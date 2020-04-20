Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: No relaxations in 88 hotspots in Kerala, restrictions to be eased in Orange-B and Green zones from 20 April
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Kerala police chief Loknath Behera said the relaxations of restrictions imposed would come into effect in the Green and Orange-B zones in the state from Monday, allowing among other the movement of private vehicles on odd-even basis,an official release said.
110 new cases have been reported in the National Capital in last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,003. The toll rose to 45 as two patients died due to infection today, said the state health department.
Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the total to 44. Eleven persons have been cured and discharged till date, said a health bulletin.
'India as a global leader in pharmaceuticals, has stepped to make sure supplies of drugs like Hydroxychloroquine is made available to countries around the world. India is working with global partners to ensure that effective drugs and vaccines can be developed, and made available to all of us as soon as possible,' Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said at a meeting of health ministers of G20 countries, according to reports.
Ten more people, including a one-month-old girl and three of her family members in Mohali, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday, pushing the total count to 244 in the state.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao says he has proposed to the Cabinet that full lockdown in the state be extended till 7 May. During this period, no food delivery shall be permitted, he said.
552 new COVID19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday. The total number of positive cases stands at 4,200 now. Total 223 deaths have been reported till now, while 507 patients have been discharged after full recovery, ANI quotes the state health department as saying.
The DGCA has directed airlines to refrain from booking tickets, saying, "It is brought to the notice of all concerned that no decision to commence the operation of domestic/international flights with effect from 4 May, 2020 has been taken yet."
According to the latest update put out by the Union health ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 16,116 while 2,301 have been cured or discharged and 519 deaths have been reported. The number of active cases stands at 13,295, it said.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat will resume work from Monday after it was shut in the last week of March in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an official order. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were shut on March 24 after both houses were adjourned sine die following the passage of the Finance Bill for 2020-21, bringing a premature end to the budget session of Parliament, which was slated to conclude on 3 April.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh stated that no relaxation will be given in the Covid-19 curfew in the state, except as needed to ensure coronavirus free procurement of wheat, till 3 May, reports News18. The situation will be reviewed again, he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to point out that COVID-19 strikes without looking at parameters like color, caste, creed, religion and language and called for a response to be based on unity and brotherhood.
The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,407 with five more people testing positive for the disease on Sunday, reports PTI. The state also reported three more deaths due to the disease, taking the toll to 72, according to the latest health bulletin. Of these total deaths, 50 have been reported from Indore, the state's industrial hub.
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the last active COVID-19 case in Goa had tested negative and no new cases had been reported in the state since 3 April.
The health ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research said the rate of doubling of coronavirus cases in districts that have been designated as hotspots is less than four days, against the national average of six days. However, the rate of recovery of Covid-19 patients has improved to a little over 14 percent, officials said
507 deaths have been reported, of which 27 deaths were reported since yesterday, says health ministry. With 1334 new COVID19 cases, the total cases have reached 15,712. 2,231 people have been cured so far.
Soon after procuring rapid antibody test kits, the Delhi government on Sunday began testing people for coronavirus in various containment zones spread across the city, officials said. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said the AAP government has acquired 42,000 such kits.
The Home Ministry issued an order on Sunday saying that there movement of labourers outside the state/Union Territory where they are currently located will be prohibited amid the nationwide lockdown.
If a group of migrants who wish to return to their places of work within the State where they are presently located, they would be thermally screened. Those who test asymptomatic would be transported to their respective places of work.
The MHA order read that during the journey, social distancing norms must be followed and the buses used for transport must be sanitised.
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said the state no longer has any COVID 19- positive case, as the second patient, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Imphal, tested negative for the disease.
The 65-year-old patient was found to have contracted the disease following his return from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamudddin.
UPSC, SSC examinations that were put on hold due to lockdown, will definitely take place. We will take a call after 3 May and reschedule dates in a manner that it gives sufficient time to all the aspirants to reach to their designated examination centers, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
Uddhav Thackeray said that the state government has allowed certain economic activities in orange and green zones. He said the government has demarcated red, orange and green zones across the state.
"Intra-district movement in green and orange zones may be allowed," said Thackeray.
"In Mumbai and Pune, which are red zones, door-to-door delivery of newspapers will not be allowed," said Thackeray said, adding that he was aware he would be criticised by journalists for this step.
"In other areas, a rethink of the decision will be done in the next 2 to 3 days."
During the briefing on Sunday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said of the total confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, 70-75 percent cases are asymptomatic while, 52 percent are in serious conditions.
Suggesting that few districts in Maharashtra have shown decrease in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the districts will be divided into red, orange and green zones.
He further highlighted that district borders will remain closed.
From 20 April we are planning to restart the industrial and commercial activities in states, said said CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Thane district rose to 364 after 44 more people tested positive for the infectious disease, authorities said on Sunday.
One more person died of the viral infection, taking the toll in the district to 12, they said.
Stressing on the importance of a complete shutdown in view of the novel coronavirus, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that there will be no relaxation in the lockdown restrictions in the hotspot areas across the city.
"On 27 April, a review meeting will be held again," said Kejriwal.
The Ministry of Home Affairs in its latest advisory on Sunday said that the supply of non-essential goods by e-Commerce companies will remain restricted during the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of the novel coronavirus.
"Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions," read the order.
Kerala to ease lockdown restrictions in five orange zone and two green zone districts from Monday. The Orange (B) zone comprises Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad. While the green zone comprises Kottayam and Idukki.
According to data released by the Union health ministry, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 15,707. The overall death count reaches 507.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 12,969 while 2,230 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, the health ministry said.
A person, who had earlier recovered from the novel coronavirus, tested positive for the infectious disease again on Saturday, taking the number of active cases in Himachal Pradesh to 23, officials said.
One more person tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 40, according to the officials.
Recurrence of COVID-19 in one of the patients who had recovered from the infection has been reported from Una district, a health official said.
With 21 new COVID-19 positive cases registered in Malegaon city in just 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Nashik district has gone up from mere two cases on 7 April to 69 on Friday.
Of the 21 positive cases, the throat swab samples of seven people came out positive late on Thursday, while the remaining 14 tested positive on Friday evening.
On its fourth week into the coronavirus lockdown, the Union health ministry on Saturday reported a positive trend in 47 districts, however, the day sent alarm bells ringing for its military brass after 26 Indian Navy personnel tested positive at the strategically-located Western Naval Command in Mumbai.
This is first case of a major outbreak of the deadly virus in the armed forces, PTI said.
According to data from the Union health ministry, India reported 957 infections while 36 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14,792 and the the toll from the virus to 488. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 12,289 while 2,014 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, the health ministry said.
Of the 488 people who have died so far, 75 percent seems to be of age 60 and above, the health ministry said on Saturday. According to the ministry, over 13 percent patients have recovered so far, while the mortality rate in India is 3.3 percent.
Globally, the virus's mortality rate has been higher with the virus killing 1,56,140 across the world while infecting 22,74,800 people at the time of publishing this report, according to data maintained by John Hopkins University.
As of Saturday, the US is the worst-affected by the virus with 7,06,856 testing positive and 37,087 deaths. Spain, which is the second-worst affected country in the world crossed 20,000 deaths on Saturday while confirmed infections reached 1,91,726.
Italy, another country, which has been hit hard by the virus has lost 22,745 people due to the infection. In France, 18,681 have died from the virus while the toll is 15,464 in the United Kingdom.
Gujarat reports 251 cases; Delhi sees dip in fresh cases
Meanwhile in India, Gujarat registered the highest single-day jump among all Indian states on Saturday with 251 people testing positive of COVID-19, overtaking Rajasthan which has 1,229 confirmed cases as of today. Gujarat also reported the second-highest toll with 10 people losing their lives.
Except for Madhya Pradesh, which reported 191 new patients and 12 deaths, several of the five worst-affected states seemed to fare comparatively better on Saturday.
Maharashtra which has 3,323 cases, the highest in India, reported 118 new cases and seven deaths, while Delhi, which has the second highest confirmed infections registered 67 new cases taking the total to 1,707 cases. Confirmed cases have surged in the National Capital lately after the state government ramped up testing across Delhi. Four people died in Delhi till Saturday evening.
Though the health ministry reported no new infections in Tamil Nadu, which has fourth highest COVID-19 patients (1,323), state officials reported that 49 people have tested positive on Saturday.
Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, recorded a total of 969 cases as of Saturday. Telangana has 791 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 603 and Kerala at 396.
One person died in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir each since Friday evening, according to the ministry data.
The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 371 in Karanataka, 328 in Jammu and Kashmir, 287 in West Bengal, 225 in Haryana and 202 in Punjab.
Bihar has reported 85 infection cases, while Odisha has 60 coronavirus cases.
Forty-two people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh has 38 cases. Chhattisgarh has 36 cases and Assam has registered 35 cases each.
Jharkhand has 33 cases, Chandigarh has 21 cases and Ladakh has 18, while 12 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Meghalaya has reported 11 cases while Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each. Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.
Maharashtra accounts for 201 of 488 deaths in India
Of the total 488 deaths, Maharashtra tops the list with 201 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 69, Gujarat at 48 and Delhi at 42 and Telangana at 18.
Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported 15 deaths each till Saturday while Uttar Pradesh has reported 14 fatalities.
Punjab and Karnataka have reported 13 deaths each.
Rajasthan has registered 11 deaths while West Bengal has reported 10 fatalities.
Five people have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir while Kerala and Haryana have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand and Bihar have reported two deaths each.
Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.
75% deaths among those aged 6o and above, says health ministry
Meanwhile, the Union health ministry on Saturday said the mortality rate for COVID-19 cases in India is around 3.3 percent, while over 13 percent patients have recovered so far.
Addressing a daily media briefing about the novel coronavirus situation in the country, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said data indicates that of the people who died due the infection 14.4 percent were between 0-45 years, 10.3 percent between 45-60 years, 33.1 percent between 60-75 years and 42.2 percent were aged 75 and above.
"We saw that 75.3 per cent deaths were among those aged 60 or above and in 83 per cent cases there were co-morbidities," he said and reiterated that the elderly and those with co-morbid conditions are at high risk.
About containment strategies implemented along with the lockdown, Agarwal said field-level actions are fetching positive results in several places.
"A positive trend has been noted in 47 districts of 23 states and Union Territories. Kodaggu in Karnataka is a new district added to this list along with Mahe in Puducherry that has not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days," the official said.
Twenty-two new districts in 12 states have not reported any fresh case in the last 14 days. These districts include Lakhisarai, Bhagalpur and Gopalganj in Bihar, Udaipur and Dholpur in Rajasthan, Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, Rohtak in Haryana and Vishakhaptnam in Andhra Pradesh, Agarwal said.
He, however, stated that Patna in Bihar, Nadia in West Bengal and Panipat in Haryana where there were no COVID-19 positive cases in the first two weeks, have now reported incidents of the infection.
Ludhiana ACP dies of COVID-19
On Saturday, a 52-year-old Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital, died from the disease.
ACP (North) Anil Kohli breathed his last at the SPS Hospital, Ludhiana, Civil Surgeon Rajesh Bagga said.
On Friday, the Punjab government had given its go-ahead to the hospital to conduct plasma therapy on the police officer.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased. He said a similar amount will be paid to the family of any officer who dies in the line of duty due to coronavirus.
The officer had tested positive for coronavirus on 12 April. His wife, a security guard and a station house officer tested positive on Friday.
Govt approval compulsory for FDI from neighbouring countries, including China
The government has amended the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy to discourage opportunistic investment in Indian companies by neighbouring countries, including China, in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The amendment specifies that transfer of ownership of Indian companies arising out of FDI investments from neighbouring countries will now also be subject to government approval. Similar FDI restrictions were earlier placed on Pakistan and Bangladesh.
With inputs from PTI
The West Bengal government has said, "The number of active cases in the state stands at 198 now. Sixty-six persons have been discharged after treatment and 12 persons have died due to COVID-19."
The DGCA has directed airlines to refrain from booking tickets, saying, "It is brought to the notice of all concerned that no decision to commence the operation of domestic/international flights with effect from 4 May, 2020 has been taken yet."
According to a statement by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Dharavi has recorded 20 new cases on Sunday. The area has recorded 138 coronavirus cases in all, including 11 deaths.
Journalists union in Punjab condemns police action against scribe
Chandigarh Punjab Union of Journalists (CPUJ) have condemned the action of Chandigarh Police against the Punjabi Tribune senior journalist Davinder Pal for harrasing him while on duty.
The President of the Union Vinod Kohli, General Secretary Naveen Sharma and organizing Secretary Baljit Marwaha have demanded strict action against the SHO and concerned police staff who even after showing the identify card forcefully took the journalist to police station and misbehaved with him.
Movement of labourers outside the State/Union Territory is prohibited: MHA
The Home Ministry issued an order on Sunday saying that there movement of labourers outside the state/Union Territory where they are currently located will be prohibited amid the nationwide lockdown.
If a group of migrants who wish to return to their places of work within the State where they are presently located, they would be thermally screened. Those who test asymptomatic would be transported to their respective places of work.
The MHA order read that during the journey, social distancing norms must be followed and the buses used for transport must be sanitised.
One-and-a-half-month-old baby dies of COVID-19 in Delhi
A one-and-a-half-month-old baby has died of the novel coronavirus at a hospital in Delhi, officials said on Sunday, in perhaps the first fatality of an infant due to COVID-19 in the National Capital.
The infant died at Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital attached to the Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College.
"The baby was brought to the hospital a few days ago. He tested positive for COVID-19. The child was admitted to SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) ward and died yesterday," a doctor at the hospital said on the condition of anonymity.
Manipur has no COVID-19 cases, confirms CM after second patient tests negative in Imphal
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said the state no longer has any COVID 19- positive case, as the second patient, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Imphal, tested negative for the disease.
The 65-year-old patient was found to have contracted the disease following his return from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamudddin.
246 COVID-19 cases in Haryana
A total of 246 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana so far. Of the total 246 confirmed cases, 24 are foreign nationals and 64 are from other states, said Haryana Health Department.
Centre says UPSC, SSC exams will 'definitely' take place
UPSC, SSC examinations that were put on hold due to lockdown, will definitely take place. We will take a call after 3 May and reschedule dates in a manner that it gives sufficient time to all the aspirants to reach to their designated examination centers, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
GoAir asks employees to go on leave without pay till 3 May
GoAir has sent its employees on leave without pay, till the nationwide lockdown ends on 3 May. While the airline had already sent a large portion of its staff on leave without pay, the latest communication will now apply to all employees.
The airline has about 5,500 employees.
Intra-district movement in green, orange zones may be allowed: Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray said that the state government has allowed certain economic activities in orange and green zones. He said the government has demarcated red, orange and green zones across the state.
"Intra-district movement in green and orange zones may be allowed," said Thackeray.
Doorstep delivery of newspapers prohibited in red zones: Udhhav Thackeray
"In Mumbai and Pune, which are red zones, door-to-door delivery of newspapers will not be allowed," said Thackeray said, adding that he was aware he would be criticised by journalists for this step.
"In other areas, a rethink of the decision will be done in the next 2 to 3 days."
Uddhav Thackeray issues helpline for those facing mental health issues
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray issued a helpline on Sunday for those facing mental health issues. Thackeray said: "If you are feeling any mental health issue, do call 1800 120 820050."
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
70%-75% cases in Maharashtra asymptomatic: Uddhav Thackeray
During the briefing on Sunday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said of the total confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, 70-75 percent cases are asymptomatic while, 52 percent are in serious conditions.
He mentioned that lockdown measures in the state will be relaxed in graded manner. Thackeray requested the public not to venture out even though the commercial and industrial activities have been allowed to resume.
District borders to remain shut: Maharashtra CM
Suggesting that few districts in Maharashtra have shown decrease in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that theb districts will be divided into red, orange and green zones.
He further highlighted that district borders will remain closed.
Restart of commercial, industrial activities from 20 April in few dists: Uddhav Thackeray
From 20 April we are planning to restart the industrial and commercial activities in states, said CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.
Non-COVID patients will be neglected during pandemic: Uddhav Thackeray
3,651 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, said CM Uddhav Thackeray during briefing on Sunday. He added that non-COVID patients will be neglected during the pandemic.
Delhi reports 1,893 positive COVID-19 cases
Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, visited the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Sunday. It is one of the dedicated COVID-19 centres in the National Capital
A total of 1,893 positive cases have been reported in Delhi so far.
43 out of 851 COVID-19 samples test positive in Lucknow
As many as 43 samples have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, out of the 851 samples which were tested on Saturday, according to King George's Medical University, Lucknow.
According to information available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 11 am on Sunday, 969 cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh with 86 cured/migrated/discharged and 14 deaths.
228 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths in Gujarat
With 228 more individuals testing positive for COVID-19 since last evening, the total number of positive cases in the state climbed to 1,604. While five more people succumbed to the infectious disease taking the toll to 58, said Gujarat Health Department.
Maharashtra continues to remain worst COVID-19 hit state with 3,651 cases
With 3,651 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,893) and Tamil Nadu (1,372).
The number of reported cases is rising in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
All new 186 COVID-19 cases in Delhi asymptomatic: Arvind Kejriwal
"All the 186 COVID-19 positive cases that were reported on Saturday were asymptomatic, they didn’t know they had coronavirus," said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, adding there will be no relaxation of the lockdown in the hotspot areas.
"After assessing the prevailing situation in Delhi, we have decided not to permit any relaxation of the lockdown, as of now," said Kejriwal.
44 new COVID-19 cases in Thane take district's count to 364
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Thane district rose to 364 after 44 more people tested positive for the infectious disease, authorities said on Sunday.
One more person died of the viral infection, taking the toll in the district to 12, they said.
So far, 130 COVID-19 cases have been reported from areas under Thane Municipal Corporation, 73 from Kalyan - Dombivali, 69 from Mira-Bhayander, 60 from Navi Mumbai, 14 from Badlapur township, 10 from Thane rural, four from Ambernath township, three from Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal limits and one from Ulhasnagar.
No ease of lockdown restrictions in Delhi hotspots: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Stressing on the importance of a complete shutdown in view of the novel coronavirus, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that there will be no relaxation in the lockdown restrictions in the hotspot areas across the city.
"On 27 April, a review meeting will be held again," said Kejriwal.
'No supply of non-essential goods till lockdown period': MHA to e-commerce companies
The Ministry of Home Affairs in its latest advisory on Sunday said that the supply of non-essential goods by e-Commerce companies will remain restricted during the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of the novel coronavirus.
"Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions," read the order.
10-month-old baby, two doctors, six nurses confirmed positive
Two doctors, six nurses and a 10-month-old baby at Delhi's Lady Hardinge Hospital were tested positive for coronavirus, ANI reported. The eight frontline healthcare workers have been quarantined, and their contact tracing is being done.
"The baby was brought by his father to the emergency ward of Lady Hardinge Hospital for respiratory ailments and later tested positive for Covid-19," said the hospital officials. The toddler's father has also tested positive while the mother's test result is awaited. The authorities added that the pediatric ICU of the hospital is being sanitised.
Haridwar, Nainital declared ' red zones'
Haridwar and Nainital ditricts in Uttarakhand were declared 'red zones' after the number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 42. 80 percent of the state are from Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital districts, Additional Secretary (Health) Yugal Kishor Pant said.
Private hospital, where COVID-19 positive man was treated, sealed
The Lake View Hospital in Ranchi was sealed and more than 50 members of its staff were quarantined. A man, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Gurugram, underwent treatment at this hospital for brain haemorrhage, ANI reported. The man's apartment was also sealed.
One COVID-19 death, 47 new cases in Pune
One coronavirus positive patient died on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 51 in the district. Also, 47 new positive cases were reported in the district, where the total now stands at 612.
The death was reported from Sassoon General Hospitals. The 75-year-old woman was admitted to the facility on 11 April. She succumbed to lower respiratory tract infection.
Four family members including one-month-old baby of PGI employee test positive
Four family members, including a one-month-old baby of PGI employee (from CD ward who tested positive on 17 April and is in PGI's isolation ward) from Nayagaon, also test positive for COVID19, said Girish Dayalan, DC Mohali, Punjab
Kerala to ease lockdown from Monday, shutdown in effect till 3 May in four red zone dists
The Kerala government has divided its districts into four zones for containing the COVID-19 pandemic. An order has been issued in this regard:
Red zone comprises Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram. In the red zone, a complete lockdown will be in place until 3 May. Two entry and exit points are allowed for carrying essential commodities to COVID-19 hotspots.
Orange (A) zone comprises Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam. A lockdown will be in effect until 24 April and then partial relaxation will be allowed.
Orange (B) zone comprises Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad. A lockdown will be in effect until 20 April and then partial relaxation will be allowed.
Green zone comprises Kottayam and Idukki. A lockdown will be in effect until 20 April and then regulations will be eased.
However, in the green zone, large gatherings, functioning of educational institutions, religious-social functions, celebrations and travel outside the district will not be allowed. Not more than 20 people should take part in weddings and funerals, according to government instructions.
China declares Wuhan as low-risk area
China has classified coronavirus epicentre Wuhan as a low-risk area, days after it revised the city's death count by 50 percent, even as 16 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country, health officials said on Sunday.
According to the risk criteria defined in a guideline issued by China's State Council, cities, counties and districts with no newly confirmed cases in the last 14 days are categorised as low-risk areas, PTI reported.
125 Bahrain nationals evacuated from Pune
One hundred and twenty-five Bahrain nationals, stranded in Pune because of coronavirus outbreak, were evacuated on Saturday, an airport official said.
A special flight of Gulf Air evacuated 125 Bahrain nationals from here and flew to Chennai to take on board others, said a senior official of the Pune International Airport.
50-yr-old dies of COVID-19 in Gurugram
A 50-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away in Gurugram on Saturday night, according to District Administration. "A 50-year-old person, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away at around 12 midnight," said Gurugram District Administration"
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India at 15,707, toll at 507
According to data released by the Union health ministry, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 15,707. The overall death count reaches 507.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 12,969 while 2,230 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, the health ministry said.
Agra records 45 new COVID-19 cases, district count reaches 241
45 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 241, said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh on Sunday.
"With 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 being reported in Agra, the total number of positive cases in the district has reached 241," said Singh.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh is 969, of which 86 people have recovered/migrated and 14 deaths have been reported so far.
Himachal Pradesh man who recovered from COVID-19 tests positive again
A person, who had earlier recovered from the novel coronavirus, tested positive for the infectious disease again on Saturday, taking the number of active cases in Himachal Pradesh to 23, officials said.
One more person tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 40, according to the officials.
Recurrence of COVID-19 in one of the patients who had recovered from the infection has been reported from Una district, a health official said.
31 members of extended family test positive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Thirty-one members of an extended family, including children, residing in north Delhi Jahangirpuri area, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday.
All of them have been sent to a self-isolation centre in Narela, a senior official said.
"Twenty-six of the extended family members of the woman tested positive on Friday and rest five tested positive today. All of them are asymptomatic though, and they include children," the official said.
Another Noida CMO removed as Gautam Buddh Nagar continues to remain hotspot
Chief Medical Officer AP Chaturvedi of Gautam Buddh Nagar was removed from post on Saturday and DK Ohri, the principal of Agra''s Regional Family Planning Training Centre was appointed as additional CMO of the district, an official order stated.
Ohri has been directed to take the charge with immediate effect, according to the order issued by the Health Department of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night.
The charge as the ACMO of Gautam Buddh Nagar will be additional to Ohri's current work as the principal of the RFPTC in Agra, the order stated.
The development comes barely a fortnight since CMO Anurag Bhargava was replaced by Chaturvedi as the chief doctor in Gautam Buddh Nagar, a coronavirus hotspot.
21 fresh COVID-19 cases emerge in Nashik's Malegaon city
With 21 new COVID-19 positive cases registered in Malegaon city in just 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Nashik district has gone up from mere two cases on 7 April to 69 on Friday.
Of the 21 positive cases, the throat swab samples of seven people came out positive late on Thursday, while the remaining 14 tested positive on Friday evening.
Madhya Pradesh records 1,402 COVID-19 cases after 92 more test positive
The number of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh rose up to 1,402 with 92 more individuals testing positive since Friday night, health department officials said, while the death count stood at 69.
The pandemic has claimed 47 lives in Indore alone. But no fresh casualty was reported on Saturday, and the virus did not spread to any new district.
As of Saturday evening, the condition of 37 coronavirus patients was grim, officials said.
Condition of all coronavirus patients stable in Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that condition of all the patients who have tested positive is stable as of now.
He spoke at length on testing protocol and on case management protocols for confirmed positive cases. He informed that the high risk primary contacts those who lived in close proximity and contact with the positive patient are the highest primary contacts, for which testing are being done first.
COVID-19 cases in Delhi reaches 1,893, toll at 43
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on April 18 climbed to 1,893, with 186 fresh cases and one death being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities.
Of the total 43 fatalities reported till date, 24 were above 60 years of age, making over 55% of the total death cases, they said.
371 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported in Karnataka
Karnataka recorded 25 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 371 in the state. One casualty among the 25 fresh cases was confirmed.
Though the number of positive cases is nearly half of what was recorded on Friday, there has been a consistent rise in cases in the last few days.
"As of 5 pm on 18 April, 371 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 14 deaths and 104 discharges," the health department said in a statement on Saturday.
India registers 14,792 COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths
According to data from the Union health ministry, India reported 957 infections while 36 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14,792 and the the toll from the virus to 488.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 12,289 while 2,014 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, the health ministry said.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:53 (IST)
Thane district declared as containment zone
23:41 (IST)
34 cases in Assam so far
23:25 (IST)
Kerala to ease restrictions in Green, Orange-B zones
State police chief Loknath Behera said the relaxations of restrictions imposed would come into effect in the Green and Orange-B zones in the state from Monday, allowing among other the movement of private vehicles on odd-even basis,an official release said. Earlier, the Left government had colour-coded 14 districts of the state into four zones— Red, Green, Orange-A and Orange-B, for containing the Covid-19 pandemic. Orange-B zone comprises Alappuzha,
Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Thrissur and Wayanad. The lockdown will be in effect until April 24 in this zone and then partial relaxation will be allowed. Kottayam and Idukki come under the Green zone, in which lockdown will be in effect until April 20 and then regulations will be eased.
Restrictions in 88 hotspots identified across the state will not be relaxed, reports News18.
23:19 (IST)
Pune city declared as containment zone
Pune Municipal Corporation has passed an order to declare the complete area under the jurisdiction of the civic body a Containment Zone, from today midnight till 27 April, reports ANI.
23:15 (IST)
COVID-19 patient dies in Rajasthan, toll rises to 23
23:07 (IST)
Total of 17,615 have tested positive till date, says ICMR
A total of 4,01,586 samples from 3,83,985 individuals have been tested till date, 17,615 individuals confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. 27,824 samples have been reported till 9 pm on Sunday of these, 1,135 were positive, said ICMR.
22:59 (IST)
Coronavirus cases in National Capital cross 2,000, toll rises to 45
22:52 (IST)
35 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension containment zone
22:45 (IST)
57 persons test positive in Pune
22:37 (IST)
With 433 COVID-19 deaths, Italy records lowest daily toll in a week
Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 433 on Sunday, the lowest daily toll in a week, and the number of new cases also slowed to 3,047 from a previous 3,491, Reuters quotes the Civil Protection Agency as saying.The death toll had risen by 482 on Saturday, down from 575 on Friday