Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Maharashtra reports 729 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths; confirmed infections jump to 9,318, toll at 400
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates:With 729 new coronavirus cases recorded in Maharashtra , count reaches 9,318; with 31 deaths, toll mounts to 400, says state health department.
Delhi recorded a total of 206 positive cases today, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital to 3,314, including 1,078 recoveries and 54 deaths.
393 more test positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, taking count to 5,982; 25 patients die, raising toll to 244, PTI quotes BMC as saying.
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases Madhya Pradesh has reached 2,387 of which as many as 1,372 positive cases have been reported in Indore, 458 in Bhopal and 123 in Ujjain.
Gujarat reported 226 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number of the affected people in the state to 3,774, a health department official said. With 19 fatalities, all from Ahmedabad, in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state rose to 181.
Mumbai's Dharavi saw the highest jump in coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 42 new cases reported. Four deaths were also reported, taking the toll up to 17.
The Union health ministry's 5 pm update said that 1,594 new coronavirus cases and 51 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 29,974.
This includes 22,010 active cases, 7,027 cured/discharged/migrated and 937 deaths.
China on Tuesday said it was "deeply concerned" over the evaluation result of the COVID-19 rapid testing kits supplied to India by two Chinese companies and subsequent decision by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to not use the equipment, and hoped that New Delhi will resolve the issue "reasonably and properly".
The ICMR on Monday asked states and union territories to stop using the test kits procured from the Chinese companies — Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics — due to "wide variations" in their performance.
"We are deeply concerned with the evaluation results and the decision made by the Indian Council of Medical Research. China attaches great importance to the quality of exported medical products," Chinese embassy Spokeperson Ji Rong said.
Health Ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal on Tuesday said that the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 10.2 days.
With 1,543 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total COVID-19 cases in the country are now at 29,435. Meanwhile, 684 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.
"Our recovery rate is now 23.3 percent. This is a progressive increase in recovery rate," said Lav Agrawal, joint secretary, Health Ministry
Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Aggarwal reiterated that although there is a lot of speculation around the effectiveness of plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients, it's necessary to be cautious with the possible method of treatment until there is concrete information after proper research.
"Plasma therapy is being experimented with, however, there is no evidence yet that this can be used as a treatment. National level study has been launched by the ICMR to study the efficacy of the method," the statement said.
The Asian Development Bank on Tuesday said, "$1.5 billion loan approved to Government of India to help fund its response to COVID-19 pandemic, incl support for immediate priorities such as disease containment and prevention, as well as social protection for poor and economically vulnerable sections of the society."
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that India will be able to produce RT-PCR and antibody test kits in India by May. 'All processes are in advanced stage and production will start after getting approval from ICMR. It will help us in meeting our target of 1 lakh tests per day by 31 May,' he added.
Two police personnel and a vendor in Koyambedu market in Chennai tested positive for coronavirus, officials told PTI. Meanwhile, 8 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka from Monday 5:00 pm to Tuesday noon. This takes the total number of cases to 520, according to the Karnataka government's latest bulletin.
The NITI Aayog building in the National Capital has been sealed for 48 hours, after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Mumbai Police have asked their personnel who are above 55 years of age and having some pre-existing ailment to go on leave, in a bid to protect them from the coronavirus infection.
One officer in NITI Aayog has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said no fresh case has been reported in 80 districts since last seven days.
The rapid spread of coronavirus continues in Andhra Pradesh as 82 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday, the state's case count is now at 1,259. Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 15 paise to 76.40 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday.
The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 3,108 now, of which 190 cases were reported on Monday. 877 patients have been cured, while 11 are on a ventilator. The toll stands at 54 with the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Delhi at 13 days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain told ANI.
A doctor has tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Tuesday. He has been admitted to isolation ward hospital in Meerut.
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. Such patients with requisite self-isolation facility at their residence will now have the option for home isolation.
The Maharashtra government has decided to send about 100 buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back nearly 2,000 students stranded there due to the lockdown, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab has said. Buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will be sent to Kota in the next two days, Parab said late Monday night.
India records 62 deaths and 1543 new cases in last 24 hours due to coronavirus, which is the sharpest ever increase in death and cases in India so far.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 29,435, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, with the toll in the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rising to 934.
The Delhi government on Monday had lifted the bar on veterinarians, plumbers, and electricians after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. In the order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians, and scientists.
India on Monday recorded its highest single-day spike in toll due to COVID-19 as 60 deaths and 1,463 new infections were reported in the last twenty-four hours, taking the countrywide total to 28,380 and the number of deaths to 886.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video conference with chief ministers said the lockdown has been successful as thousands of deaths had been prevented but cautioned that the crisis was far from over.
In another significant development, the Indian Council of Medical Research has asked states to stop using the COVID-19 rapid antibody test kits procured from two Chinese companies.
India reports highest daily jump in COVID-19 toll
The Union health ministry, in its evening update, said there has been a spike of 1,463 cases since Sunday evening, taking the case count to 28,380. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,132, while 6,361 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The total number of cases includes 111 foreign nationals. With 60 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the toll rose to 886.
However, on the positive side, more than 6,300 patients have been discharged, pushing the recovery rate to over 22 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Among major cities, Mumbai alone has reported 5,589 cases, while Delhi has more than 2,900 and Ahmedabad more than 2,100 cases.
Besides, more than 200 have died in Mumbai, over 100 in Ahmedabad and at least 54 in the National Capital. These three major urban centres also impact a significant part of the country's overall economic activities.
Of the nationwide toll of 886, Maharashtra has reported the most fatalities (342), followed by Gujarat at 151, Madhya Pradesh at 106, Delhi at 54, Rajasthan at 41, and Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh at 31 each.
The death toll reached 26 in Telangana, 24 in Tamil Nadu while West Bengal and Karnataka have reported 20 deaths each.
Punjab has registered 18 fatalities so far. The disease has claimed six lives in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Kerala while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.
Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.
According to the health ministry data, Maharashtra also has the maximum number of confirmed cases at 8,068, followed by Gujarat at 3,301, Delhi at 2,918, Rajasthan at 2,185, Madhya Pradesh at 2,168, Uttar Pradesh at 1,955 and Tamil Nadu at 1,885.
The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,177 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,002 in Telangana.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Reddy asked people to take precautions to prevent the infection as he warned, "We cannot eliminate it, so we have to live with it."
On the positive side, the Health Ministry said 85 districts have not reported a single positive case in the last 14 days, while 16 districts have not witnessed even one case in the last 28 weeks.
Separately, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said five Northeastern states — Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura — are now completely coronavirus-free and the other three —Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram— have not added any new COVID-19 positive case in the last few days.
Narendra Modi holds video conference with chief ministers
As the final week of the second phase of lockdown began, Modi conveyed to chief ministers that the country will have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against the novel coronavirus.
In his fourth video conference with the chief ministers over the pandemic, Modi also underlined that the nationwide lockdown has "yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months."
"The prime minister said that the country has seen two lockdowns till now, both different in certain aspects, and now we have to think of the way ahead. He said that as per experts, the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months," according to an official statement.
The first lockdown was announced by Modi on 24 March in a bid to combat the coronavirus endemic. It was later extended till 3 May.
Reiterating the mantra of 'do gaz doori' (six feet distance),Modi said masks and face covers will become part of people's lives in the days ahead. He emphasised on the importance of the use of technology as much as possible, and also on a need to embrace reform measures. He, however, forewarned that the danger of the virus is far from over and a constant vigil is of paramount importance.
Several news reports said that the prime minister had also hinted at extending the lockdown in red-zones or coronvairus hotspots after 3 May while asking the chief minister to prepare a graded exit plan depending on the situation in each state.
During the virtual interaction, chief ministers also put forth their concerns and suggestions. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sought framing of a national standard operating procedure (SOP) for smooth movement of lakhs of people stranded across the country due to the lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19.
On similar lines, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said it would not be possible for the state to bring back students from places like Kota until the Centre amended its lockdown guidelines.
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani favoured a gradual lifting of the coronavirus lockdown, while the chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Meghalaya favoured extending the lockdown.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after his interaction with the prime minister, asked state officials to make specific plans for the period after 3 May, when the second phase of the lockdown is scheduled to end.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, however, alleged that the Centre was making contradictory statements on enforcement of the lockdown, and wanted greater clarity on the recent union home ministry order on reopening shops. Claiming that many states were not allowed to speak during Modi's video conference with chief ministers owing to the rotation system, Banerjee said given a chance she would have raised several questions, including the need to send central teams to Bengal.
Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami sought more RT-PCR kits for COVID-19 screening to help the state ramp up its testing capacity to 10,000 a day against the existing 7,500.
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, in a written submission to the Centre demanded that GST arrears of over Rs 4,000 crore be released and also demanded a grant due to meet the revenue deficit.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who did not participate in the interaction, said that the state government favours a partial lockdown in the state till 15 May and sought aspecial financial package from the Centre for various sectors, including rehabilitation of expatriates who
wish to return.
ICMR asks states to stop using China-made antibody testing kits
In the meantime, the country's apex health research body ICMR asked states to stop using the COVID-19 rapid antibody test kits procured from two Chinese companies and return them to be sent back to the suppliers.
States are advised to stop using these kits procured from the two companies (Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics kits) and return them to be sent back to the suppliers: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) #COVID19 https://t.co/aGgEOpibuN
— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020
Some states including Rajasthan had flagged issues with results given by these kits. Citing media reports, Opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that some people were indulging in profiteering while supplying rapid test kits for COVID-19 to the government.
That any human being would try & profiteer from the immeasurable suffering of millions of his brothers & sisters, is beyond belief & comprehension. This scam is an insult to every Indian. I urge the PM to act swiftly to bring the corrupt to justice.https://t.co/04KJqALs80
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 27, 2020
However, the health ministry explained the procedure followed for procuring the kits and clarified that no payment had been made for them.
"The ICMR has not made any payment in respect of these supplies. Because of the due process followed (not going for procurement with 100 per cent advance amount), Government of India does not stand to lose a single rupee," it said in a statement.
Uttar Pradesh brings back migrant workers
Over 12,000 workers from Uttar Pradesh who were stranded in Haryana due to the coronavirus lockdown have been brought back to the state and are now being sent to their home districts, reported PTI. Within Uttar Pradesh, the state government is preparing to send nearly 10,000 students stranded in Allahabad to their home districts in a phased manner.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court sought a reply from the Centre on a plea seeking direction to authorities to allow migrant workers across the country to return home after conducting coronavirus tests.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 07:33:56 IST
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre asks states to ensure private hospitals, clinics remain functional
Union health secretary Preeti Sudan wrote to chief secretaries/sdministrators of all states and union territories stating that private hospitals and clinics should remain functional for non-COVID-19 patients. Also said that that no patient should be denied any essential services like dialysis, blood transfusion etc.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
12 CRPF jawans test positive for COVID-19
The CRPF said that 12 more jawans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. The total number of CRPF jawans who tested positive stands at 47, which includes one jawan who passed away on Tuesday.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
121 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu today
The Tamil Nadu health department said that 121 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,058.
Additionally, no new COVID-19 cases were reported in 32 districts of the state on Tuesday. The 121 new COVID-19 positive cases reported are from Chengalpattu (12), Chennai(103), Kallakurichi(3), Kancheepuram(1), Namakkal (2) districts.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi Police crime branch constable tests positive for COVID-19
Reports said that a Delhi Police crime branch constable on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus. India Today reported that he was part of the team attached to the Nizamuddin Markaz.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra govt says plasma treatment conducted as per ICMR guidelines
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said, "I have not heard what exactly ICMR has suggested today on plasma therapy. But I know that we are doing it on experimental basis after ICMR allowed us to do so. I want to tell you that we have seen good results on two patients."
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Updates
226 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat today
In the last 24 hours, 226 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Gujarat, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,774, the Gujarat health department said.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi
Mumbai's Dharavi saw the highest jump in coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 42 new cases reported. Four deaths were also reported, taking the toll up to 18.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
CRPF jawan succumbs to COVID-19 in Delhi
News18 Delhi reported that a 55-year-old CRPF jawan died due to coronavirus in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday. He was reportedly posted in the 31st batalion in Noida and hails from Barpeta in Assam.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
S Jaishankar participates in BRICS meeting on COVID-19
External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that he had taken part in the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting on the coronavirus pandemic.
He said, "Shared India’s experience and underlined our commitment to international cooperation and reformed multilateralism."
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Syllabus for next year should be cut by 30%, says Sisodia
"For the next year, the entire syllabus should be reduced by at least 30 per cent and the entrance examinations of JEE, NEET, and other higher education institutions should also be taken on the basis of the reduced syllabus," Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Manish Sisodia says not possible to conduct CBSE exams for 10th, 12th classes
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said, "It will not be possible to conduct the remaining exams of CBSE 10th and 12th, hence the children should be promoted on the basis of internal exams only as it was done for the students of class 9 and 11."
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that four more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 485.
This includes 123 active cases.
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
Another person tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a person from the Goalpara district, a secondary contact of a Markaz attendee, has tested COVID-19 positive. The number of COVID-19 patients in Assam now stands at 37. Active hospital cases are at nine.
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir government said that 19 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the union territory in the last 24 hours. All the new cases are from Kashmir division. The total number of cases in the union territory stands at 565, which includes 381 active cases.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Mumbai Police asks personnel above 55 years to stay home
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday told all personnel above 55 years of age to stay at home, after the deaths of three personnel due to coronavirus.
The force also asked all personnel above 52 years of age with previous medical conditions like diabetes, hypertension to stay at home.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Total 523 COVID-19 cases reported in Karanataka so far
The Karnataka government on Tuesday said, "As of 5 pm on 28 April 2020, cumulatively 523 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 20 deaths and 207 recoveries. Also, one death due to non-COVID-19 cause."
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Updates
15 containment zones listed in Ranchi
The Ranchi district administration on Tuesday said that 15 containment zones have been made in Ranchi, including the previous Hindpiri area, which was the hotspot.
Hindpiri is put under large containment zone category while remaining 14 are in micro-zone category. One or two positive cases reported from micro zones.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
Tamil Nadu govt to meet medical experts tomorrow to decide on lockdown
India Today reported that Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is likely to meet with the state's medical expert committee on Wednesday to take a decision regarding the extension of the lockdown. The state has a total of 1,937 coronavirus cases, with 570 being in Chennai alone.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
IMCT visits Darjeeling to assess COVID-19 situation
An Inter-Ministerial Central Team on Tuesday inspected different locations in Darjeeling to assess the ground situation, in wake of COVI-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre says doubling rate at 10.2 days
Health Ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal on Tuesday said that the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 10.2 days.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan reports 2,328 COVID-19 cases so far
Rajasthan government on Tuesday said that so far, there are 2,328 COVID-19 positive cases in the state.
"There has been progress in COVID-19 recoveries in the state. We are also increasing our capacity to do COVID-19 tests. In one week's time, we will be able to do 10,000 tests per day," the statement said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre asks for urgent action to facilitate inter-state trucks' movement
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday called for urgent action to facilitate inter-state movement of trucks and lorries carrying essential goods to ease public life during COVID-19 pandemic.
Gadkari also suggested that state transport ministers should explore operationalising app-based two-wheeler taxis especially in rural areas which will assist farming communities with smoother movement.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre says use of plasma therapy is illegal currently
Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Aggarwal said that plasma therapy isn't a proven therapy.
"It's still in experimental stage, right now even ICMR is doing it as an experiment to identify and do additional understanding of this therapy. Till it is approved no one should use it, it'll be harmful to patient and illegal," he said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre says plasma therapy should only be used for research
"Until ICMR concludes its study and robust scientific proof is available, plasma therapy should be used only for research or trial purpose. If plasma therapy is not used in proper manner under proper guideline then it can also cause life threatening complications," said Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Aggarwal.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
1,543 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours
With 1,543 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total COVID-19 cases in the country are now at 29,435. Meanwhile, 684 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.
"Our recovery rate is now 23.3 percent. This is a progressive increase in recovery rate," said Lav Agrawal, joint secretary, Health Ministry
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Incorrect use of plasma therapy can be fatal, says Centre
Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Aggarwal reiterated that although there is a lot of speculation around the effectiveness of plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients, it's necessary to be cautious with the possible method of treatment until there is concrete information after proper research.
"Plasma therapy is being experimented with, however, there is no evidence yet that this can be used as a treatment. National level study has been launched by the ICMR to study the efficacy of the method," the statement said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
IMCT in Surat found 'extensive' COVID-19 testing, says Centre
MHA joint secretary PS Srivastava said that the IMCT visiting Surat found that "the administration is conducting extensive testing so that COVID-19 cases are identified in the initial stages itself".
"IMCT held discussions with various stakeholders including textile and diamond industries, who are major employers of labourers. Most labourers have received the pay for last month. Central team has told Surat administration to prepare future plans as well," she added.
In Tuesday's briefing of the various central ministries, ICMR was absent again. Only the MHA and health ministry are present at the briefing.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
112 Maharashtra policement test positive for COVID-19
At least 112 policemen have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, out of which three head constables from Mumbai have succumbed to the virus last week.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra govt orders sanitation of state secretariat
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered the sanitation of the state secretariat after COVID-19 cases were reported in the office. The building will remain shut for two days, reports said.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Karnataka govt to allow shops in green zones to open
The Karnataka government is likely to allow shops in the state's green zones to open from Wednesday, with 50 percent of the workforce, India Today reported. However, this relaxation doesn't apply to malls, the report said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre to receive $1.5 billion loan from Asian Development Bank
The Asian Development Bank on Tuesday said, "$1.5 billion loan approved to Government of India to help fund its response to COVID-19 pandemic, incl support for immediate priorities such as disease containment and prevention, as well as social protection for poor and economically vulnerable sections of the society."
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
MHA issues new guidelines for COVID-19 patients
Reports said that the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said that coronavirus patients "with mild coronavirus symptoms" can opt for home isolation.
The Indian Express quoted the new guidelines as saying that "medical officers can recommend home isolation to those patients who have been clinically categorised as a very mild case or pre-symptomatic case, provided they have the requisite self-isolation facility at their residence so as to avoid contact with other family members."
"The guidelines also adds that the patient should regularly inform his health status to the district surveillance officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams. The caretaker and all close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication according to the protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer," the report said.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
One accused in Bandra gathering case granted bail
A Bandra court on Tuesday granted bail to accused Vinay Dubey on a personal bond of Rs 15,000. He was arrested in connection with the gathering of migrant workers at Bandra on 14 April.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Narendra Modi holds discussion with Indonesian president over COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a discussion with Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the coronavirus situation in the two countries.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Experts say Delhi needs to increase periphery of sealed areas, says Harsh Vardhan
In Delhi, 4.11% health workers (including 13 paramedics, 26 nurses, 24 field workers, 33 doctors) are affected by COVID-19, said Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday. "This is worrying and there are currently about 100 hotspots in Delhi. This number should go down," said he said reports ANI.
"According to experts, we need to increase the periphery of sealed areas in Delhi to fight COVID-19 better," he added while reviewing meeting on coronavirus situation in Delhi.
Coronavirus in Bhutan Latest Update
India gives medical supplies, including HCQ, to Bhutan
Indian government handed over on Tuesday a consignment of medical supplies to the Health Minister of Bhutan Dechen Wangmo, including Hydroxychloroquine tablets. India would continue to extend all possible support to Bhutan to minimize the health and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic, said the Indian embassy there.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
India to have own RT-PCR, antibody test kits by May, says health minister
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that India will be able to produce RT-PCR and antibody test kits in India by May. "All processes are in advanced stage and production will start after getting approval from ICMR. It will help us in meeting our target of 1 lakh tests per day by 31 May," he added.
Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Update
26-year-old woman tests positive Bihar; total cases in state reach 346
A 26-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar's Nalanda district, taking the total number of cases in the state to 346, a top official said here on Tuesday, reports PTI.
According to Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar, test reports of the woman, a resident of Nepura village adjoining the district headquarters of Bihar Sharif, came late on Monday. She had recently returned from Delhi.
With this, the number of positive cases reported on Monday touched 69 the biggest-ever spike witnessed in the state where the contagion has now spread to 25 out of 38 districts
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Update
Rajasthan reports seven new cases
On Tuesday, Rajasthan has reported seven new cases out of which 6 are from Jaipur and one from Jodhpur. This takes the total positive cases on Tuesday to 73 in Rajasthan while total positive cases in the state stand at 2335, according to Rajasthan Health Department
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
NCP's Supriya Sule urges Centre, Maharashtra govt to ease lockdown in phased manner
NCP leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday urged the Centre and the Maharashtra government to initiate together the process of ease the lockdown in a phased manner in areas which are not or less affected by COVID-19, to bring the economy back on track.
Sule, the Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district, also said that it is her personal opinion and such a decision should not be taken in a hurry, but by adhering to social distancing norms with military-like discipline.
The current nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, will be in force till 3 May. "To restrict the movement of people is the easy part of the job. The Centre should give some guidelines on how to unlock," Sule said in her address via Facebook.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
Two cops, vendor test positive in Chennai's Koyambedu Market
Two city police personnel and a flower vendor at the Koyambedu market here on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
Authorities have taken up disinfection work and testing of those associated with the trio who become the latest COVID-19 patients, taking the total in the state to 1,940, they said.
"A writer and a constable attached to the Nungambakkam police station" here tested positive for the deadly virus, a senior police official said. Already, some police personnel in Coimbatore and other cities in Tamil Nadu have been affected by the virus.
A flower vendor in the Koyambedu wholesale market for vegetables, fruits and flowers, which caters to the metropolis, also tested positive, another official said. As on Monday, Tamil Nadu had 809 active cases.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
19 inmates test positive in Indore
19 inmates of Central Jail of Indore, who are currently lodged at a temporary jail, have tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, Chief Medical and Health Officer Indore Praveen Jadia told ANI.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
NGT says Deputy Registrars and above staffers will attend office with 100% attendance from 4 May
The National Green Tribunal Tuesday issued instructions regarding its functioning from 4 May, when the COVID-19 lockdown is slated to be relaxed, stating that the Chairperson, members, and officers (Deputy Registrars and above) will attend the Office with 100 percent attendance.
As for the remaining staff, up to 33 percent of the strength will physically attend the office as separately notified from time to time, the NGT said.
According to the office order issued by the NGT, the section heads/in-charge of all sections shall prepare rosters of staff required to attend office physically by rotation and the staff members not required to present physically at the office.
However, they shall always remain available on phone and electronic means of communication and shall attend office physically as and when required, it said.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
UP BJP MLA asks people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors
A video of BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, in which he is seen allegedly telling people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors, has been circulated widely online.
Suresh Tiwari, who is the MLA from Deoria’s Barhaj constituency, was allegedly heard telling people, “Keep one thing in mind, I am telling everyone openly, no one should purchase vegetables from miyas (Muslims).”
Tiwari reportedly made this statement during his visit last week to the Barhaj Nagar Palika.
“After hearing the complaints that people of a community were selling vegetables after contaminating them with saliva in an attempt to spread coronavirus, I advised them to not purchase from them if they have any doubts in their minds. After the situation gets normal then decide what they want,” he told Indian Express.
Read full report here
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Update
Probe ordered into CRPF jawan's arrest in Karnataka over lockdown 'violation'
A CRPF jawan has been arrested in Karnataka for allegedly defying the COVID-19 lockdown norms with the paramilitary force taking strong exception to his 'ill-treatment', following which an inquiry has been ordered by the state police.
State DGP Praveen Sood has ordered an inquiry into the incident, which has triggered a row after a video of it went viral. In the clip, some police constables are purportedly seen hitting CRPF soldier Sachin Sawant with sticks in Belagavi.
According to the information shared on social media, Sawant was washing his bike when a police team reached the spot and started beating him up for not wearing a mask during the lockdown.
Taking a serious view of the 'ill-treatment' meted out to its Cobra Commando, the CRPF has written a letter to the Karnataka police demanding an investigation into the matter.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hrs after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
The NITI Aayog building in the National Capital has been sealed for 48 hours, after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.
"A director-level officer working at NITI Bhavan has been tested positive for COVID-19. Today at 9 am, he got his report, and then he informed authorities," Alok Kumar adviser at NITI Aayog told PTI.
He further said that those who came in contact with the person have been asked to go on self-quarantine.
"We are following necessary protocol and the health ministry has been informed and all the due processes will be followed. So, we are closed for 48 hours," Kumar added.
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Update
16-year-old girl tests positive in Assam
A 16-year-old girl from Salmara Bongaigaon in Assam, who is a secondary contact of a Markaz attendee, has tested positive for COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 patients in Assam now stands at 36, said health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
SC asks Centre to ensure PPE kits are provided to health workers in non -COVID-19 wards
The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to make suggestions in the guidelines for rational use of personal protective equipment so that the PPE kits are provided to all medical professionals who are working in non-COVID treatment areas in the country.
A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana, hearing the matter through video-conferencing, passed the direction after it was informed that asymptomatic COVID-19 patients are reported to be on the rise in India.
The bench, also comprising Justices SK Kaul and BR Gavai, was dealing with an application seeking provision for PPE for health workers including doctors, nurses, ward boys, medical and para-medical professionals who are working in non-COVID treatment areas keeping in view that fact that coronavirus infection from asymptomatic patients is reported to be on the rise.
Coronavirus in Manipur Latest Update
Manipur approves promotion of Class 11 students to Class 12
The Manipur government has approved the promotion of class 11 students of state schools to the next class, a senior Education Department official said on Tuesday.
Commissioner Education (School) T Ranjit Singh in a notification on Monday said class 11 examination for the academic year (2019-20) be done away in view of outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and students be promoted to class 12 based on term test performance, the official said.
The notification said "action taken report" by the schools should be intimated to the state government.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi police launches helpline for family members of its personnel
The Delhi Police has launched a helpline number for family members of its personnel who are working round-the-clock to ensure effective implementation of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The helpline number 011-27491208' with STD facility was started on Monday to enable the family members of Delhi Police officials to know about the well-being of the security personnel, officials said on Tuesday.
While healthcare workers are fighting the battle against coronavirus inside hospitals, police personnel are manning the roads to enforce the lockdown.
A police official said the helpline will serve as an additional source of information for the family members to check on the well-being of their relatives at this hour.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
IIT students develop intubation boxes for COVID-19 patients with breathing problems
Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have developed low-cost intubation boxes for dealing with COVID-19 patients facing breathing issues and requiring assistance in the form of endotracheal intubation.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
India cancels order for 'faulty' China rapid test kits
India has cancelled orders for around half a million rapid testing kits from China after they were found "faulty" in field conditions. A BBC report said that after finally allowing the use of imported rapid test kits after initial reluctance, the government has paused its use, and has also cancelled further shipment of the product. State's were building pressure on ICMR to allow their use amid concerns that India was not testing enough samples to stop the spread of the virus.
But the report said that there accuracy were found to be around 5 percent.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Govt to chart out evacuation plan for stranded seafarers in international waters, says Union minister
The government will chart out a plan for evacuation of seafarers stuck on international waters amid COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya said on Monday.
Thousands of Indian seafarers are currently stuck aboard cruise ships and cargo vessels in far off waters, and maritime bodies have been demanding from the government strategies for bringing them home fearing that delays might result in a disruption in the supply chain.
"I am trying to get the details of stranded seafarers. Based on it, the Shipping Ministry will chart out a plan for evacuation of stuck seafarers," Shipping Minister M L Mandaviya told PTI.
He further said: "I am concerned about the challenges faced by Indian seafarers in these testing times and I appreciate their work for moving the supply chain in the world."
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Update
8 new cases registered in Karnataka
8 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka from Monday 5:00 pm to Tuesday noon. This takes the total number of cases to 520, according to the Karnataka government's latest bulletin.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Mumbai Police directs personnel above 55 years to stay-at-home
Mumbai Police have asked their personnel who are above 55 years of age and having some pre- existing ailment to go on leave, in a bid to protect them from the coronavirus infection.
The move comes after COVID-19 claimed lives of three Mumbai Police personnel in the last three days.
During an analysis, it came to light that the three deceased and the other police personnel currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus disease were above the age of 50, a senior Mumbai Police official said on Tuesday.
"In view of this, we have decided to protect our policemen and officers - who are above 55 years of age and having some pre-existing ailment — and asked them to take leave," he said.
"Because of their age, these police personnel are at a higher risk. Therefore, we are allowing them to take leave during these days," the official said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
No fresh cases reported in 80 districts for past 7 days, says Harsh Vardhan
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan while addressing the media on coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday said, "No fresh case reported in 80 districts for last 7 days. In 47 districts, no case has been reported in the last 14 days, while 39 districts have not reported a case for the last 21 days. 17 districts have not reported a case for the last 28 days."
He also said, "For the last 14 days, our doubling rate is 8.7, while for the last 7 days, it is 10.2 days. In the last 3 days, it is 10.9 days roughly."
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Indian national becomes first COVID-19 case in US border protection custody
A 31-year-old Indian man, who was apprehended on the suspicion of illegally crossing into America through the US-Mexico border, has tested positive for the COVID-19, becoming the first individual in the border protection agency's custody to be infected with the virus, reports PTI.
The US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) said that on 23 April, a border patrol agent apprehended three Mexicans and the Indian national suspected of having illegally crossed the US-Mexico border near California.
While the three Mexican nationals were returned to their country, the Indian was transported to a border patrol facility for processing, CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said.
The Indian national, who was not identified, displayed flu like symptoms, following which he was evaluated by medical personnel and placed in quarantine. He was tested for the COVID-19 and his evaluation came back positive.
This is the first individual in CBP custody to test positive for COVID-19, the agency said.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Andhra Pradesh reports 82 new cases
The rapid spread of coronavirus continues in Andhra Pradesh as 82 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday, the state's case count is now at 1,259. There have been no reports of new deaths, according to the latest government bulletin.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Rupee slips 15 paise to 76.40 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee depreciated 15 paise to 76.40 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, strengthening American currency overseas and volatility in domestic equities.
Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to muted domestic equities and strengthening of the US dollar. Moreover, rising coronavirus cases in the country also weighed on the local unit.
The rupee opened weak at 76.33 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 76.40, down 15 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 76.25 against the US dollar on Monday.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Loss of smell may indicate mild to moderate COVID-19, says study
People who experience loss of smell as one of the COVID-19 symptoms are likely to have a mild to moderate clinical course of the disease, according to a study which may help health care providers determine which patients require hospitalisation.
The findings, published in the journal International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology, follows an earlier study that validated the loss of smell and taste as indicators of infection with the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.
According to the scientists from the University of California (UC) San Diego Health in the US, patients who reported loss of smell were 10 times less likely to be hospitalised for COVID-19 compared to those without the symptom.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Agra reports 8 more cases, district count now at 389
Eight more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Agra on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 389, which includes 54 cured/discharged cases. "We are tracing the contacts of positive cases," District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh told ANI.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Rate of COVID-19 cases doubling in Delhi at 13 days, says health minister
The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 3,108 now, of which 190 cases were reported on Monday. 877 patients have been cured, while 11 are on a ventilator. The toll stands at 54 with the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Delhi at 13 days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain told ANI.
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Update
Cop injured after locals hurl stones at police enforcing lockdown in Surat
A policeman was injured when some locals allegedly threw stones at the security personnel who were trying to enforce lockdown in an area of Gujarat's Surat city on Tuesday morning, an official said, PTI reports.
Five persons were detained for the attack on the policemen, Surat's Deputy Commissioner of Police RP Barot said.
Some locals got angry after a PCR (police control room) van reached a locality in Dindoli area to enforce the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, he said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
S Jaishankar to attend BRICS meet on COVID-19 today
India will participate in a key meeting of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) foreign ministers on Tuesday to discuss the fallout of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting, to be held by the rotating chair Russia, will be convened via video conference, reports Hindustan Times.
Foreign minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi will be among those to take part in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Extraordinary Conference on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, reports ANI.
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Update
Thiruvananthapuram removed from hotspot list in Kerala
With no COVID-19 positive case in Thiruvananthapuram, the city has been removed from the list of hotspots in Kerala, reports ANI.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
Six Thai nationals discharged from hospital, shifted to Chennai prison
Six Thailand nationals were arrested for violating their visa norms and were undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a government hospital near Erode after recovering from COVID-19, police told PTI on Tuesday.
They were shifted to Puzhal prison in Chennai after being discharged from the Perundurai IRT Government Medical College Hospital in the district. All the six were shifted to Puzhal prison on Monday night with police security, they said.
The arrest was effected at the hospital days after cases were registered against them under relevant sections of IPC. Police personnel were posted outside the isolation ward of the hospital. The action was taken based on a complaint by local Tahsildar lodged with the police.
The Thai Nationals, who possessed tourist visas engaged themselves in Islamic preaching despite suffering from COVID- 19, police said.
Coronavirus in Manipur Latest Update
1,658 held in Manipur for violating curfew, lockdown; fine of Rs 1.99 lakh collected so far
The Manipur Police detained 1,658 people for violating the curfew and the lockdown norms over the past two days and collected fines amounting to Rs 1.99 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.
In all, 889 violators were detained with 731 vehicles on Sunday. Police also detained 769 curfew violators with 762 vehicles on Monday, said L Kailun, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in-charge of law and order.
The curfew violators were produced before the concerned magistrates. A total fine of 91,200 was imposed on Sunday and Rs 1,07,800 on Monday. Police said strict action will be taken against those who continue to violate the restrictions.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Seven test positive for COVID-19 in Lucknow
Seven out of 596 samples tested positive for COVID-19 in Lucknow on Tuesday. Six people are from Lucknow while one is from Sitapur, according to King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, reports ANI
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Update
One more tests positive in Mohali; district case count now at 64
One more COVID-19 case was reported on Tuesday in Mohali, taking the total number of cases to 64, out of which 27 are cured. The district has reported two deaths to date, said Girish Dayalan, DC Mohali in Punjab.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Doctor tests positive in Bijnor district
A doctor has tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Tuesday. He has been admitted to isolation ward hospital in Meerut. A total of 28 cases have been reported in Bijnor, to date, said District Magistrate, Bijnor.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Extremists taking advantage of global lockdowns to recruit youths online, warns UN chief
UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned that extremist groups are taking advantage of the COVID-19 lockdowns and intensifying efforts on social media to recruit youths online by exploiting their anger and despair, asserting that the world cannot afford a lost generation due to the unprecedented global health crisis.
The UN Secretary-General made the remarks on Monday during a video conference to review the five years since its adoption of a landmark resolution on youth, peace and security.
We can already see such groups taking advantage of the COVID-19 lockdowns, intensifying their efforts on social media to spread hatred and to recruit young people who may be spending more time at home and online, he said.
Guterres told the Security Council that even before the current crisis, young people were facing enormous challenges.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
People with very mild COVID-19 symptoms to remain in home isolation, says health ministry
Health and Family Welfare Ministry has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. Such patients with requisite self-isolation facility at their residence will now have the option for home isolation.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
West Bengal Orthopaedic Association demands state honour for doctor who died from COVID-19
West Bengal Orthopaedic Association has demanded state honour for a 69-year-old doctor, who died due to COVID-19. The deceased, named Dr Sisirkumar Mandal, was a senior Orthopaedic surgeon.
Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta, Assistant Director of the West Bengal Health Services, is the first doctor to die of COVID-19 in the state. The 60-year-old doctor had tested positive last week and was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata.
The doctor's wife has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 697 coronavirus cases in West Bengal including 20 deaths.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Maharashtra govt to send 100 buses to bring back students stuck in Kota
The Maharashtra government has decided to send about 100 buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back nearly 2,000 students stranded there due to the lockdown, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab has said.
Buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will be sent to Kota in the next two days, Parab said late Monday night.
A number of students from Maharashtra have been staying at Kota to take coaching classes for the preparation of various competitive entrance examinations after Class 12.
"The Maharashtra government has decided to bring back the students who had gone to Kota. We will send some 100 buses from Dhule to Kota for the purpose, Parab said.
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Update
All those who returned from Shri Hazur Sahib to be quarantined in Punjab
After five asymptomatic people who returned from Shri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tarn Taran district, all those returning from the pilgrimage will be put in quarantine facilities of the district administration, and be tested for COVID-19, said Department of Health in Punjab.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
Troy Sneed, Grammy-nominated gospel singer succumbs to COVID-19
Grammy-nominated gospel singer Troy Sneed has died from complications with the coronavirus. He was 52.
Sneed’s publicist Bill Carpenter said the singer died early Monday at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Sneed earned a Grammy nomination for his work on the Youth For Christ’s 1999 album Higher.
Sneed traveled throughout the United States early in his career to sing the gospel with the Georgia Mass Choir. He arranged music on their albums and appeared with the choir in 1996 film The Preacher’s Wife, starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Oil prices tumble as world's storage tanks fill up amid demand shock
Oil prices slumped on Tuesday, extending the previous session's slide, on worries about the limited capacity to store crude worldwide and expectations that fuel demand may only recover slowly as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are gradually eased US.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures skidded by as much as 16% and were off 14.7%, or $1.88 cents, at $10.90 a barrel as of 0158 GMT. WTI plunged 25% on Monday. Brent crude futures fell to a low of $18.97 and were last down 4.1%, or 82 cents, at $19.17 a barrel.
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Update
After Maharashtra, Gujarat continues to remain second-most affected state
With 3,548 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Gujarat remains the second-most affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 162 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 394 patients have recovered.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Maharashtra continues to remain worst-affected state
With 8,590 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 369 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 1,282 patients have recovered.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Confirmed cases rise to 29,435 in India; death toll at 934
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 29,435, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, with the toll in the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rising to 934.
The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 21,632 and as many as 6,869 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark; no deaths reported in last two days
With 190 fresh cases reported in Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 3,108 in the city on Monday, but no fresh death was reported for the second successive day, according to Delhi government authorities.
The cases also include the private secretary of southwest Delhi District Magistrate Rahul Singh, prompting the IAS officer to go into self-quarantine, an official said.
Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers engaged in food distribution at a Delhi government-run centres in Mehrauli also tested positive, following which several localities in the area have been declared as containment zones.
The number of containment zones in the national capital rose to 99 on Monday. After an increase in the number of patients recovered last week - more than 800 in a week - the day saw no fresh recovery of patients. So far, 54 people have died of coronavirus in the city, officials said.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
US COVID-19 deaths could reach 70,000, says Donald Trump
President Donald Trump is projecting that coronavirus deaths in the United States could reach 70,000 but says original projections were much higher as he explained why voters should consider re-electing him in November.
Trump has at times this month cited 60,000 as the estimate of how many people would die from COVID-19.
Trump was asked during a White House news conference on Monday whether an American president deserved to be re-elected after losing more Americans in six weeks than died in the Vietnam War. Approximately 58,000 U.S. troops were killed during the Vietnam War.
The number of dead in the US from COVID-19 surpassed 55,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Trump said the nation has lost a lot of people.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha reports 7 new cases as state count rises to 118
On Tuesday, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 118. A total of 37 patients have been cured/recovered, with 1 death reported to date, said Odisha Health Department.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Global toll nears 2 lakh, says WHO
The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has increased over the past 24 hours by nearly 5,000 to top 1,98,000, said the World Health Organisation (WHO).
According to the latest WHO data, 85,530 new cases of infection have been registered globally over the past day, with 4,982 deaths. The overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide increased to 2,878,196 and the death count reached 198,668.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
One doctor, 5 other staffers of Delhi govt hospital test positive
One more doctor and five other staffers of the Delhi government's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases at the facility to 65, officials said. Till Sunday, the number of staffers infected with the virus stood at 59.
According to a senior official, "Sixty-eight more samples were tested, whose reports came out on Monday. Five out of those came out positive, and some samples were sent to another lab, out of which one tested positive. So, a total of 65 people from the hospital are affected by coronavirus now".
He said the facility is practically closed due to this severe crisis.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi govt lifts bar on vets, plumbers, electricians
The Delhi Government on Monday had lifted the bar on veterinarians, plumbers, and electricians after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. In the order, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians, and scientists, ANI reports.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Services in emergency wards, three OPDs at Hindu Rao resumes
Services in emergency wards, including flu clinic, and three OPDs at the civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital were resumed from Monday, days after the facility was closed down after a nurse there had tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said.
The largest municipal hospital run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation was closed down on Saturday. Sources said the authorities will be examining the inquiry report in the wake of an allegation by her coworkers that the nurse continued on her job despite complaining of having symptoms.
NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi said, complete sanitization at the hospital premises was done on Sunday.
Patients were seen in the emergency wards and the three OPDs, with 21 of those being seen in out-patient departments, and 12 in the emergency department.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
4-month-old baby dies of pneumonia as father tests positive for COVID-19
Two days after a four-month-old baby was 'brought dead' to a government-run hospital in Greater Noida, officials on Monday confirmed that his father has tested positive for the infection.
However, the authorities at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) denied that the child died due to coronavirus as his sample was declared negative on Monday.
The child's mother has also tested negative for the infection, they said. The boy was brought dead to the hospital, which has a dedicated facility for treating COVID-19 patients, at 10 am on 25 April, senior GIMS officials said. PTI could not immediately confirm the cause of the child's death.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
US registers 1,303 deaths in past 24 hours
United States of America (USA) recorded 1,303 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours as per Johns Hopkins University tally
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Update
8 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, total mounts to 111
Eight people, including four women, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases in Odisha to 111, officials said. While six fresh cases were reported from Balasore, one each was detected from Jajpur and Koraput districts, they said.
The patient from Koraput is a 22-year-old male health worker from Dasmantpur block, the first COVID-19 case reported from the tribal-dominated district as well as south Odisha.
The male staff nurse in a government facility is the state's first health worker to get infected with the deadly virus, the officials said, adding that he was asymptomatic. The Koraput patient, who had returned from Kolkata on April 14 to join duty, was put under quarantine in view of his travel history, and had not joined work.
Following the COVID-19 test, he was diagnosed with the disease, the officials said.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
US doing very 'serious investigation' against China, says Donald Trump
The United States is doing a "very serious" investigation against China, President Donald Trump said, indicating his administration is looking at a lot more money as compensation from Beijing than euro 130 billion being sought by Germany.
“Germany is looking at things and we''re looking at things and we''re talking about a lot more money than Germany is talking about,” Trump told reporters at his White House news conference Monday.
The deadly virus, which originated in China in mid-November has so far killed more than two lakh people and infected over 30 lakh globally. The largest number of them are in the US: more than 56,000 deaths and over 10 lakh infections.
After the US, Europe has been the worst hit by the virus. In India, mainly because of the early and aggressive preventive measures, the fatalities have remained low at 886 and infections at 28,000.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Update
4 West Bengal districts declared as red zones, 287 areas in Kolkata declared as containment zones
The West Bengal government on Monday released a list, saying four districts, including Kolkata, have been declared as red zones in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, and 287 areas in the metropolis identified as containment zones.
Howrah, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts have been declared as red zones, besides Kolkata. Eleven districts have been identified as orange zones, while eight are in the green zone, as per the list released by the state government.
Those in the orange zone are South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Kalimpong, Nadia, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Murshidabad and Malda. The eight districts in the green zone are Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakhin Dinajpur, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
India reports highest daily jump in COVID-19 toll
India on Monday recorded its highest single-day spike in toll due to COVID-19 as 60 deaths and 1,463 new infections were reported in the last twenty-four hours, taking the countrywide total to 28,380 and the number of deaths to 886.
The Union health ministry, in its evening update, said there has been a spike of 1,463 cases since Sunday evening, taking the case count to 28,380. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,132, while 6,361 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The total number of cases includes 111 foreign nationals. With 60 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the toll rose to 886.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:52 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
MHA makes arrangements for buses to ferry fishermen from Gujarat to Andhra Prdaesh
"In coordination with the Governments of Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, facilitated the safe return of 3800 fisherman belonging to AP, who previously went for fishing - for livelihood purpose, to Gir. The Gujarat govt has arranged for buses to ferry them to Andhra, where they’ll have a home to stay safe," said MoS home G KIshan Reddy.
23:48 (IST)
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates
Decline in COVID-19 cases continue in Telangana; only six test positive today
in the state has risen to 1,009. No fresh death occurred and the number of people who died due to the virus continued to remain at 25, Rajender said. Forty two people were discharged today, taking the number of people discharged after recovery to 374, he said. The number of active cases in the state stood at 610.
23:40 (IST)
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
Calcutta HC tells Centre, WB govt to disclose availability, utilization of PPE, testing facilities
23:36 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
AIIMS to conduct clinical trial of plasma therapy in COVID-19 treatment
23:28 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Cases in Maharashtra surge to 9,318, toll touches 400
Maharashtra registered 729 more positive cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 9,318. 31 deaths were also reported today, pushing the toll to 400. However, 106 patients were discharged after being cured of the virus. A total of 1,388 [persons have been discharged till date, according to the state public health department.
The state health department put the number of cases at 6,169 and toll at 244.
23:11 (IST)
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates
Punjab CM hints at lockdown relaxations, but says curbs needed to check virus spread
23:00 (IST)
Coronavirus in Greece Latest Updates
Greece to ease lockdown restrictions from 4 May
22:57 (IST)
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Karnataka to conduct clinical trial on convalescent plasma transfusion, says minister
Karnataka will conduct a clinical trial on convalescent plams therapy, ANI quotes state medical education minister K Sudhakar as saying. "Convalescent plasma transfusion is one of the therapies that medical world is looking forward because a person who had recovered from the coronavirus infection would have developed the antibodies fight against the disease," he said adding that the state was given permission by the ICMR to conduct such a trial.
22:46 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
India- Canada partnership vital for fighting pandemic, says Narendra Modi
22:40 (IST)
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
80 more samples test negative for COVID-19
Eighty more samples from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district tested negative for COVID-19, PTI quotes an official as saying.