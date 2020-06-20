Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Satyendar Jain's health improving but fever remains, says Delhi govt; global COVID-19 toll crosses 4.5 lakh
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that over 15,000 migrant workers are returning to the state after they left the state during the lockdown.
"On average 11,500 workers were returning to Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai daily, while 4,000 to 5,000 labourers were returning to Gondia, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Nagpur and Pune," he was quoted as saying by News18.
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Twitter said that a total of 3,820 police personnel tested positive for the coronavirus in the state. Of these, 2,754 have recovered and 45 have died of the infection.
The Supreme Court on Thursday while referring to the Rath Yatra at Puri’s Jagannath Temple in Odisha, said they will not allow it, according to Live Law. Lord Jagannath will not forgive us if we allow this to continue,' Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said.
The Delhi government has decided to fix the price limit of RT-PCR tests for coronavirus at Rs, 2400, PTI quoted Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as saying on Thursday. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launches India’s first mobile lab for COVID-19 testing in Delhi, ANI reports.
The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the annual Rath Yatra and related activities at Puri's Jagannath Temple in Odisha, scheduled for 23 June this year, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, PTI reported.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that as per the new testing protocol approved by ICMR, testing for COVID-19 will be done from today onwards as per the new Rapid Antigen methodology. 'This technique will be faster and cheaper, 169 testing centers set up in the National Capital. Priority for the supply of kits will be given to Delhi,' he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at the launch of the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining today said: India will turn this Covid-19 crisis into an opportunity. It has taught India to be self-reliant. India will also reduce its dependence on imports.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a meeting today at 12 pm with senior administrative officers of Delhi-NCR, in view of COVID-19 management and situation in the national capital, reports ANI.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said as many as 62,49,668 samples have been tested till 17 June. Of these, 1,65,412 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has further improved to 52.95% with the recoveries/deaths ratio stands now at 94.07%.
India on Thursday reported 12,881 new cases and 334 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Union health ministry. With this, the country’s overall count rises to 3,66,946, including 12,237 fatalities.
Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been given additional charge of the health ministry and other departments allocated to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain after Jain tested for positive COVID19 yesterday, reports ANI.
The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in its large multi-country trial of treatments for COVID-19 patients had been halted after new data and studies showed no benefit, reports Reuters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked states to make full use of the expanded COVID-19 testing capacity stating that saving lives is a top priority as India recorded a spike of 2,003 coronavirus deaths after Maharashtra and Delhi added earlier fatalities not attributed to the disease.
Modi also called for fighting the stigma associated with the novel coronavirus and that people should be assured there is no need to panic if somebody has contracted the infection as the number of recovered patients has also been rising. The COVID-19 recovery rate for the country currently stood at around 53 percent.
The prime minister's exhortations came on a day the country registered 2,003 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry, pushing the death toll to 11,903. This was after Maharashtra and Delhi added earlier deaths that were not attributed to the disease.
According to the health ministry, India's caseload rose to 3,54,065 with 10,974 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours. The active cases stood at 1,55,227, while 1,86,934 people have recovered, the ministry added.
Administrative measures
As COVID-19 cases spike, some states came out with new strategies to check the spread of the disease.
In a first, Tamil Nadu tested as many as 25,463 samples in a single day while 2,174 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the state's highest increase in a 24-hour period, propelling its tally to over 50,000.
The Maharashtra government has been testing samples aggressively and tracing new cases under "chase the virus" strategy, and has also ramped up health infrastructure, according to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
With this strategy, the virus spread has been significantly contained in Dharavi, the biggest and thickly-populated slum sprawl in Mumbai, an official release quoted Thackeray as having told the prime minister during a video conference.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stood at 1,16,752, according to a state health bulletin.
The Karnataka government has decided to conduct random testing on slum dwellers, vendors and bill collectors at markets, delivery and courier boys among others, aimed at effective surveillance, an official circular said. On Wednesday, the state's toll reached 102, while the number of cases rose to 7,734 with 204 patients testing positive.
In Delhi, health surveys were conducted for 1.78 lakh people in 242 containment zones between 15 and 16 June in a bid to improve contact mapping in the National Capital, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in and announced a slew of measures to fight the pandemic.
Saving lives should be top priority: Modi
Saving lives should be the top priority, Modi told the chief ministers, as he called for expanding the health infrastructure of the states, according to an official statement.
Wednesday's interaction virtual meeting was the second and final segment of Modi’s sixth round of consultations with chief ministers of states and L-Gs of Union Territories in the last three months on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Referring to the rise in number of infections, Modi underscored the need for testing, tracking, tracing and isolating COVID-19 patients to deal with the pandemic.
Noting that the spread of COVID-19 is more in a few big states and cities, he asked the states to make full use of their existing testing capacity and also work to augment the health infrastructure.
India has stepped up testing capacity significantly to three lakh samples per day with a network of 924 laboratories including 674 in the government sector.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 60,84,256 samples have been analysed for coronavirus in the country till 16 June with 1,63,187 tested on Tuesday.
The prime minister said big crowds, lack of physical-distancing, daily movement of large number of people and small houses in some cities have made the battle against the coronavirus "more challenging".
State-wise figures
Of the 2,003 new deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 1,409 fatalities taking its COVID-19 death tally to 5,537, while coronavirus deaths in Delhi surged by 437 taking its toll to 1,837, according to the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am.
Besides, Tamil Nadu has reported 49 deaths followed by Gujarat at 28, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana at 18 each, Madhya Pradesh 11, West Bengal 10, Rajasthan 7, Karnataka 5 and Telangana 4. Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Puducherry and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each in the last 24 hours.
Of the total 11,903 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 5,537 fatalities followed by Delhi with 1,837 deaths, Gujarat with 1,533, Tamil Nadu with 528, West Bengal with 495, Madhya Pradesh with 476, Uttar Pradesh with 417, Rajasthan with 308 and Telangana with 191 deaths.
The COVID-19 toll reached 118 in Haryana, 94 in Karnataka, 88 in Andhra Pradesh, 72 in Punjab, 63 in Jammu and Kashmir, 41 in Bihar, 25 in Uttarakhand, 20 in Kerala and 11 in Odisha.
Maharashtra has reported maximum number of cases at 1,13,445 followed by Tamil Nadu at 48,019, Delhi at 44,688, Gujarat at 24,577, Uttar Pradesh at 14,091, Rajasthan at 13,216 and West Bengal at 11,909, according to the Health Ministry's data.
The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 11,083 in Madhya Pradesh, 8,272 in Haryana, 7,530 in Karnataka and 6,778 in Bihar. It has risen to 6,841 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,406 in Telangana, 5,298 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,319 in Assam and 4,163 in Odisha.
Punjab has reported 3,371 novel coronavirus cases so far, while Kerala has 2,622 cases. A total of 1,942 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 1,839 in Jharkhand, 1,781 in Chhattisgarh, 1,092 in Tripura, 649 in Ladakh, 629 in Goa, 560 in Himachal Pradesh and 500 in Manipur.
Chandigarh has registered 358 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 216 cases, Nagaland has 179, Mizoram has 121, Arunachal Pradesh has 95, Sikkim has 70, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 45 COVID-19 cases. Meghalaya and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have registered 44 infections so far.
Ensure payment of salaries to doctors, says SC
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to issue directions to states for payment of salaries and providing necessary quarantine facilities to doctors and healthcare workers engaged in treating COVID-19 patients.
The government told the court it would issue the necessary directions.
A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shah said that doctors and healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients should not be denied quarantine facilities.
The top court asked the Centre to file a compliance report within four weeks on payment of salaries and quarantine facilities to doctors and healthcare workers and warned that non-compliance would be viewed seriously.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by a private doctor raising questions on the Centre's 15 May decision that 14-day quarantine was not mandatory for doctors.
Doctor Arushi Jain, in her petition filed through advocates Mithu Jain and Arjun Syal, had alleged that front line healthcare workers engaged in the fight against COVID-19 are not being paid salaries or their wages are being cut or delayed.
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre said that government would issue the directions to states and Union territories within 24 hours to ensure timely payment of salaries to doctors and health care workers.
With inputs from PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttarakhand Latest Update
57 new cases reported from Uttarakhand, takes total to 2,079
Uttarakhand on Thursday reported 57 new COVID-19 cases till 2:30 pm today, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,079, according to the lastest update from the state Control Room COVID-19.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha reports 174 new cases of COVID-19, total rises to 4,512
Odisha reported 174 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total to 4,512 in the state, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 146 were reported from different quarantine centres where people returning from other parts of the country are lodged, they said. The process of contact tracing and follow up action is being taken, a health department official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Seven employees of Chinese firm contract COVID-19 in Pune
Seven persons, including a Chinese national, employed at a Chinese firm in Chakan town of Maharashtra's Pune district, have tested positive for coronavirus, a health officer told PTI on Thursday.
Following the detection of these cases, 130 employees, including nine Chinese nationals, have been quarantined, Dr Baliram Gadawe, a health officer from Khed tehsil said. The employees belong to a Chinese firm that manufactures machinery and mining equipment and has a unit in Chakan, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
PM's decision to make energy sector reliant will create over than 2.8 lakh jobs, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that in line with the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” or self-reliant India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the process to auction 41 coal mines for commercial mining. “This historic decision will make India self-reliant in the energy sector by introducing competition and boosting coal production,” said Shah, reports ANI.
The home minister says this decision of the Modi-led BJP government will create more than 2.8 lakh jobs, attract capital investment worth Rs 33,000 crore, and generate annual revenue of Rs 20,000 crore for the state governments.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kazakhstan Latest Update
Ex-president of Kazakhstan infected with COVID-19
The ex-president of Kazakhstan is infected with the new coronavirus. His spokespeople say Nursultan Nazarbayev, 79, tested positive for the virus and remains in isolation, reports AP. There are no reasons for concern, the statement said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Mizoram Latest Update
9 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, takes total to 130
Nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's tally to 130, Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said on Thursday. South Mizoram's Lawngtlai and Siaha districts have reported four new cases each while one case was reported from Lunglei district, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
3,890 police officials have tested positive in Maharashtra so far
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Twitter said that a total of 3,820 police personnel tested positive for the coronavirus in the state. Of these, 2,754 have recovered and 45 have died of the infection.
He also said that 6,10,281 people have been quarantined and 734 were found violating the quarantine. "The state govt is running 122 relief camps where 4,138 migrant labourers have been given refuge with food & necessities." he added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tripura Latest Update
Tripura reports 43 new cases, takes total to 1,138
Forty-three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Tripura, taking the northeastern state's tally to 1,138 on Thursday, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. All but four new patients are from different battalions of the Border Security Force (BSF), he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
Lord Jagannath will not forgive us if we allow this to continue, say SC
The Supreme Court on Thursday while referring to the Rath Yatra at Puri’s Jagannath Temple in Odisha, said they will not allow it, according to Live Law. “Lord Jagannath will not forgive us if we allow this to continue,” Chief Justice of India SA Bobde says. “Activities related to the Rath Yatra is injuncted.”
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Indore reports 57 new COVID-19 cases; total rises to 4,191
With 57 persons testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the case count in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has gone up to 4,191, a health official said on Thursday, PTI reports.
At least 2,266 samples were tested on Tuesday, of which reports of 57 persons came out positive for the infection, the official said. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 185 in the district, he added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in J&K Latest Update
2 succumb to COVID-19 in Jammu, toll rises to 71 in J&K
Two more people have died due to COVID-19 in Jammu city raising the number of fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir to 71, officials said on Thursday. A 65-year-old coronavirus positive man, who had returned from New Delhi along with three family members, died at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu on Wednesday night, officials told PTI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajashtan Latest Update
Rajasthan reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 84 cases today
Rajasthan registered 10 COVID-19 deaths and 84 positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, according to an official report. With this, the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in the state has gone up to 323, while 13,626 patients have tested positive.
Of the total 13626 COVID-19 patients, 10582 have recovered and 10328 of them have been discharged. There are 2721 active cases in the state as of now.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Harsh Vardhan launches first 1st mobile testing lab
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launches India’s first mobile lab for Covid-19 testing in Delhi, ANI reports.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Karnataka govt observes Mask Day today
The Karnataka government observes “Mask Day” to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a mask in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. A march was organized from Vidhana Soudha or the state secretariat to Cubbon Park in Bengaluru, where Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa marched to spread awareness about wearing masks as a precautionary measure against COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak in Meghalaya Latest Update
72-yr-old erroneously declared COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya
A 72-year-old man was erroneously declared as having tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, which officials have attributed to a mechanical error.
The man, from Umsamlem village in Ri-Bhoi district, was declared a COVID-19 patient on June 9 after his samples tested positive for the infection in an RT-PCR test, an official said. The patient had complained of respiratory problems and was admitted to a private hospital, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Indian economy to contract by 4% in 2020-21: ADB
Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian economy is expected to contract by 4 per cent during the current financial year, the ADB said in a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) on Thursday. Countries in Developing Asia will "barely grow" in 2020, as per the ADB forecast.
China, however, is expected to record positive growth of 1.8 percent in 2020, sharply down from 6.1 percent in 2019, said the ADO.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Goa Latest Updates
Goa CM says decision on resuming HSSC and SSC classes will be taken soon
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday expressed concern about the students of Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC). He said that a decision on resuming regular classes will be taken soon.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
5,854 COVID-19 infections in Andhra Pradesh, toll jumps to 92
In the past 24 hours, at least 299 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of infections to 5,854 on Thursday. After two more deaths in the state, the COVID-19 toll climbed to 92.
Of the total 5,854, there are a total of 2,779 active cases, said the state health department on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt caps rate of COVID-19 test at Rs 2,400
The Delhi government has decided to fix the price limit of RT-PCR tests for coronavirus at Rs, 2400, PTI quoted Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as saying on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
SC stays this year's Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple
The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the annual Rath Yatra and related activities at Puri's Jagannath Temple in Odisha, scheduled for 23 June this year, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, PTI reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India to reduce dependence on imports: Narendra Modi
Speaking at the launch of auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said: "India will turn the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity. It has taught India to be self-reliant. India will also reduce its dependence on imports."
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Update
Kalamasserry police station shut after cop tests COVID-19 positive
The Kalamasserry police station within the Kochi city limits remained shut and the entire police personnel have been sent into quarantine after an officer attached to the station was tested positive for COVID-19 on late Wednesday night, The Hindu reported.
The officer who tested positive was deployed for visiting people quarantined on returning from abroad to ensure that they complied with the protocol.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Two Toyota Kirloskar employees at Bidadi plant test positive for COVID-19
Two employees at Toyota Kirloskar Motor''s Bidadi plant in Karnataka have tested positive for COVID-19, the auto major said in a notification, reports PTI. The automaker, which had resumed production at the plant on May 26 after weeks coronavirus-led lockdown, has again temporarily suspended operations at the facility due to the confirmed cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Amit Shah reviews COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed the coronavirus situation in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, amidst increasing number of COVID-19 cases, officials told PTI
The movement of people between Delhi and NCR districts also figured in the meeting. The home minister reviewed the steps taken to check the spread of the virus, a central government official said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, senior officials of NCR districts and Ministries of Home and Health and ICMR attended the meeting. The NCR comprises districts belonging to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Pakistan Latest Update
COVID-19 cases in Pakistan cross 1,60,000-mark; toll reaches 3,093
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crossed 3,000 with 118 more patients succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, while the total number of infections surpassed the 1,60,000-mark, the health ministry said on Thursday. As many as 59,215 patients have recovered from the disease.
A total of 982,012 COVID-19 tests, including 31,500 in the last 24 hours, were conducted in the country, the ministry said. With the detection of 5,358 new coronavirus cases, the total tally now stands at 160,118, it said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi to cap rates of COVID19 tests at Rs 2,400: Manish Sisodia
Delhi government has decided to cap the rates for COVID-19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2,400 inclusive of all charges, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Harsh Vardhan says testing for COVID-19 to be done as per new protocol approved by ICMR
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that as per the new testing protocol approved by ICMR, testing for COVID-19 will be done from today onwards as per the new Rapid Antigen methodology. "This technique will be faster and cheaper, 169 testing centers set up in the National Capital. Priority for the supply of kits will be given to Delhi," he added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in New Zealand Latest Update
After declaring itself as 'Corona-free', New Zealand confirms third new case
New Zealand recorded on Thursday its third new case of the coronavirus this week as quarantine breaches and other failures undermined public confidence days after it declared itself among the first countries in the world to be free of the virus, reports Reuters.
The new case is a man in his 60s who flew in from Lahore in Pakistan, via Doha and Melbourne on 11 June and is in quarantine. It comes after two women who had arrived from Britain and were given permission to leave quarantine early on compassionate grounds tested positive.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Maharashtra reports highest number of fatalities with 5,651 deaths
Of the total 12,237 deaths in India, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 5,651 fatalities followed by Delhi with 1,904 deaths, Gujarat with 1,560, Tamil Nadu with 576, West Bengal with 506, Madhya Pradesh with 482, Uttar Pradesh with 435, Rajasthan with 313 and Telangana with 192 deaths.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Consumption, demand of coal rapidly approaching pre-COVID level, says Modi
The auction of the coal mines is taking place at a time when business activity in India is normalising rapidly, said the prime minister on Thursday. “Consumption and demand is rapidly approaching the pre-COVID-19 level,” he said, adding, “In such a situation, there cannot be a better time for this new beginning.”
“We have set a target to gasify around 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030,” Modi says. “I have been told that four projects have been identified for this and about 20 thousand crores will be invested in them,” Narendra Modi said..
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Self-reliance is not possible without mining, mineral sectors, says PM
“Self-reliance is not possible without a strong mining and mineral sector because they are important pillars of the country’s economy,” Narendra Modi said on Thursday, while addressing the public at the launch ceremony of the auction of 41 coal mines via video-conference. “After these reforms, now coal production, the entire coal sector will also be self-sufficient in a way,” he says.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Modi addresses public at launch auction of 41 coal mines
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the public at the launch ceremony of the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial purpose, ANI reports. The coronavirus crisis has taught India to be self-reliant, Modi says. “India will turn this into an opportunity,” he added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Arunachal Pradesh Latest Update
4 Border Roads Task Force personnel test positive in Arunachal
Four Border Roads Task Force personnel in Arunachal Pradesh test positive for the coronavirus, PTI reports. With this, the number of infections in the state rises to 103. Of these, 93 are active cases and ten have recovered.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
Tamil Nadu CM consoles death of sub-inspector who died of COVID-19
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami condoles the death of S Balamurali, a sub-inspector, who died of the coronavirus on Wednesday. The chief minister also announces that one member of his family will be offered a government job based on their eligibility.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Amit Shah to chair meeting with Delhi authorities over COVID-19 situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a meeting today at 12 pm with senior administrative officers of Delhi-NCR, in view of COVID-19 management and situation in the national capital, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha registers 4,512 COVID-19 positive cases so far
The total number of cases in Odisha now stands at 4,512, of which 3047 have recovered and 1451 cases are active, according to the latest update by the Odisha government, reports ANI
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Rupee rises 7 paise to 76.09 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee appreciated 7 paise to 76.09 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday tracking weak US dollar and gains in the domestic equity market.
Forex traders said rupee was trading in a narrow range as positive domestic equities and weak US currency supported the local unit, while rising coronavirus cases, border tension with China and foreign fund outflows capped the gains.
The rupee opened at 76.17 against the US dollar, gained further ground, and touched 76.09 against the US dollar, up 7 paise over its previous close. It had settled at 76.16 against the greenback on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Meghalaya Latest Update
Meghalaya govt allows restaurants, salons to re-open from next week
The Meghalaya government has decided to allow restaurants, beauty parlours, salons and barbershops to re-open from next week, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said. The health department and the district authorities will issue guidelines regarding this, he said on Wednesday.
During the review meeting, it was decided to allow restaurants, beauty parlours, salons and barbershops to re- open from 22 June, Tynsong told reporters.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
PM to launch rural public work scheme to help migrant workers on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch a "massive" rural public works scheme to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to migrant workers who returned to their home states during the coronavirus lockdown.
The 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' will be launched by the prime minister on June 20 through video in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, an official statement said on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Students arrive in Mount Carmel College to give English paper
Students on Thursday arrived at Mount Carmel College for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2020 English paper. The Principal says, "we have sanitised the college premises. Hand sanitisers are available in corridors and classrooms. Social distancing to be maintained in classrooms".
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to negative from stable
Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised India's outlook to ''negative'' from ''stable'', stating that the coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened the country's growth prospects for the year and exposed the challenges associated with a high public-debt burden.
The move comes after another rating agency Moody's earlier this month downgraded India''s sovereign rating by a notch to lowest investment grade of ''Baa2'' for the first time in 22 years.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India's recovery rate at 52.95%
The recovery rate has further improved to 52.95% with the recoveries/deaths ratio stands now at 94.07% and 5.93% respectively, according to the Government of India.
Coronavirus Outbreak in UK Latest Update
UK allows National Health Service to use steroid dexamethasone
The United Kingdom authorises the state-funded National Health Service to use steroid dexamethasone, which was hailed by scientists and the World Health Organisation as a “major breakthrough” in Covid-19 treatment, PTI reports.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
PSBs sanction loans worth Rs 36.4 crores under Emergency Credit Line scheme
As of 16 June, Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have sanctioned loans worth Rs 36,486.82 crore under the 100 percent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, out of which Rs 18,306.49 crore has already been disbursed, said Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
ICMR says 62.4 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 so far
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said as many as 62,49,668 samples have been tested till June 17. Of these, 1,65,412 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Pvt labs not to share test reports with infected: BJP seeks withdrawal of BMC circular
BJP leader Dr Kirit Somaiya has written to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal seeking withdrawal of June 13 BMC circular stating that private laboratories should not give COVID-19 positive reports directly to the patients. "Wrote to BMC to withdraw 13 June circular, prohibiting Private Laboratory to give Corona Positive Report directly to the Persons/Family but to submit to BMC only LOGIC? Negative reports be given to the Persons! The person who required urgent information/Treatment is asked to wait," Somaiya tweeted.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Over 1.9 lakh patients have recovered in India
As many as 1,94,324 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,60,384.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India reports 12,881 new cases, 334 deaths in past 24 hours
India on Thursday reported 12,881 new cases and 334 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Union health ministry. With this, the country’s overall count rises to 3,66,946, including 12,237 fatalities.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
App created to provide information on ICU beds, ventilators in Mumbai
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, citizens of Mumbai can now get information about the availability of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and ventilators in hospitals of the city through a new mobile app, Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said.
It would help people during emergency situations, she said after launching the 'Air-Venti' app on Wednesday. "The app would help citizens in finding about the availability of ICU beds and ventilators in Mumbai hospitals," Pednekar told reporters.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Nagaland Latest Update
No COVID-19 case reported in past 24 hours in Nagaland
Out of 317 samples tested, no COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Nagaland. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 193, of which 90 are active, and 103 have recovered, according to Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of Nagaland.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Manish Sisodia to take charge of Delhi health ministry
Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been given additional charge of the health ministry and other departments allocated to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain after Jain tested for positive COVID19 yesterday, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Air India flight with 116 Indians onboard lands from New Zealand in Chandigarh
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China reports 28 new coronavirus cases, Beijing ramps up testing as COVID-19 infections spike
China has reported 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases, including 24 in Beijing, taking the total number of infections in the last few days to 161 as the capital city ramped up testing 3.56 lakh residents and cancelling hundreds of flights to stem the spread of the COVID-19, the health authorities said today.
According to China's National Health Commission (NHC) said that it received reports of 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country yesterday. Of the domestically transmitted cases, 21 cases were reported in Beijing, two in Hebei Province, and one in Tianjin Municipality, the NHC said in its daily repor
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Karnataka to observe 'Mask Day' today
Karnataka will observe on Thursday will as 'Mask Day' to create awareness in the masses about the importance of wearing one amid the pandemic.
"We have organized a walk from Vidhana Soudha (to Cubbon Park) to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask as a preventive measure against COVID19. We are celebrating 'Mask Day' at all district headquarters today," said Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Important to use dexamethasone only for serious COVID-19 cases: WHO
It is important to reserve use of the steroid dexamethasone for the treatment only of serious cases of COVID-19, for which it has been shown to have a benefit, the head of the World Health Organizations’s emergencies programme said on Wednesday.
“It’s exceptionally important in these cases that the drug is reserved for severely ill and critical patients who can benefit from this clearly,” Mike Ryan told a briefing.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttarakhand Latest Update
Tourism industry severely affected in Uttarakhand due to lockdown
The tourism industry is badly affected due to the coronavirus outbreak in Uttarakhand. Manu Kochar, a hotelier in Dehradun, told news agency ANI, “Hotel industry is the worst hit. Over 2.5 lakh people have lost their employment in the state. We haven't got any permission yet for hotels to resume operations."
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
184 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam, total rises to 4,694
Assam reported 184 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state's total tally to 4,694, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said 89 cases were reported late on Wednesday night while 95 were detected in the evening.
The state's COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to over 57 percent with 231 patients discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking total recoveries to 2,642, which is higher than the number of active cases, Sarma said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in J&K Latest Update
Two COVID-19 fatalities reported from J&K, toll at 65
Two COVID-19 positive patients, both senior citizens, from Shopian and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir died on Wednesday taking the number of fatalities due to the coronavirus in the union territory to 65, officials told PTI.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Global COVID-19 cases cross 83 lakh, toll at 4,48 lakh
Globally, there have been over 83.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.48 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries, according to Johns Hopkins tracker
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Update
130 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, takes total to 6,940
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar rose to 6,940 on Wednesday with 130 fresh instances of the viral infection reported during the day, the state health department said. With no fresh casualty, the death toll, however, stayed at 39, it said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Mizoram Latest Update
Mizoram reports 9 new cases, takes total to 130
Mizoram reports 9 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the state stands at 130 including 129 active cases and 1 cured/discharged. according to the latest update by the department of Information & Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients
The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in its large multi-country trial of treatments for COVID-19 patients had been halted after new data and studies showed no benefit, reports Reuters.
WHO expert Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo said investigators leading the so-called Solidarity Trial testing the drug - which had been promoted by US President Donald Trump - had reviewed recent evidence and decided to stop recruiting new patients.
“After deliberation, they have concluded that the hydroxychloroquine arm will be stopped from the Solidarity Trial,” Henao-Restrepo told a media briefing.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Chief Medical Superintendent tests COVID-19 positive in Mathura, total now 181
The chief medical superintendent of the district hospital tested positive for COVID-19 in Mathura on Wednesday, taking the number of infections to 181, an official said.
"The chief medical superintendent of the district hospital has been sent for treatment in KD Medical College" DM Sarvagya Ram Mishra said. He said, the contacts of the medical superintendent, including staff of the district hospital, are being traced. They would be sent for quarantine and their sampled will be collected for testing, the district magistrate said.
So far, 87 people have recovered from the infection, leaving 87 active cases in Mathura district, he said, adding seven coronavirus patients have died. Of the 5,824 samples taken so far, the results of 5,215 came out negative, while reports of 372 are awaited, the DM said.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:40 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
New York guv considers quarantine for people arriving in the state
New York governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly said the district administration was "considering a possible quarantine on people entering New York state as the virus continues to spread," CNN reported.
"Reminding reporters about other states, including Florida, which issued a mandatory quarantine on New Yorkers coming to their states approximately 100 days ago, Cuomo acknowledged that experts have advised him to issue a quarantine for people coming to the state and he is considering it now," the report added.
23:21 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Satyendar Jain's health is improving, says Delhi govt
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is in hospital for COVID-19 treatment, showed some improvement on Thursday but his fever has not yet subsided, senior officials said.
The 55-year-old minister is getting oxygen support on and off as per requirement, they said.
Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) here after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.
"His fever is down a bit today. He was kept on oxygen supply for longer time today. But, his overall condition is improving," a senior official of the hospital said.
(PTI)
23:06 (IST)
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
Chennai Police instructed to 'strictly' implement 12-day lockdown, says report
"With the 12-day lockdown set to begin in Chennai from Friday, the Greater Chennai Police issued a series of instructions for the city residents to follow during the period. Barring hospitals, labs, ambulances, pharmacies, and funeral hearses, there are restrictions on other activities. Auto rickshaws, taxi cabs will not be allowed to run in the city except in case of emergency," The Indian Express reported.
22:51 (IST)
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Updates
Jharkhand reports 23 new COVID-19 cases
23 more COVID-19 cases, 47 recoveries and 1 death were reported in Jharkhand on Thursday. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1,919, including 710 active cases, 1,198 recovered/discharged and 11 deaths, the state health department said.
22:48 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a historically high number, even as the economy increasingly reopens and employers bring some people back to work.
The latest figure released Thursday marked the 11th straight weekly decline in applications since they peaked at nearly 7 million in March as the coronavirus shut down much of the economy and caused tens of millions of layoffs. The decline was much smaller, though, than in recent weeks, falling just 58,000.
The total number of people receiving unemployment aid also fell slightly, reflecting the return of many to their old jobs.
Still, analysts had expected a sharper decline in weekly applications, and some expressed disappointment that so many people are still seeking unemployment benefits even as restaurants, gyms and many categories of retail shops are reopening across the country.
(AP)
22:34 (IST)
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh Latest Updates
82 new COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh today
The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh rose to 1,946 after 82 new cases were reported on Thursday. "As many as 46 patients were discharged during the day from hospitals across the state following recovery," News18 reported.
22:25 (IST)
Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates
Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind
As the race intensifies for a vaccine against the new coronavirus, rich countries are rushing to place advance orders for the inevitably limited supply to guarantee their citizens get immunized first — leaving significant questions about whether developing countries will get any vaccines in time to save lives before the pandemic ends.
Earlier this month, the United Nations, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent, and others said it was a “moral imperative” that everyone have access to a “people’s vaccine.” But such grand declarations are unenforceable, and without a detailed strategy, the allocation of vaccines could be inequitable and extremely messy, said health experts.
“We have this beautiful picture of everyone getting the vaccine, but there is no road map on how to do it,” said Yuan Qiong Hu, a senior legal and policy adviser at Doctors Without Borders in Geneva. Few measures have been taken to resolve numerous problems for achieve fair distribution, she said.
(AP)
22:12 (IST)
Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates
Global COVID-19 toll crosses 4.5 lakh
The global toll due to coronavirus on Thursday crossed 4,50,000, according to a tally compiled by AFP.
21:59 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Railway Board chairperson visits isolation coaches in Delhi
Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Thursday visited Anand Vihar terminal where around 300 COVID care isolation coaches have been set up, in view of the rise in #COVID19 cases.
21:50 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Manish Sisodia says rapid antigen tests conducted at 193 centres
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the rapid antigen testing was conducted at 193 centres on Thursday.
"A total of 7040 people were tested for #COVID19, of which 456 tested positive. People who live in containment zones are being tested in the initial stage," he said.