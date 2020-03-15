Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Act against coronavirus rumour mongers, BMC chief tells cops Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Praveen Pardeshi wrote to citypolice commissioner Param Bir Singh demanding strict action against those spreading rumours about the novel coronavirus outbreak. In the letter, Pardeshi said BMC had made preparations to tackle the situation but rumours were being spread on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook etc,which may lead to panic.The BMC chief demanded action against such people under Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act 2005. Section 54 lays down that "whoever makes or circulates a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic, shall on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to one year or with fine".

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, Ramban Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir in view of the prevailing health emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak, PTI quoted an official spokesperson as saying. The orders under section 144, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will remain in force for a month in Kishtwar and for 15 days in Ramban, he added. The spokesperson said Kishtwar District Development Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara has imposed a ban on the assembly of more than five persons at any public place in the entire district, including Kishtwar town and its adjoining areas, with an immediate effect for a period of one month. "This order has been issued as a precautionary measure and is in consonance with the advisory issued by the government to the public, whereby they have been advised not to venture out in large numbers and to avoid any type of mass gatherings, crowds, congregations and functions," the spokesperson said, quoting Tara. Ramban District Magistrate Nazim Zai Khan also imposed restrictions under section 144, CrPC in the district with an immediate effect for a period of 15 days to ensure effective implementation of the prescribed precaution to prevent danger to human life, health or safety and keeping in view the prevailing health situation due to coronavirus.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates New York records first death, toll in US rises to 48 An 82-year-old woman became New York’s first coronavirus fatality, Reuters reported authorities as saying. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the woman, who had previously suffered from emphysema, was hospitalized in Manhattan on 3 March. He told reporters that the state’s tally of cases had risen to 524. Nationwide, more than 2,000 people have been infected and 48 have died.

Coronavirus in Pakistan Latest Updates Pakistan reports two new coronavirus cases Pakistan reported two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases to 30, reports PTI. Officials said that the first case was reported from the capital, Islamabad. Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh, reported that the 20-year-old patient from Karachi had no travel history but his father returned from the UK recently. The second case was reported in the capital, Islamabad, according to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesperson Waseem Khawaja. “The woman, who arrived in Islamabad from the United States, was brought to PIMS two days ago. She is in critical condition and has been put on a ventilator,” Khawaja told PTI.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Swimming pools closed in Noida, public events banned till 15 April Swimming pools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed, while public problems, including religious and political congregations, will not be allowed till 15 April as a precautionary measure to combat the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Saturday. The restriction is applicable on private and public use of swimming pools in schools, colleges, hotels and residential societies, the district administration said in an order. "In the wake of precautionary measures being taken to check and control coronavirus (COVID-19), the usage of all swimming pools in Gautam Buddh Nagar which are primarily located in schools, hotels and societies, among other places, is completely banned till 15 April," District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said in the order. In another order, the district magistrate said permissions for public programmes till 15 April is being cancelled with immediate effect in a bid to prevent the coronavirus spread. Permission needs to be taken from the administration for any such programme if absolutely unavoidable, it stated, adding that failure to comply with the order would prompt legal action against the offender. "These public programmes, however, do not include wedding functions and closure of cinema halls. These include programmes like religious, political congregations, musical or cultural events organized by schools or colleges, etc where a large number of people gather," Singh told PTI.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates White House orders temperature checks on those in close conatct with Trump, Pence The White House announced Saturday that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, reports AP. The move is being taken out of an abundance of caution in response to the coronavirus outbreak, said Judd Deere, a White House spokesman. Trump has had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have tested positive for the pandemic virus. On Friday, he declared a state of emergency as schools and workplaces across the country shuttered, flights were canceled and Americans braced for war against the health threat. Trump spent time last weekend at his private club in Florida with at least three people who have now tested positive.The Brazilian Embassy in Washington announced late Friday that the country's chargé d'affaires, Nestor Forster, tested positive after sitting at Trump's dinner table. So, too, have a top aide to Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and an individual who attended a fundraiser Sunday with Trump, according to two Republican officials who spoke to news agency AP on condition of anonymity in order to discuss private health matters.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Maharashtra closes all malls; exams till Class 9 postponed The Maharashtra govt on Saturday announced the closure of all malls till 31 March in the state in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Making the announcement, health minister Rajesh Tope said that the order does not apply to grocery shops which sell commodities. According to PTI, the state government also announced that all exams up to Class 9, if underway, will be postponed. However, the board exams for Class 10 and 12 will continue.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Coronavirus positive cases climb to 84; govt issues directive to states on use of SDRF funds The government on Saturday put the number of coronavirus positive cases in the country at 84 and issued directives to states specifying the list of items and norms of assistance for containment of COVID-19 under their disaster funds. According to the health ministry, Kerala has reported 19 positive cases, Maharashtra 14, Uttar Pradesh 11, Delhi seven, Karnataka six, Ladakh three, Jammu and Kashmir two, and Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab one case each. The home ministry said funds earmarked under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) can be utilised for procurement of essential equipment and measures taken to quarantine people.

It issued a two-page directive to all states specifying "list of items and norms of assistance for containment of COVID-19 virus in India, eligible from SDRF". — PTI

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates IIT-Roorkee student with COVID-19 symptoms hospitalised, samples sent for testing An IIT-Roorkee student with suspected symptoms of coronavirus has been admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital in Haridwar, PTI quoted officials as saying. The 26-year-old M.Tech student had recently returned from Japan. He was kept under observation of a team of doctors at IIT hostel for 10 days and brought to the isolation ward of a government hospital after he complained of cough, a district hospital official said. His swab samples have been sent to Delhi for testing, the official said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Jaipur man, recently returned from Spain, tests positive A 24-year-old man, who returned from Spain, tested positive for the coronavirus in Jaipur, ANI quotes the Rajasthan Health Department as saying. According to the Indian Express, he flew from Madrid to Delhi and then to Jaipur by Air India Flight 491. The government has begun contact tracing, IE quoted a senior health official as saying.

Coronavirus in Iran Latest Updates With 97 deaths, toll crosses 600 in Iran Iran said Saturday the coronavirus outbreak has killed another 97 people, pushing the death toll in the country to 611, reports AP. A spokesman for Iran's Health Ministry announced the latest cases on state TV. Health Minister Saeed Namaki said there would be “some new restrictions” on movement into and out of cities, without elaborating. There are concerns that the number of infections in Iran is much higher than the confirmed cases reported by the government, with some Iranian lawmakers having questioned the official toll. It's also unclear if local hospitals are able to cope with the influx of new cases, with at least 2,500 new infections announced in just the last two days. State TV reported earlier this week that hospitals in some areas are overwhelmed. Authorities have vowed to set up mobile clinics, but have not provided figures on needs and capabilities.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Two admitted in Nashik for suspected exposure Two people were admitted in the Nashik civil hospital for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus, PTI quoted health officials as saying. One of them is a 41-year-old man from Nashik who had gone to Bangladesh on8 March and returned to India on 13 March, while the other was a 33-year-old man who had visited South Africa between 9 January and 13 March, they said. "With this, the number of people admitted for suspected exposure to the virus stands at four. Six people, whose samples tested negative, have been discharged," an official said. Apart from the ones admitted on Saturday, the other two in isolation are a 61-year-old man who had gone to Dubai on 11 February and returned to India on 16 February, and a 34 -year-old man who went to Dubai on 29 Februaryand returned on 1 March, he said. "Their sample reports are awaited," he added.

Coronavirus outbreak latest updates PM to hold SAARC video conference at 5pm tomorrow Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead India at a video conference of SAARC nations on Sunday at 5 pm to chalk out joint strategy to fight coronavirus, PTI quoted the Ministry of External Affairs as saying.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Schools, colleges in urban area of Maharashtra closed till 31 March The Maharashtra government issued a circular asking all schools and colleges in the state's urban areas to remain closed till 31 March as a precautionary measure, reports PTI. A circular issued by the government said all schools and colleges in the jurisdiction of municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats will remain closed till month-end. Examinations of class X and XII as well as universities will take place as per the schedule, the circular said. The announcement was also made in the state Assembly.

Coronavirus in Spain Latest Updates Spain to impose lockdown, claim reports Spain’s government will say all citizens must stay home except to buy food or drugs, go to hospital, go to work or other emergencies according to a draft decree seen by news agency Reuters, confirming reports in local media.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Centre framing guidelines on handling of COVID-19 casualties Amid a controversy over the cremation of the 68-year-old woman who died in Delhi after being infected with novel coronavirus, the Union health ministry has begun working on framing guidelines for handling the bodies of those who die of the disease. Though it is unlikely that coronavirus infection could spread from handling of a body, the guidelines are being drafted to dispel any misconception and raise awareness regarding spread of the disease from a deceased, a health ministry official said. "Coronavirus infection is a respiratory disease which spreads through droplets and the probability of mortuary or disposal staff contracting the virus from the dead is unlikely as against in case of high-risk pathogens like Ebola and Nipah which have very high chances of spreading through direct contact with body-fluids of the deceased," PTI quotes the official as saying.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Four more test positive in Maharashtra Samples of four patients, one from Mumbai and three from adjoining areas, test positive for coronavirus, PTI quotes civic officials as saying, taking the number of confirmed cases in Maharashtrato 26 and those in Mumbai to eight. Of the new patients confirmed in Mumbai, one is resident of the city while others are from Kamothe, Vashi and Kalyan, all peripheral towns. All are admitted to Kasturba Hospital here and their condition is stable, BMC deputy director, health, Daksha Shah said. Thus, so far across the state, ten coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Pune, eight in Mumbai, four in Nagpur, two in Yavatmal and one each in Thane and Ahmednagar.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates General public not to be allowed in Parliament complex The Lok Sabha Secretariat suspended public gallery passes and showaround of parliament complex as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, reports PTI. Following this order, now general public can't visit parliament complex. "Continuing the precautionary measures at Parliament House Estate in view of rising concerns over the spread of novel Coronavirus, it has been decided that the issue of Public Gallery Passes and Showaround(s) in Parliament House be suspended till further notice," Lok Sabha Secretariat said in an order. It said members of the house are requested not to recommend issuance of public gallery passes and for showaround of parliament house complex.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Maharashtra to crackdown on fake sansitisers, black marketing of masks Maharashtra police have been ordered to crack down on black marketing of masks and manufacture of fake sanitisers in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, PTI quoted state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh as saying. Deshmukh also said that action will be taken under the Information Technology Act against those who spread fake news or misinformation. Deshmukh said jail authorities have been told to set up isolation wards in case any inmate is suspected to be infected by coronavirus.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Haryana native flees from isolation ward in Kerala, traced A 56-year-old Harayana native, who was admitted to the coronavirus isolation ward of the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, gave the slip to hospital authorities shortly after admission, but was later traced, PTI quoted police as saying. The man, who arrived here from Germany, was admitted to the hospital around 12.40 pm on Saturday, police said. After some time, he was found missing. A hunt was launched to trace him and he was found at a

hotel in the city, they said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates No new cases, 10 Covid-19 patients stable: Pune official There were no new positive cases of novel coronavirus in Pune in the past 24 hours and the 10 Covid- 19 patients are stable, PTI quoted Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar as saying. In the last 24 hours, the reports of 23 people whose samples were sent for testing for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus has returned negative, Mhaisekar added. He said 5,945 people who arrived at Pune airport from foreign destinations since 15 February have been tracked, and some of them are from Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur​ districts.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Cinema halls to be shut, public gatherings banned in Punjab A day after closure of all educational institutions in the state till 31 March, the Punjab government ordered a shut down of cinema halls and banned public gatherings including cultural events till further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus, report PTI Accoridng to PTI, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu told reporters: "All cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools in Punjab shall remain closed till further orders after midnight of March 14. All public gatherings including sports events, conferences, cultural events, fairs and exhibitions shall also not be held till further orders". He said the step has been taken "to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19". When asked if shopping malls too would be shut, Sidhu said there was no such plan as of now.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Curbs on visits to malls, gyms, beaches in Kerala's capital In the wake of three positive cases of coronavirus being reported from the state capital on Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala government imposed restrictions on visitors entry at malls, gyms and beaches and warned people not to venture out of their homes unless necessary. "People are advised not to visit malls and beaches. Gyms and beauty parlours must also keep vigil. People must avoid being in a crowd," Kerala tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran said in a Facebook post. The government has also directed the resorts in the district not to allow foreign tourists staying there to venture out. "Those in home quarantine must follow the directions of the government. Those who need help can approach the health department and strong action will be taken against those resorts which fail to comply with the state government's directions," Surendran said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Uttarakhand declares coronavirus outbreak as epidemic The Uttarakhand government has declared the coronavirus outbrak as an epidemic, reports ANI. All Cinema halls and colleges in the state will remain closed till 31st March, said state minister Madan Kaushik. , So far, no confirmed case of the disease has been reported from Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik: All Cinema halls and colleges will remain closed in the state till 31st March in view of #Coronavirus. Medical colleges, however, will remain open. (File Pic) https://t.co/pCAHczzyh8 pic.twitter.com/L6FpFN6IVm — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Tourism industry seeks relief measures from Centre amid virus outbreak The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) said its representatives met Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and sought the Centre's intervention to revive the sector which has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak. The industry is witnessing about 70-80 percent cancellation in bookings following the coronavirus outbreak, according to the association. "A complete GST holiday for tourism, travel and hospitality industry for the next 12 months till the time the recovery happens," TAAI president Jyoti Mayal told PTI, detailing the suggestions submitted to the minister on Friday. The association urged the minister to provide funds from the MGNREGA scheme to support the salaries of employees in the industry.The association also demanded six to nine months' moratorium on all principal and interest payments on loans and overdrafts, besides deferment of GST and advance tax payments and asked the minister for removal of fees for any upcoming licenses, permits renewal, excise exemption for liquor for the hospitality and travel industry across the country. The association also sought interest reduction or subvention on term loans and working capital loans. Mayal said the industry apprehends large scale job loss owing to the restrictions from the outbreak. Almost 50 percent of the annual business in the tourism sector takes place during this period, she said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Suspected coronavirus patient dies in Maharashtra's Buldhana A 71-year-old man who had returned from Saudi Arabia and was suspected to have coronavirus infection died during treatment in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday afternoon, PTI quoted a hospital official as saying. He was also suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. Civil surgeon Premchand Pandit told PTI that the patient was admitted to a private hospital for high blood pressure a few days ago, and shifted to isolation ward of the Buldhana general hospital on Saturday morning as he showed symptoms of coronavirus infection. "His sample was sent for lab testing. He passed away at 4.20 pm. Lab report is still awaited," Dr Pandit said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates COVID-19 due to meat eaters, consume 'gaumutra' for cure: Hindu Mahasabha chief People lined up for their share of the "miracle liquid" being poured from kettles into 'kulhads', believing that it will protect them from coronavirus or cure them in case they have already been infected. It was not a medicine or herbal concoction being served in the clay cups but cow urine. After consuming a glass of cow urine at the 'gaumutra party' held here on Saturday, Swami Chakrapani, who claims to be president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha that organised the event at its premises here, claimed that coronavirus is an "avatar" that has come to punish those who eat non-vegetarian food. Asking for forgiveness from the virus on behalf of meat eaters, he pledged that Indians will never eat meat again. "Coronavirus has come because of the people who kill and eat animals. When you kill an animal, it creates a sort of energy that causes destruction in that place. This is the reason why it is spreading in the entire world," he claimed. His comments came even as the central government has asked people not to pay attention to "false rumours" that the novel coronavirus was spreading through non-vegetarian food like eggs, chicken, mutton and seafood.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Six SC benches to hear only 12 urgent cases each on Mar 16, instructions issued for staff Six benches of the Supreme Court will on March 16 take up only 12 urgent matters each to avoid overcrowding of court rooms following the decision to restrict the apex court functioning in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Among the important matters which have been listed for hearing on Monday are anticipatory bail pleas of civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde, accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case, and a petition by a Nirbhaya case convict.

Gulf-returnee misses father's funeral to stay in quarantine, urges others also to respect social responsibility It was heartbreaking for 30-year-old Lino Abel to helplessly watch through the window of an isolation ward the body of his father being taken home for the

final journey by an ambulance. Having rushed from Qatar, one among the coronavirus affected nations, on March 8, Abel wanted to be with his father who had been hospitalised following a fall from his bed. However, having travel history from a COVID-19-hit country and having mild cough, he immediately reported himself to the health authorities and was admitted to the isolation ward He saw the last rites of his father through video call. "If I had not reported myself, I could've seen my dad for one last time. But I did not, because I decided not to spread the disease in case I was affected. The expats here please report to the health authorities. If you can spare a few days, you can spend rest of your time happily with your family," he wrote. "Isolation ward is not a concentration camp", Abel wrote in his Facebook page on March 12 in which he describes his plight but points out at the importance of expatriates self quarantining themselves to protect their families.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates China's move to lockdown Wuhan delayed spread of coronavirus outside, says Study China's decision to shutdown coronavirus-hit Wuhan city and the national emergency response delayed the spread of the virus to other Chinese cities by nearly three days and the overall efforts had cut the number of confirmed cases outside the city by 7.44 lakhs in mid-February, an international study has said. The Wuhan travel ban alone had reduced 202,000 cases in China, delaying epidemic growth and buying valuable time for other areas to mobilise and response, a research study done by 22 scientists from 15 institutions in China, US UK said. The study was published on health sciences preprint server medRxiv, meaning it has not been peer-reviewed and its results are up for debate, state-run China Daily on Saturday reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Maharashtra count rises to 22 Two persons who had recently returned from Dubai were confirmed to have contracted the​ coronavirus in Maharashtra's Yavatmal city on Saturday, a snior official said. It took the number of confirmed cases in the state to 22. The two patients were among a group of nine who had returned from Dubai on 1 March. All of them were placed in quarantine. Elsewhere in the state, ten coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Pune, four each in Mumbai and Nagpur, and one each in Thane and Ahmednagar.

NMRC disinfects Noida Metro coaches Noida Metro Rail Corporation is undertaking sanitization of metro stations as a precautionary measure to contain #Coronavirus. Visuals from Noida Sector 50 station. pic.twitter.com/mloxbm7gEZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Govt postpones Padma Award ceremony amid virus fears News agency ANI reported that the Padma Award ceremony, scheduled to be held on 3 April at Rashtrapati Bhavan, has been postponed. Next date and time to be announced in due course.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Quarantine ends for 110 brought back from Wuhan Indo-Tibetan Border Police said that after completing the requisite quarantine period and being tested negative twice in 16 days of stay, 110 evacuees from Wuhan, China have left the quarantine facility at New Delhi's Chhawla in different batches. Only two of the evacuees left at the facility

Coronavirus outbreak Latest Updates Second batch of Indians stuck in Iran to arrive in India tonight A Mahan Air flight will be bringing back Indian passengers from Iran. The flight will land in Mumbai at midnight today. Another special flight of Air India will be flying today to bring back Indian students from Italy, Sanjeev Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health said.

Coronavirus outbreak Latest Updates Spain reports 1,500 cases in a day Health authorities in Spain say coronavirus infections have reached 5,753 people, of which almost 3,000 are in the capital, Madrid. That represents a national increase of more than 1,500 in 24 hours. No new figures for deaths were immediately announced, but as of Friday, Spain had recorded 120 COVID-19 deaths.

UK readies to ban mass gathering after much criticism while still aiming for deliberate ‘herd immunity’ The UK will finally cancel mass gatherings beginning next weekend, The Guardian reported Friday night, after a wave of criticism from the international community. However, the country still appears to inching towards its so called policy of 'herd immunity', which would involve allowing at least 40 million Britons to become infected in the hopes of building up a long-term, society-wide resistance to the disease, Fortune reported. "Our aim is to try and reduce the peak [of the infections], broaden the peak, not suppress it completely," Vallance told BBC Radio. "Also, because the vast majority of people get a mild illness, to build up some kind of herd immunity so more people are immune to this disease and we reduce the transmission." But, for herd immunity to kick in, the UK government said that about 60% of the population would need to contract the virus. At that point, the rate of transmissions drops enough to protect the remaining 40% of the population from contracting the virus. However, the problem is that this approach is still extremely risky, as multiple scientific experts pointed out. Firstly, in order to keep the mortality low it is absolutely necessary to manage which people are in that 60%—in an ideal scenario, the government would want only those most likely to experience a mild illness to get infected. Secondly, the policy is a risk which assumes that COVID-19 will be a recurrent annual flu like influenza. I've been talking to other academics, science journalists, private companies, & gov't people all of today and still struggling to understand this. The gov't seems to be following flu playbook strategy. But this is not the flu. COVID-19 is much worse & health outcomes are sobering https://t.co/VIU8iJ18EQ — Devi Sridhar (@devisridhar) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak Latest Updates WHO says Europe has become the epicentre for Coronavirus The World Health Organization (WHO) says Europe has now become the "epicentre" for the global coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that 132,000 cases of Covid-19 and 5,000 deaths have been reported to WHO. His comments came as several European countries reported a rise in confirmed cases and deaths.

'Coronavirus is not just another flu!': Scientists use social media to dispel rumours Let's dispel the notion that "novel coronavirus is just like the flu". Sharing this striking comparison of #Flu, #COVID19, #SARS and #MERS made by @BioRender. #COVID19 is 30x more deadly and almost 2x more contagious than the flu. We have no existing immunity to COVID19. pic.twitter.com/fdJgsSFMnB — Prof. Akiko Iwasaki (@VirusesImmunity) March 13, 2020 This figure makes a strong point (source info at the bottom) pic.twitter.com/TFDWn8Q7JU — Thiago Carvalho (@CyrilPedia) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak Latest Updates 4,000 people under surveillance for exposure, symptoms More than 4,000 people who had come in contact with 84 coronavirus cases are under surveillance, says the Health Ministry​. The Mahan Air flight bringing back Indians from Iran will land in Mumbai on Saturday midnight, it adds.

Coronavirus outbreak Latest Updates Cases in New York jump by 30% overnight; state now has highest cases in all of US New York state now has more cases than any other state in the U.S. as the number of newly confirmed infections surged by 30% overnight to 421, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday. "This is not going to be a quick situation. This is going to be weeks, months and people should caliberate their expectations according to this... My guess is there are thousands and thousands of cases walking around the state of New York,” Cuomo said at a press conference.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Doctor couple, who returned from Saudi, quarantined in Assam A doctor couple, who returned from Saudi Arabia recently, has been quarantined for fourteen days in their home in Assam's Barpeta district, officials said on Saturday. The couple, who work at the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, will be under observation of the state health department for the next fourteen days, they said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Maharashtra's count rises to 20 as one more patient tests positive in Nagpur One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur, taking the total count of confirmed cases in Maharashtra to 20. "Till Friday evening, the number of persons who tested positive for coronavirus was 17. The test reports of two more persons came late at night. As they were found positive, the count of infected persons in the state now stands at 19," the official told PTI. Ten of the coronavirus positive cases in the state are in Pune, four in Nagpur, three in Mumbai and one in Thane.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates BCCI suspends all remaining domestic games including Irani Cup Board of Control for Cricket in India said that Matches of Paytm Irani Cup, Senior Women's One-Day Knockout, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women's One-Day Challenger, Women's Under 19 One-Day knockout, Women’s Under 19 T20 League, Super League & knockout, have been put on hold till further notice.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates WHO says rigorous testing needed to stem threat The World Health Organisation has said that countries need to conduct rigorous screening and testing to stem the spread of coronavirus. WHO said that public awareness, restriction on mass gatherings and constant vigilance could help battle the pandemic.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates IndiGo releases note on precautionary steps taken by airline Listing out the precautionary measures to combat the fast-spreading novel coronavirus, IndiGo has put out a note saying that the airline is ensuring compliance with the best advice from medical authorities and the government. "The ground staff you meet at our international terminals – at check-in counters and boarding gates – will be wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) appropriate for their role. This gear may include masks, gloves and shoe covers, which are appropriately disposed of at regular intervals," read the note. For those who want to delay their travel arrangements due to the outbreak, the airline will waive all change fees for any bookings through the end of March. A note from our CEO on COVID-19 outbreak.

Click the link to read the message https://t.co/fkhZP5dFxm #LetsIndiGo — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 14, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates In Pictures: Medical help desk set-up at Karnataka railway station A special medical help desk has been set-up at Hubballi railway station to spread awareness on the novel coronavirus. As of now, no positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Hubballi-Dharwad division of Karnataka. Karnataka: Special medical help desk setup at Hubballi railway station to spread awareness on Coronavirus; As of now, no positive case of Coronavirus has been reported in Hubballi-Dharwad division pic.twitter.com/WChSaGxxWX — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Govt to treat COVID-19 as 'Disaster' The government has decided to treat COVID-19 as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), reported ANI. An ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh will be given to kin of families who died of COVID-19. Cost of hospitalisation for managing patients as fixed by State Government, will also be provided.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Four suspected COVID-19 patients in Nagpur hospital return home without informing authorities Four persons admitted to a government-run hospital in Nagpur for suspected coronavirus infection, returned home without informing the authorities, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred late Friday night, they said. According to police, the four persons were later traced and asked to return to the hospital. Their test results are awaited. "Four persons, including two women, had come to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) on Friday morning to give their blood samples for suspected coronavirus infection. They were kept in the isolation ward. However, at night they left the hospital without informing the authorities,” a police official said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, Sherni, Durgavati, Mumbai Saga continue production amid pandemic Even as authorities take measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the Jayalalithaa biopic, Durgavati, Sherni, and Mumbai Saga are braving the odds to continue filming their projects. Kangana Ranaut is heading to Chennai for the third schedule of Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, which is supposed to start from next week. Shailash R Singh, who is financing the directorial, says it is going to be a 45-day schedule, and will be filmed in Chennai and Hyderabad. He said to Mumbai Mirror, "The government or industry associations might come out with some new instructions tomorrow, and we will have to adhere to them. So, we can’t predict anything."

Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: The Maharashtra govt on Saturday announced the closure of all malls till 31 March in the state in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Samples of four patients, one from Mumbai and three from adjoining areas, test positive for coronavirus, reports PTI.

A 71-year-old man who had returned from Saudi Arabia and was suspected to have coronavirus infection died during treatment in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday afternoon, PTI quoted a hospital official as saying. He was also suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police said that after completing the requisite quarantine period and being tested negative twice in 16 days of stay, 110 evacuees from Wuhan, China have left the quarantine facility at New Delhi's Chhawla in different batches. Only two of the evacuees left at the facility.

More than 4,000 people who had come in contact with 84 coronavirus cases are under surveillance, says the Health Ministry​.

The home ministry has said that Rs 4 lakh will be paid as ex-gratia to the families of the people who lose their lives due to the novel coronavirus. The help will also be extended to those involved in relief operations or associated in response activities.

Mexico could consider measures at its northern border to slow the spread of the coronavirus into its relatively unaffected territory, health officials said on Friday, with an eye to containing a US outbreak that has infected more than 1,800 people.

Mexico so far has confirmed 16 cases of the coronavirus, with no deaths. In the United States, 41 people have died.

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said contagion from the United States was a threat.

"If it were technically necessary to consider mechanisms of restriction or stronger surveillance we would have to take into account not that Mexico would bring the virus to the United States, rather that the United States could bring it here," he told a news conference."

After initial refusal, the Nigambodh Ghat allowed the funeral of the 68-year-old woman who succumbed to coronavirus in Delhi on Friday. The funeral will take place inside CNG supplied crematory.

The woman, who passed away in Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, was the the second death recorded in India due to COVID-19. The first one was reported in Karnataka on Thursday.

The authorities at the Nigambodh cremation ground had earlier denied to cremate the woman in order to prevent the spreading of the virus. The number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 83 on Saturday

The West Bengal government has sealed the state's border with Bhutan in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Saturday.

The Infosys in Bengaluru has evacuated one of its satellite office buildings following reports of its employee coming in the proximity with a suspected coronavirus patient.

The development comes after the Karnataka government advised IT and other professionals working in air-conditioned places to work from home for time being, for about a week, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

An internal communication from the office here read, "We have received information about a situation of a team member from the IIPM building, who may have been in proximity to an individual with suspected COVID-19."

There are 83 people in total who are infected with the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. On Friday, several states across India went into battle mode to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The toll in Italy due to the novel coronavirus continued to be on the rise, reaching 1,266 after recording the highest daily jump on Friday. According to the latest figures provided by the Italian Civil Protection Department, 250 more people died of disease in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases rose to 17,660 from 15,113 the day before, an increase of some 17%.

Ramping up the precautionary measures in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has ordered closure of schools, colleges, coaching centers, gyms and cinema halls till 30 March.

"Programs such as Music in the Park and Drama Manchana to be held during this period will also be postponed," said Gehlot.

This is the first death due to COVID-19 in the National Capital, which reported six cases of the flu-like disease that has claimed more than 5,000 lives worldwide and infected more than one lakh people in 116 countries.

India recorded the second death due to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Friday night after a 68-year-old woman passed away in Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

A second coronavirus patient is reported to have died in India on Friday. The latest victim of the deadly COVID-19 disease is a 69-year-old resident from Delhi, CNN-News18 reported. The victim was undergoing treatment in Delhi's RML hospital, the news channel said.

US president Donald Trump is likely to declare the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in America as a 'national emergency', The New York Times reported on Friday. To do so, he would be invoking the Stafford Act to facilitate more federal aid for states and municipalities.

"Trump is under increasing pressure to act as governors and mayors nationwide step up actions to mitigate the spread, closing schools and canceling public events. The president said he will hold a news conference at 3 pm in Washington," the report said.

The government on Friday declared that masks, including N95, and hand sanitisers as 'essential commodities' in the wake of the coronavirus scare leading to shortages and black marketing of these items.

These items will remain under essential commodities segment till June-end, a move aimed at ensuring availability at reasonable prices and cracking down on hoarders/black marketeers. The government has notified an order under the Essential Commodities Act to declare masks (2 ply and 3 ply surgical masks, N95 masks) and hand santisers as essential commodities up to 30 June, 2020. An offence under the Essential Commodities Act can attract imprisonment up to 7 years.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that three more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state on Friday. He said that of the three new cases, one is an Italian, another is an Indian who returned from the UK, and the third is a patient with travel history to Italy and Germany.

Reports on Friday reported a clarification from Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope, who said that malls and theaters will remain open in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, and Pimpri-Chinchwad districts.

Earlier Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was quoted as saying that all malls, theatres, gyms, and swimming pools will be shut in the five districts in light of the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The Maharashtra government has shut all malls, gyms, cinema halls, and swimming pools in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, and Pimpri-Chinchwad from midnight on Friday in light of the increasing cases of coronavirus in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, speaking in the state's Assembly, also said that the government has declared the spread of COVID-19 in the five districts as an 'epidemic'.

The Union health ministry on Friday evening said that the cases of the novel coronavirus have risen to 81 in India, with fresh cases being reported in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

Reports said that one more confirmed case of the novel coronavirus emerged in Maharashtra's Pune on Friday, after two cases were reported in Nagpur. The total cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra are 17.

The IPL 2020, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 29 March, has now been postponed to 15 April, News18 reported.

Addressing the media on steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that all schools and colleges where examinations are not going on will be shut till 22 March.

Adityanath also said that seven people in Agra, two in Ghaziabad and one each in Noida and Lucknow have tested positive for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed that the leadership of SAARC nations could chalk out a joint strategy to fight coronavirus and set an example for the world. He said the SAARC leadership can discuss via video conferencing ways to keep their citizens healthy.

"Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it," Modi tweeted.

South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population, should leave no stone unturned to ensure that the people are healthy, he said.

"I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy," he said.

Social distancing is the biggest solution to curtail the spread of pandemic, said Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi while speaking on the precautionary measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus.

"DMs and SDMs have been asked to strictly follow the guidelines meted by the health ministry," said Sisodia.

Launching a tirade against the Centre over its lack of swift response to curtail coronavirus outbreak, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Narendra Modi-led government was in a "stupor" and the economy would be destroyed if a strong action is not taken.

The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor," the former Congress chief tweeted.

The Indian rupee fell by another 16 paise to 74.44 against the US dollar as financial markets around the globe continued to feel jitters of coronavirus pandemic.

A day earlier, the Indian currency had tumbled by 60 paise to close at a new 17-month low of 74.28 amid coronavirus pandemic fanning global economic recession fears.

Meanwhile, the global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures fell 0.87 percent to trade at $32.93 per barrel.

Mainland China reported eight new confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven additional deaths on Thursday, the country’s National Health Commission said on Friday. Most of the fatalities occurred in Hubei province.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,813. The toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,176 as of the end of Thursday, up by seven from the previous day.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has contracted the novel coronavirus. Sophie, came back from a speaking event in the United Kingdom with flu-like symptoms, her husband announced Thursday.

"She is feeling fine, and her symptoms are mild," according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

Justin will isolate himself and run his government from home for 14 days as a result.

The Karnataka health department commissioner said that a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who passed away and was a suspected patient of coronavirus has been confirmed positive for for the flu-like disease. "Contact tracing, isolation and other measures are being taken. The Telangana government has also been informed as he went to a hospital there," he said.

The Centre on Thursday said that to fight the spread of Coronavirus, the Command Hospital (NC), Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir under the aegis of HQ Northern Command has set up 4 isolation wards with a 100-bed capacity and a team of specialist doctors to manage the suspected coronavirus patients.



Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that two more people have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kerala. Vijayan said that the two cases were reported from the Thrissur and Kannur districts. The total number of Coronavirus positive cases rose to 16 in the state.

According to reports, the infected people have travel history with Dubai and Qatar.

According to India Today, the Kerala government said that people with flu-like symptoms shouldn't visit old age homes.

The Centre on Thursday decided to expedite clearances to bulk drug projects by considering them "out of turn", as cases of the novel coronavirus rose in India. In a notification, the Environment Ministry said the expeditious environmental clearances given to units involving active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and bulk drug intermediates will ensure overall preparedness and availability of drugs to reduce the impact of the outbreak, PTI reported.

The Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday reported a third case of the novel coronavirus, soon after Delhi and Karnataka also recorded fresh cases of the flu-like disease. According to the last notification by the Union health ministry, the total cases of coronavirus in India are 73.

A 26-year-old man who returned from Greece has tested positive for coronavirus, making it the fifth case in Karnataka, the health department was quoted as saying by PTI. The patient has been admitted and isolated at a hospital and his condition is stable, a department media bulletin said.

The report quoted sources as saying that the patient is from Mumbai. He travelled from Greece to Mumbai on 6 March, and came by flight to Bengaluru on 8 March. He had been to office on 9 March, during which he is said to have spoken to four of his close friends and gone back home after a few hours.

The sixth case of coronavirus was reported in Delhi on Thursday, reports said. The last confirmed count of total cases in India was 73, according to the Union health ministry.

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Thursday declared the coronavirus outbreak as an 'epidemic' in the National Capital, and said that all theatres, schools, and colleges will be shut till 31 March.

According to CNN-News18, the government has also invoked the provisions of the epidemic Act. Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said that all public places, including malls, public and private offices will have to be mandatorily disinfected everyday.

"After reviewing the measures, we have put in place some more. We have sufficient beds for quarantine facility, under-construction hospitals are also being prepared for quarantine. Over 500 beds are ready for sick people.

Today we have declared this as an epidemic in delhi, public places, malls, shops, public and private offices have to be disinfected everyday," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday advised against conducting the IPL tournament scheduled to begin on 29 March in light of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in India. The number of cases in India on Thursday stood at 73 as various ministries took steps to curb the further spread of the disease.

In its weekly briefing on Thursday, the MEA said, "It is for the organizers to decide whether to go ahead with it or not. Our advice would be to not do it at this time but if they want to go ahead, it is their decision."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid the cases of coronavirus in India rising to 73 on Thursday, said that no Union minister will travel abroad in the coming days as part of the Centre's efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country.

"The government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Across ministries and states, multiple steps have been proactively taken to ensure safety of all. These steps are wide-ranging, from suspension of Visas to augmenting healthcare capacities," he said in a series of tweets.

The BSE Sensex plunged over 2,919 points on Thursday in its biggest one-day fall in absolute terms as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on global markets. After nose diving over 3,204.30 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 2,919.26 points or 8.18 per cent lower at 32,778.14.

All travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after 15 February will be quarantined for a maximum period of 14 days.

"This will come into effect from 12.00 GMT on 13 March at the port of departure," said Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Addressing the media on preparedness for COVID-19 pandemic, Luv Aggarwal, an official from the Health Ministry said, "Out of the 73 positive cases reported in India so far, 56 are Indians and 17 are foreigners."

One more person with travel history to Iran tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to three, a senior government official was quoted by PTI as saying.

His family members have been moved to the isolation centre at Heart Foundation Hospital here, they said.

The man was part of a group that had gone to Iran on a pilgrimage.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the ongoing budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature has been curtailed by a week and it will conclude on Saturday.

The session, which began on 24 February , was earlier scheduled till 20 March.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke about all the measures and efforts taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

He urged local leaders to discourage large gatherings in public spaces and asked them to cooperated with the centre to ensure all preventive measures are taken. He told the Upper House that screening is currently being done in 30 airports across India and 15 labs have been set up to test for the virus.

Speaking on the coronavirus outbreak in the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke about the precautionary measures taken up by the government to fight the spread of COVID-19 in India.

"229 out of 529 samples of Indians stranded in Iran have tested negative for coronavirus," Jaishankar said.

A 45-year-old person tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur taking the total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra to 11, officials said on Wednesday.

"A 45-year-old person tested positive for coronavirus. The patient is currently undergoing treatment in a special ward of IGMC Nagpur and has a travel history to the US," Nagpur District Magistrate and Collector Ravindra H Thakare told reporters in Mumbai.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 11, including two from Mumbai, eight from Pune and one from Nagpur.

After opening 34,472.50 points, Sensex dropped to 33,876.13. Meanwhile, Nifty tanked 470.35 pts to 9,988.05. Tata Steel, ONGC, State Bank of India (SBI) shares dipped over 8 percent while Reliance Industries fell over 7 percent.

Global shares too crumbled after US President Donald Trump said America will suspend all travel from Europe as he unveiled measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic that has resulted in a heavy human and economic toll worldwide.

Italy has shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops in a bid to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus that has killed 827 in the country in just over two weeks.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the latest wave of restrictions in a dramatic appeal to the nation that came with the country of 60 million battling its biggest crisis in generations.

Under pressure to respond to the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday in order to fight outbreak.

Trump said the travel restrictions did not apply to the United Kingdom. He did not provide a list of countries but said simply the restrictions applied to all of Europe.

The advisory issued by the Centre on Wednesday evening, issuing travel restrictions on visas for travellers, also said, "All incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Korea, France, Spain and Germany after 15 February, 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13 March 2020."

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said that the global body had assessed that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is a can be characterised as a pandemic.

"WHO’s mandate is public health. But we’re working with many partners across all sectors to mitigate the social and economic consequences of this #COVID19 pandemic," the statement was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Mizoram government formally sealed the state's borders with neighbouring countries and states, barring a few entry and exit points, to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Two persons from Mumbai on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra to 10, chief minister Uddhav​ Thackeray said. Eight persons have tested positive in Pune, he said.

CDC Director Robert Redfield said that the coronavirus deaths in the US are now up to 31. With new deaths reported and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases exceeding 1,000, American lawmakers and health officials have set up containment zones and quarantine areas and sought to limit contact with those who might be infected.

Two patients admitted at a hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of cases in Maharashtra to seven. According to The Hindu, the two had travelled to Dubai with the same group as the Pune couple who has tested positive for the virus.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting with Pune divisional commissioner and district collector through video- conferencing to discuss the steps being taken to tackle the novel coronavirus.

A 53-year-old British woman hospitalised on the resort island of Bali has died from the coronavirus, Indonesia’s first recorded death from the disease, said officials.

The 45-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus has recovered with results of his samples coming out negative and as of now there are no confirmed virus cases in Tamil Nadu, PTI quoted state Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar as saying.

The new coronavirus has killed 63 more people, raising the death toll to 354 in Iran, AP quoted a health ministry person as saying during a live televised briefing. The number of confirmed cases has risen to 9,000, said the AP report.

India prohibited entry of any international cruise ship, crew or passenger with a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries post 1 February, 2020 to its major ports till 31 March. The government said international cruise ships will be allowed only at ports having thermal screening facilities for passengers and crew members. If any passenger/crew member of cruise ships show symptoms of coronavirus, disembarking will not be permitted, it added.

The total number of coronavirus confirmed cases in India crossed 50 on Wednesday amid fresh confirmations of infections in Rajasthan. An 85-year-old man in Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on 28 February, has tested positive for coronavirus, a state government official said on Wednesday, was the newest addition, taking the current toll to 60. Meanwhile, the health condition of an 85-year old woman being treated for COVID-19 at the isolation ward of the government medical college hospital in Kerala is serious, health officials said on Wednesday.

Eighteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus — eight in Kerala and two in Karnataka, five in Maharashtra and one in Jammu and Kashmir, as the number of such cases went up on Tuesday. Amid the COVID-19 scare, a combination of two anti-HIV drugs was used for the first time in India in the treatment of two patients. The health ministry said the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 50, adding the rest are being retested for confirmation. If the fresh cases declared by the state governments are taken into account, the figure goes up to 60.

India on Tuesday also barred entry of the nationals of three more countries — France, Germany and Spain — suspending the regular as well as e-Visas granted to them to date. "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visas granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain and issued on or before 11 March and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect," said a Bureau of Immigration notification issued late Tuesday night.

Regular visas, including e visas, granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to these countries on or after 1 February and who have not yet entered India also stands suspended, it said.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that six new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the state, taking the total number of infections in the state to 17 on Tuesday. Keeping in mind the fresh rise in cases, Vijayan announced severe restrictions, including the closure of educational institutions and cinema houses till the month-end, in a bid to halt its further spread.

Vijayan said at least 1,116 people are under observation — 149 in isolation wards of various hospitals and 967 under home quarantine.

Late on Tuesday, Shailaja said two more confirmed cases were detected in Kerala with the parents of a three-year-old boy, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kochi on Monday on the family's return from Italy, being the latest patients.

In Kerala, schools and colleges and cinemas will remain closed in the state till 31 March. Classes 1 to 7 of all schools — state, CBSE and ICSE boards — will remain shut and examinations which have begun for them will be put on hold. Examinations for Class 10, Class 12 and vocational higher secondary will, however, continue. Final examinations of Classes 8 and 9 also will proceed as usual.

Fourteen of the 21 Italian nationals and an Indian national, lodged in a quarantine camp at Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) facility in Chhawla, had been infected with the coronavirus. The Italians were part of a group of 23 tourists who had visited Rajasthan last month. The driver accompanying them, — an Indian national — was also infected. On of the tourists of the group is currently quarantined in Jaipur after he tested positive. His wife was also infected and is under observation. 14 of them have now been sent to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram, Haryana.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2020 08:07:49 IST

