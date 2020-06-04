Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt mandates 7-day self-isolation for all 'asymptomatic passengers' arriving in National Capital

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Union defence secretary Ajay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, reports TOI

Coronavirus in Pune Latest Update COVID-19 cases in Pune rise to 8,474 "Pune's Covid-19 count mounts to 8,474; death toll reaches 378," The Times of India reported.

Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates Assam reports 74 COVID-19 cases today 74 new cases of COVID-19 reported till 10.55 pm today (today's total as of now 269), taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1830: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Railways says daily runs of Shramik Special trains has reduced PTI reported that official data of the Railways shows daily runs of Shramik Special trains, which once averaged around 250, have now reduced to nearly 50 due to dwindling demand from state governments. Railways ran 69 trains on Sunday, 46 on Monday, and 41 trains on Tuesday.

Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Updates 290 COVID-19 cases reported in Ahmedabad With 290 new cases of coronavirus, Ahmedabad's tally rises to 13,063; death of 22 people takes toll to 910: Official (PTI)

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi health bulletin today: 🏥Delhi Health Bulletin - 3rd June 2020🏥#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/m3T3Y7a5lP — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) June 3, 2020

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi govt tells 3 hospitals to provide 10% beds to EWS COVID-19 patients for free Delhi Health Dept orders Mool Chand Khairati Lal Hospital, Saroj Super Speciality Hospital & Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to provide 10% of their beds to Economically Weaker Sections #COVID19 patients free of cost. Sir Ganga Ram hospital allowed to keep 20% beds for non-COVID patients. Delhi Health Dept orders Mool Chand Khairati Lal Hospital, Saroj Super Speciality Hospital & Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to provide 10% of their beds to Economically Weaker Sections #COVID19 patients free of cost. Sir Ganga Ram hospital allowed to keep 20% beds for non-COVID patients. pic.twitter.com/uFs9lgYK17 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Liquor sales dropped in Delhi in May "Liquor sales have dropped "drastically" in the national capital in May, prompting the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) to request the Delhi government to bring Corona pandemic cess to a "realistic and sustainable" level," News18 reported.

Coronavirus in Goa Latest Updates Goa reports 47 new COVID-19 cases today "Goa recorded its highest number of positive cases in a single day on Wednesday with the state government shifting 47 patients to the Covid Hospital at Margao, south Goa. Of the 47, 42 are residents from the containment zone at densely populated Mangor hills, Vasco. The rest include two who traveled by road from Maharashtra, another two passengers from Dubai who had traveled in the first Vande Bharat flight that arrived in Goa early hours of Wednesday. One passenger from a Hyderabad flight also tested positive, confirmed the daily bulletin by Directorate of Health Services," The Indian Express reported.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates 25 new COVID-19 reported in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar The Uttar Pradesh government said that 25 fresh COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally crosses 500-mark.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: All asymptomatic passengers who enter in Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for 7 days: Delhi Disaster Management Authority

Around 1,286 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the state's total number of cases beyond 25,000.

"The state recorded more than 1,000 virus cases for fourth consecutive day as the total number of cases reached 25,872. With 11 new deaths, the death count is now 208," News18 reported.

The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 74,860 with 2,560 new patients were recorded on Wednesday.

"Latest bulletin shows 122 new deaths were reported making the total number of deaths stand at 2,587. Mumbai registers the highest number of cases in the state with 43,492 infections and 1,417 deaths," News18 reported

The Haryana government on Wednesday issued SOPs regarding inter-state travel in buses of the Haryana Roadways.

Passengers must carry their identity proofs and tickets, in either electronic mode or physical form. The staff, as well as passengers, must have Aarogya Setu app downloaded, the statement said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that around 8.5 lakh migrant workers have entered the state so far, "by 10 June the figure will be 10.5 lakh."

Union Cabinet today approved amendment to the Essential Commodities Act. With the amendment to Essential Commodities Act, commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes will be removed from the list of essential commodities, ANI quotes the Prime Minister's Office as saying.

Government of India has considered the matter regarding relaxation of visa and travel restrictions for certain categories of foreign nationals who need to come to India.

A 55-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh's Durg district, tested positive for COVID-19 post her death at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Raipur), a health official said on Wednesday. This is the second COVID-19 death in the state, which has recorded 572 cases so far.

The administration at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences has issued a show-cause notice to a senior resident doctor who had flagged safety concerns about the protective gears given to healthcare workers at the hospital

With 27 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the case count in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district rose to 3,597 on Wednesday, a health official said. Indore is one of the worst-affected districts in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With over 1 lakh COVID-19 patients having recovered so far, India’s recovery rate has risen to around 48.31 percent, as per data from the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 158, reports ANI, while a total of 58 zones have been de-contained to date, according to the Delhi government. With 22,132 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Delhi remains the third most-affected region in the country.

'People are facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions because of the pandemic. I appeal to Centre to transfer Rs 10,000 each as one-time aid to migrant labourers including people in the unorganised sector. A portion of PM-CARES could be used for this,' said Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal on Wednesday.

Cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to hit the coast near Alibag in Maharashtra this afternoon, has forced authorities in Mumbai to shift about 150 patients from the makeshift Covid-19 hospital in Bandra Kurla Complex to the NSCI Exhibition Centre in Worli and Sion Hospital, say reports.

A total of 41,03,233 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,37,158 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, says ICMR according to ANI.

India’s total number of infections rises to 207,615, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The toll has risen to 5,815. As many as 1,00,303 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, with 1,01,497 active cases.

'Out of 115 samples tested, 9 more returnees from Chennai tested COVID-19 positive. The total number of positive cases stands at 58,' said S Pangnyu Phom, Nagaland Health Minister on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video address on Tuesday had told that he would be deferring the 'Unlock 1' reopening of the state from 3 June to 5 June in view of the Cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to make landfall in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

Even as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 1,98,706 and the death count rose to 5,598, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the country was "very far away" from the peak of the infection and was better positioned than most other countries.

8,171 new cases, 204 deaths reported in 24 hours

In the 24 hours since 8 am on Monday, the country reported 8,171 cases, taking the number of confirmed cases to 1,98,706 while the toll climbed to 5,598 as 204 more deaths were recorded across the country, said the health ministry in its morning update.

As many as 95,526 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, and the number of active cases now stands at 97,581, according to the health ministry data.

Around 48.07 percent patients have recovered so far, a ministry official said.

Out of the 204 more deaths since Monday morning, 76 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 25 in Gujarat and 11 in Tamil Nadu. Eight people each died of COVID-19 in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, followed by six in Telangana, and four each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

With 2,362 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of fatalities out of the total 5,598 deaths, followed by 1,063 in Gujarat, 523 in Delhi, 358 in Madhya Pradesh and 335 in West Bengal.

There have been 217 coronavirus deaths so far in Uttar Pradesh, while 198 succumbed to the infection in Rajasthan, 184 in Tamil Nadu, 88 in Telangana and 64 in Andhra Pradesh.

The highest number of confirmed cases is 70,013 from Maharashtra, followed 23,495 in by Tamil Nadu, 20,834 in Delhi, and 17,200 in Gujarat. There are 8,980 cases of the viral infection in Rajasthan, 8,283 in Madhya Pradesh and 8,075 in Uttar Pradesh. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 5,772 in West Bengal, 3,926 in Bihar and 3,783 in Andhra Pradesh.

The ministry said 6,414 COVID-19 cases were being reassigned to states, adding that the figures were being reconciled with the ICMR.

With a total of 1,98,706 cases, India is now seventh among the worst-hit nations by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

Country very far away from peak, says ICMR

However, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, during a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country, said it is wrong to just look at the total number of cases and state that India has the seventh-highest number of cases as the population of countries also should be taken into account.

About 14 most affected countries with a cumulative population almost equal to that of India have reported 55.2 times more COVID-19 deaths and 22.5 times more cases, he said.

"Our COVID-19 fatality rate is 2.82 percent as against 6.13 percent globally. Our COVID-19 fatality rate is amongst the lowest in the world," he said and attributed it to timely identification of cases and proper clinical management.

Presenting an age profile analysis of COVID-19 deaths, Agarwal said one in every two COVID-19 deaths in India has been of senior citizens who constitute 10 percent of the total population. This ten percent of India's population accounts for 50 percent of India's COVID-19 linked deaths, he said, while 73 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the country are of people with comorbidities.

ICMR scientist Nivedita Gupta said that the country was far from approaching the peak of the infection.

"We are very far away from the peak. Our preventive measures to curtail the disease are very effective and we are better positioned in comparison with other countries. You will get to see the data in a week."

The medical research body is conducting a sero-survey to assess the extent of spread of COVID-19 and almost 34,000 people are being tested as a part of it, she said, adding that its results will be out in the public domain by the end of this week or early next week.

When asked about the prevalence of community transmission in the country, Gupta said that instead of focusing on the term "community transmission", it was important to understand the extent of spread of the contagion and where India stood in comparison with other countries.

Responding to a question on whether there is some amount of under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths with several states not testing bodies for the infection, Gupta said there was no under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths in India and states were doing causality assessment and attributing cause of death accordingly.

"None of us thinks that there is gross under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths. If you look at the figures, India has been very good with reduction in mortality, as compared with other nations," she said. "A patient who comes to hospital and dies can be COVID-19 positive or negative and there are lot of factors which are responsible for a death. It is not fair to attribute every death to COVID-19," Gupta said at a press conference.

In terms of the number of deaths getting reported in the country and also even in different mortuaries, Agarwal said "there was no abnormal increase in numbers rather they have gone down".

"Let us feel reassured that the country is in safe hands and continued efforts are being done in the direction in terms of management of COVID-19," he said at the briefing.

The health ministry also stressed on the importance of taking adequate precautions even as the country has begun to open up offices, shops and commercial activity under the 'Unlock' plan announced by the Centre.

"As we are in 'Unlock-1' situation, the challenge before us is how to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, be it in terms of travel or office functioning. We have to think in terms of a new normal on how to live with the virus by taking adequate precautions so as to protect ourselves from it," he said.

Many states have eased restrictions since Monday to revive the economy and achieve a semblance of normalcy, after a two-month-long coronavirus-induced lockdown. Domestic flights and trains have also begun to operate to a limited extent.

State-wise cases

Meanwhile, the number of cases and deaths has continued to rise in many states, especially among those coming from other states and abroad. A PTI tally based on the numbers reported by states and Union Territories till 10.05 pm put the total number of infections found in the country at 2,00,321 and deaths at 5,739. It also showed a higher count of recoveries at 99,613, leaving nearly 95,000 active cases across the country.

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 415 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, taking the overall case count to 17,632 and fatalities to 1,092, the state Health department said. In Ahmedabad itself, 279 new cases and 24 deaths were recorded taking the total to 12,773 and toll to 888.

In neighbouring Maharashtra, the case count surged to 72,300 with 2,287 and 103 deaths recorded. With this, the death count in the state rose to 2,465. The number of active cases in the state stands at 38,493, said the state health department.

Karnataka recorded the biggest single-day spike of 388 COVID-19 cases, with returnees from neighbouring Maharashtra continuing to add to the state's case count, taking the total number of infections to 3,796, according to the state health department. With 367 out of 388 new cases being returnees from other states, mostly from neighboring Maharashtra (357), the Karnataka government said it was mulling over increasing institutional quarantine for those returning from the western state.

Kerala also recorded a spurt in cases, with 86 testing positive in a single day and pushing the state's total to 1,412. A 77-year-old Christian priest died at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, taking the toll in the state to 11.

Tamil Nadu reported more than 1,000 cases for the third straight day, pushing the infection count past the 24,000 mark. The toll has risen to 197 with 13 more deaths while the number of confirmed cases surged to 24,586.

In Telangana, twelve post-graduate students of a state-run medical college tested positive for COVID-19 while the fresh cases in Himachal Pradesh included a Delhi Police personnel, a SpiceJet passenger and a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employee. The confirmed cases in the hilly state climbed to 346.

In Delhi, five police personnel from Anand Parbat area, taking the total number of those infected among the Delhi Police to over 500, reported ANI. Thirteen employees of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office and six other government officials have also tested positive for COVID-19, sources told PTI. They said junior assistants, drivers, peons are among the 13 people working at the Lt Governor Secretariat who have tested positive for the virus, leading to fear among other employees.

Deeply concerned about health of officials of my secretariat who tested positive for COVID-19 Health of all officials is stable & is being closely monitored All of these officials were working tirelessly in these difficult times shoulder to shoulder with other frontline workers — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the global toll due to the viral infection climbed to 3,76,320 and the number of cases reached 61,94,533, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO's) coronavirus tracker.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2020 08:27:31 IST

Tags : Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, Guidelines For Lockdown, Guidelines For Lockdown 5, Health Ministry, Home Ministry Guidelines, India Domestic Flight Rules, Lockdown, Lockdown 5 Guidelines, Lockdown 5 In Maharashtra, Lockdown Guidelines, Lockdown In Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra Lockdown, Maharashtra Lockdown 5, MHA, Mha Guidelines On Lockdown, NewsTracker