Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra reports over 5,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs; state's tally crosses 1.5 lakh

Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra registered 5,024 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 1,52,765, while the number of fatalities reached 7,106 with 175 new deaths.

The Mumbai Police on Friday have set up three COVID-19 quarantine centres for their personnel, which are located in Kole Kalyan, Marol and Marine Drive. Each of the centres have a capacity of around 1,000 beds, said Mumbai Police PRO Pranay Ashok.

India on Thursday recorded close to 17,000 new coronavirus infections, pushing the total to 4.73 lakh as the number of fatalities inched closer to 15,000, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

Further, 201 students who had fever/cold-like symptoms were also allowed similarly, The Indian Express reported.

As many as 978 students residing in containment zones were allowed to attend exams on the first day of Karnataka SSLC exams in special classrooms after complete health screening, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar confirmed.

The state has planned to start the serological survey at Puri from Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) PK Mohapatra told PTI.

The Odisha government on Thursday decided to launch serology survey to ascertain the immune strength among people against COVID-19 as the state's coronavirus count increased to 5,962 with 210 more cases

Modi will launch the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, being undertaken as part of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan that the prime minister started on 20 June for 116 districts in six states in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will launch a 125-day campaign to provide employment to migrant workers and others in Uttar Pradesh, who lost their jobs during coronavirus pandemic.

At least 31 districts have been covered under the scheme and the state government is likely to use the occasion to showcase the work it has been doing for the welfare of the workers.

The Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan is focused on providing jobs, promoting local entrepreneurship and creating partnerships with industrial associations and other organisations to create employment opportunities.

Delhi and Maharashtra - the two worst-hit states in the country by the pandemic will be the first to receive the first batch of the antiviral medicine. The Hyderabad-based drugmaker has dispatched 20,000 vials of Covifor to five states.

Homegrown pharma major Hetero is set to deliver the generic version of antiviral drug Remdesivir to states across the country for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Sold under the brand name Covifor, the drug has been priced at Rs 5,400 per vial and will be available at hospitals to treat the infection.

He announced that the kin of the police personnel who have succumbed to the viral infection will continue to reside in their officially assigned residence till the concerned personnel's retirement date.

No bereaved family of a police personnel who lost their lives on the frontline in the war on coronavirus should be worried about the roof on their heads, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

India registered 17,296 new COVID-19 infections for the first time in a single day, taking the total confirmed cases over 4.90 lakh on Friday. The figure also includes 1,89,463 active cases.

With 407 casualties in the past 24 hours the COVID-19 toll across the nation climbed to 15,301 on Friday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 3.12 percent.

Of the total 4,90,401 confirmed coronavirus cases in India, the total number of patients who have been cured of the viral infection are over 2.85 lakh. This takes the COVID-19 recovery rate across the nation to 58.25 percent.

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to Thursday is 77,76,228 while, the number of samples tested in the past 24 hours is 2,15,446, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"We've now established our third drive through COVID-19 testing facility near Siri Fort auditorium, the other two facilities are at Saket and Punjabi Bagh. Anyone with mild or moderate symptoms can get their test done at this drive-through facility," said Dr Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr Dangs Lab, Delhi.

Twenty-minute drive through COVID-19 testing facilities have increased in Delhi with private labs like Dr Dangs Lab scaling up testing to counter the surge in COVID-19 cases.

However, all special trains — 12 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since 12 May and 100 pairs operating since 1 June — will continue, they said.

All regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains have been cancelled till 12 August, the Railway Board said on Thursday. Sources said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

"We accept the notification issued by CBSE. Any other petition considering the subject of conducting exams for Class X and XII by CBSE scheduled for July 1 to July 15, 2020, stands disposed off by this order. ICSE in principle will issue similar notification," ordered the apex ccourt.

The Supreme Court on Friday approved the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notification to cancel the Class 10 and Class 12 exams, scheduled from 1 take place from 1-15 July, of remaining subjects in view of coronavirus.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to cancel the Class 10, 12 exams scheduled from 1 July to 15 July, 2020. The board would now assess the students based on scores of the previous three examinations and declare the results by 15 July.

The ICSE board for Class 10 examinations informed the Supreme Court that it will pursue the scheme framed by the CBSE but will follow slightly different assessment scheme for awarding marks to students. The board further said that the notification will be sent to the apex court in a week.

"Revival of the economy has only just started and livelihoods are important. The situation in the city is under control and not alarming. There is no need for a complete lockdown again,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said the question of another complete lockdown did not arise.

Amid speculation of another complete lockdown in Bengaluru over the past few days owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the government ruled out the possibility for now.

After 218 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Odisha, the total confirmed cases in the state rose to 6,180 on Friday, said the healh department.

The COVID-19 toll in Rajasthan increased to 380 on Saturday after another patient succumbed to the viral infection. With 91 fresh coronavirus cases being reported till 10.30 am on Saturday, the state's total climbed to 16,387, said the health department.

In the past 24 hours, two more COVID-19 fatalities and 190 fresh cases have been reported in the Maharashtra Police. With this, the toll in the police force climbed to 56 while, the total number of positive cases stood at 4,516.

This, after Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, told the apex court that CBSE Class 10 and 12 results would be declared by 15 July.

The Supreme Court on Friday approved the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) draft notification to cancel the pending Class 10 and Class 12 exams and gave a go-ahead to its scheme to award marks to students for the cancelled papers previously scheduled to be held in July.

The announcement came a day after Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reviewed implementation of various decisions on the coronavirus-related situation in Delhi, which were taken on 21 June in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A serological survey to undertake a comprehensive analysis of COVID-19 in Delhi and prepare a broad strategy to combat the pandemic will be carried out in the National Capital from Saturday, the Union Home Ministry has said.

"Uttar Pradesh is bigger than many countries of the world. Looking at the hard work done by the state government during the pandemic, we can say that it has managed to save 85,000 lives," said the prime minister.

Aatma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan will provide motivation and learning to other states as well, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during the launch of the scheme for migrant labourers in the state.

"Just wanted to let you all know that I’m feeling much better and stronger. Oxygen levels, temperature and pulse have all been stable for the past three days. My doctor says that I need a few more days of rest and monitoring, but am recovering well!," said the AAP leader on Twitter.

"Number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is high but, the situation is under control and there is no need to worry. We've increased testing by three times but positive cases have increased by around 3000 per day only. Out of the total COVID-19 patients, approx 45,000 people have recovered," said Kejriwal.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the testing capacity for COVID-19 has been increased by three times in the National Capital. He further said that at least 45,000 patients have been cured of the viral infection so far.

"We have received permission to do more plasma therapy treatment in Delhi. We are now offering plasma therapy treatment in LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. Plasma therapy has been effective in serious cases that do not have extreme co-morbities." said the chief minister.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that since the start of plasma therapy at LNJP hospital, the number of deaths has decreased to less than half as compared to earlier.

"There are some patients whose oxygen level became very low but they showed no symptoms, it dropped suddenly and their death was also sudden. So we have provided oxymeter to asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms who are under home isolation," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

"In the last one week, the number of beds occupied has been around 6,000 despite almost 3,000 new cases daily as they do not require hospitalisation. COVID19 cases in Delhi are mild and most of them don't require hospitalisation. Right now, we have over 13,000 beds ready," said Kejriwal.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday of the 26,000 positive cases in the National Capital, only 6,000 patients have been hospitalised as most of them have mild symptoms and are being treated at home.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced a complete lockdown in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district from Sunday midnight for next 14 days due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

A night-curfew will also be observed across Assam for the next two weeks, Sarma added.

Assam has extended the lockdown in Guwahati for the next two weeks from Monday to check the spread of coronavirus. Only pharmacies will be open, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this afternoon as he announced one of the strictest lockdowns in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

Maharashtra has decided to cancel the final year examinations for both professional and non-professional courses last week.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to instruct apex regulatory bodies for professional programmes to "endorse the decision of state government" regarding cancellation of major examinations.

He further said that full refund of tickets will be made for trains plying from 1 July to 12 August, 2020.

All other long distance and local passenger trains will remain cancelled upto 12 August, 2020 except for these from NF Railway, said Nripen Bhattacharyya, PRO.

Shiv Sena leader and Member of the state Legislative Council (MLC), Ambadas Danve, told this to PTI.

The Maharashtra government has asked the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to deploy its staff in the city’s private hospitals to verify the medical bills being charged from the COVID-19 patients.

"With view of early detection and speedy treatment of COVID-19, BMTC had organised random testing of crew. This proactive step was taken in the interest of employees," a statement read.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Friday stated that 16 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Of the total positive cases, four of them recovered.

According to a statement issued by the information and public relations department, a total of 1,140 samples were tested at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) and Lunglei Civil hospital on Thursday, following which a three-year old girl and a 23-year-old woman, both from Aizawl, were found to have contracted the disease.

Two more people, including a three-year-old girl, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the past 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 147, PTI quoted government sources as saying.

A total of 762 new coronavirus cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours. There are 6,730 active cases, with 13,583 patients being cured of the virus.

Besides, seven personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who had returned to the state after cyclone Amphan restoration work in West Bengal, have also tested positive for the virus.

Of the total fresh cases, 198 cases were reported from various quarantine centres and 20 cases are local contacts.

Odisha registered a total of 6,180 confirmed cases on Friday after 218 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, said the health department on Friday.

Bajaj Auto’s Aurangabad manufacturing facility has been reportedly shut down after 79 employees tested positive for coronavirus. Bajaj Auto had reopened its plant at Aurangabad, Maharashtra on April 22 It came at a time when the company was seeing demand normalizing at a faster rate than it expected. India’s largest two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto’s Aurangabad manufacturing facility has been reportedly shut down after 79 employees tested positive for coronavirus. After a month-long shutdown, Bajaj Auto had reopened its plant at Aurangabad in Maharashtra on April 22 and due to the fear of virus the company was also working with a limited workforce. The Aurangabad plant handles a bulk of the exports of motorcycles and three-wheelers for the company, Business Insider reported.

The curfew will now be imposed from 8 pm to 6 am in all the six districts of Meerut division. These include Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Muzzaffarnagar.

Meerut divisional administration on Friday revised the timings for night curfew in six districts of the division amid rising cases of COVID-19.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tested negative for COVID-19 today, almost two weeks after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He will be discharged from hospital care today. Jain, who had to be admitted to the ICU after his situation worsened, had received the Convalescent Plasma Therapy (CPT) last week ⁠— a procedure that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) still categorises as “experimental”. Jain underwent the procedure at Max Healthcare, Saket, The Print had reported.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has extended all restrictions on international flights till 15 July. However, the ban does not include carrgo and special repatriation flights. The DGCA order also mentioned that the competent authorities will have the freedom to run special flights on select roots.

Municipal Commissioner of Gurugram on Friday said that malls will re-open from next week following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the central government. "Malls and shops which will not follow the SOPs will be shut down," he added.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi has home quarantined himself after testing positive for #COVID19 , say sources close to him

After Singhvi tested positive, his son and other family members and staff are also being tested for the virus. Singhvi is the second Congress leader after Sanjay Jha to test positive for COVID-19. Jha has since recovered in Mumbai.

Congress leader and party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi has home quarantined himself after testing positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said on Friday. While he has mild symptoms like fever, the sources said, his wife has also tested positive for the virus and has isolated herself at home as per the government guidelines.

The Wagah Border in Lahore has been opened for three days, from June 25 to June 27, to facilitate repatriation of stranded Indians.

This is the second batch in as many days after 248 Indians returned home on Thursday. Now, around 250 Indians are stranded in Pakistan and will return to the country on Saturday, Pakistani officials said.

A batch of 250 Indian nationals stranded in Pakistan due to the lockdown returned to the country through the Wagah Border on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 203 fresh COVID-19 cases and and four deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 12,798. Of these only 2,448 are active cases. The death toll has reacheed 546 and there are 1,091 containment areas.

Maharashtra registered 5,024 new coronavirus cases -- highest in one day so far -- on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the stateto 1,52,765, while the number of fatalities reached 7,106 with 175 new deaths. On the other hand, 2,362 patientswere discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 79,815, a state health department statement said.

Railway Board Chairperson VK Yadav said this was the budgetary estimate of the national carrier for the 5,213 coaches which have been modified as isolation coaches and the money for it has already been received from the central COVID care fund. He also said so far a total amount of Rs 620 crore has been sanctioned from the fund to the Ministry of Railways.

The Railways on Friday said it has estimated a cost of Rs 2 lakh per isolation coach for its maintenance, food and linen for patients on board and protective gear for the staff and it has already been allocated Rs 300 crore for the same.

Schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 31 in view of the COVID-19 situation, while online classes and activities shall continue, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday. Sisodia, who is also the city's Education Minister, made the announcement after a meeting with officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on how to reopen schools. Among issues deliberated upon during the meeting were a 30 to 50 per cent reduction in syllabus to ease students' stress, and class-specific plans for online activities as well, ANI reported.

Mumbai on Friday reported 1,297 new COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 72,287 and death toll to 4,177, the MCGM said.

India on Thursday recorded close to 17,000 new coronavirus infections, pushing the overall tally to 4.73 lakh as the number of fatalities inched closer to 15,000, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. The surge in cases over the past few days also led to the cancellation of a number of exams in the country, including the pending papers of CBSE Class 10 and ICSE.

COVID-19 cases spike in India, but recovery rate improves

The data updated at 8 am showed the daily COVID-19 cases increased by 16,922 to reach 4,73,105, while the death-toll climbed to 14,894 with 418 new fatalities. This was the sixth consecutive day when coronavirus cases increased by more than 14,000.

On 20 June, the country registered an increase of 14,516 cases. On June 21, the increase was of 15,413 cases; 14,821 cases on 22 June; 14,933 cases on 23 June; and 15,968 cases on 24 June.

Consequently, India has added 92,573 cases since 20 June, and over 2.82 lakh this month since 1 June.

However, the recovery rate has improved to 57.43 percent, according to the health ministry.

The number of active cases stands at 1,86,514 while 2,71,696 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. A total of 13,012 COVID-19 patients were declared cured in a single day on Thursday. The total number of 4,73,105 confirmed cases included foreigners.

According to ICMR, a total of 75,60,782 samples have been tested up to 24 June with 2,07,871 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Of the 418 new deaths, 208 were in Maharashtra, 64 in Delhi, 33 in Tamil Nadu, 25 in Gujarat, 14 in Karnataka, 11 in West Bengal, 10 each in Rajasthan and Haryana, nine in Madhya Pradesh, eight each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, five each in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand. Bihar, Goa and Jammu and Kashmir have reported one COVID-19 fatality each.

Of the total fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 6,739 deaths followed by Delhi (2,365), Gujarat (1,735), Tamil Nadu (866), Uttar Pradesh (596), West Bengal (591), Madhya Pradesh (534), Rajasthan (375) and Telangana (225).

The COVID-19 death toll reached 188 in Haryana, 164 in Karnataka, 124 in Andhra Pradesh, 113 in Punjab, 88 in Jammu and Kashmir, 57 in Bihar, 35 in Uttarakhand, 22 in Kerala and 17 in Odisha.

Chhattisgarh has registered 12 deaths, Jharkhand 11, Assam and Puducherry nine each, Himachal Pradesh eight, Chandigarh six, Goa two and Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported one fatality each.

More than 70 percent deaths took place due to comorbidities, the health ministry said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,42,900 followed by Delhi at 70,390, Tamil Nadu at 67,468, Gujarat at 28,943, Uttar Pradesh at 19,557, Rajasthan at 16,009 and West Bengal at 15,173, according to ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 12,448 in Madhya Pradesh, 12,010 in Haryana, 10,444 in Telangana, 10,331 in Andhra Pradesh and 10,118 in Karnataka.

It has risen to 8,209 in Bihar, 6,422 in Jammu and Kashmir, 6,198 in Assam and 5,752 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 4,627 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 3,603 cases.

A total of 2,623 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 2,419 in Chhattisgarh, 2,207 in Jharkhand, 1,259 in Tripura, 970 in Manipur, 951 in Goa, 941 in Ladakh and 806 in Himachal Pradesh.

Puducherry has recorded 461 COVID-19 cases, Chandigarh has 420, Nagaland has 347, Arunachal Pradesh 158 and Mizoram 142 cases. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 120 COVID-19 cases.

Sikkim has 84, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 56 infections so far while Meghalaya has recorded 46 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)," the ministry said, adding, 8,493 cases are being reassigned to states. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

Several exams cancelled across India due to pandemic

Following opposition from parents against holding CBSE Class 10 and 12 papers, the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the board have decided to completely cancel pending papers for Class 10, which were to be held from 1 July. The exams for remaining subjects of Class 12 have been indefinitely postponed, and have also been made optional. Students who choose not to give exams will be assessed on the basis of their performance in the past three exams held at the school level.

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) have also declared that they will follow CBSE's pattern in according marks to students, and holding exams. Detailed guidelines by all boards are awaited on this.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination to be conducted by CBSE on 5 July has also been postponed in view of the present circumstances.

Globally, infections near 10 million

Global coronavirus cases crossed 9.5 million on Thursday, a day after WHO predicted the world's tally will cross 10 million before the week ends. Worldometer reported that 48,618 people have died due to the virus so far.

The Chinese mainland has recorded 83,449 COVID-19 cases. A total of 97 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation. China's death toll stands at 4,647, including six from the Hong Kong SAR and seven from the Taiwan region. Indonesia crossed 50,000 cases today and the US has recorded over 2.3 million confirmed cases, with a death toll of over 121,000, John Hopkins University, which is also tracking global coronavirus cases said.

Europe has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 cases as many countries begin to ease restrictions for curbing the spread of coronavirus, the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday.

"While the European Region is reporting a decreasing proportion of global cases than earlier in the year, the region continues to report close to 20,000 new cases and over 700 new deaths daily. Last week, Europe saw an increase in weekly cases for the first time in months," Kluge told reporters. He said 30 countries have seen increases in new cases over the past two weeks.

The WHO also warned that the pandemic has not yet peaked in many countries and that it was "still intense," especially in America.

France opened up the iconic Eiffel Tower after a record 104-day lockdown. Tourists who are trickling back to Paris were delighted to find the landmark open when some other attractions in the French capital remain closed. The Louvre Museum isn't reopening until 6 July. Disney, meanwhile, delayed its California theme park's reopening as cases in US continued to surge.

With inputs from PTI