, Bhargava said.
Urban slums are highly vulnerable for spread of the infection and local lockdown measures therefore need to continue, he said.
The elderly people, children below 10 years of age, people with chronic morbidities and pregnant women also fall in the high-risk category, he said.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) data, the countries that have seen community transmission of the virus infection include the US, the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, France, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Philippines.
Many of these countries have lower case count than India, but figure among the nations having witnessed ''community transmission'' -- a term typically used when a clear-cut contact tracing cannot be established for a large number of confirmed cases of infection.
For India, the transmission classification used by the WHO is ''cluster of cases'', which it describes as a stage where a country experiences cases "clustered in time, geographic location and/or by common exposures".
Administrative measures
In the meantime, several states stepped up their efforts to contain the spread and to enhance their healthcare infrastructure, though many experts have also warned against extending the lockdown curbs due to their high economic costs and a worsening job market scenario.
Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Telangana have asked for Indian Railways'' isolation coaches. The first such COVID-19 care centre has been deployed at Shakur Basti railway station, which consists of 10 coaches with a capacity of 160 beds.
The coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the coronavirus Care centres according to guidelines issued by the health ministry.
In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state government has succeeded in setting up an adequate number of healthcare facilities for treatment of COVID-19 patients in a short span.
State-wise cases
Delhi reported a record number of 1,877 new coronavirus cases, pushing its tally over 34,000, while the death mounted to 1,085, authorities said.
In Odisha, 136 more people, including 54 disaster response personnel who were engaged in cyclone Amphan relief work in West Bengal, tested positive, raising the state''s tally to 3,386.
Uttar Pradesh reported 24 more coronavirus deaths and 478 new cases, the biggest single-day spike in both numbers so far for the state. The death toll in the state now is 345 after three consecutive days of record highs, while the case count has reached 12,088.
Tamil Nadu reported 1,875 new cases and 23 deaths during the day, While Kerala reported 83 new fresh cases and one fatality.
New cases also emerged in Puducherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Assam, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur, among other states and UTs.
Three new cases also emerged in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which is seeing a new wave of the infection after remaining free of the infection for almost a month. The new cases are family members of a person who returned from Chennai in a flight on June 7 and had subsequently tested positive. On that day, another returnee from Delhi had also tested positive.
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose by 1,540 to reach 53,985, while its death toll rose by 97 to 1,952. Overall, Maharashtra recorded 3,607 new cases to take its tally to 97,648, while its death toll rose to 3,590 with 152 fatalities recorded during the day.
In the neighbouring Gujarat, the tally rose to 22,067 with the addition of 513 new cases in the last 24 hours, while the toll increased to 1,385, the state health department said.
Over 1.65 lakh stranded Indians returned under Vande Bharat Mission
A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday.
He added that the rate of repatriation will see a rise in June.
"A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers, 12,774 students and 11,241 professionals. The rate of repatriation will be more in June," said Srivastava during an online press briefing.
"Apart from Air India flights, repatriation has also been arranged through other streams like Indian naval vessels which have brought back our nationals from Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Iran through foreign carriers coming to India to pick up nationals from other countries, through chartered flights and from land borders. As part of the Vande Bharat Mission, the INS Shardul has returned to Gujarat from Iran carrying 233 stranded Indian nationals," he added.
Srivastava said that under the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission, 432 international flights from 43 countries will be reaching 17 states and UTs.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Jun 13, 2020 07:30:57 IST
23:45 (IST)
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
Baramulla schools conduct online classes
Schools' management with the help of District Administration in Baramulla is conducting online classes for students as schools are closed due to #COVID19. Chief Education Officer, Baramulla says,"Over 40,000 students are benefitting from these online classes, amid lockdown."
23:35 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
Public health workers fighting virus face growing threats
Emily Brown was stretched thin. As the director of the Rio Grande County Public Health Department in rural Colorado, she was working 12- and 14-hour days, struggling to respond to the pandemic with only five full-time employees for more than 11,000 residents. Case counts were rising.
She was already at odds with county commissioners, who were pushing to loosen public health restrictions in late May, against her advice. She had previously clashed with them over data releases and control and had haggled over a variance regarding reopening businesses.
But she reasoned that standing up for public health principles was worth it, even if she risked losing the job that allowed her to live close to her hometown and help her parents with their farm.
In the battle against COVID-19, public health workers spread across states, cities and small towns make up an invisible army on the front lines. But that army, which has suffered neglect for decades, is under assault when it’s needed most.
Officials who usually work behind the scenes managing tasks like immunizations and water quality inspections have found themselves center stage. Elected officials and members of the public who are frustrated with the lockdowns and safety restrictions have at times turned public health workers into politicized punching bags, battering them with countless angry calls and even physical threats.
(AP)
23:24 (IST)
Coromavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple to be shut from 13 June
The Guruvayur Devaswom in Kerala's Trivandrum said, "Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple to be closed for devotees from 13 June, as nearby areas Chavakkad and Vadakkekad have been declared as containment zones. Weddings scheduled for tomorrow allowed; other wedding bookings, darshan passes stand cancelled."
23:12 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
49 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand today
49 new coronavirus cases were reported in Jharkhand on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 1,656, the state health department said.Of the total cases, 963 were active cases was 963 while 685 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Death toll stands at eight.
23:02 (IST)
Coronavirus in Punjab latest Updates
Punjab govt approves weekend, holiday restrictions
The Punjab government said that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday approved detailed weekend and holiday restriction guidelines, as per which inter-district movement will be barred except for e-pass holders and only shops dealing with essential commodities and services will be allowed to operate on all days of week.
"Shops dealing with essential commodities/services shall remain open on all days till 7 pm. Restaurants (for takeaway/home delivery only) & liquor shops will also continue to be open till 8 pm on all days," the statement said.
22:45 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
NHRC notices to Centre, IRDA over 'refusal' on mediclaim policies
The National Human Rights Commission has sent notices to Union Finance Ministry and the IRDA over a "report which alleged that healthcare workers",who are at the maximum risk to contract COVID-19, are facing refusals or demands for high premiums on buying group mediclaim policies, officials said on Friday.
Reportedly, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and "the government offers little clarity" on insurance cover for private healthcare professionals doing non-COVID work, there is a scramble to find the right insurance policy. It is further stated that while most doctors have a medical cover, the struggle has mainly been about ensuring protection for their staffers, the NHRC said.
(PTI)
22:29 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
2,137 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi today
Delhi on Friday recorded its highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases after 2,137 new infections were reported on Friday.
The Delhi government said that 71 deaths and 667 recovered/migrated/discharged today. Total number of positive cases here stands at 36,824, including 1214 deaths and 13,398 recovered/migrated/discharged.
22:21 (IST)
Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates
WHO says COVID-19 vaccine should be shared 'as public good'
The World Health Organisation on Friday said that vaccines for the coronavirus "should be made available as a global public good," News18 quoted WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying,
This is "to ensure everyone had fair access to any life-saving products that are developed", he added.
22:11 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi-CMs meetings schedule:
The Indian Express reported the schedule of the meetings scheduled between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all chief ministers on 16 and 17 June:
"On 16 June, the Prime Minister is likely to interact with CMs of 21 states and UTs:
Punjab, Assam, Kerala, U’khand, J’khand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadar Nagar Haveli & Dama Diu, Sikkim & Lakshadweep
On 17 June, the Prime Minister is likely to interact with CMs of rest 15 states and UTs:
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu And Kashmir, Telangana and Odisha," the report said.
21:55 (IST)
Coronavirus in Manipur Latest Updates
9 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur today
Nineteen people tested positive for coronavirus in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 385, officials said.