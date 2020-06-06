Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt says reports on shortage of beds 'misleading'; National Capital records 1,330 new COVID-19 cases today
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: A personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) was among the new cases of coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Fridayy, PTI reported. "On Thursday, the state had reported 93 COVID-19 cases. The state's COVID-19 count is now 863, though active cases are 630 as 231 people have been discharged and two patients have died, he said," The Indian Express reported.
Maharashtra recorded 139 deaths on Friday, the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day.
2,436 persons tested positive for coronavirus in the state. Total cases in the state are now at 80229, including 2849 deaths. 35156 patients recovered, the state health department said.
Kerala reported its highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases with 111 new patients recorded, reports said. Reportedly, 50 new patients came to the state from abroad, and 48 are from other states.
Uttar Pradesh medical education minister Suresh Khanna will undergo a COVID-19 test after he visited a hospital in Meerut where positive patients are under treatment, PTI reported.
Khanna had on Monday paid a visit to Government Medical College in Meerut to inquire about the well being of the patients there and get their feedback about the treatment, Information Officer of the minister Jayendra Singh said.
On the advice of doctors, Khanna will give his sample for coronavirus testing on Saturday, he said.
Khanna, who also holds the portfolios of Finance and Parliamentary Affairs ministries, is currently under home quarantine.
The Supreme Court reserved its order for Tuesday on registration of migrant workers in their home state and about their future job arrangements, according to Bar and Bench.
Raising the issue of the plight of migrant workers, senior advocate Indira Jaising on Friday requested the Supreme Court to dismiss all FIRs against the labourers for violating lockdown conditions by stepping out of houses, proceeding on foot or by cycles.
The apex court has said that it will consider the request.
The Supreme Court on Friday said the state governments will get 15 days' time to transport all stranded migrant labourers to their respective native states. The apex court was hearing on suo case case on plight of migrant workers.
The court said, "What we intend to do is we will give you and the states 15 days' time to transport all migrants. All states will bring on record how they will provide employment and other kind of relief. There should be registration of the migrants."
In the past 24 hours, a total of 5,355 COVID-19 patients have been cured of the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of recoveries over 1 lakh, according to the latest data released by the health ministry on Friday. This takes India's COVID-19 recovery rate to 48.27 percent.
"Presently, there are 1,10,960 active cases and all are under active medical supervision," the health ministry further said.
More than 4,200 Shramik Special trains have run till 3 June to send over 1 crore migrant labourers their home states, Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday. The apex court was hearing on suo motu case on plights of migrant workers.
In a meeting chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal on Wednesday had said that the doubling rate of cases in Mumbai has reached 19 days. Till last week, it was around 11-12 days.
According to the data released by the civic body, on 27 April, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the financial capital was 10 days.
According to the BMC, over 2.08 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Mumbai till 2 June, of those only 20.18 percent people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"Even the COVID-19 case doubling rate has gone up to 19 days," said the official.
Another senior BMC official said, the daily number of cases are seeing a declining trend with the count remaining below 1,500 on most of the days since 22 May.
With a trend of steady decline in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the average daily growth rate of infections has gone down, claimed officials of the city civic body, spearheading the metropolis's response to the pandemic.
According to a top Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, as per the data till 2 June, the average daily growth of COVID-19 cases went down from more than 8 percent a a few days ago to 3.64 percent.
Rajasthan reported 68 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 9,930 on Friday, said the state health department. The COVID-19 toll in the state stood at 213.
The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre on fixing a price cap for treatment of COVID-19 patients after it agreed to consider a PIL for fixing an upper limit for bills by private hospitals. The case will be heard after a week.
Petitioner Avishek Goenka told the apex court that private hospitals are charging exorbitant fees from COVID-19 patients, making it inaccessible to most of them.
Another COVID-19 related death took place in Odisha, taking the coronavirus toll to eight on Friday, according to the state health department.
The person who succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Odisha was a 63-year-old male from Khordha district who had tested positive for the disease, according to local reports.
The report further said that the patient was diabetic and had other underlying comorbidities.
The Gujarat government on Thursday announced a relief package of Rs 14,000 crore to help revive the economy battered by the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, a measure that includes tax rebates to consumers and loan subsidy for business and shop owners.
The package seeks to cover a vast section of people and businesses in Gujarat, one of the most industrialised states which has reported more than 18,500 COVID-19 cases so far.
In the past 24 hours, India registered 9,851 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of infections across the country to 2,26,770 as of Friday. The figure also includes 1,10,960 active cases.
At least lives of 273 people were claimed by the infectious disease taking the COVID-19 toll to 6,348.
Barring Kamakhya Devalaya, all other devalayas and temples in Guwahati are set to reopen for devotees from 8 June as per the Unlock-I guidelines announced by the government.
According to the guidelines issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, all religious places can reopen from 8 June subject to gathering of maximum 20 people per hour, reported The Sentinel.
In case of religious places with smaller available space, the management committees of such religious institutions can downsize the number of devotees per hour.
Twenty officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far. The DMRC officials clarified that these cases were not reported from a single office and said all precautionary measures were taken to prevent the spread of the disease.
Even though the Metro operations are shut, a few employees came to work on rotational shifts from 18 May, when the fourth phase of the lockdown kicked in and certain modes of transportation were allowed to function in Delhi-NCR, senior Delhi Metro officials said.
India will have to build a large number of makeshift COVID-19 hospitals in the near future to contain the rise of the novel coronavirus in the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told the Supreme Court as it released SOPs to be followed at malls, offices and religious places as the country registered over 9,000 new cases on Thursday.
According to the health ministry's 8 am update, 9,304 new patients have tested positive in 24 hours across the country, taking the nationwide tally to 2,16,919, while the toll from the deadly virus increased to 6,075 with 260 more fatalities in this period.
Based on the government data, India is now the seventh worst-hit nation after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain, and Italy, whereas it is ranked 12th at present in terms of fatalities. India is among the top five countries in terms of active cases, as also for the number of tests conducted so far.
The number of active COVID-19 cases, in the meantime, now stands at 1,06,737, while the count of recoveries has risen to 1,04,107 with 3,804 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. India is placed eighth in terms of recoveries.
The COVID-19 figures, however, have risen since the 8 am update. A PTI tally of figures announced by different states and union territories, as of 9.50 pm, showed a higher number of confirmed cases across the country at 2,17,389 and the death toll at 6,233. It also showed more than 1.07 lakh COVID-19 patients having recovered so far.
Maharashtra cases cross 77,000; Tami Nadu reports 1,384 infections
As per figures released by states, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in India with 2,933 COVID-19 new cases on Thursday, taking its tally of confirmed infections to 77,793, while its toll rose to 2,710 after 123 fresh fatalities.
The number of discharged patients in the state also rose to 33,681. Of the 123 deaths, 68 were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
In West Bengal, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 283 with 10 more fatalities, while the state's case count rose by 368 to 6,876.
Tamil Nadu also reported its highest single-day spike of 1,384 cases to take its tally to 27,256, while its death toll rose to 220.
In Andhra Pradesh, the state government secretariat appeared turning into a hotspot for the novel coronavirus infection with one more employee there testing positive. The state reported 141 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 4,112. The death toll has risen to 71 there.
Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim, among other parts of the country, also reported new cases.
Low testing levels in Delhi worrisome, says Harsh Vardhan
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the rising number of COVID cases, a high positivity rate, and low testing level in parts of Delhi was worrisome.
He stressed on a need for ramping up testing, coupled with aggressive surveillance, contact tracing and stringent containment and perimeter control measures.
Chairing a high-level meeting through video-conference to review the preparedness for prevention and control of the novel coronavirus infection in Delhi, Vardhan expressed concern over all districts of the National Capital being affected by COVID-19, and high positivity rates and low testing levels in many districts.
Delhi, which figures among the worst-hit states and Union Territories, recorded 1,359 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took the city's COVID-19 tally to 25,004, and the toll due to the disease mounted to 650, authorities said.
On Wednesday, the National Capital had recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,513 cases.
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said his government's entire focus is on saving people's lives and ensuring adequate facilities for COVID-19 patients who need hospital care, without getting entangled in data or any competition with other states.
He said COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Delhi and the government has started focusing on ensuring that those who need hospitalisation get beds and proper treatment facilities.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government also warned that private hospitals which do not comply with its direction to reserve 20 percent beds for coronavirus patients by Friday will be converted into dedicated COVID-19 facilities.
Centre issues SOPs for malls, religious places
Amid the rising cases in the country, the Centre on Thursday released standard operating procedures for reopening offices, hotels, shopping malls, restaurants, and religious places.
Some of them have already re-opened in parts of the country and few others are scheduled to re-start in the next phase of unlocking from next Monday.
According to the SOPs for commercial establishments, the ministry said that hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions should be in place mandatorily at the entrance and only asymptomatic customers and visitors will be allowed.
Face cover or mask will be mandatory, it said.
Visitor entry to shopping malls should be allowed in a staggered manner and adequate manpower be deployed by mall management for ensuring social distancing norms, the SOPs mentioned.
Gaming arcades, children play areas and cinema halls inside shopping malls shall remain closed.
The ministry sought contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged.
The ministry said that religious places inside containment zones shall remain closed for the public while those outside will be allowed to open.
"No physical offerings like prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc, should be allowed inside the religious place," the ministry said, underlining that community kitchens, langars, 'ann-daan' etc at religious places should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.
According to the SOPs, all religious places should ensure hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and make thermal screening provisions at the entrance mandatorily.
They should allow only asymptomatic persons in the premises and allowing those using face cover or masks.
Experts raise concerns over fiscal deficit, state of economy
A nationwide lockdown came into effect on 25 March, which was initially announced for 21 days, but was extended thrice and the last fourth phase ended on 31 May.
A graded exit from the lockdown began on 1 June and the next phase, beginning 8 June, would see the reopening of malls, hotels, and restaurants, among other places, followed by further easing of the lockdown curbs through the remaining weeks of June and then in July.
But even as some business activities are set to resume from 8 June, experts expressed concerns over the fiscal deficit and the impact of the lockdown on the economy.
Leading industry body CII, cautioned against increasing fiscal deficit to spur the coronavirus-hit economy, while rating agency ICRA said that banks' gross non-performing assets may worsen due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj said a "draconian" but porous lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19 has ended up "flattening the wrong curve" by decimating India's economy and leaving it with the "worst of both worlds".
During a video interaction with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bajaj also said that opening up the economy would be a Herculean task and asserted that none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi should purge the people's mind of fear through a "very clear and aligned narrative".
The BJP, however, downplayed Bajaj's remarks, saying Gandhi used the businessman as a "bouncing wall" for his ideas during the conversation in which the opposition leader did "most" of the talking. The party also said Bajaj was not an expert on COVID-19 and how to deal with it.
Opposition to ending 14-day quarantine for doctors 'presumptuous'
The health ministry's remark that India may soon have to build makeshift hospitals had come while the Centre filed an affidavit in response to a petition filed in the Supreme Court challenging its 15 May order ending a mandatory 14-day quarantine for healthcare workers on COVID-19 duty after a seven/14-day roster.
The pandemic has seen a large number of health workers, including doctors and nurses, also contracting the dreaded virus infection, due to which the 15-May order of the health ministry has faced a lot of criticism from the healthcare workers.
While responding to the PIL, the Centre said that mandatory quarantine for 14 days after rostering duty of health care workers of 7/14 days is not justified and warranted.
The affidavit was filed before a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah which was hearing the plea.
The ministry also told the Supreme Court that hospitals are mainly responsible for implementing the infection prevention and control activities, but the final responsibility lies with the health care workers themselves to protect themselves from COVID-19.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told the apex court that it is the responsibility of health care workers to adequately train themselves and take all possible measures for preventing the infection.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jun 06, 2020 09:00:29 IST
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
UP reports 502 new COVID-19 cases today
In last 24 hours, 12 deaths and 502 new coronavirus cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total toll to 257 and number of cases to 9,733. There are 3,828 active cases, the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Civil services prelims exam on 4 Oct: UPSC
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services exam 2020 (prelims) on 4 October. The Civil Services main exam will be held on 8 January, 2021.
The exams were postponed in view of the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Candidates can log on to the official wesbite — upsc.gov.in — to check the revised schedule online.
Read full article here...
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
SC to pass order on registration, employment of migrant workers in home states tomorrow
The Supreme Court reserved its order for Tuesday on registration of migrant workers in their home state and about their future job arrangements, according to Bar and Bench.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Authors retract Lancet article that found risks in HCQ against COVID-19
An influential medical journal article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients was retracted on Thursday, adding to controversy around a drug touted by US President Donald Trump.
Three of the authors of the article retracted it, citing concerns about the quality and veracity of data in the study.
The anti-malarial drug has been controversial in part due to support from Trump, as well as implications of the study published in British journal The Lancet last month, which led several COVID-19 studies to be halted.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
12,80,833 migrant labourers tracked in UP so far, says state health department
The principal health secretary of health in Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mohan Prasad, said 12,80,833 migrant labourers have been tracked so far with the help of ASHA workers in the state.
"Of the total, there are 1,163 workers who are symptomatic. Their samples have been collected for test," said Prasad.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
700 stranded Indians board INS Jalashwa in Male
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Repeal FIRs against migrant workers for violating lockdown guidelines: Indira Jaising urges SC
Raising the issue of the plight of migrant workers, senior advocate Indira Jaising on Friday requested the Supreme Court to dismiss all FIRs against the labourers for violating lockdown conditions by stepping out of houses, proceeding on foot or by cycles.
The apex court has said that it will consider the request.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Updates
At least 28 lakh migrants returned to Bihar, state govt tells SC
Appearing for the Bihar government, advocate Ranjit Kumar on Friday told the Supreme Court that around 28 lakh people have returned to the state. The apex court was hearing the matter on the ongoing migrant crisis during coronavirus outbreak.
"All steps are being taken by the Bihar government to ensure their well-being. Skill mapping is also undertaken to look for their employability," said Kumar.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Supreme Court gives 15 days time to states to send migrant labourers home
The Supreme Court on Friday said the state governments will get 15 days' time to transport all stranded migrant labourers to their respective native states. The apex court was hearing on suo case case on plight of migrant workers.
The court said, "What we intend to do is we will give you and the states 15 days' time to transport all migrants. All states will bring on record how they will provide employment and other kind of relief. There should be registration of the migrants."
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Rupee slips 1 paisa to 75.58 against US dollar
The rupee surrendered all intra-day gains to provisionally close on a flat note at 75.58 against the US dollar on Friday as investors looked for cues to move forward and take positions.
Forex traders said positive domestic equities, sustained foreign fund flows, the revival of business activities, and weak US dollar supported the local unit, but there were still a slew of risks, including US-China trade tiff, that weighed on the currency.
- PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttarakhand Latest Updates
46 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand detected 46 more positive cases of COVID-19, taking total confirmed cases in the state to 1,199. "Active cases stand at 874 while 11 deaths have been reported so far," said the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Updates
Bihar confirms 4,551 COVID-19 cases
With 99 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Bihar, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 4,551, according to the state health department on Friday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Health ministry issues guidelines for safe ENT practice to minimise spread of COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 48.27%
In the past 24 hours, a total of 5,355 COVID-19 patients have been cured of the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of recoveries over 1 lakh, according to the latest data released by the health ministry on Friday. This takes India's COVID-19 recovery rate to 48.27 percent.
"Presently, there are 1,10,960 active cases and all are under active medical supervision," the health ministry further said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Over 4,200 Shramik trains deployed till 3 June to send more than 1 crore migrant workers home: Centre tells SC
More than 4,200 Shramik Special trains have run till 3 June to send over 1 crore migrant labourers their home states, Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday. The apex court was hearing on suo motu case on plights of migrant workers.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
SC asks Centre and States to send all migrant labourers home in in next 15 days
The Supreme Court said on Friday that it intends to give 15 days to Centre and States to transport all migrant labourers to their native places, PTI reported.
The apex court was hearing the matter on the ongoing migrant crisis on Friday amid the coronavirus outbreak in India.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Sun Pharma initiates phase-2 clinical trials for potential COVID-19 treatment drug
The clinical trials for potential COVID-19 treatment drug will be conducted across 12 centres in India on 210 patients. The treatment duration for patients will be 10 days. The results of the clinical trials are expected by October, 2020, Sun Pharma said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai up from 12 days to 19: BMC
In a meeting chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal on Wednesday had said that the doubling rate of cases in Mumbai has reached 19 days. Till last week, it was around 11-12 days.
According to the data released by the civic body, on 27 April, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the financial capital was 10 days.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
No events on International Yoga Day to take place this year: AYUSH Ministry
There will be no events on International Yoga Day in Leh this year, ANI reported quoting AYUSH Ministry Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha on Friday. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the programme is not certain.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
Andhra Pradesh records 3,427 confirmed cases
Andhra Pradesh registered a total of 3,427 confirmed coronavirus cases after 50 more people tested COVID-19 positive in the past 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Mizoram Latest Updates
Five test positive in Mizoram taking total COVID-19 cases to 22
Five people who returned to Mizoram recently tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 22, an official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Three officials in health ministry test COVID-19 positive
Three officials in the health ministry have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, News18 reported. Testing of contacts is underway, the report further said.
The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases has prompted the health ministry to issue a list of preventive measures to contain the fast-spreading virus, including restriction on entry of visitors.
According to The Times of India, the office memorandum issued on Wednesday said the entire premises of the ministry at Nirman Bhawan, including washrooms, lifts and staircases, will remain shut for thorough sanitisation on 6 and 7 June. Only emergency COVID-19 team will be exempted.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
More than 2.08 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in Mumbai: BMC
According to the BMC, over 2.08 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Mumbai till 2 June, of those only 20.18 percent people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"Even the COVID-19 case doubling rate has gone up to 19 days," said the official.
Another senior BMC official said, the daily number of cases are seeing a declining trend with the count remaining below 1,500 on most of the days since 22 May.
- PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Average daily COVID-19 growth rate declines in Mumbai: BMC
With a trend of steady decline in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the average daily growth rate of infections has gone down, claimed officials of the city civic body, spearheading the metropolis's response to the pandemic.
According to a top Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, as per the data till 2 June, the average daily growth of COVID-19 cases went down from more than 8 percent a a few days ago to 3.64 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Samsung launches an app for Galaxy Watch to remind users to wash hands
Samsung has developed an app that could make handwashing a habit. The South Korean company launched its new smartwatch app that helps improve hand hygiene as people learn to adapt to life amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is why Samsung has developed an app to provide a clear guide on how, and how regularly, users should be washing their hands," the company said in a blog post.
The Hand Wash app, which is there as 'Hand Wash' in the Watch section of the Galaxy Store, helps users remember to wash their hands at regularly scheduled intervals throughout the day.
Read more here...
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
No new govt schemes to be initiated for FY21 due to COVID-19, says report
The Central government has suspended all new schemes upto Rs 500 crore till March 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, CNBC TV18 reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Floor of DRDO office in Delhi sealed after employee tests positive
A floor of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) headquarters in Delhi closed for a day for sanitisation after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, ANI reported.
All protocols are being followed to disinfect the building, according to sources.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Jhalawar reports in 23 COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan
Of the 68 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, the maximum was reported in Jhalawar after 23 people tested positive.
Twenty cases were reported in Bharatpur, 16 in Jaipur, four in Baran, two in Kota and one in Sawai Madhopur. While, two patients were returnees of other states.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
9,930 COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; toll at 213
Rajasthan reported 68 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 9,930 on Friday, said the state health department. The COVID-19 toll in the state stood at 213.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Woman gives birth on board Shramik train
A woman gave birth to a boy on board 'Shramik Special' from Lingampali in Telangana to Balangir in Odisha, on Friday. The mother and the child have been shifted to a government hospital in Titlagarh, ANI reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
35 migrant workers injured after bus falls in ditch in UP
At least 35 migrant labourers were injured when a bus carrying them from Rajasthan to Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, fell into a ditch, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday at about 11 pm when the bus driver lost control and the vehicle fell into a ditch, said Circle officer Massa Singh.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
SC seeks Centre's response on fixing price cap for COVID-19 treatment
The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre on fixing a price cap for treatment of COVID-19 patients after it agreed to consider a PIL for fixing an upper limit for bills by private hospitals. The case will be heard after a week.
Petitioner Avishek Goenka told the apex court that private hospitals are charging exorbitant fees from COVID-19 patients, making it inaccessible to most of them.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Nagaland Latest Updates
14 new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland
Fourteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nagaland in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 94, said S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
63-yr-old who succumbed to COVID-19 in Odisha was diabetic, says report
The person who succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Odisha was a 63-year-old male from Khordha district who had tested positive for the disease, according to local reports.
The report further said that the patient was diabetic and had other underlying comorbidities.
The COVID-19 toll in the state climbed to eight on Friday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
COVID-19 toll in Odisha stands at 8
Another COVID-19 related death took place in Odisha, taking the coronavirus toll to eight on Friday, according to the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
130 more test positive in Odisha taking state's total to 2,608
After 130 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Odisha, the total number of confirmed cases in the state climbed to 2,608 on Friday. "Number of active cases stand at 1,117," said the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Updates
Jharkhand confirms 843 COVID-19 cases with six deaths
Jharkhand recorded a total of 843 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Friday, ANI quoted the state health department. The figure included 447 active cases.
So far, six people have lost their lives to the infectious disease while, 380 COVID-19 patients have been cured.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Pune Police to launch 'virtual appointment system' to interact with citizens online
The Pune Police is planning to launch a "virtual appointment system" which will allow citizens to speak to officers online from their homes and get their complaints and grievances addressed.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Lucknow Mosque takes preventive measures against COVID-19
Taqwiyat ul Iman Masjid authorities in Lucknow are taking all precautionary measures against the fast-spreading coronavirus as religious places are set to open on 8 June, ANI reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat Latest Updates
Gujarat govt announces relief package of Rs 14,000 cr to revive economy
The Gujarat government has announced a relief package of Rs 14,000 crore to help revive the economy that suffered a setback during the COVID-19 pandemic, PTI reported.
The package, announced by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, included tax rebates to consumers and loan subsidy for business and shop owners.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
43,86,376 COVID-19 samples tested so far: ICMR
Of the total 43,86,376 COVID-19 samples tested so far, 1,43,661 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 48.27%
Of the total 2,26,770 coronavirus cases in India, at least 1,09,462 COVID-19 patients were cured of the viral infection, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.
This brings India's COVID-19 recovery rate to 48.27 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's total confirmed cases over 2.26 lakh
In the past 24 hours, India registered 9,851 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of infections across the country to 2,26,770 as of Friday. The figure also includes 1,10,960 active cases.
At least lives of 273 people were claimed by the infectious disease taking the COVID-19 toll to 6,348.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Punjab Latest Updates
Sanitisation begins at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
Guwahati City temples set to reopen from 8 June
Barring Kamakhya Devalaya, all other devalayas and temples in Guwahati are set to reopen for devotees from 8 June as per the Unlock-I guidelines announced by the government.
According to the guidelines issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, all religious places can reopen from 8 June subject to gathering of maximum 20 people per hour, reported The Sentinel.
In case of religious places with smaller available space, the management committees of such religious institutions can downsize the number of devotees per hour.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi Police personnel check vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
20 Delhi metro officials infected with COVID-19 so far
Twenty officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far. The DMRC officials clarified that these cases were not reported from a single office and said all precautionary measures were taken to prevent the spread of the disease.
Even though the Metro operations are shut, a few employees came to work on rotational shifts from 18 May, when the fourth phase of the lockdown kicked in and certain modes of transportation were allowed to function in Delhi-NCR, senior Delhi Metro officials said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra confirms 77,793 COVID-19 cases till now
Maharashtra remained the worst COVID-affected state with 2,933 new cases on Thursday, taking the total of confirmed infections to 77,793, while its toll rose to 2,710 after 123 fresh fatalities.
The number of discharged patients in the state also rose to 33,681. Of the 123 deaths, 68 were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India pledges $15 million to global vaccine alliance
As India pledged $15 million to Gavi, the international vaccine alliance, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country stood with the world in these challenging times. He was addressing the virtual Global Vaccine Summit hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
In his address, Modi said India stands in solidarity with the world in these challenging times, according to a statement from the PMO.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic, in someways, has "exposed the limitations of global cooperation and that for the first time in recent history, the human kind faces a clear common enemy".
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India commits to UNDP to adapt to development priorities during pandemic: Ambassador TS Tirumurti
TS Tirumurti, India's new Permanent Representative to United Nations, on Thursday, assured New Delhi's commitment to United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to adapt to new development priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As one of the largest contributors to UNDP among the developing countries, we take a keen interest in the Organization's success. I assure you of our steadfast commitment to UNDP in catering to COVID times and beyond to adapt to new development priorities," Ambassador TS Tirumurti said in a statement.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Centre issues SOPs for reopening commercial establishments
The Centre on Thursday released standard operating procedures for reopening offices, hotels, shopping malls, restaurants, and religious places amid rising COVID-19 cases across the country.
According to the SOPs for commercial establishments, the ministry said that hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions should be in place mandatorily at the entrance and only asymptomatic customers and visitors will be allowed. Face cover or mask will be mandatory, it said.
Visitor entry to shopping malls should be allowed in a staggered manner and adequate manpower be deployed by mall management for ensuring social distancing norms, the SOPs mentioned.
Gaming arcades, children play areas and cinema halls inside shopping malls shall remain closed.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha imposes weekend lockdown in 11 districts till June-end
The Odisha government has announced a 'weekend lockdown' in a total of 11 districts till June-end to reduce the frequency of people coming out of their homes, said chief minister Naveen Patnaik.
"It means people will be at their homes for full eight days in June," said Patnaik.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Low COVID-19 testing levels in Delhi worrisome: Union Health Minister
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the rising number of COVID cases, a high positivity rate, and low testing level in parts of Delhi was worrisome.
He stressed on a need for ramping up testing, coupled with aggressive surveillance, contact tracing and stringent containment and perimeter control measures.
Chairing a high-level meeting through video-conference to review the preparedness for prevention and control of the novel coronavirus infection in Delhi, Vardhan expressed concern over all districts of the National Capital being affected by COVID-19, and high positivity rates and low testing levels in many districts.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi records over 25,000 COVID-19 cases after 1,359 more test positive
Delhi, which figures among the worst-hit states and Union Territories, recorded 1,359 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took the city's COVID-19 tally to 25,004, and the toll due to the disease mounted to 650, authorities said.
