Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: With 1,82,143 COVID-19 cases reported till date, India now seventh worst-affected country, says WHO

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak in Manipur Latest Update Manipur extends lockdown till 30 June Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Sunday extension of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown till 30 June.Stating that lockdown was one of the preventive measures to stop further spread of the disease, Singh maintained the decision to extend the curbs was taken to save the lives of the people. He said the operations of the MSME sector, agriculture and horticulture related activities, and work under the NREGA will be allowed during the lockdown. However, social distancing norms, advisories and protocols laid down by WHO and the Health Ministry must be obeyed by the people, Singh said. PTI

Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update Nashik district reports 50 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths Nashik district in north Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 50 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, including seven from the hotspot Malegaon, taking the overall case count to 1,224 and fatalities to 72, an official release said. Malegaon has so far reported the highest 55 deaths while the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area has reported eight deaths, followed by five fatalities from other parts of the district. The rest four were residents of other districts who had died during treatment. PTI

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Railways board urges Maharashtra to allow special trains to run from 1 June Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav has written to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, requesting him to issue necessary instructions to district administration to organise the compliance to the guidelines of MHA & MOHF&W for running of special trains from 1 June, ANI quotes the Western Railways as saying. Earlier three states including Maharashtra had expressed concerns over resumption of trains.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update Lucknow markets to have control rooms Lucknow administration on Sunday said all markets in the city will have a control room, manned by some local traders' association members besides some policemen and municipal officials to monitor and enforce social distancing and other anti-COVID precautionary measures there. If required, CCTVs and public address system too should be installed in markets for better monitoring and enforcement of the precautionary measures, said District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash. PTI

Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update SDMC sanitation worker dies of COVID-19 A sanitation worker employed with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has died of COVID-19, a senior official said on Sunday. Besides this, the principal of a school under the north corporation, who was working at a hunger relief centre, has tested positive for coronavirus infection, officials said. PTI

Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update 198 cases take MP COVID-19 count to 8,089, toll 350 Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 198 new COVID-19 cases, including 55 in worst-hit Indore, taking the tally so far to 8,089, while the death toll mounted to 350 as seven people succumbed to the infection, an official said. Three deaths took place in Indore and one each in Bhopal, Ujjain, Sagar and Sheopur, he added."So far, 4,842 persons have recovered from the infection, leaving the state with 2,897 active cases. No new coronavirus case was found in 28 districts since Friday evening. The virus footprints remained confined to 51 out of 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh as on Sunday," he informed. PTI

Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update Confirmed cases in Assam climb to 1,339 📌Alert ~ 67 new cases of #COVID19+



16 Tinsukia, 10 Goalpara, 9 Kokrajhar, 7 Sivasagar, 7 Nagaon, 5 Sonitpur, 3 Karimganj, 2 Kamrup, 2 Golaghat, 2 Baksa



↗️Total cases 1339

↗️Recovered 185

↗️Active cases 1147

↗️Deaths 04



Update 10:45PM/May 31/Day's total 123#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/MN5WmPYtT8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 31, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update India now seventh worst-affected country in world India has now become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases with its tally of 1,82,143, according to the World Health Organization's coronavirus tracker. According to the WHO tracker, a total of 59,34,936 cases have been recorded globally with 3,67,166 deaths as of 10:30 PM Sunday. According to the WHO tracker, India is the seventh-most affected nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after US, Brazil, Russia, UK, Spain and Italy. The US is the worst-affected country in terms of cases with 17,16,078 infections, while India is at the seventh spot with 1,82,143 cases. Germany has 1,81,482 cases, Turkey has 1,63,103 cases and Iran has 1,48,950, according to the WHO tracker. PTI

Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat Latest Update Over 20 lakh people under containment and micro zones Over 20 lakh people are place under the containment and micro-containment zones across Gujarat, excluding Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, as per the revised list issued by the state government on Sunday. A separate list will be issued for Ahmedabad civic area. Ahmedabad district accounts for the maximum number of 12,180 cases of the total 16,794 cases in the state. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the district rose to 842 on Sunday. PTI

Coronavirus Outbreak in Punjab Latest Update Salons, liquor shops to open in Punjab from tomorrow According to the lockdown guidelines issued by the Punjab government, salons, spas, liquor shops in the state can open from tomorrow.The interstate movement of buses will be allowed with mutual consent of the state and subject to the compliance of the Transport Department's SOP

Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: India has now become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases with its tally of 1,82,143, according to the World Health Organization's coronavirus tracker. According to the WHO tracker, a total of 59,34,936 cases have been recorded globally with 3,67,166 deaths as of 10:30 pm on Sunday.

The Punjab government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of lockdown, starting on June 1 and allowed the opening of places of worship besides hotels, restaurants and shopping malls from June 8.

214 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, taking total to 8,831, of which 2,605 are active cases, reports PTI. The toll rises to 194 with one more fatality.

"Maharashtra has done exemplary work to control COVID-19.. We started field hospitals, made a taskforce.." said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Over 65,000 cases have been reported in Maharahstra,said Uddhav Thackeray, adding that over 28,000 patients have been cured and discharged. The number of active cases stands at around 34,000, he said. Around 24,000 patients are asymptomatic while around 9,500 persons have average to strong symptoms; 1200 patients are critical and 200 are on ventilatior, he said

The Rajasthan government on Sunday allowed full attendance in government and private sectors but continued the ban on opening religious places, hotels and malls in the next phase of the lockdown, starting on June 1 and lasting till June 30.

West Bengal on Sunday registered the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with 371 more testing positive for the disease, the health department said. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state currently stood at 5,501 in the state, while active cases rose to 3,027, the department said

1,149 new COVID-19 positive cases and 13 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of positive cases stand at 22,333 and death count is 173, ANI quotes the state health department as saying.

Delhi on Sunday reported a sharp rise in cases with 1,295 new infections taking the total to 19,844. The toll rose to 473.

According to the latest guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, malls, theatres bars, hotel, restaurants religious places, metro rail services, barber shops, beauty parlours will remain closed across the state.

Under Maharashtra's 'Begin Again Mission', outside containment zones of areas earlier marked as red zones, shops will be allowed to open between 9 am to 5 pm on odd-even basis.

"All Government offices will operate with 100 percent workforce. Staggered timings will be followed- 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm," ANI quotes Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi as saying.

"All markets will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm. Super markets are allowed to open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Weekly markets allowed in rural areas," a state home department official said adding that salons, barber shops could also open if they followed social distancing measures.

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 53 new cases, taking the total number of infections found in the state to 802. The state has reported five deaths till now while 102 persons have recovered till date, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department.

COVID-19 cases saw the biggest spurt in a single day so far in Andhra Pradesh as 110 were added, taking the overall tally to 3,571 while two more deaths were reported, taking the toll to 62 on Sunday.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has allowed students to appear for the pending board exams from the city they are in at present and has also given an option to candidates to take up the exam later during compartmental tests, according to officials.

Forty-eight personnel of the Mumbai Fire Brigade have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far. There are 37 active cases, of which 17 have been hospitalised and 20 kept in quarantine. Seven fire officials have been discharged and four have lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh mounted to 3,486 as 55 more people were found infected in the last 24 hours, a health department official told PTI on Sunday. The district's toll due to the virus also went up to 132 with three more persons, including a 65-year-old woman, succumbing to the infection in the last three days, he said.

As many as 91 cops in Maharashtra test positive in the last 24 hours, taking the total police personnel affected so far in Maharashtra to 2,416 and total deaths reported were 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said, 'There is no section of the society that is not in difficulty right now. Our poor, workers and labourers have been the worst-affected. We all must strive to reduce this difficulty. The Centre, states and various organisations are working to reduce difficulties.'

Maharashtra government on Sunday sent detailed guidelines to be followed in government offices for the staff, which includes mandatory thermal screening, use of sanitisers and social distancing. Most government offices in the state — which has the largest number of coronavirus cases — has been functioning with a vastly reduced workforce, reports NDTV. There is no word yet on when more people will be coming to work.

India reports the highest single-day spike of 8,380 new COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths in the last 24 hours in India. The total number of cases in the country now at 1,82,143 with 5,164 deaths.

All showrooms, barring those in malls, like apparel, jewellery can open with 50 percent staff. Only five customers at any given time. The authorities cannot switch on air conditioners in their stores, this comes after govt has extended lockdown till 30 June

Tamil Nadu govt extends coronavirus lockdown till 30 June, with new set of relaxations including the partial resumption of public transport. Public transport by bus allowed up to 50 percent in all but Chennai and two other districts, while there are restrictions on public meetings, religious worships in public, bars, cinema halls and malls continue to remain shut in all districts till end June.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide has surpassed six million, according to data provided by the Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease has exceeded 367,000 and more than 2.5 million COVID-19 patients have recovered since the pandemic began.

The top health research body, ICMR, has advised states to conduct sero-survey to assess the proportion of population including asymptomatic individuals exposed to coronavirus infection.

The Centre on Saturday issued orders extending the coronavirus lockdown in containment zones to 30 June as the toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,971 and the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763.

It also issued guidelines for a phased re-opening of activities outside the containment zones as the fourth phase of the lockdown ends on 31 May.

A nationwide lockdown was first imposed from 25 March for a period of 21 days till 14 April. It was then extended till 3 May, then till 17 May and for a fourth time till 31 May.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's recovery rate rose to 47.40 percent on Saturday with 11,264 patients having recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood to 86,422 while 82,369 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, data showed.

Shopping malls, hotels to reopen from 8 June; lockdown to continue in containment zones

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday, the lockdown imposed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus will continue till 30 June in all containment zones. The order said that containment zones will be demarcated by district authorities and only essential activities will be permitted within these zones.

Additionally, no movement in or out of these zones will be allowed, except for medical reasons and for the supply of essential goods and services.

From 01.06.2020

●Within Containment Zones, #Lockdown restrictions to continue till 30.06.2020

●#Unlock1 All activities to be relaxed in phased manner outside containment zones, as per @MoHFW_INDIA guidelines

●States may impose restrictions/prohibit activities as per assessment pic.twitter.com/LDbmvf6Gfa — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 30, 2020

"In the containment zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance and other clinical interventions as required," the order stated.

The order, termed as "Unlock-1", suggested a phased removal of restrictions in areas other than the containment zones, adding that shopping malls and hotels can be reopened in such areas from 8 June.

"In Phase I, religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be permitted to open from 8 June, 2020. Health Ministry will issue SOPs for the above activities, in consultation with the Central Ministries/ Departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19," the ministry said in a press release.

As per the order, a decision on the reopening of educational institutions will be taken in Phase II. "Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions, etc, will be opened after consultations with States and UTs. State Governments/ UT administrations are being advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020," said the order adding that the Union health ministry will prepare guidelines for ensuring social distancing in consultation with other stakeholders.

Phase-III shall consist of removing curbs on international travel, resumption of metro rail services, opening of cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, bars, auditoriums, etc. Social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural events, and "other large congregations" may also be permitted.

However, the dates for re-starting these activities will be decided "after consultation", stated the orders.

All activities apart from those mentioned above will be allowed in non-containment areas but a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will continue to operate across the country, said the MHA. All movement will be restricted during this time and allowances will be made only for essential activities.

The government also clarified that there will be no restriction on inter-State and intra-state movement of persons and goods, and no separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

However, the Centre granted states and Union Territories leeway to impose more restrictions outside containment zones if deemed necessary.

The ministry also said that states/UTs may identify buffer zones where new cases are more likely to occur and restrictions may be imposed in such zones by district authorities.

Punjab, Madhya Pradesh extend lockdown

Separately, the Punjab government extended lockdown in the state till 30 June, with certain more relaxations in line with the guidelines of the Central government.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced extension of lockdown in the state till 15 June while interacting with students through a video conference.

India sees increase in cases, recoveries rise too

According to the Union health ministry, in the 24 hours till 8 am on Saturday, the country reported 265 fatalities and 7,964 cases of the viral infection, taking the total number of those infected to 1,73,763 and toll to 4,971.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has registered more than 7,000 new cases. However, the recovery rate also went up with over 11,000 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day

According to the health ministry data, 11,264 patients recovered between Friday and Saturday updates, taking the recovery rate to 47.40 percent.

The health ministry, in a statement, also said that doubling rate had improved to 15.4 days in the past three days.

"As on 30 May, the doubling time in the past 14 days was 13.3, it has improved to 15.4 days in the last three days. The fatality rate stands at 2.86 percent," the statement said.

Of the 265 deaths reported since Friday morning, 116 were in Maharashtra, 82 in Delhi, 20 in Gujarat, 13 in Madhya Pradesh, nine in Tamil Nadu, seven in West Bengal, four each in Telangana and Rajasthan, two in Punjab and one each in Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 4,971 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 2,098 deaths followed by Gujarat (980), Delhi (398,) Madhya Pradesh (334), West Bengal (302), Uttar Pradesh (198), Rajasthan (184), Tamil Nadu (154), Telangana (71) and Andhra Pradesh (60). More than 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the ministry said.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 62,228 followed by Tamil Nadu at 20,246, Delhi at 17,386, Gujarat at 15,934, Rajasthan at 8,365, Madhya Pradesh at 7,645 and Uttar Pradesh at 7,284

"5,043 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website adding, "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR."

States report new cases

However, states continued reporting new cases through the day and a PTI tally at 7 pm put the total number of confirmed cases at 1,70,522 and toll at 4,799.

The coronavirus related fatalities in Karnataka rose to 49 with the death of a 47-year-old woman while 141 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Saturday taking the infection tally to 2,922, PTI quoted state minister S Suresh Kumar as saying. Among the fresh cases, 90 are inter-state passengers, he said.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a spike of 938 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection count to 21,184, while four men and two women died of COVID-19 pushing the death toll to 160. Of the 938 new cases, 82 were returnees from other states and a foreign country.

In Nagaland, which had remained COVID-19 free till Monday, 11 Chennai returnees tested positive on Saturday, taking the number of active cases to 36, Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Meanwhile, in Manipur, a 19-year-old woman who returned from Gujarat recently tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 60.

New cases were also reported in West Bengal, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, among others.

Confirmed cases in West Bengal climbed to 5,130 on Saturday after 317 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the state health department bulletin said. Seven fresh deaths due to the disease were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 237, it said.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 07:37:29 IST

Tags : 21-Day Quarantine, Containment Zones, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, Guidelines For Lockdown, Guidelines For Lockdown 5, Health Ministry, Home Ministry Guidelines, India Domestic Flight Rules, Lockdown, Lockdown 5 Guidelines, Lockdown 5 In Maharashtra, Lockdown Guidelines, Lockdown In Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra Lockdown, Maharashtra Lockdown 5, MHA, Mha Guidelines On Lockdown, Mha Guidelines On Lockdown Pdf, Mha Guidelines Today, MHA Guidelines. MHA Lockdown Guidelines, Mha Lockdown Guidelines, Mha New Guidelines, Ministry Of Home Affairs, Ministry Of Home Affairs Guidelines, NewsTracker, Phased Opening, Punjab, Quarantine, Religiosu Placs, Unlock 1.0, Unlock-1