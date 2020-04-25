Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Relaxations in restrictions for shops not applicated in hotspots, says MHA The MHA said that relaxations in the lockdown for shops is not applicable in hotspots and containment zones: Ministry of Home Affairs. MHA orders to exempt all shops under Shops&Establishment Act of States/UTs, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand & single-brand malls, outside limits of Municipal Corporations from revised consolidated lockdown restrictions. pic.twitter.com/sDHUAszJTZ — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates MHA orders conditional exemption of shops from lockdown restrictions The MHA on Friday ordered the exemption of all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act of States/UTs, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes — except shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls — outside limits of municipal corporations, from revised consolidated lockdown restrictions.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates NIA sub inspector in Mumbai tests positive for COVID-19 ANI reported that one NIA assistant sub-inspector who was deployed in the Mumbai NIA office has tested positive for COVID-19. NIA has asked its staff who came in contact with the ASI, to self-quarantine. All prescribed protocols are being strictly followed.

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates 983 COVID-19 cases in Telangana so far "A total of 983 coronavirus cases have been reported in Telangana so far, of which 291 patients have been cured/discharged. 25 deaths reported till date in the state," said Etela Rajender, Telangana Health Minister.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates US COVID-19 toll crosses 50,000 The confirmed number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States surpassed 50,000, according to a tally compiled by John Hopkins University from government figures. The actual death toll is believed to be far higher, AP reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Air India associations write to PMO about pay cuts Reports said that all Air India associations on Friday wrote to the PMO and Ministry Of Civil Aviation on pay cuts during the COVID-19 lockdown. The letter cited how Indigo has reversed pay cuts following govt advisories

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates IAF aircraft airlift evacuees to Srinagar, Leh The IAF on Friday said that the C130 and IL-76 aircraft airlifted 52 and 205 evacuees from Jaisalmer to Srinagar and Jodhpur to Leh, respectively. All these people tested negative for coronavirus after the quarantine period.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Maharashtra govt says 4.5 lakh metric tonnes of ration to be distributed to saffron card holders The Maharashtra CMO said that the state government has started distributing 3 kilograms of wheat at Rs 8/kilogram and 2 kilograms of rice at Rs 12/kilogram to three crore saffron ration card holders (people above poverty level) for May and June. About 4.5 lakh metric tonnes will be distributed, the statement said.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Trump signs $500 billion COVID-19 relief bill into law US president Donald Trump on Friday signed a $500 billon coronavirus relief bill into law in a bid to to expand loans for small businesses affected by the pandemic, after his government promised surveillance to stop bigger companies from accessing the funds, Reuters reported.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The Maharashtra health department said that 394 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths have been reported in the state on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 6,817 and the toll to 310 in the state.

A total of 957 patients have been discharged till date in Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chandigarh health department said that no new coronavirus case was reported on Friday. The number of COVID-19 cases stands at 27 in Chandigarh, including 15 cured patients.

No death has been reported in the Union Territory due to the infection. 638 samples have been tested so far, the statement said.

West Bengal chief secretary on Friday said that the state government had requested the audit committee for a report on COVID-19-related deaths.

"Out of 57 deaths that have been audited by the committee, they have certified that 18 deaths were due to corona and 39 were due to severe comorbid conditions and COVID-19 was incidental finding," he said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that since no new case had been reported in the Mansara Apartment area in of Vasundhara Enclave in the National Capital, the containment zone is being de-contained.

"Operation Shield was successful because of cooperation from people living in this zone," he said.

Six new coronavirus cases were reported on Friday in Mumbai's Dharavi, taking the total number of cases to 220 in the densely-populated area. Additionally, one death was also reported, taking the toll to 14.

The Union health ministry, in its 5 pm update on Friday, said that 1,752 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths were reported across the country in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases rises to 23,452, including 17,915 active cases, 4813 cured and 724 deaths.

Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member and Chairman of Empowered Group 1 on Friday said, "Our analysis shows lockdown has been effective in slowing the doubling rate of COVID and saved lives. The lockdown decision was timely as the around 23,000 cases in India today could have been 73,000."

In the briefing of the Union health ministy at 4 pm on Friday, ministry joint secretary Lav Aggarwal was quoted as saying that in last 24 hours, 1,684 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported across the country, which takes the total number of cases to 23,077.

"Our recovery rate is 20.57 percent," he said.

Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Home Ministry, on Friday said, "Apart from six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) constituted earlier, the Home Ministry today constituted four additional IMCTs, each headed by an Additional Secretary-level officer, to Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and Chennai."

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced a complete lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai from 6 am on 26 April to 9 pm on 29 April.

Other than these three municipalities, curfew in Salem and Tirupur will also be implemented from 6 am of 26 April to 9 pm of 28 April.

"Existing restrictions/permits will continue to exist other than those mentioned above," said Palaniswami.

During this time, containment zones will be tightly controlled and disinfectants will be sprayed twice daily.

A health worker in AIIMS, Delhi, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, reported News18. He is a resident of a housing colony in Chhatarpur. An approx of 80 percent of AIIMS staffers stay in the same building.

The district administration has asked the hospital authorities to screen all the staff members in the particular apartment and advised home quarantine for all of them in order to stall further community transmission of COVID-19.

As many as 100-225 health workers reside in the densely populated building.

With two more COVID-19 deaths being reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the toll in the state jumped to 29 on Friday, said State's COVID-19 Nodal Officer.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state was at 955 after 62 more individuals tested positive for the nove coronavirus.

As many as 5.5 lakh tests of COVID-19 samples have been conducted across the nation so far, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday. He further said that the coronavirus growth rate in the country is "linear and not exponential".

With 18 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Karnataka, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state reached 463 on Friday.

Of the new cases, 11 were reported in Bengaluru, two each in Belagavi and Bagalkote while one each in Tumkur, Chikkaballapura and Vijayapura as of 12 pm on Friday.

The four COVID-19 patients who were earlier admitted in the ICU with serious conditions, have now been shifted to private wards after being treated with plasma therapy, said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during media briefing on Friday.

Their conditions are stable now, said Kejriwal.

With 778 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, the total number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 6,427 on Friday. The state health department said that 14 more deaths were reported, bringing the toll to 283.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while interacting with sarpanches said that the coronavirus pandemic has given the world a new message: 'Coronavirus's biggest message is making people learn the path of self-dependency. We cannot fight such epidemics without being self-reliant. Villages should at their level become self-reliant, so should zillas.'

After the Union Health Ministry's projections that Mumbai would have 6.50 lakh, COVID-19 patients, by 15 May, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) own estimates say that positive cases could reach 60,000 to 70,000 by mid-May.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address media at 12 pm regarding the initial positive results of the use of plasma therapy to treat coronavirus patients, ANI reported.

Plasma therapy has been applied in the treatment of a COVID-19 positive patient, admitted to a Delhi hospital on Tuesday for the first time in India.

With an additional 10 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, the total positive cases in Kerala stood at 447, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The state reported three coronavirus-related deaths so far.

While the recovery rate in the state was at 70.48% with 324 COVID-19 patients being cured.

A four-month-old died of the novel coronavirus in Kerala's Malappuram city after he tested positive for the infectious disease on Thursday. The infant succumbed to the virus on Friday morning at Kozhikode medical college.

"The child was undergoing treatment for heart-related problems for past three months and had pneumonia," said the Malappuram District Medical Officer.

India's coronavirus cases rose to 23,077 with 1,684 fresh cases, and the overall toll reached 718 with 37 new deaths on Thursday, according to the recent Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 17,610 as 4,749 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said. Thus, about 20.58 percent of the cases have recovered so far.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said the state has become coronavirus- free after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative for the virus.

"UPDATE! The second coronavirus patient of Tripura has been found negative after consecutive tests. Hence our state has become COVID-free. I request everyone to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines. Stay home stay safe,” the chief minister tweeted.

Tripura now has 111 coronavirus suspected cases under surveillance and 227 others have been placed under home quarantine.

India's coronavirus cases rose to 21,700 with 1,229 fresh cases, and the overall toll neared 700 with 34 new deaths on Thursday. The Union health ministry, meanwhile, said that it has been able to "cut coronavirus transmission", minimise its spread and increase the doubling time of cases in the duration of the nationwide lockdown.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 16,689 as 4,324 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said. Thus, about 19.93 percent of the cases have recovered so far. The total number of cases include 77 foreign nationals.

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria on Thursday said that it was "important to reach out to patients who are missing out of treatment because of the stigma and panic", adding, "It is important to encourage more and more people to get tested, get treated."

"...It (stigma) is actually causing increase in morbidity and mortality. Because of the stigma that is happening many patients who have COVID-19 or flu like symptoms are not coming to health care facilities," he added.

He also said that at various centres, "we've started using convalescent plasma that is the blood of COVID-19 patients who have recovered. A large number of patients who have become alright have come forward and volunteered to donate their blood."

Centre says no exponential growth in COVID-19 cases so far

In its press briefing on Thursday, the Union health ministry asserted that the growth of coronavirus cases in the country has been more or less linear and not exponential, and added that testing has been ramped up consistently.

CK Mishra, the chairman of Empowered Group Two, said, "One crucial weapon we employed during the 30-day lockdown period is RT-PCR test to ascertain if one has contracted the disease or not."

As on 23 March, nearly 15,000 tests were done across the country and by 22 April more than 5 lakh tests were conducted, which is about "33 times in 30 days", he said, adding, "But we are conscious of the fact that this is not enough and we have to continuously ramp up testing in the country and we will do that."

Of the empowered groups formed to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare, put the economy back on track and reduce misery of people once the lockdown is lifted, Mishra is the chairman of Empowered Group Two tasked with coordinating availability of hospitals, isolation and quarantine facilities, disease surveillance, testing and critical care training.

"The growth of COVID-19 cases has been more or less linear, not exponential; this indicates that the strategies we adopted have succeeded in containing the infection to a particular level. Post imposition of lockdown, while the number of new positive cases has increased by 16 times, testing increased by 24 times," Mishra said in his presentation.

Mishra also said that in the last month, the number of dedicated hospitals for treating coronavirus patients has been increased 3.5 times and the number of isolation beds rose by 3.6 times.

"Despite a 24-fold increase in testing, the percentage of positive cases is not rising. The percentage of positive cases as a ratio of testing is more or less the same as that a month ago," he said.

Mishra also claimed that India has done better than a majority of developed countries with respect to the percentage of test cases yielding positive results.

Maharashtra, Gujarat worst-affected states

Coronavirus cases have spiked in Gujarat, and the rising infections in the state have become a new cause for major concern. Just five days ago, Gujarat was at number six, with Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh — apart from Maharashtra — having more confirmed cases.

As of Thursday night, 217 more cases were reported in Gujarat, taking the total number to 2,624 in the state, and Maharashtra reported a jump of 778 new cases, taking the total to 6,427.

A total of 34 deaths were reported since Wednesday evening of which 18 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, eight from Gujarat, three from Andhra Pradesh, two from Rajasthan and one each from Delhi, Telengana and Madhya Pradesh.

Of the 686 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 269 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 103, Madhya Pradesh at 81, Delhi at 48, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh at 27 each and Telengana at 24.

The death toll reached 21 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Tamil Nadu while Karantaka has reported 17 cases. Punjab has registered 16 deaths while West Bengal has reported 15 fatalities. The disease has claimed five lives in Jammu and Kashmir, while Kerala, Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

However, a PTI tally of the figures reported by various states as on Thursday showed 21,673 cases and 689 deaths in the country.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of deaths announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

According to the 5 pm update on the health ministry's official website, Delhi recorded 2,248 cases, Rajasthan was at 1,890, Madhya Pradesh at 1,695 and Tamil Nadu at 1,629.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,509 in Uttar Pradesh, 960 in Telangana and 895 in Andhra Pradesh. The number of cases has risen to 456 in West Bengal, 443 in Karnataka, 438 in Kerala, 407 in Jammu and Kashmir, 277 in Punjab and 262 in Haryana.

Bihar has reported 148 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 83 cases. Forty-nine people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 46 in Uttarakhand. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, Chhattisgarh has 36, while Assam has registered 35 infections so far.

Chandigarh has 27 COVID-19 cases, Ladakh 18, while 17 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, and Goa and Puducherry have seven COVID-19 cases each. Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website. States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

Uddhav Thackeray says govt's focus is to reduce mortality rate

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that his government's focus was to reduce the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients and increase the period during which the number of positive cases double.

He made the remarks during his video-conference interaction with the members of two central teams that toured Mumbai and Pune cities, the two coronavirus hotspots in the state.

The teams took a review of the medical machinery, implementation of the lockdown measures and social distancing, safety of health workers and situation of labourers in shelter camps, supply of essential goods, among other things.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Thackeray told the teams that reducing the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients and increasing the period of doubling of positive cases were his government's focus.

At present, the period of doubling of patients in the state is seven days, which has to be increased to more than 10 days, Thackeray told the teams. He asked the state administration to take into consideration all the suggestions made by the central teams.

US sees record levels of unemployment

Unemployment in the US swelled to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with one in six American workers thrown out of a job because of the coronavirus.

More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, the US government said on Thursday.

In all, roughly 26 million people — more than the population of the six biggest US cities combined — have now filed for jobless aid in five weeks, an epic collapse that has raised the stakes in the debate over how and when to lift the state-ordered stay-at-home restrictions that have closed factories and other businesses from coast to coast.

Meanwhile, some countries — including Greece, Bangladesh and Malaysia — announced extensions of their lockdowns. Vietnam, New Zealand and Croatia were among those moving to end or ease such measures.

In Africa, COVID-19 cases rose 43 percent in the past week, up from 16,000 to 26,000 cases, according to John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The figures underscored a recent warning from the World Health Organization that the virus could kill more than 3,00,000 people in Africa and push 30 million into desperate poverty.

Huge lines have formed at food banks from El Paso, Texas, to the Paris suburbs, and food shortages are hitting Africa especially hard.

The European Union has pledged 20 billion euros to help vulnerable communities globally. EU leaders scheduled a virtual summit on Thursday to take stock of the damage the crisis has inflicted on the bloc’s own citizens and to work out an economic rescue plan.

The coronavirus has killed over 1,84,000 people worldwide, including about 47,000 in the United States, according to a tally compiled by John Hopkins University from official government figures. The true numbers are almost certainly far higher.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2020 07:01:49 IST

