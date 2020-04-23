Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 83% patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, working to slow down doubling rate, says state health minister
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The BMC said that Mumbai reported 309 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 3,754.
Meanwhile, 10 more deaths were reported on Wednesday, with which the toll in the city rose to 160. A total of 425 people have been discharged so far after recovery, including 17 people in the last 24 hours, the statement added.
The Delhi health department said that 92 new COVID-19 positive cases and one death were reported in the National Capital on Wednesday. The total number of cases in Delhi is now 2,248, and the toll is at 48.
ANI reported that this year's Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The West Bengal health ministry, providing the status of the three kinds of COVID-19 testing kits approved by the ICMR in the state, said, "As on 22 April, WBDHFW has 0 kits supplied from ICMR/NICED which can test a COVID-19 patient as per ICMR recommendations. Assuring all citizens that every possible effort is being made to address this situation."
The Union health ministry on Wednesday told the media that the recovery rate is 19.36 percent, up from the around 17 percent on Tuesday.
Additionally, 3,870 people have been cured so far and the tally of coronavirus cases rose to 19,984 on Wednesday, reports said.
Uttar Pradesh principal secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Wednesday said that there are no COVID-19 active cases in the Pilibhit, Lakihimpur Kheri, Hathras, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur, Maharajganj, Barabanki, Hardoi and Kaushambhi districts of the state.
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance to make violence against health workers non-bailable offence. In case of serious injuries to healthcare workers, the guilty will face imprisonment up to to 7 years.
Those found guilty of attacking healthcare workers will face imprisonment and fine of Rs 50,000 to 2 lakh rupees and carries imprisonment from 3 months to 5 years if anyone found guilty, said Union minister Prakash Javadekar.
Six staff members including a doctor of Bhatia Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. They are currently being treated at the ICU care unit of Bhatia Hospital.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the Central committee has recommended an increase in the capacity of quarantine facility in Mumbai from 1,200 beds to 2,000, in light of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.
Five more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Bihar on Wednesday. Three cases were registered in Patna, 1 in Bihar Sharif and 1 in East Champaran. "Contact tracing is being done. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 131." Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health Dept, Bihar told ANI.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the safety of doctors at their workplace is non-negotiable and that the government is committed to their cause while appealing to them to reconsider their proposed protest, prompting the IMA to withdraw its stir.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that one of its employees has tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, the number of cases rose to 19,984.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) withdrew their protest after their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan via video-conferencing.
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, part of a battalion deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, has tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital, a senior official said on Wednesday. The jawan, working as a nursing assistant, has been admitted to an isolation ward in a Delhi hospital, he said.
On Wednesday, 553 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra as the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 5229, reports ANI. 19 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours as the total death in the state rises to 251.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan interacted with doctors and Indian Medical Association (IMA) through video conferencing on Wednesday. He appreciated their good work and also assured them security and appealed to them not to do even symbolic protest as proposed by them, as the government stands with them.
A 53-year-old coronavirus patient succumbed to the disease on Tuesday night, reports ANI. The death toll in the Pune district rises to 55 according to health officials.
64 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, as of 9 am on Wednesday. The total cases in the state now at 1799, including 274 recovered, 97 discharged and 26 deaths, said Rajasthan Health Department.
West Bengal writes a letter to MHA, assures cooperation to central teams visiting the state to assess lockdown situation. The letter also noted that the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) had arrived without any prior consultation with the state government and, therefore, 'there was neither such opportunity to provide any logistic support as envisaged in the order dated 19 April 2020 nor the team asked for any help.'
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 19,984, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the toll. The toll in India due to the novel virus has risen to 640.
President Donald Trump has said that he will halt issuing of new Green Cards or legal permanent residency for the next 60 days as part of his executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US. However, the move will not have any impact on those entering the country on a temporary basis, Trump said.
While coronavirus cases in India inched towards 19,000 on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) told state governments to stop using the China-made rapid antibody test kits for two days after Rajasthan flagged "inaccurate results".
The Union health ministry, in its daily press briefing, said that the toll from COVID-19 in India rose to 603 on Tuesday, while the number of cases rose to 18,985. Of them, 15,122 are active cases while 3,260 patients have recovered, the ministry added.
Officials also said that the recovery rate has improved to 17.5 percent in the country and a record number of 705 patients were cured and discharged on Monday itself. Overall, more than 3,300 persons have been cured and discharged so far.
The ICMR said that a total of 4,49,810 samples for COVID-19 infection had been tested till Tuesday, of which 35,852 were done on Monday.
As many as 29,776 samples have been tested in 201 labs under the ICMR network, and 6,076 at 86 private laboratories.
ICMR tells states not to use rapid antibody tests for two days
The Rajasthan government has stopped using the rapid testing kits procured from China after they delivered inaccurate results, PTI reported. The state government had received 30,000 kits through ICMR for free, while 10,000 kits were purchased at a cost of Rs 540 plus tax per kit.
The rapid testing kits, through which blood samples are tested, are aimed at speeding up screening and detection of suspected coronavirus patients as they take less time to show results in comparison to the swab-based tests carried out in pathology labs.
On Tuesday, Rajasthan's health minister Raghu Sharma said the kits gave only 5.4 percent accurate results against the expectation of 90 percent accuracy and therefore the kits "were of no benefit". He said the ICMR has been informed about the issue.
Taking note of the Rajasthan government's feedback, ICMR's Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar told journalists that states have been advised not to use these rapid test kits for two days and a fresh advisory will be issued after field validation by its team.
If any problems are detected, the companies will be asked for replacement, he added.
Maharashtra govt revokes lockdown exemptions in Mumbai, Pune
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday revoked lockdown relaxations and exemptions in Mumbai and Pune because "people are not behaving responsibly", the CMO was quoted as saying.
"The rest of the parts of the state to continue to have partial exemptions," the statement added.
Reportedly, the permission given to e-commerce companies to transport electronic goods, as well as to open sweets shops and confectioneries has been rolled back.
E-commerce companies will only be allowed to transport food, essential items, medicines and medical devices.
Additionally, the construction industry won't be allowed to work in the cities and adjoining areas and IT companies have also been asked to make the staff work from home.
There will also be no delivery of newspapers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the Pune Municipal Region (PMR), said reports quoting the CMO statement.
In Maharashtra, coronavirus cases rose by 552 on Tuesday, taking the total statewide total cases to 5,218. With 19 new deaths, the toll from the virus rose to 251, the state government said.
Meanwhile, Mumbai, which is one of the worst-affected cities across the country, reported 355 new COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 3,445 in the city. Out of 12 deaths in the city in 24 hours, eight had co-morbidities and four had age-related factors, the MCGM said.
The MCGM also said that 12 new cases were reported in Mumbai's densely-populated Dharavi area on Tuesday. The tally of cases in the area rose to 179, including a total of 12 deaths.
Centre, West Bengal govt standoff over IMCTs' visit to state
While West Bengal reported three more deaths on Tuesday, a political standoff emerged between the state and the Centre after the Ministry of Home Affairs said the state government was not cooperating with the central teams visiting there to assess the COVID-19 situation.
The state's ruling party Trinamool Congress said the visit of central teams to West Bengal was like "adventure tourism" and asked why such delegations were not sent to states with much higher numbers of infections and hotspots.
Later on Tuesday, one of the two teams sent to the state visited certain areas of Kolkata, escorted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and state police personnel.
At a daily press briefing on the COVID-19 situation, Home Ministry joint secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the Centre has sent teams under Disaster Management Act to four states — Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.
While Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan are extending full support, the government in West Bengal is not doing so, she said.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha responded to the allegations, saying that the state government is cooperating with the inter-ministerial central teams visiting the state to assess COVID-19 situation, but made it clear they cannot roam around with them leaving all work to fight the pandemic.
"We are helping them. There's no question of not doing that. But our stand is that we all are busy in fighting coronavirus... they cannot get information sitting in cars or at the guest house.
"We will share all information they want, taking time out of our busy schedule, but we will not be able to roam around with the central team shutting all our work," Sinha told reporters at the state secretariat.
115 families in President's Estate in Delhi quarantined
While new cases were also reported from various states including Odisha and Kerala — where the infection spread has been relatively slower — as many as 115 families residing at the President's Estate in Delhi have been put under self-isolation as a preventive measure after a sanitation worker's relative tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.
A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, however, clarified that till date no employee of the President's Secretariat has tested positive and the Secretariat along with the local administration is taking all the preventive measures under the government guidelines.
A COVID-19 positive patient from central Delhi, who was neither an employee of the President's Secretariat nor a resident of the President's Estate, had died on 13 April and after contact tracing it was found that a family member of an employee of the President's Secretariat had been in contact with the deceased, the statement said.
The employee and his family members are residents of the President's Estate.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there are currently 1,603 active cases of COVID-19 in the National Capital, while 47 people have died from the disese so far.
Kejriwal also announced a special testing facility for mediapersons from Wednesday, after Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra reported positive test results for several journalists and other staff members of media organisations.
COVID-19 cases rise to 1,337 in Uttar Pradesh, almost touch 1,000 in Telangana
At least 137 new coronavirus cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 1,337. The toll stands at 21 in the state.
Meanwhile, Gujarat saw a rise of 127 cases in 24 hours, resulting in the toll rising to 2,066, which includes 131 recoveries and 90 deaths so far.
The Tamil Nadu government said that 76 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Tuesday, taking total number of positive cases in the state to 1,596. One death was also reported, and the toll rose to 18 in the state.
Fifty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 928. This includes 711 active cases, 194 who were cured/discharged and 23 deaths, according to the latest update provided by the state health department.
Singapore extends partial lockdown, some countries move to reopen amid health warnings
Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday extended the "circuit breaker" period until 1 June to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus and assured full care for foreign workers, including Indian nationals.
In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Lee said the government was committed to do its "utmost" to keep it this deadly virus at bay.
"We will extend the circuit breaker for four more weeks, ie, until 1 June," said Lee while giving an update on the COVID-19 and the rising number of cases among foreign workers living in dormitories.
Singapore reported 1,111 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a majority of them foreign workers living in dormitories. A total of 9,125 people have been infected in the country.
Noting that businesses and workers would be hurt by the extension, the Singapore prime minister said, "But I hope you understand that this short-term pain is to stamp out the virus, protect the health and safety of our loved ones, and allow us to revive our economy."
"The government will continue to help our businesses and workers cope during the extended circuit breaker period. We will provide the same level of support to our workers and businesses as we are doing now," he said.
Meanwhile, Spain will begin allowing children out of their homes for brief periods next Monday, AP reported, adding that Denmark announced plans to reopen Tivoli Gardens, the Copenhagen amusement park that inspired Walt Disney. And Australia said doctors can resume non-urgent surgery next week.
Countries across Europe and beyond — joined in the US by a cascade of states — moved to gradually reopen amid warnings that acting too quickly could enable the virus to come back with a vengeance.
Meanwhile, UN leaders called for efforts to ensure that all people have access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future vaccines, especially in developing countries.
Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 1.7 lakh people, including over 42,000 in the US. Nearly 25 lakh infections have been reported worldwide so far, even as there are fears that the actual tally could be much more as tests are so far limited to serious or symptomatic cases in most countries.
In a press briefing, the World Health Organisation also warned against any rush to ease coronavirus restrictions, saying any such move could result in a resurgence of the disease.
The WHO said governments across the world need to remain vigilant to stop the deadly virus spread and lifting of lockdowns and other social distancing measures must be done gradually.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 08:16:13 IST
Highlights
Coronavirus in Italy Latest Updates
COVID-19 toll in Italy crosses 25,000
Deaths in Italy related to the coronavirus pandemic topped 25,000 on Wednesday.
The number of dead and new positives continue to plateau for Italy, the first western country to be hit by the crisis. The civil protection agency reported 437 people had died with the virus in the last 25 hours, a 1.7% increase in the death toll to 25,085. The number of positive cases rose 1.5% to 183,857.
(AP)
Coronavirus in Pakistan Latest Updates
Imran Khan tests negative for COVID-19
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his aide was quoted as saying, as the number of the COVID-19 cases crossed 10,000 in the country.
Khan, 67, agreed for the test after Faisal Edhi, the son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, who met him last week tested positive for the coronavirus.
Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Updates
Bihar reports 2 more COVID-19 cases
Reports on Wednesday said that two new coronavirus cases were reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the state to 143.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
26 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Indore
The Indore chief medical officer said that 26 more people have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 945 including 53 deaths.
Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates
UK's COVID-19 toll crosses 18,000
The British government says 759 more people with the coronavirus have died in UK hospitals, taking the total to 18,100. The daily increase reported was lower than the 823 in the previous 24-hour period, AP reported.
The UK's death toll is the fourth highest in Europe, behind Italy, Spain and France, all of whom have reported more than 20,000 deaths.
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
Assam govt asks private school to cut fees by 50% for March, says report
India Today reported that the Assam government on Wednesday told private schools in the state to cut the fees for March by 50 percent in light of the coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra minister says 83% cases were asymptomatic
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that 83 percent cases in the state were asymptomatic, adding that plasma treatment is likely to be tried in Mumbai.
"Projection rate of Maharashtra is scary, but don't get scared. We will increase the days of doubling of rate, so this projection won't be true," he was quoted as saying.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Bill Gates praises Modi over COVID-19 approach
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hotspots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation."
"I’m glad your government is fully utilizing its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the Aarogya Setu digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services," he added.
Gates also said he is grateful to see that PM Modi is seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians.
(ANI)
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh Latest Updates
Two COVID-19 patients discharged in Raipur today
AIIMS Raipur said that two more COVID-19 patients were discharged on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 36, including eight active cases and 28 discharged.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra govt to increase surveillance, plasma therapy begins in state
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said, "We've increased surveillance, screening, testing and treatment. We've improved our doubling rate of positive patients to 7.1 days. Our aim is to protect everyone and bring mortality rate to zero. We've started plasma therapy in the state."
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
The Delhi health department said that 92 new COVID-19 positive cases and one death were reported in the National Capital on Wednesday. The total number of cases in Delhi is now 2,248, and the toll is at 48.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi containment zones rise to 89
The list of COVID-19 'containment zones' in Delhi rose to 89 after two areas in the Lado Sarai area added to the list.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
IMCT asks Bengal govt for presentation on COVID-19 situation in state
ANI reported that Inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) on Wednesday sought a presentation from the West Bengal government on the level of testing, availability of oxygen and ICU beds, and ventilators.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi to address gram panchayats on 24 April
The Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address various gram panchayats across the country on 24 April on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, through video-conferencing.
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Updates
Over 100 cases reported in Gujarat today
The Gujarat health department said that 135 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 2,407 including 179 cured/discharged and 103 deaths.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
300 active cases in Bengal so far
The West Bengal said that there are 300 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal, of which 79 patients have been cured while 15 others have succumbed to the infection. A total of 7,037 samples have been tested in the state so far.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
431 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra health department said that 431 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths were reported on Wednesday in the state, taking number of cases to 5,649 and deaths to 269 in the state.
Out of the new deaths, 10 reported in Mumbai. 789 patients have recovered from the disease in the state so far.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre to take up labour reforms in 'big way'
Reports quoted Labour Secretary Heeralal Samariya as saying that labour reforms will be "taken up in a big way", and that labour codes to be a reality soon.
He said that the labour reforms will be taken in a big way in coming months and labour codes will become a reality soon.
“We are going for the labour reforms and have already got the report from our Parliamentary Standing Committee. Also, we are getting report for the industrial relations code, social security code. In coming months, we will see these codes will become the reality,” he said.
Coronavirus in Chandigarh Latest Updates
No COVID-19 toll reported in Chandigarh so far
The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday said that the number of COVID-19 cases stands at 27 in the union territory, including 14 cured patients. No death has been reported due to the infection so far. 529 samples have been tested.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Amarnath Yatra 2020 cancelled over COVID-19 pandemic
ANI reported that this year's Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi
Reports said that nine new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi on Wednesday, taking the total cases in the area to 189. The toll stands at 12.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
India reports 1,486 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 20,471
The Union health ministry, in its evening update, said that India's total number of coronavirus cases rose to 20,471 on Wednesday. This includes 15,859 active cases, 3,959 cured/discharged/migrated and 652 deaths.
1.486 new cases and 49 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi to interact with CMs on 27 April
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with the chief ministers of all states via video conference on 27 April, ANI reported.
Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Latest Updates
No new COVID-19 case reported in Himachal Pradesh today
The Himachal Pradesh government said that no new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the state on Wednesday. There are 23 active cases in the state, 11 patients have recovered and one person has died.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
26 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bengal in 24 hours
The West Bengal government on Wednesday said that 26 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 300 in the state. No deaths have been reported, and the toll remains at 15.
Reportedly, 79 have been cured and discharged so far, including six in the last 24 hours. 7,037 tests have been conducted so far, including 855 in the past day.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka today
The Karnataka government said that nine new COVID-19 cases — two reported in Bengaluru, five in Kalaburagi, two in Mysuru — have been confirmed in the state from Tuesday 5.00 pm to 5.pm on Wednesday.
"The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is now 427, including 131 discharged and 17 deaths," the statement added.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
AAP MP asks Modi to bring back Indians stranded abroad
Bhagwant Mann, AAP Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention for bringing back Indians stranded in foreign counties amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates
260 COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana so far
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that so far, 260 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, out of which 153 people have recovered and three have died.
"511 tests have been conducted on each 10 lakh people in the state. There is no case in three districts," he added.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
Bengal govt says no COVID-19 testing kits from ICMR available as of today
The West Bengal health ministry, providing the status of the three kinds of COVID-19 testing kits approved by the ICMR in the state, said, "As on 22 April, WBDHFW has 0 kits supplied from ICMR/NICED which can test a COVID-19 patient as per ICMR recommendations. Assuring all citizens that every possible effort is being made to address this situation."
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
One new COVID-19 case reported in Odisha
One new COVID-19 case was reported from Odisha's Jajpur on Wednesday, the state information and public relations department said. The total number of cases is now 83, including 50 active cases, 32 recovered, and one death.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
West Bengal govt says claim of less tests being conducted is untrue
West Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha on Wednesday said that "it is not true that we are doing less number of tests". His statement comes a day after the Centre sent teams to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.
"A total of 7,037 samples have been tested till now. There is a notice to withdraw testing kits, whose fault is it?," he added.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Recovery rate improves to 19.36% in India, says Centre
The Union health ministry on Wednesday told the media that the recovery rate is 19.36 percent, up from the around 17 percent on Tuesday.
Additionally, 3,870 people have been cured so far and the tally of coronavirus cases rose to 19,984 on Wednesday, reports said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
50 new COVID-19 deaths across India, says Centre
The Union health ministry was quoted by reports as saying that in the last 24 hours, 50 new deaths were reported due to coronavirus across India.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Recruitment of 2,000 doctors begins in Rajasthan
Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma said that the process of recruitment of 2,000 doctors has begun in the state as per the announcement of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the last state budget.
"We will complete the process in the next one and a half months. 735 doctors have recently been recruited and posted in hospitals. Recruitment process of 12,500 General Nursing & Midwife & Auxiliary Nurse Midwife had been completed but posting couldn't be done due to some litigations. After consultation with Advocate General,the CM has now given orders for posting of 9000 such staff," he added.
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates
COVID-19 patients in Punjab first hotspot district recover, says report
At least 18 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Punjab's first hotspot district, Nawanshahr, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.
"(The district) formally cured all infected patients after the result of the last novel coronavirus patient — a 16-year-old from Banga subdivision — came negative. As many as 18 patients have been cured and one death was reported from Nawanshahr (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar) district. It has been almost a month (March 26) since the last positive case was reported from the district. The age of patients varies from a two-year-old to a 78-year-old man.," the report said.
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
25 new COVID-19 cases reported in J&K today
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said that 25 new coronavirus cases were reported from the union territory on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 405. Among the 25 cases, 14 are from Shopian, 6 from Bandipora, 4 from Kupwara and 01 from Baramulla District.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
No active COVID-19 cases in 10 UP districts, says govt
Uttar Pradesh principal secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Wednesday said that there are no COVID-19 active cases in the Pilibhit, Lakihimpur Kheri, Hathras, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur, Maharajganj, Barabanki, Hardoi and Kaushambhi districts of the state.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha govt 'too early' for praise on COVID-19 approach
The Odisha government responded to the Centre's praise for having seemingly slowed down the spread of coronavirus in the state, saying that "it is ready for a long battle" against the pandemic.
The state government has adopted a "'zero transmission' target against COVID-19 coupled with a proactive approach and multi-pronged strategy", The Indian Express reported, quoting senior officials as sayign that "there is no room for complacency and they must remain in a state of preparedness for months to come."
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
COVID-19 patient in Rajasthan's Bharatpur passes away
A 55-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was a resident of Weir, in the Bharatpur district, who was admitted in the SMS hospital in Jaipur on 18 April passed away on 20 April. She suffered from diabetes, the Rajasthan health department said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre's health briefings to be reduced to 4 days in a week
Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that the schedule of the Centre's health briefings will now be limited to 4 days a week, as opposed to the daily briefings that bureaucrats of different ministeries address. He added that press releases and Cabinet briefing will be conducted on alternate days.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
No decision yet on resumption of flight operations, say Centre
Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Centre hadn't taken a decision yet on the resumption of flight operations. An announcement will be made on time as to when it will resume, he added.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Up to 7 years of jail for those guilty of violence against health workers
Union minister Prakash Javadekar Wednesday said the Centre will not tolerate the attacks on the healthcare workers in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic and has decided to bring an ordinance to make it a punishable offense.
Javadekar said the government will amend the Epidemics Diseases Act, 1897 to make the attacks on healthcare workers a cognisable and punishable offense, under which a violator may be awarded with a jail term of three months to five years with a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.
In cases of severe injury to workers, the jail term will be increased to six month to seven years with a fine of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. If there is damage done to the vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be taken from the accused.
The investigation will be completed within 30 days and the decision will be carried out within one year, he added.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
JUST IN: Cabinet approves ordinance to make violence against health workers non-bailable offence
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Cabinet approves ordinance to protect healthcare workers
The Cabinet has approved an ordinance to protect healthcare workers from violence on Wednesday. Those found guilty of attacking healthcare workers will face imprisonment and fine of Rs 50,000 to 2 lakh rupees and carries imprisonment from 3 months to 5 years if anyone found guilty, said Union minister Prakash Javadekar.
In case of serious injures to healthcare workers, the guilty will face imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years.
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Update
Haryana's recovery rate better than national average, says health minister
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij claims the doubling rate in the state is 14 days, better than the national average of 7.5 days. “Our recovery rate is 57% whereas it is 16% [average] across India,” he told ANI.
He adds that Haryana had placed orders for 1.1 lakh testing kits from two Chinese firms but it has now been cancelled. “We’ve placed fresh orders for 1 lakh kits from South Korea out of which we’ve received 25,000 kits,” he says. “Prices of these kits are half compared to Chinese kits.”
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
No violence against healthcare workers will be tolerated, says Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar condemned the rising attacks on healthcare workers, during a media address on Wednesday. He said that health workers who are trying to save the country from the epidemic are unfortunately facing attacks. "No incident of violence or harrasamemnt, against them will be tolerated. An ordinance has been brought in, it'll be implemented after President's sanction," he said.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Six medics test positive in Bhatia Hospital in Mumbai
Six staff members including a doctor of Bhatia Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. They are currently being treated at the ICU care unit of Bhatia Hospital. They are stable and responding well to the treatment, said the hospital in a statement to ANI.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
ITBP hands over 2,000 PPE kits, masks to CISF Delhi metro unit
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday handed over 2,000 personal protective equipment kits and masks to the Delhi Metro unit of the CISF for protection against COVID-19, officials said.
The ITBP has set up a special facility at its camp at Saboli in Haryana's Sonipat district to prepare fabricated personal protective equipment (PPE) and masks for the use of its troops and for other organisations battling the pandemic on ground.
These protection gears are meant for frontline workers of police, paramilitary forces and healthcare workers and not for doctors who treat the COVID-19 affected patients.
"Over 1,000 PPEs and an equal amount of triple-layer face masks were handed over to the CISF metro rail unit today," an ITBP spokesperson told PTI.
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Update
Patients in private hospitals to bear own costs
The Punjab government says patients who go to private hospitals for treatment will have to bear the costs but adds that the hospitals cannot charge them more than the Central Government Health Scheme rates valid in the National Capital Region.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
47 COVID-19 patients in Mumbai were referred by fever clinics, says BMC
As many as 47 coronavirus cases out of the total 3,451 detected so far in Mumbai are of patients referred by fever clinics of the city civic body, an official said on Wednesday. Mumbai is one of the worst coronavirus affected cities in the country as it has till now reported 3,451 COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths.
After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) found a number of patients coming from slum areas, it set up some fever OPDs (Out Patient Departments) to reach out to a larger population.
"A close analysis of the total cases from Mumbai revealed that most of the patients were already quarantined, while some 47 patients referred by the fever clinics later tested positive for coronavirus," a senior BMC official said.
"This is the main reason why we are still not calling it community spread because, in most of the cases, contacts were traced," another official said. The BMC-run small hospitals have an advantage of proximity. The doctors and patients there know each other.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Centre recommends increasing bed facilities in Mumbai
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the Central committee has recommended an increase in the capacity of quarantine facility in Mumbai from 1,200 beds to 2,000, in light of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.
An inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for a two-day visit to assess the state's preparedness to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
"The Central Committee has also asked us to provide minimum oxygen supply to patients undergoing treatment, as it will help ease their breathing distress if any," the minister said.
In keeping with the committee's directives, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been asked to arrange for more beds and increase testing across Mumbai, Tope said, adding that tents can also be put up in open grounds if needed.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Rahul Gandhi seeks suggestions for MSME stimulus package
The Congress party on Wednesday has sought suggestions from the public on what a MSME economic stimulus package should cover. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweets, "COVID-19 has devastated our micro, small and medium businesses."
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Update
SOPs for pregnant women issued for red zone areas in Kashmir
The authorities have come up with standard operating procedures (SOPs) for pregnant women in the COVID-19 red zone areas across Kashmir, even as restrictions to combat the coronavirus threat continued in the Valley on Wednesday.
As per the laid down procedures, the pregnant women in red zones will be enlisted and their check-up will be managed at the recently established health centres in red and buffer zones, officials said.
The proper birth plan will be executed by ANM and ASHA workers under the supervision of concerned block medical officers as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), they said.
The pregnant ladies have been strictly advised to attend anti-natal check-ups at the recently established health centres by ASHAs and their cadres both in red and buffer zones, they added.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
2,156 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, says Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday that there are a total 2,156 coronavirus cases in the national capital including 611 who have recovered from the disease.
"As of today, there are a total of 2156 positive cases in Delhi, 75 of these were found yesterday. A total of 611 people - 28 percent of these patients have recovered. 27 patients are in ICU and 5 on the ventilator," Jain told ANI.
The health minister said that several reports are coming about journalists testing positive for the infection. "Several journalists in Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19. They are at high-risk. We will conduct their tests. Those who want can get tested," Jain said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Safety of doctors non-negotiable, says Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the safety of doctors at their workplace is non-negotiable and that the government is committed to their cause while appealing to them to reconsider their proposed protest, prompting the IMA to withdraw its stir. Interacting with a group of doctors and representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Shah along with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured them security.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Govt asks major ports to defer rentals, waive charges, penalties
Noting a drop in export-import (EXIM) cargo due to supply chain disruptions on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has asked India's all 12 major ports to defer the lease rentals and licence fees-related charges for April, May, and June.
They have been asked to waive rentals in proportion to the cargo drop and not to levy penalties.
In a letter, the shipping ministry has asked the ports to provide relief in the form of exemptions/ remission of charges to the shipping liners, exporters, importers, logistics providers and other stakeholders hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
The relief measures are aimed at boosting EXIM cargo by supporting and rebuilding the logistics chain.
Coronavirus in Pakistan Latest Update
Imran Khan to test for COVID-19, say reports
Multiple reports say that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday as a precautionary measure. This comes after Pakistani social worker and head of charity group Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi tested positive for COVID-19. Edhi had met Khan recently.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
WATCH: Clash erupts between vegetable vendors, cops in Aligarh
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Update
4 scribes isolated after having lunch with home-quarantined MLA
Four media persons working for vernacular news channels have been quarantined in Telangana after it was learnt that they had lunch at the residence of an MLA, who is under home quarantine in neighbouring Gadwal town recently, a senior government official said on Wednesday.
Gadwal town headquarters of Jogulamba-Gadwal district was declared as Red Zone by the Centre due to considerable number of COVID-19 cases.
Sources close to the development said another five who also had lunch with the MLA will also be quarantined.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
IMA withdraws protest
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) withdrew their protest after their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan via video-conferencing.
As per an IMA statement, Shah assured the doctors' body that the Centre will come out with relevant legislations to ensure the safety and dignity of doctors and health care givers.
Taking serious note of obstructions to the cremation of a Chennai doctor who died of Covid-19, the IMA warned of "appropriate retaliatory measures" if the authorities fail to stop such incidents. The statement called for a ‘white alert’ on 22 April, and a Black Day on 23 April.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Andhra Pradesh registers 56 new cases
Coronavirus cases increased to 813 in Andhra Pradesh with the addition of 56 new cases on Wednesday and 2 deaths as the toll goes up to 24, according to a government bulletin, reported PTI.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Update
COVID-19 patient gives birth to baby in Howrah, both stable
A COVID-19 patient in West Bengal's Howrah district gave birth to a baby and the health condition of both of them is stable, hospital authorities said on Wednesday.
The pregnant woman was admitted to the Sanjiban Hospital in the Fuleswar area on 13 April and she later tested positive for the deadly infection, said its Director Subhasis Mitra.
The woman, a resident of Howrah city, gave birth to the baby boy around 8 pm on Monday, he said. She had no complications while giving birth, in a relief to the doctors, Mitra said.
The baby's weight is 2.7 kg, he said, adding that the conditions of both the mother and the child are stable. The woman spoke to her husband through video call on Tuesday, Mitra said.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
CRPF jawan tests positive for COVID-19; admitted to Delhi hospital
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, part of a battalion deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, has tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital, a senior official said on Wednesday.
The jawan, working as a nursing assistant, has been admitted to an isolation ward in a Delhi hospital, he said.
The official said the constable was asked to undertake a coronavirus test in Delhi at the end of his leave period on 7 April before joining his unit, as per the standard operating procedure.
He was already in 14-day quarantine and his result was reported positive on Tuesday, the official added.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Broadcast ministry issues notice to journalists reporting on COVID-19
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday issued an advisory to media persons covering COVID-19 and travelling to containment zones and hotspots. “It is advised that all such media persons may take due health and related precautions while performing their duties,” the advisory says. “Further, the management of media houses is requested to take necessary care of their field staff as well as office staff.”
Coronavirus in Japan Latest Update
Tokyo Olympic staffer tests positive for COVID-19
A staff member of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has tested positive for COVID-19. Tokyo organizers issued a statement Wednesday saying it was a male employee in his 30's who worked at the headquarters building in a part of Tokyo known as Harumi, reports The Associated Press.
Organizers said he was in quarantine at home and gave no further details. The Tokyo Olympics were postponed last month until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The committee employs about 3,500 people, and organizers say about 90% have been working from home for the last several weeks.Organizers said the area in which he worked would be disinfected, and people who worked nearby have been told to stay home.
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Update
Five more COVID-19 patients die in Gujarat; state toll rises to 95
Five more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the state to 95, a health department official said on Wednesday. Four of the deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, while one person from Valsad died at a hospital in Surat, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.
The 21-year-old victim from Valsad was also suffering from brain tumour, she said.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Uddhav Thackeray seeks guidelines from Centre on migrant workers
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has demanded that the Centre issue guidelines by this month-end on sending the migrant workers to their native places in the wake of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.
Speaking to the central team led by additional secretary Manoj Joshi through video conference on Tuesday evening, Thackeray said his government has opened shelter camps for over six lakh migrant labourers and they are being looked after well.
But, these people want to go back to their native places and are also protesting some times, he pointed out.
"If the central government feels the coronavirus spread will be more from 30 April till 15 May, it should consider if the stranded labourers can be sent back to their homes before that. If it is possible, guidelines in this regard should be issued," Thackeray said.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
No Muslim arrested for Palghar lynching incident, says Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said none of the 101 people arrested in connection with the Palghar lynching case is a Muslim, and accused the opposition of giving a communal colour over the incident.
"None of the accused arrested in connection with the incident is a Muslim. It is unfortunate that communal politics is being played following the incident, Deshmukh said in his address via Facebook.
Without naming anyone, he said, "Some people are seeing 'Mungerilal ke haseen sapne' (pipedream)...it is not the time to play politics, but fight coronavirus collectively."
The incident took place on the night of 16 April when three men - two seers and their driver - were going from Mumbai in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Amit Shah interacts with IMA doctors via video conferencing
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan interacted with doctors and Indian Medical Association (IMA) through video conferencing on Wednesday.
Shah appreciated their good work and assured them of their safety. He further appealed to them to not do even symbolic protest candle light protests as proposed by them today.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Anil Deshmukh requests CBI to take custody of DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawans
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said the state government has requested the CBI to take the custody of DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who allegedly violated the lockdown norms and travelled to Mahabaleshwar earlier this month.
After the Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, reached Mahabaleshwar hill town, they were quarantined there by the Satara district administration.
In a Facebook address, Deshmukh said he has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take the custody of Wadhawans after their quarantine period ends at 2 pm on Wednesday.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Rupee plummets to all-time low of 76.88 against US dollar in early trade
The Indian rupee plummeted to an all-time low of 76.88 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, amid strengthening of the US dollar overseas and rise in coronavirus cases in the country. On 16 April, rupee had slumped to 76.87 against US dollar.
Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to strengthening of the US dollar against a basket of currencies as investors fled to safe haven greenback amid weakening risk appetite in the markets.
The rupee opened weak at 76.86 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 76.88, down 5 paise over its last close.
The rupee had settled at 76.83 against the US dollar on Tuesday.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
Chennai doctor's widow appeals to CM to shift his body to Kilpauk Cemetary
The wife of a doctor and coronavirus victim has made a teary-eyed appeal to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for a decent burial for her husband after the authorities hurriedly finished the job due to stiff opposition from neighbours, reports News18.
Dr Simon Hercules was unceremoniously lowered into a shallow grave at Velangadu in Chennai after an ambulance driver and a sanitary inspector ferrying the body came under severe attack from locals who feared the burial might lead to spread of the infection.
The 55-year-old doctor, who ran New Hope in Chetpet, was a renowned practitioner in his locality. Dr Hercules had contracted the disease while treating COVID-19 patients. Making an appeal to the CM with folded hands, his wife Anandi Simon said, “This was his last wish.”
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
53-year-old Pune patient succumbs to coronavirus
A 53-year-old coronavirus patient succumbed to the disease on Tuesday night, reports ANI. The death toll in the Pune district rises to 55 according to health officials.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Jitendra Awhad shifted to Forti in Mulund from Thane hospital
Maharashtra cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad has been admitted to Fortis hospital, in Mulund early Wednesday morning, reports CNN-News18. The MLA from NCP had been self-quarantined at his residence for some days now. A hospital official confirmed to The Indian Express he was brought to the hospital this morning, but declined to comment further. He has been admitted as a precautionary measure on Tuesday and will require to further check up for COVID-19.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi's Azadpur market reports first coronavirus death
A 57-year-old seller at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi died due to coronavirus yesterday. Some sellers told ANI, "The block (where his shop was) is sealed and no one is there. Sellers at that side have asked to barricade their shops and no one be allowed to go there unnecessarily."
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
Trump threatens to terminate trade deal with China
US President Donald Trump has threatened to terminate the trade deal with China if Beijing did not honour its provisions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that originated in the country.
While China has reported 82,788 novel coronavirus cases, including 4,632 fatalities, the US-registered over 824,600 cases and more than 45,290 deaths -- the highest in the world.
China and the US in January signed Phase-1 of the trade deal as the world's two top economic powers move forward to end their bitter tit-for-tat two-year tariff war that had rattled markets and weighed on the global economy.
The deal, which calls on China to buy USD 200 billion worth of US products, is set to move ahead as planned. However, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission in a report said China could invoke a clause in the agreement that allows for fresh trade consultations between the two countries "in the event of a natural disaster or other unforeseeable events".
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Six SRPF jawans test positive in Hingoli district
Six State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans have tested positive in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, a health official said on Tuesday. They were recently deployed in Mumbai and were quarantined four days ago after return, the official said.
"Two units of SRPF jawans returned from Mumbai after being posted there for 45 days, so it was decided to quarantine them as a precaution," said Civil Surgeon Dr Kishor Prasad Shrivas.
"194 jawans were quarantined at SRPF hospital of Hingoli. Reports of 101 jawans are now available. Out of them 95 are negative and six are positive," he said.
"As per the information I have received, the condition of all six is stable. They will be shifted to Hingoli civil hospital," he added.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Woman police constable posted at Maharashtra CM’s official residence tests positive
A woman police constable posted at 'Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, a senior official said. Also, a male constable at the official residence of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive, according to a civic official.
The Varsha bungalow in south Mumbai is currently unoccupied as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray lives in his family residence in suburban Bandra. "A woman constable has tested positive for COVID-19. We have hospitalised her while contact-tracing is going on," said a senior IAS official.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
US will have second wave of coronavirus, says health official
A second wave of the novel coronavirus will hit the US later this year with even more difficult ramifications than the current COVID-19 crisis that has claimed more than 45,000 lives and infected over 824,000 people in the country, a top American health official has warned.
Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield told The Washington Post that the US will have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time.
If the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak and the flu season had peaked at the same time, it could have been "really, really difficult in terms of health capacity," he said. Luckily, the arrival of the novel coronavirus in the United States came as the regular flu season was waning, he said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
On Earth Day, PM gives a big shout out to COVID-19 warriors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave a big shout out to those at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus disease COVID-19. He tweeted the appreciation while greeting the people on Earth Day.
The Earth day is observed on 22 April in order to create awareness about pollution and to celebrate the environment of our planet. This year is a special occasion as it marks the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. The theme of the day this year is ‘Climate Action’.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Update
Rajasthan registers 64 new cases
64 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, as of 9 am on Wednesday. The total cases in the state now at 1799, including 274 recovered, 97 discharged and 26 deaths, said Rajasthan Health Department.
Coronavirus in China Latest Update
China steps-up testing at borders as imported coronavirus cases cross 1,600
China has reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, a majority of them are the Chinese returning from abroad, taking the number of imported infections in the country to 1,610, the health officials said on Wednesday, as the authorities stepped-up the testing and treatment facilities in all border regions.
The death toll due to the novel coronavirus remains 4,632 with no new fatalities were reported on Tuesday, while the overall confirmed cases climbed to 82,788, of which 1,005 patients are still being treated and 77,151 have been discharged, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said.
China's imported cases have risen to 1,610 with 30 new cases, including 23 imported infections. Of the total imported cases, 811 people are being treated with 41 in severe conditions, it said.
A total of 42 new asymptomatic cases, including seven from abroad, were reported on Tuesday, taking the total to 991 asymptomatic cases. All of them were under medical observation, the NHC said in a report.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Maharashtra minister in hospital for precautionary check-up
Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, who had quarantined himself after some of his security staff tested positive for novel coronavirus, on Tuesday got admitted in a private hospital in neighbouring Thane city, reported PTI.
The NCP MLA from Mumbra Kalwa has been in quarantine since 13 April as a precautionary measure, and had said at the time that his samples had tested negative for the virus.
"He had completed over a week in self-quarantine and today approached the hospital as part of precautionary check- up," an NCP functionary close to the development said.
Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Update
Bihar officer suspended for issuing travel pass to BJP MLA
A civil servant in Bihar was suspended for issuing a travel pass to a BJP MLA who recently travelled to Kota to bring back his daughter, triggering a major controversy.
According to a notification issued by the state's general administration department late Tuesday, Anu Kumar, the Sub Divisional Officer, Sadar, Nawada district was suspended with immediate effect for issuing the pass in favor of Anil Singh who represents the Hisua Assembly segment.
The notification said Kumar has been found guilty of negligence in issuing the pass facilitating inter-state travel, which must not have been issued except in extraordinary circumstances during the lockdown period.
Further disciplinary action has been recommended against the SDO who shall be attached to the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Magadh Division, during the period of his suspension, the notification added.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
$500 billion coronavirus aid package passes US Senate
The US Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved $484 billion in fresh relief for the US economy and hospitals hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, sending the measure to the House of Representatives for final passage later this week, reports Reuters.
The bill, approved on a voice vote by the handful of senators present in the near-empty chamber, was hurried along shortly after congressional leaders and the White House brokered an agreement.
The House is expected to vote on Thursday on what would be the fourth coronavirus-response law. Taken together, the four measures amount to about $3 trillion in aid since last month to confront a crisis that has killed more than 43,000 Americans.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha confirms three new cases
Health officials on Wednesday confirmed three more coronavirus cases in Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 82, including 30 cured/discharged and one death, reports ANI.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
India reports 50 deaths, 1,383 new cases in past 24 hrs
India reported 50 deaths and 1383 new cases reported in the last 24 hours as the country's total number of positive cases stands at 19,984 (including 3870 cured/discharged/migrated and 640 deaths).
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Update
Hindpiri now a containment zone
Health officials on Wednesday have identified Hindpiri area in Ranchi as a new coronavirus containment zone after one case was reported from the region, reports ANI. The total number of positive cases in Jharkhand stands at 46 with two deaths.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Update
West Bengal writes letter to MHA, assures cooperation to central teams
West Bengal writes letter to MHA, assures cooperation to central teams visiting the state to assess lockdown situation. "It is not a fact that central teams have not been provided any cooperation by West Bengal govt. This is to convey my highest assurances for implementation of central govt order, directions of SC" said WB chief secretary to Union home secretary.
The letter also noted that the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) had arrived without any prior consultation with the state government and, therefore, "there was neither such opportunity to provide any logistic support as envisaged in the order dated 19 April 2020 nor the team asked for any help.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
CCEA to meet at PM's residence today
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) will meet at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence - 7, Lok Kalyan Marg - on Wednesday, reports ANI. It will be followed by a Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's residence. This comes amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Maharashtra remains worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat
With 5,218 confirmed cases so far, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country. The Union Health Ministry data suggests that while 722 COVID-19 patients have recovered, 251 have died.
At 2,178, Gujarat now has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, the state’s tally has surpassed that of Delhi. While 139 patients have recovered, 90 have died.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
India registers 19,984 cases and 640 deaths
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 19,984, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the toll.
The toll in India due to the novel virus has risen to 640. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 15,474 and as many as 3,870 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
IMA asks medics to light candle today; demands ordinance from govt
The Indian Medical Association has demanded the Centre bring in a law on an urgent basis to protect medical professionals from attacks on duty, amid rising incidents of violence against healthcare workers on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.
Calling for a nation-wide 'White Alert', the IMA has asked doctors and hospitals across the country to light candles on Wednesday as a protest against such attacks. "Light a candle with white coat. White Alert is only a warning," the IMA said in a letter addressed to its doctors and hospitals.
"The COVID-19 has only made us acutely aware of our helplessness against mindless abuse and violence. Stigma and social boycott are everywhere. Harassment by the administration is nothing but violence by the state.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
South Korean firm starts production for rapid antibody testing kits in India
A South Korean firm has started production of the COVID-19 rapid antibody testing kits in its Indian subsidiary plant to meet the growing demand of the medical equipment in India and other parts of the world, a press release issued by the Indian embassy here said on Tuesday.
SD Biosensor Healthcare Pvt Ltd is producing the test kits with a capacity of 500,000 tests per week and the first batch was rolled out on 19 April, it said. Its Indian subsidiary is located in Manesar, Gurgaon.
"This is an excellent example of India's 'Make in India for the World' as the company plans to ramp up production to meet growing demand in India as well as other parts of the world," the press release said.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Update
West Bengal's toll now at 15
Three more persons died of COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the death toll due to the disease to 15 in the state, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, 29 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported, raising the number of active cases in the state to 274, he said.
"These 29 cases were reported from Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Paschim Burdwan districts," Sinha said.
No COVID-19 patient was discharged from any of the hospitals in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, he said, adding that 713 samples were tested in the state during the period.
The number of people who have contracted the deadly virus in West Bengal is 359, according to state authorities, while the figure mentioned on the Union health and family welfare ministry's website is 392.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
Trump suspends issuing of new Green Cards for 60 days
President Donald Trump has said that he will halt issuing of new Green Cards or legal permanent residency for the next 60 days as part of his executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US.
However, the move will not have any impact on those entering the country on a temporary basis, Trump said.
Many have interpreted that those on non-immigrant work visas like H-1B will not be impacted. Seasonal immigrant workers for agricultural purposes too will not be impacted.
In any case, the executive order to be signed by Trump today will impact a large number Indian Americans, who are waiting to get a green card.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Hospital fact-finding committee says allegations levelled by patient's family not true
A fact-finding committee of a Delhi government hospital looking into the allegations levelled by family members of a male coronavirus patient that he was "not attended properly" at the facility, has rejected the claims.
The daughter of the patient, in a video posted on Twitter, had alleged that her father was made to wait unduly long in the ambulance while being shifted from a private facility to the LNJP Hospital here, a dedicated COVID-19 facility.
She also claimed that the man was not served any food after his admission on April 18 and was fed only the next morning.
The LNJP Hospital had constituted a fact-finding panel, which looked into the matter and came to a conclusion that the "allegations are not ingrained in facts and stemming from the emotional distress" of discovering a family member to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the report said.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
After sealing border with Delhi, Noida admin issues advisory on media passes
The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Wednesday asked media houses located in Noida and Delhi to send details of their personnel who need to travel between the two cities during the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 outbreak.
The details of the most important representatives of the media houses could be sent by 12 pm on Wednesday (April 22) on the email ids -- cahqgbn@gmail.com and diogautambudhnagar@gmail.com, the administration said in a statement issued at around 1.30 am on Wednesday.
The administration had banned the movement of people between Noida and Delhi, except those involved in COVID-19-related services like ambulances, goods transportation and media, from Tuesday night.
"Media houses in Noida and Delhi should prepare a list of their representatives who stay in Delhi and work in Noida or stay in Noida but work in Delhi. The list should be e-mailed by 12 pm on April 22 (Wednesday)," according to the statement.
"Media representatives who live and work in Noida and do not need to travel to Delhi should not be included in the list," the advisory said, adding that such media personnel can move around in Noida if they have a press identity card issued by their organisation.
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Update
Special flight to Canada leaves Amritsar
A special flight to Montreal, Canada via Doha with 243 passengers on board (all Canadians) departs from Amritsar International Airport on Wednesday morning, said KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Cases in India near 19,000 mark; toll now at 603
The Union health ministry, in its daily press briefing, said that the toll from COVID-19 in India rose to 603 on Tuesday, while the number of cases rose to 18,985. Of them, 15,122 are active cases while 3,260 patients have recovered, the ministry added.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:54 (IST)
Coronavirus in Italy Latest Updates
COVID-19 toll in Italy crosses 25,000
Deaths in Italy related to the coronavirus pandemic topped 25,000 on Wednesday.
The number of dead and new positives continue to plateau for Italy, the first western country to be hit by the crisis. The civil protection agency reported 437 people had died with the virus in the last 25 hours, a 1.7% increase in the death toll to 25,085. The number of positive cases rose 1.5% to 183,857.
(AP)
23:41 (IST)
Coronavirus in Pakistan Latest Updates
Imran Khan tests negative for COVID-19
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his aide was quoted as saying, as the number of the COVID-19 cases crossed 10,000 in the country.
Khan, 67, agreed for the test after Faisal Edhi, the son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, who met him last week tested positive for the coronavirus.
23:36 (IST)
Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Updates
Bihar reports 2 more COVID-19 cases
Reports on Wednesday said that two new coronavirus cases were reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the state to 143.
23:33 (IST)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
26 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Indore
The Indore chief medical officer said that 26 more people have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 945 including 53 deaths.
23:27 (IST)
Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates
UK's COVID-19 toll crosses 18,000
The British government says 759 more people with the coronavirus have died in UK hospitals, taking the total to 18,100. The daily increase reported was lower than the 823 in the previous 24-hour period, AP reported.
The UK's death toll is the fourth highest in Europe, behind Italy, Spain and France, all of whom have reported more than 20,000 deaths.
23:21 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
New York governor says meeting with Trump was 'productive'
Governor Andrew Cuomo described his meeting with US President Donald Trump as “productive” and the two leaders agreed to double New York's testing capacity to 40,000 tests a day as the death toll from the Covid-19 surpassed 15,000 in the state.
Cuomo, giving his daily press briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic, said numbers in the state of hospitalizations and intubation are coming down. "We're in a relatively good place in downstate New York, the curve is on the descent. The question is now how long is that descent. Is it a sudden drop off, is it one week, two weeks, three weeks, six weeks we don't know, but better to be going down than to be going up,” he said.
(PTI)
23:17 (IST)
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
Assam govt asks private school to cut fees by 50% for March, says report
India Today reported that the Assam government on Wednesday told private schools in the state to cut the fees for March by 50 percent in light of the coronavirus pandemic
23:04 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
COVID-19 patient claims Delhi's LNJP hospital isn't admitting him
ANI quoted a COVID-19 positive patient as alleging that Delhi's LNJP hospital is not admitting him for immediate treatment. He also says that he and three other patients walked to the hospital on Wednesday while there are seven more COVID-19 patients at his home.
22:45 (IST)
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Karnataka govt promulgates Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020
Karnataka government has promulgated the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. The state government has now powers to punish those who obstruct public servants during discharge of their duties.
22:31 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra minister says 83% cases were asymptomatic
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that 83 percent cases in the state were asymptomatic, adding that plasma treatment is likely to be tried in Mumbai.
"Projection rate of Maharashtra is scary, but don't get scared. We will increase the days of doubling of rate, so this projection won't be true," he was quoted as saying.