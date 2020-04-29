Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Maharashtra reports 729 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths; confirmed infections jump to 9,318, toll at 400

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in India Latest Updates MHA makes arrangements for buses to ferry fishermen from Gujarat to Andhra Prdaesh "In coordination with the Governments of Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, facilitated the safe return of 3800 fisherman belonging to AP, who previously went for fishing - for livelihood purpose, to Gir. The Gujarat govt has arranged for buses to ferry them to Andhra, where they’ll have a home to stay safe," said MoS home G KIshan Reddy.

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates Decline in COVID-19 cases continue in Telangana; only six test positive today The decline in COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued on Tuesday with only six fresh cases being reported as Health Minister E Rajender hoped the trend would continue and the pandemic would soon end in the state without more deaths. With these six cases, the total number of positive cases

in the state has risen to 1,009. No fresh death occurred and the number of people who died due to the virus continued to remain at 25, Rajender said. Forty two people were discharged today, taking the number of people discharged after recovery to 374, he said. The number of active cases in the state stood at 610.

Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates Calcutta HC tells Centre, WB govt to disclose availability, utilization of PPE, testing facilities The Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal government and the Union of India to file affidavits disclosing the availability and utilisation of personal protection equipment (PPE) and COVID- 19 testing facilities in terms of ICMR guidelines in the state by 30 April, reports PTI. Passing the order, a division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee​ observed that unless the Union of India and the governments of various states work hand in hand, the desired results in controlling the novel coronavirus would be difficult to achieve.The bench passed the directions on a PIL by petitioner Fuad Halim, a doctor and a CPI(M) leader, who claimed before the court that the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the World Health Organisation​ (WHO) for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic were not being adhered to by the State of West Bengal and that adequate tests of samples were not being done.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates AIIMS to conduct clinical trial of plasma therapy in COVID-19 treatment The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences is planning to conduct a clinical trial of the convalescent plasma therapy in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, PTI quotes AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria as saying. The modalities of taking the approvals from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is being worked out, official sources said. Stating that the mode of treatment in COVID-19 is still at an "experimental stage", Gileria stressed on the need to have good and well conducted research trials before its benefit and this mode of therapy can be recommended for routine use in coronavirus patients. "AIIMS is working with the ICMR to conduct a clinical trial on the efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy in COVID-19 patients," he said.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Cases in Maharashtra surge to 9,318, toll touches 400 Maharashtra registered 729 more positive cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 9,318. 31 deaths were also reported today, pushing the toll to 400. However, 106 patients were discharged after being cured of the virus. A total of 1,388 [persons have been discharged till date, according to the state public health department. The state health department put the number of cases at 6,169 and toll at 244. 729 new #COVID19 positive cases reported today in the state taking the total tally to 9318. 106 patients discharged today, 1388 discharged till date. 31 deaths reported today, total 400 deaths reported in the state till date: Public Health Department, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/mhY6yJUC9F — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates Punjab CM hints at lockdown relaxations, but says curbs needed to check virus spread Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday hinted at lockdown relaxations on the basis a report to be submitted by an expert panel formed to draw an exit strategy, reports PTI.The issue will come up for a discussion at a state cabinet meeting on 30 April. He, however, said the lockdown was necessary to delay the coronavirus spread as the Centre has indicated on the basis of inputs and studies that the number of cases will continue to rise till July. The chief minister was interacting with MLAs during a video conference when he made the remarks. The CM indicated that his government could go for certain relaxations, while taking all precautions, based on the report of the expert committee formulating the state's coronavirus curfew exit strategy, according to a government statement here.

Coronavirus in Greece Latest Updates Greece to ease lockdown restrictions from 4 May Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday restrictions on citizens’ movements would be lifted and more shops allowed to reopen from 4 May in a gradual easing of a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, reports Reuters. Greece has so far registered 2,566 coronavirus cases including 138 deaths, much fewer than many other European nations, thanks partly to the swift imposition of its lockdown on March 23.

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates Karnataka to conduct clinical trial on convalescent plasma transfusion, says minister Karnataka will conduct a clinical trial on convalescent plams therapy, ANI quotes state medical education minister K Sudhakar as saying. "Convalescent plasma transfusion is one of the therapies that medical world is looking forward because a person who had recovered from the coronavirus infection would have developed the antibodies fight against the disease," he said adding that the state was given permission by the ICMR to conduct such a trial. It is a clinical trial for which ICMR has given permission to various states&Karnataka is one of earlier states to have applied&get the permission. We will make a clinical trial, based on results of the trial, we will scale it up to the efficacy level: Dr K Sudhakar https://t.co/3FoRRll5tW — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates India- Canada partnership vital for fighting pandemic, says Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's productive capabilities in the pharmaceutical sector would remain available for assisting the citizens of the world as countries fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He told Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau that the partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the pandemic. A statement said Prime Minister Modi conveyed the assurance that India's productive capabilities in the pharmaceutical sector would remain available for assisting the citizens of the world, including those of Canada, to the best of New Delhi's abilities. The two leaders agreed that the partnership between India and Canada could contribute meaningfully to the global effort to fight the pandemic, especially through collaboration in research and technology aimed at finding a vaccine or therapeutic solutions to COVID-19. They agreed on the importance of global solidarity and coordination, maintenance of supply chains, and collaborative research activities, the statement said. Modi thanked the Canadian prime minister for the assistance and support extended to the Indian citizens, especially students, in Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau appreciated the support provided by the Indian government for Canadian citizens in India. PTI Had a warm exchange with PM @JustinTrudeau. Thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada in these difficult times. Collaboration and partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the pandemic including through medical research and supply chain management. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2020

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates 80 more samples test negative for COVID-19 Eighty more samples from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district tested negative for COVID-19, PTI quotes an official as saying.

Coronavirus Outbreak Updates:With 729 new coronavirus cases recorded in Maharashtra , count reaches 9,318; with 31 deaths, toll mounts to 400, says state health department.

Delhi recorded a total of 206 positive cases today, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital to 3,314, including 1,078 recoveries and 54 deaths.

393 more test positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, taking count to 5,982; 25 patients die, raising toll to 244, PTI quotes BMC as saying.

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases Madhya Pradesh has reached 2,387 of which as many as 1,372 positive cases have been reported in Indore, 458 in Bhopal and 123 in Ujjain.

Gujarat reported 226 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number of the affected people in the state to 3,774, a health department official said. With 19 fatalities, all from Ahmedabad, in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state rose to 181.

Mumbai's Dharavi saw the highest jump in coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 42 new cases reported. Four deaths were also reported, taking the toll up to 17.

The Union health ministry's 5 pm update said that 1,594 new coronavirus cases and 51 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 29,974.

This includes 22,010 active cases, 7,027 cured/discharged/migrated and 937 deaths.

China on Tuesday said it was "deeply concerned" over the evaluation result of the COVID-19 rapid testing kits supplied to India by two Chinese companies and subsequent decision by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to not use the equipment, and hoped that New Delhi will resolve the issue "reasonably and properly".

The ICMR on Monday asked states and union territories to stop using the test kits procured from the Chinese companies — Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics — due to "wide variations" in their performance.

"We are deeply concerned with the evaluation results and the decision made by the Indian Council of Medical Research. China attaches great importance to the quality of exported medical products," Chinese embassy Spokeperson Ji Rong said.

Health Ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal on Tuesday said that the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 10.2 days.

With 1,543 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total COVID-19 cases in the country are now at 29,435. Meanwhile, 684 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

"Our recovery rate is now 23.3 percent. This is a progressive increase in recovery rate," said Lav Agrawal, joint secretary, Health Ministry

Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Aggarwal reiterated that although there is a lot of speculation around the effectiveness of plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients, it's necessary to be cautious with the possible method of treatment until there is concrete information after proper research.

"Plasma therapy is being experimented with, however, there is no evidence yet that this can be used as a treatment. National level study has been launched by the ICMR to study the efficacy of the method," the statement said.

The Asian Development Bank on Tuesday said, "$1.5 billion loan approved to Government of India to help fund its response to COVID-19 pandemic, incl support for immediate priorities such as disease containment and prevention, as well as social protection for poor and economically vulnerable sections of the society."

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan​ on Tuesday said that India will be able to produce RT-PCR and antibody test kits in India by May. 'All processes are in advanced stage and production will start after getting approval from ICMR. It will help us in meeting our target of 1 lakh tests per day by 31 May,' he added.

Two police personnel and a vendor in Koyambedu market in Chennai tested positive for coronavirus, officials told PTI. Meanwhile, 8 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka from Monday 5:00 pm to Tuesday noon. This takes the total number of cases to 520, according to the Karnataka government's latest bulletin.

The NITI Aayog building in the National Capital has been sealed for 48 hours, after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Mumbai Police have asked their personnel who are above 55 years of age and having some pre-existing ailment to go on leave, in a bid to protect them from the coronavirus infection.

One officer in NITI Aayog has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said no fresh case has been reported in 80 districts since last seven days.

The rapid spread of coronavirus continues in Andhra Pradesh as 82 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday, the state's case count is now at 1,259. Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 15 paise to 76.40 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday.

The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 3,108 now, of which 190 cases were reported on Monday. 877 patients have been cured, while 11 are on a ventilator. The toll stands at 54 with the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Delhi at 13 days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain told ANI.

A doctor has tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Tuesday. He has been admitted to isolation ward hospital in Meerut.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. Such patients with requisite self-isolation facility at their residence will now have the option for home isolation.

The Maharashtra government has decided to send about 100 buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back nearly 2,000 students stranded there due to the lockdown, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab has said. Buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will be sent to Kota in the next two days, Parab said late Monday night.

India records 62 deaths and 1543 new cases in last 24 hours due to coronavirus, which is the sharpest ever increase in death and cases in India so far.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 29,435, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, with the toll in the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rising to 934.

The Delhi government on Monday had lifted the bar on veterinarians, plumbers, and electricians after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. In the order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians, and scientists.

India on Monday recorded its highest single-day spike in toll due to COVID-19 as 60 deaths and 1,463 new infections were reported in the last twenty-four hours, taking the countrywide total to 28,380 and the number of deaths to 886.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video conference with chief ministers said the lockdown has been successful as thousands of deaths had been prevented but cautioned that the crisis was far from over.

In another significant development, the Indian Council of Medical Research has asked states to stop using the COVID-19 rapid antibody test kits procured from two Chinese companies.

India reports highest daily jump in COVID-19 toll

The Union health ministry, in its evening update, said there has been a spike of 1,463 cases since Sunday evening, taking the case count to 28,380. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,132, while 6,361 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The total number of cases includes 111 foreign nationals. With 60 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the toll rose to 886.

However, on the positive side, more than 6,300 patients have been discharged, pushing the recovery rate to over 22 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Among major cities, Mumbai alone has reported 5,589 cases, while Delhi has more than 2,900 and Ahmedabad more than 2,100 cases.

Besides, more than 200 have died in Mumbai, over 100 in Ahmedabad and at least 54 in the National Capital. These three major urban centres also impact a significant part of the country's overall economic activities.

Of the nationwide toll of 886, Maharashtra has reported the most fatalities (342), followed by Gujarat at 151, Madhya Pradesh at 106, Delhi at 54, Rajasthan at 41, and Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh at 31 each.

The death toll reached 26 in Telangana, 24 in Tamil Nadu while West Bengal and Karnataka have reported 20 deaths each.

Punjab has registered 18 fatalities so far. The disease has claimed six lives in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Kerala while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

According to the health ministry data, Maharashtra also has the maximum number of confirmed cases at 8,068, followed by Gujarat at 3,301, Delhi at 2,918, Rajasthan at 2,185, Madhya Pradesh at 2,168, Uttar Pradesh at 1,955 and Tamil Nadu at 1,885.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,177 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,002 in Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Reddy asked people to take precautions to prevent the infection as he warned, "We cannot eliminate it, so we have to live with it."

On the positive side, the Health Ministry said 85 districts have not reported a single positive case in the last 14 days, while 16 districts have not witnessed even one case in the last 28 weeks.

Separately, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said five Northeastern states — Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura — are now completely coronavirus-free and the other three —Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram— have not added any new COVID-19 positive case in the last few days.

Narendra Modi holds video conference with chief ministers

As the final week of the second phase of lockdown began, Modi conveyed to chief ministers that the country will have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against the novel coronavirus.

In his fourth video conference with the chief ministers over the pandemic, Modi also underlined that the nationwide lockdown has "yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months."

"The prime minister said that the country has seen two lockdowns till now, both different in certain aspects, and now we have to think of the way ahead. He said that as per experts, the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months," according to an official statement.

The first lockdown was announced by Modi on 24 March in a bid to combat the coronavirus endemic. It was later extended till 3 May.

Reiterating the mantra of 'do gaz doori' (six feet distance),Modi said masks and face covers will become part of people's lives in the days ahead. He emphasised on the importance of the use of technology as much as possible, and also on a need to embrace reform measures. He, however, forewarned that the danger of the virus is far from over and a constant vigil is of paramount importance.

Several news reports said that the prime minister had also hinted at extending the lockdown in red-zones or coronvairus hotspots after 3 May while asking the chief minister to prepare a graded exit plan depending on the situation in each state.

During the virtual interaction, chief ministers also put forth their concerns and suggestions. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sought framing of a national standard operating procedure (SOP) for smooth movement of lakhs of people stranded across the country due to the lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19.

On similar lines, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said it would not be possible for the state to bring back students from places like Kota until the Centre amended its lockdown guidelines.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani favoured a gradual lifting of the coronavirus lockdown, while the chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Meghalaya favoured extending the lockdown.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after his interaction with the prime minister, asked state officials to make specific plans for the period after 3 May, when the second phase of the lockdown is scheduled to end.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, however, alleged that the Centre was making contradictory statements on enforcement of the lockdown, and wanted greater clarity on the recent union home ministry order on reopening shops. Claiming that many states were not allowed to speak during Modi's video conference with chief ministers owing to the rotation system, Banerjee said given a chance she would have raised several questions, including the need to send central teams to Bengal.

Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami sought more RT-PCR kits for COVID-19 screening to help the state ramp up its testing capacity to 10,000 a day against the existing 7,500.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, in a written submission to the Centre demanded that GST arrears of over Rs 4,000 crore be released and also demanded a grant due to meet the revenue deficit.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who did not participate in the interaction, said that the state government favours a partial lockdown in the state till 15 May and sought aspecial financial package from the Centre for various sectors, including rehabilitation of expatriates who

wish to return.

ICMR asks states to stop using China-made antibody testing kits

In the meantime, the country's apex health research body ICMR asked states to stop using the COVID-19 rapid antibody test kits procured from two Chinese companies and return them to be sent back to the suppliers.

States are advised to stop using these kits procured from the two companies (Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics kits) and return them to be sent back to the suppliers: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) #COVID19 https://t.co/aGgEOpibuN — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Some states including Rajasthan had flagged issues with results given by these kits. Citing media reports, Opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that some people were indulging in profiteering while supplying rapid test kits for COVID-19 to the government.

That any human being would try & profiteer from the immeasurable suffering of millions of his brothers & sisters, is beyond belief & comprehension. This scam is an insult to every Indian. I urge the PM to act swiftly to bring the corrupt to justice.https://t.co/04KJqALs80 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 27, 2020

However, the health ministry explained the procedure followed for procuring the kits and clarified that no payment had been made for them.

"The ICMR has not made any payment in respect of these supplies. Because of the due process followed (not going for procurement with 100 per cent advance amount), Government of India does not stand to lose a single rupee," it said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh brings back migrant workers

Over 12,000 workers from Uttar Pradesh who were stranded in Haryana due to the coronavirus lockdown have been brought back to the state and are now being sent to their home districts, reported PTI. Within Uttar Pradesh, the state government is preparing to send nearly 10,000 students stranded in Allahabad to their home districts in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court sought a reply from the Centre on a plea seeking direction to authorities to allow migrant workers across the country to return home after conducting coronavirus tests.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 07:33:56 IST

