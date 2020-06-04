Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt mandates 7-day self-isolation for all 'asymptomatic passengers' arriving in National Capital
Around 1,286 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the state's total number of cases beyond 25,000.
"The state recorded more than 1,000 virus cases for fourth consecutive day as the total number of cases reached 25,872. With 11 new deaths, the death count is now 208," News18 reported.
The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 74,860 with 2,560 new patients were recorded on Wednesday.
"Latest bulletin shows 122 new deaths were reported making the total number of deaths stand at 2,587. Mumbai registers the highest number of cases in the state with 43,492 infections and 1,417 deaths," News18 reported
The Haryana government on Wednesday issued SOPs regarding inter-state travel in buses of the Haryana Roadways.
Passengers must carry their identity proofs and tickets, in either electronic mode or physical form. The staff, as well as passengers, must have Aarogya Setu app downloaded, the statement said.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that around 8.5 lakh migrant workers have entered the state so far, "by 10 June the figure will be 10.5 lakh."
Union Cabinet today approved amendment to the Essential Commodities Act. With the amendment to Essential Commodities Act, commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes will be removed from the list of essential commodities, ANI quotes the Prime Minister's Office as saying.
Government of India has considered the matter regarding relaxation of visa and travel restrictions for certain categories of foreign nationals who need to come to India.
A 55-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh's Durg district, tested positive for COVID-19 post her death at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Raipur), a health official said on Wednesday. This is the second COVID-19 death in the state, which has recorded 572 cases so far.
The administration at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences has issued a show-cause notice to a senior resident doctor who had flagged safety concerns about the protective gears given to healthcare workers at the hospital
With 27 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the case count in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district rose to 3,597 on Wednesday, a health official said. Indore is one of the worst-affected districts in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With over 1 lakh COVID-19 patients having recovered so far, India’s recovery rate has risen to around 48.31 percent, as per data from the Union Health Ministry.
The total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 158, reports ANI, while a total of 58 zones have been de-contained to date, according to the Delhi government. With 22,132 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Delhi remains the third most-affected region in the country.
'People are facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions because of the pandemic. I appeal to Centre to transfer Rs 10,000 each as one-time aid to migrant labourers including people in the unorganised sector. A portion of PM-CARES could be used for this,' said Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal on Wednesday.
Cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to hit the coast near Alibag in Maharashtra this afternoon, has forced authorities in Mumbai to shift about 150 patients from the makeshift Covid-19 hospital in Bandra Kurla Complex to the NSCI Exhibition Centre in Worli and Sion Hospital, say reports.
A total of 41,03,233 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,37,158 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, says ICMR according to ANI.
India’s total number of infections rises to 207,615, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The toll has risen to 5,815. As many as 1,00,303 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, with 1,01,497 active cases.
'Out of 115 samples tested, 9 more returnees from Chennai tested COVID-19 positive. The total number of positive cases stands at 58,' said S Pangnyu Phom, Nagaland Health Minister on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video address on Tuesday had told that he would be deferring the 'Unlock 1' reopening of the state from 3 June to 5 June in view of the Cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to make landfall in the city on Wednesday afternoon.
Even as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 1,98,706 and the death count rose to 5,598, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the country was "very far away" from the peak of the infection and was better positioned than most other countries.
8,171 new cases, 204 deaths reported in 24 hours
In the 24 hours since 8 am on Monday, the country reported 8,171 cases, taking the number of confirmed cases to 1,98,706 while the toll climbed to 5,598 as 204 more deaths were recorded across the country, said the health ministry in its morning update.
As many as 95,526 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, and the number of active cases now stands at 97,581, according to the health ministry data.
Around 48.07 percent patients have recovered so far, a ministry official said.
Out of the 204 more deaths since Monday morning, 76 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 25 in Gujarat and 11 in Tamil Nadu. Eight people each died of COVID-19 in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, followed by six in Telangana, and four each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
With 2,362 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of fatalities out of the total 5,598 deaths, followed by 1,063 in Gujarat, 523 in Delhi, 358 in Madhya Pradesh and 335 in West Bengal.
There have been 217 coronavirus deaths so far in Uttar Pradesh, while 198 succumbed to the infection in Rajasthan, 184 in Tamil Nadu, 88 in Telangana and 64 in Andhra Pradesh.
The highest number of confirmed cases is 70,013 from Maharashtra, followed 23,495 in by Tamil Nadu, 20,834 in Delhi, and 17,200 in Gujarat. There are 8,980 cases of the viral infection in Rajasthan, 8,283 in Madhya Pradesh and 8,075 in Uttar Pradesh. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 5,772 in West Bengal, 3,926 in Bihar and 3,783 in Andhra Pradesh.
The ministry said 6,414 COVID-19 cases were being reassigned to states, adding that the figures were being reconciled with the ICMR.
With a total of 1,98,706 cases, India is now seventh among the worst-hit nations by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.
Country very far away from peak, says ICMR
However, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, during a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country, said it is wrong to just look at the total number of cases and state that India has the seventh-highest number of cases as the population of countries also should be taken into account.
About 14 most affected countries with a cumulative population almost equal to that of India have reported 55.2 times more COVID-19 deaths and 22.5 times more cases, he said.
"Our COVID-19 fatality rate is 2.82 percent as against 6.13 percent globally. Our COVID-19 fatality rate is amongst the lowest in the world," he said and attributed it to timely identification of cases and proper clinical management.
Presenting an age profile analysis of COVID-19 deaths, Agarwal said one in every two COVID-19 deaths in India has been of senior citizens who constitute 10 percent of the total population. This ten percent of India's population accounts for 50 percent of India's COVID-19 linked deaths, he said, while 73 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the country are of people with comorbidities.
ICMR scientist Nivedita Gupta said that the country was far from approaching the peak of the infection.
"We are very far away from the peak. Our preventive measures to curtail the disease are very effective and we are better positioned in comparison with other countries. You will get to see the data in a week."
The medical research body is conducting a sero-survey to assess the extent of spread of COVID-19 and almost 34,000 people are being tested as a part of it, she said, adding that its results will be out in the public domain by the end of this week or early next week.
When asked about the prevalence of community transmission in the country, Gupta said that instead of focusing on the term "community transmission", it was important to understand the extent of spread of the contagion and where India stood in comparison with other countries.
Responding to a question on whether there is some amount of under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths with several states not testing bodies for the infection, Gupta said there was no under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths in India and states were doing causality assessment and attributing cause of death accordingly.
"None of us thinks that there is gross under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths. If you look at the figures, India has been very good with reduction in mortality, as compared with other nations," she said. "A patient who comes to hospital and dies can be COVID-19 positive or negative and there are lot of factors which are responsible for a death. It is not fair to attribute every death to COVID-19," Gupta said at a press conference.
In terms of the number of deaths getting reported in the country and also even in different mortuaries, Agarwal said "there was no abnormal increase in numbers rather they have gone down".
"Let us feel reassured that the country is in safe hands and continued efforts are being done in the direction in terms of management of COVID-19," he said at the briefing.
The health ministry also stressed on the importance of taking adequate precautions even as the country has begun to open up offices, shops and commercial activity under the 'Unlock' plan announced by the Centre.
"As we are in 'Unlock-1' situation, the challenge before us is how to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, be it in terms of travel or office functioning. We have to think in terms of a new normal on how to live with the virus by taking adequate precautions so as to protect ourselves from it," he said.
Many states have eased restrictions since Monday to revive the economy and achieve a semblance of normalcy, after a two-month-long coronavirus-induced lockdown. Domestic flights and trains have also begun to operate to a limited extent.
State-wise cases
Meanwhile, the number of cases and deaths has continued to rise in many states, especially among those coming from other states and abroad. A PTI tally based on the numbers reported by states and Union Territories till 10.05 pm put the total number of infections found in the country at 2,00,321 and deaths at 5,739. It also showed a higher count of recoveries at 99,613, leaving nearly 95,000 active cases across the country.
Gujarat on Tuesday reported 415 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, taking the overall case count to 17,632 and fatalities to 1,092, the state Health department said. In Ahmedabad itself, 279 new cases and 24 deaths were recorded taking the total to 12,773 and toll to 888.
In neighbouring Maharashtra, the case count surged to 72,300 with 2,287 and 103 deaths recorded. With this, the death count in the state rose to 2,465. The number of active cases in the state stands at 38,493, said the state health department.
Karnataka recorded the biggest single-day spike of 388 COVID-19 cases, with returnees from neighbouring Maharashtra continuing to add to the state's case count, taking the total number of infections to 3,796, according to the state health department. With 367 out of 388 new cases being returnees from other states, mostly from neighboring Maharashtra (357), the Karnataka government said it was mulling over increasing institutional quarantine for those returning from the western state.
Kerala also recorded a spurt in cases, with 86 testing positive in a single day and pushing the state's total to 1,412. A 77-year-old Christian priest died at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, taking the toll in the state to 11.
Tamil Nadu reported more than 1,000 cases for the third straight day, pushing the infection count past the 24,000 mark. The toll has risen to 197 with 13 more deaths while the number of confirmed cases surged to 24,586.
In Telangana, twelve post-graduate students of a state-run medical college tested positive for COVID-19 while the fresh cases in Himachal Pradesh included a Delhi Police personnel, a SpiceJet passenger and a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employee. The confirmed cases in the hilly state climbed to 346.
In Delhi, five police personnel from Anand Parbat area, taking the total number of those infected among the Delhi Police to over 500, reported ANI. Thirteen employees of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office and six other government officials have also tested positive for COVID-19, sources told PTI. They said junior assistants, drivers, peons are among the 13 people working at the Lt Governor Secretariat who have tested positive for the virus, leading to fear among other employees.
Deeply concerned about health of officials of my secretariat who tested positive for COVID-19 Health of all officials is stable & is being closely monitored
All of these officials were working tirelessly in these difficult times shoulder to shoulder with other frontline workers
— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 2, 2020
Meanwhile, the global toll due to the viral infection climbed to 3,76,320 and the number of cases reached 61,94,533, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO's) coronavirus tracker.
Highlights
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
MP reports 168 new COVID-19 cases today
Madhya Pradesh reported 168 fresh cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths on Wednesday, taking total number of cases to 8,588 and the toll to 371. The number of active cases stands at 2,772, the state health department said.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
2,560 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra
The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 74,860 with 2,560 new patients were recorded on Wednesday.
"Latest bulletin shows 122 new deaths were reported making the total number of deaths stand at 2,587. Mumbai registers the highest number of cases in the state with 43,492 infections and 1,417 deaths," News18 reported.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Adityanath says COVID-19 testing capacity should be increased
Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked officials to increase the state's coronavirus testing capacity to 15,000 daily and "efforts were being made to achieve the target," News18 reported.
Coronairus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Dharavi reports 19 new COVID-19 cases today
The BMC said that 19 new cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the densely-populated area is now 1,849, the toll stands at 71.
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates
Haryana govt issues SOPs over inter-state travel
The Haryana government on Wednesday issued SOPs regarding inter-state travel in buses of the Haryana Roadways.
Passengers must carry their identity proofs and tickets, in either electronic mode or physical form. The staff, as well as passengers, must have Aarogya Setu app downloaded, the statement said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Telangana Latest Update
4 doctors test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad
Four doctors at a government hospital in Hyderabad tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, an official said.
The hospital is taking precautionary measures to control the spread of the virus and has also informed health department officials about the doctors testing positive, he said. On 2 June, 12 post-graduate students of a state-run medical college tested positive for COVID-19.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Lockdown helped Delhi govt strengthen health infrastructure, says Manish Sisodia
The complete lockdown has helped the Delhi government in strengthening the city's health infrastructure to effectively battle COVID-19, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.
Addressing the "Cities Against COVID19 - Global Summit 2020" via video conference on Tuesday, he mentioned key measures adopted by the Delhi government to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.
"As Delhi got its first COVID 19 positive case on March 2, it was very important to curb the spread of the disease. The total lockdown enabled us to spread awareness about the virus among the citizens and strengthen our health infrastructure to effectively battle the disease," he said.
The deputy chief minister said the government has adequate medical facilities to deal with coronavirus cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Some employees have tested positive for COVID-19, says SAIL statement
Steel major SAIL on Wednesday said a few of its employees working at the company's corporate office in the national capital have tested positive for COVID-19. There are five employees whose coronavirus test results have come positive, a source told PTI.
"In the wake of rising COVID-19 infections in the country, a few employees at Corporate Office at Lodi Road, New Delhi have been tested Corona positive. This is the first case of confirmation at the company HQ since the outbreak of the pandemic," Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) said in a statement.
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China rejects report that it delayed COVID-19 information sharing with WHO
China said on Wednesday a news report that said it delayed sharing COVID-19 information with the World Health Organization (WHO) is totally untrue, reports Reuters.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing in response to a question about the report by the Associated Press, which said the WHO was frustrated by significant delays in information sharing by Beijing as the coronavirus outbreak took hold in China in January.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
143 new cases reported from Odisha, state total now at 2,388
Odisha reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of people infected in the state to 2,388, a health department official said.
Of the fresh cases, 132 were detected among those lodged at quarantine centres, while the other 11 were found during contact tracing, he said. There are 1,054 active cases in the state at present and 1,325 patients have so far recovered from the disease.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Two policemen test positive for COVID-19 in Bahraich
Two more policemen have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of police personnel infected with the novel coronavirus at the Fakharpur police station here to five, officials said. The police station is being sanitised.
"The five infected include 2 sub-inspectors and three constables," a police official said.
A total of 77 personnel were tested for COVID-19. Of them, 5 were found positive. The 72, who were found negative, will be tested again, the official said. The five policemen had come in contact with migrant labourers when a bus carrying them met an accident.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
AIIMS doctor who criticised substandard PPE quality gets show-cause notice
The administration at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences has issued a show-cause notice to a senior resident doctor who had flagged safety concerns about the protective gears given to healthcare workers at the hospital, PTI reported on Wednesday.
Dr Srinivas Rajkumar T had tweeted on 25 May that the statistics provided by the health ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research about N95 masks were a lie.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Meghalaya Latest Update
COVID-19 patient recovers in Meghalaya, active cases now at 16
A person recovered from COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Wednesday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said. With this, the number of patients who have recovered from the disease increased to 13, he said.
The person tested positive for COVID-19 in West Garo Hills district on 19 May after returning from Tamil Nadu, the chief minister tweeted. There are 16 active cases in the state at present, while a person has died due to the infection.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
Assam's COVID-19 count crosses 1,600-mark
Assam's COVID-19 count crossed the 1600-mark, with 60 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
With the fresh cases, the state's tally increased to 1,621, he said. Of the 60 new patients, 38 are from Dhubri, 18 from Golaghat and four from Nagaon district, the minister said. Of the 1,621 total cases, 1,277 are active, while 337 people have recovered, four died and three migrated, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Sikkim Latest Update
Sikkim reports 2 COVID-19 cases
Director-General and Health Secretary of Sikkim Pempa T Bhutia says that one more person who returned from Delhi on 25 May tested positive, ANI reports. He says that the state now has two positive COVID-19 cases, both of which are asymptomatic.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Indore detects 27 new COVID-19 cases; state total rises to 3,597
With 27 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the case count in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district rose to 3,597 on Wednesday, a health official said. Indore is one of the worst-affected districts in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.
At least 27 persons from the district had tested positive for the deadly infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,597 in the region, the official said. A total of 2,132 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the district so far, he added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India's recovery rate now at 48.31%
With over 1 lakh COVID-19 patients having recovered so far, India’s recovery rate has risen to around 48.31 percent, as per data from the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat Latest Update
Gujarat govt forms panel of doctors to revamp health care system
The Gujarat government has formed an expert committee of doctors to help it in formulating strategies to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and revamp the state's health care system, an official said on Wednesday. The step comes at a time when the COVID-19 death rate in Gujarat is double than the national average.
The state is at the fourth position in the country in number of COVID-19 cases, and the Gujarat High Court recently expressed concern over the health care conditions at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi govt forms committee to report on availability of hospital beds
The Delhi government forms a five-member committee of doctors to prepare a report on the situation of hospitals in the national Capital, availability of medical facilities and providing medical aid to patients from outside Delhi, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Update
Jharkhand reports 51 new cases, takes total to 726
51 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases rises to 726. To date, 320 patients have recovered/discharged, while the number of active cases now at 401. The toll is at 5 according to the latest bulletin by the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Update
Rajasthan hikes liquor prices to boost revenue
Liquor has become costlier in Rajasthan, with the state government imposing a surcharge of up to Rs 30 to mop up revenue amid the COVID-19 crisis. The state finance department said the decision has been taken to mitigate natural or man-made calamities like floods, epidemic etc.
The surcharge on Indian-made Foreign Liquor will be Rs 5 for 180 ml and 375 ml bottles, breezers, miniature and other packaging, while it will be Rs 10 on 750 ml bottles. For beer, Rs 20 will be charged for 650 ml and 500 ml bottles besides Rs 30 on BIO (bottled in origin)
A surcharge of Rs. 1.5 has been imposed per bottle of country liquor and Rajasthan Made Liquor (RML).
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
US to ship first batch of 100 ventilators donated to India next week: White House
The US will ship next week the first batch of 100 ventilators it has donated to India to treat the coronavirus patients, President Donald Trump has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference call, the White House said.
Trump spoke with Modi on Tuesday and "the two leaders discussed the G-7 (summit), the COVID-19 response, and regional security issues", it said.
"The president was happy to announce that the United States would be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, the White House said in a readout of the call.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Samsung further extends warranty on its products till 15 June
Samsung has extended the standard warranty on its consumer electronics and mobiles till 15 June in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The extended period is valid for those products whose warranty expired between 20 March and 31 May.
“At Samsung, the well-being of our customers is our priority. We are committed to take every step to keep you safe,” said the company.
Click here to read more
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
4 die of COVID-19 in Andhra; 180 new cases reported, takes total to 3,971
In a single largest spike, 180 new COVID-19 cases were added in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the aggregate to 3,971. The toll too increased by four to 68 in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.
Of the fresh cases, 79 were state residents, seven foreign returnees and 94 from other states, it said. In Chittoor, two fresh coronavirus deaths were reported while Krishna and Kurnool registered one each. The total number of active cases now stood at 1,447, the bulletin added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi registers 158 containment zones
The total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 158, reports ANI, while a total of 58 zones have been de-contained to date, according to the Delhi government.
With 22,132 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Delhi remains the third most-affected region in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the national capital has reported 556 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 9,243 patients have recovered.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Toddler tests positive, shifts to COVID-19 hospital along with mother
A woman was shifted to a COVID hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district after her one-year-old daughter tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday, reports PTI.
Six migrant workers and the girl who came from Tamil Nadu tested positive for COVID-19, following which they were shifted to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College on Tuesday. The girl's mother was also shifted to the hospital despite not testing positive, the official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
AAP's Sanjay Singh to send 33 migrants home with flight tickets from MP quota
AAP leader Sanjay Singh has decided to use the 34 air tickets he is entitled to as an MP to help stranded migrant workers reach Patna from Delhi by flight, party sources said.
He will accompany 33 migrant workers on a flight to Patna on Thursday evening, they said. An MP is entitled to 34 business class tickets in domestic flights annually. The decision was praised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who said it would be an inspiration for everyone.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Transfer Rs 10,000 one-time aid to migrants of unorganised sector: Mamata
"People are facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions because of the pandemic. I appeal to Centre to transfer Rs 10,000 each as one-time aid to migrant labourers including people in the unorganised sector. A portion of PM-CARES could be used for this," said Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Centre to reconsider re-opening of cinema halls after assessing COVID-19 situation in June
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that the Centre will consider allowing cinema halls to reopen after assessing the status of the coronavirus crisis in June, PTI reports. The minister has conveyed this to the Association of Film Producers, Cinema Exhibitioners and Film Industry representatives during a video conference.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
'Criminal' to not give cash support to MSMEs, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that it is “criminal” on the part of the government not to give immediate cash support to the micro, small and medium enterprises. “11 crore Indians are employed by MSMEs. 1/3rd of them are closing down permanently,” he tweets. “It’s criminal for GOI not to give them cash support immediately.”
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
47 cops test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra in past 24 hrs
In the last 24 hours, 47 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, reports ANI. The total number of infected Police personnel has reached to 2,556, said Maharashtra Police.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Migrant worker tests COVID-19 positive in Shamli, active cases now at 10
A migrant worker who recently returned from Noida tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Shamli, taking the number of cases in the Uttar Pradesh district to 39 on Wednesday, an official said.
The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 10 after the driver, who was quarantined at Sakoti village, tested positive for the infection, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said. The patient has been shifted to a COVID hospital in Jhinjhana town. Twenty-nine out of the 39 patients have recovered, Kaur added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
PSBs disburse Rs 3,893-cr loans to MSMEs under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme
The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said that public sector banks (PSBs) have disbursed Rs 3,892.78 crore in the first two days of the month under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Meanwhile, PSBs have sanctioned loans worth Rs 10,361.75 crore under the 100 per cent ECLGS starting 1 June.
The scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
150 COVID-19 patients shifted from Mumbai hospital in view of Cyclone Nisarga
Cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to hit the coast near Alibag in Maharashtra this afternoon, has forced authorities in Mumbai to shift about 150 patients from the makeshift Covid-19 hospital in Bandra Kurla Complex to the NSCI Exhibition Centre in Worli and Sion Hospital, reports Hindustan Times.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Migrant workers in Punjab demand train to return native states
Migrant workers from Chhattisgarh in Amritsar, Punjab on Wednesday staged a protest outside the district collector's office. Shivdarshan Singh, Station House Officer, Civil Line Police Station told ANI, "Their demand is that the administration here should arrange a train to Chhattisgarh."
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China reports five new coronavirus cases
China has reported five new coronavirus cases, including four asymptomatic ones while Wuhan, the epicentre of the COVID-19, has not registered any infection, health officials said on Wednesday.
According to the China's National Health Commission (NHC), one imported coronavirus case and four asymptomatic cases were reported on Tuesday. It did not specify where the asymptomatic cases were registered. The NHC on Wednesday said 357 asymptomatic cases, including 276 from Wuhan are still under medical observation.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Update
Rajasthan reports 102 new cases, takes total to 9,475
Rajasthan reports 102 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 9,475. The number of active cases in the state now stand at 2766 with 203 deaths, according to the state health department's latest update.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Rupee jumps 32 paise to 75.04 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee appreciated 32 paise to 75.04 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking positive domestic equities and gains in Asian currencies amid weakness in the greenback.
Forex traders said heavy buying in domestic equity market, sustained foreign fund inflows and upbeat risk appetite supported the rupee.
The rupee opened on a strong note at 75.04 at the interbank forex market, up 32 paise over its last close. It had settled at 75.36 against the US dollar on Tuesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Second COVID-19 case detected in Sikkim
A man who returned from Delhi recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the number of cases in the state to two, a senior health official said on Wednesday.
The 56-year-old man, who returned from the national capital on May 25, was found to be COVID-19 positive on Tuesday night, Health Secretary Pempa Tshering Bhutia told PTI. He was lodged at a quarantine facility in the Mining area of East Sikkim on arrival from Delhi, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu remain worst-hit
With 72,300 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 2,465 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 31,333 patients have recovered.
Meanwhile, with 24,586 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu remains the second most-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 197 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 13,706 patients have recovered.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
4,155 Shramik special trains operated since 1 May
Shramik special trains that began operating from 1 May for transportation of stranded migrant labourers may be on their final leg of operation with demand for them reducing from the states, reports The Hindustan Times. Thus far, 5.7 million stranded migrants have been ferried back home in 4,155 trains, according to PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
ICMR says over 41 lakh samples tested till now
A total of 41,03,233 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,37,158 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, says ICMR according to ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India reports 8,909 new cases, 217 deaths in past 24 hrs
India reports 8,909 new COVID-19 cases and 217 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now at 207,615 including 101,497 active cases, 100,303 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,815 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
COVID-19 cases cross 2 lakh-mark; death at 5,815
India’s total number of infections rises to 207,615, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The toll has risen to 5,815. As many as 1,00,303 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, with 1,01,497 active cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Mizoram Latest Update
Over 1,700 stranded Mizos yet to return home: Official
More than 1,700 Mizos stranded in other parts of the country due to the lockdown are yet to return to their home state, Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo told reporters on Tuesday. Most of them are stranded in Delhi and its adjoining areas, he said.
The number, however, may increase as many people could not return in the previous schedule
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
More than one lakh samples tested every day, says ICMR
More than one lakh samples are being tested every day, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Tuesday, ANI reports.
“ICMR is focusing on to increase Covid-19 testing capacity,” ICMR scientist Nivedita Gupta said. “As of June 1, we have 681 laboratories that are approved for conducting Covid-19 tests – 476 government and 205 private labs. Today, we are conducting 1.20 lakh tests every day.”
She also said “Instead of the use of “community transmission”, we need to understand the extent of the spread of the disease. We are far from the peak. Our measures to curtail the disease are effective. India has been very good in the reduction in mortality.”
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Notices issued to four private hospitals in Mumbai over COVID-19 treatment
Maharashtra’s Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on 2 June said show-cause notices had been served to four prominent private city hospitals for not following rules with regard to COVID-19 treatment and warned of strict action against hospitals violating norms, reports moneycontrol.
Tope said the notices had been served to Bombay, Jaslok, Hinduja and Lilavati Hospitals for not adhering to rules related to treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
UN body calls for action on debt amid pandemic
The president of the UN Economic and Social Council is calling for urgent action to help the growing number of countries already facing or at risk of debt distress because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports PTI.
Norway's UN Ambassador Mona Juul, head of the 54-nation UN body, told a meeting Tuesday on financing for the coronavirus crisis and recovery that the decision by the world's 20 major economic powers to freeze debt service payments for the world's poorest countries through the end of the year isn't enough.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Modi to chair union cabinet meeting today
A Union Cabinet meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi this morning, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update
2 test positive in Kinnaur district, cases in Himachal rise to 247
Two persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease in Kinnaur district, says Sonam Negi, Chief Medical Officer, Kinnaur, ANI reports. The total number of cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 247, of which 202 are active cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in South Korea Latest Update
South Korea reports 49 new cases of COVID-19
South Korea has reported 49 new cases of COVID-19, continuing a weekslong resurgence that has alarmed a nation where millions of children have begun returning to school. The figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday brought national totals to 11,590 cases and 273 deaths.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Global COVID-19 cases have crossed 3.6 million; toll at 3,80,180
The number of people infected by the novel coronavirus disease has crossed 3.6 million at 6,376,822. A total of 3,80,180 people have died due to the disease worldwide, according to the John Hopkins University.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
10% of India’s population above 60 years account for 50% of COVID-19 deaths
The elderly, who constitute 10% of India’s population, accounted for over 50% of the country’s Covid-19 deaths, the government said on Tuesday. Besides, 73% of COVID-19 deaths were among those with co-morbidities, the health ministry said, arguing that India was able to manage COVID-19 treatment and reduce deaths better than many other countries.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update
Bengal reports 392 new cases, state total at 5,772
West Bengal registered the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 396 people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.
Ten persons died due to the disease since Monday evening, raising the death toll in the state to 263, it said. Eight deaths were reported from Kolkata and one each from Birbhum and North 24 Parganas districts.
The tally of coronavirus cases rose to 5,772 in the state, while the number of active cases stood at 3,423, the department said in its daily bulletin.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Udhhav Thackeray defers reopening state from 3 to 5 June
The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended till 30 June the lockdown in the entire state, and announced the easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities under the "Mission Begin Again".
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video address on Tuesday had told that he would be deferring the 'Unlock 1' reopening of the state from 3 June to 5 June in view of the Cylone Nisarga, which is expected to make landfall in the city on Wednesday afternoon.
Initially under ''Mission Begin Again'', outdoor physical activities like morning walks, cycling would be allowed from 3 June. But now, all such activities like self employed persons like plumbers, electricians, pest control staff and technicians being allowed to work, garages to reopen from 5 June.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Delhi registers highest single-day spike in cases with over 22,000 cases
A record single-day spike of 1,298 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi to over 22,000 on Tuesday and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 556, authorities said. The previous highest spike in fresh — 1,295 — was recorded on 31 May .
In a bulletin issued on Tuesday, the Delhi health department said the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 556 in the national capital and the total number of cases has mounted to 22,132. Eleven deaths were reported on May 31, the bulletin said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
US records 15,846 more COVID-19 cases amid rising protests
There are at least 1,827,206 cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 106,028 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University data. A total of 15,846 new COVID-19 cases and 863 more deaths were reported on Tuesday amid rising protests over George Floyd's death, CNN reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
District judge of Rohini court tests positive for COVID-19
The district judge of the Rohini District Courts complex here tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the president of the bar association said. District Judge RP Pandey's wife was found to be COVID-19 positive on Sunday, advocate Mahavir Sharma, the president of the Rohini District Court Bar Association, said.
Both are in quarantine and undergoing treatment at home, he added. The judge had last visited the courts complex on Saturday, Sharma said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
Railways announces 5 intra-state special trains in Odisha
The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday announced five intra-state special trains in Odisha from 8 June. The trains will run five days a week barring on weekends till June 30, an official of ECoR said, adding, they will travel to Sambalpur, Balangir, Bhadrak, Brahmapur and Koraput districts.
Only confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to board the trains, the official said. Other special trains between Bhubaneswar and New Delhi, Mumbai and Howrah will continue to run as notified earlier, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India very far from peak, says ICMR
Even as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 1,98,706 and the death count rose to 5,598, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the country was "very far away" from the peak of the infection and was better positioned than most other countries.
However, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, during a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country, said it is wrong to just look at the total number of cases and state that India has the seventh-highest number of cases as the population of countries also should be taken into account.
About 14 most affected countries with a cumulative population almost equal to that of India have reported 55.2 times more COVID-19 deaths and 22.5 times more cases, he said.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
00:04 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Union defence secretary Ajay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, reports TOI
23:50 (IST)
Coronavirus in Pune Latest Update
COVID-19 cases in Pune rise to 8,474
"Pune's Covid-19 count mounts to 8,474; death toll reaches 378," The Times of India reported.
23:38 (IST)
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
Assam reports 74 COVID-19 cases today
74 new cases of COVID-19 reported till 10.55 pm today (today's total as of now 269), taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1830: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
23:34 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Railways says daily runs of Shramik Special trains has reduced
PTI reported that official data of the Railways shows daily runs of Shramik Special trains, which once averaged around 250, have now reduced to nearly 50 due to dwindling demand from state governments.
Railways ran 69 trains on Sunday, 46 on Monday, and 41 trains on Tuesday.
23:29 (IST)
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Updates
290 COVID-19 cases reported in Ahmedabad
With 290 new cases of coronavirus, Ahmedabad's tally rises to 13,063; death of 22 people takes toll to 910: Official
(PTI)
23:25 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi health bulletin today:
23:15 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt tells 3 hospitals to provide 10% beds to EWS COVID-19 patients for free
Delhi Health Dept orders Mool Chand Khairati Lal Hospital, Saroj Super Speciality Hospital & Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to provide 10% of their beds to Economically Weaker Sections #COVID19 patients free of cost. Sir Ganga Ram hospital allowed to keep 20% beds for non-COVID patients.
23:10 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Liquor sales dropped in Delhi in May
"Liquor sales have dropped "drastically" in the national capital in May, prompting the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) to request the Delhi government to bring Corona pandemic cess to a "realistic and sustainable" level," News18 reported.
23:00 (IST)
Coronavirus in Goa Latest Updates
Goa reports 47 new COVID-19 cases today
"Goa recorded its highest number of positive cases in a single day on Wednesday with the state government shifting 47 patients to the Covid Hospital at Margao, south Goa. Of the 47, 42 are residents from the containment zone at densely populated Mangor hills, Vasco. The rest include two who traveled by road from Maharashtra, another two passengers from Dubai who had traveled in the first Vande Bharat flight that arrived in Goa early hours of Wednesday. One passenger from a Hyderabad flight also tested positive, confirmed the daily bulletin by Directorate of Health Services," The Indian Express reported.
22:54 (IST)
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
25 new COVID-19 reported in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar
The Uttar Pradesh government said that 25 fresh COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally crosses 500-mark.