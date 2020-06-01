Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: With 1,82,143 COVID-19 cases reported till date, India now seventh worst-affected country, says WHO
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: India has now become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases with its tally of 1,82,143, according to the World Health Organization's coronavirus tracker. According to the WHO tracker, a total of 59,34,936 cases have been recorded globally with 3,67,166 deaths as of 10:30 pm on Sunday.
The Punjab government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of lockdown, starting on June 1 and allowed the opening of places of worship besides hotels, restaurants and shopping malls from June 8.
214 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, taking total to 8,831, of which 2,605 are active cases, reports PTI. The toll rises to 194 with one more fatality.
"Maharashtra has done exemplary work to control COVID-19.. We started field hospitals, made a taskforce.." said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Over 65,000 cases have been reported in Maharahstra,said Uddhav Thackeray, adding that over 28,000 patients have been cured and discharged. The number of active cases stands at around 34,000, he said. Around 24,000 patients are asymptomatic while around 9,500 persons have average to strong symptoms; 1200 patients are critical and 200 are on ventilatior, he said
The Rajasthan government on Sunday allowed full attendance in government and private sectors but continued the ban on opening religious places, hotels and malls in the next phase of the lockdown, starting on June 1 and lasting till June 30.
West Bengal on Sunday registered the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with 371 more testing positive for the disease, the health department said. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state currently stood at 5,501 in the state, while active cases rose to 3,027, the department said
1,149 new COVID-19 positive cases and 13 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of positive cases stand at 22,333 and death count is 173, ANI quotes the state health department as saying.
Delhi on Sunday reported a sharp rise in cases with 1,295 new infections taking the total to 19,844. The toll rose to 473.
According to the latest guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, malls, theatres bars, hotel, restaurants religious places, metro rail services, barber shops, beauty parlours will remain closed across the state.
Under Maharashtra's 'Begin Again Mission', outside containment zones of areas earlier marked as red zones, shops will be allowed to open between 9 am to 5 pm on odd-even basis.
"All Government offices will operate with 100 percent workforce. Staggered timings will be followed- 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm," ANI quotes Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi as saying.
"All markets will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm. Super markets are allowed to open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Weekly markets allowed in rural areas," a state home department official said adding that salons, barber shops could also open if they followed social distancing measures.
Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 53 new cases, taking the total number of infections found in the state to 802. The state has reported five deaths till now while 102 persons have recovered till date, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department.
COVID-19 cases saw the biggest spurt in a single day so far in Andhra Pradesh as 110 were added, taking the overall tally to 3,571 while two more deaths were reported, taking the toll to 62 on Sunday.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has allowed students to appear for the pending board exams from the city they are in at present and has also given an option to candidates to take up the exam later during compartmental tests, according to officials.
Forty-eight personnel of the Mumbai Fire Brigade have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far. There are 37 active cases, of which 17 have been hospitalised and 20 kept in quarantine. Seven fire officials have been discharged and four have lost their lives due to the coronavirus.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh mounted to 3,486 as 55 more people were found infected in the last 24 hours, a health department official told PTI on Sunday. The district's toll due to the virus also went up to 132 with three more persons, including a 65-year-old woman, succumbing to the infection in the last three days, he said.
As many as 91 cops in Maharashtra test positive in the last 24 hours, taking the total police personnel affected so far in Maharashtra to 2,416 and total deaths reported were 26.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said, 'There is no section of the society that is not in difficulty right now. Our poor, workers and labourers have been the worst-affected. We all must strive to reduce this difficulty. The Centre, states and various organisations are working to reduce difficulties.'
Maharashtra government on Sunday sent detailed guidelines to be followed in government offices for the staff, which includes mandatory thermal screening, use of sanitisers and social distancing. Most government offices in the state — which has the largest number of coronavirus cases — has been functioning with a vastly reduced workforce, reports NDTV. There is no word yet on when more people will be coming to work.
India reports the highest single-day spike of 8,380 new COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths in the last 24 hours in India. The total number of cases in the country now at 1,82,143 with 5,164 deaths.
All showrooms, barring those in malls, like apparel, jewellery can open with 50 percent staff. Only five customers at any given time. The authorities cannot switch on air conditioners in their stores, this comes after govt has extended lockdown till 30 June
Tamil Nadu govt extends coronavirus lockdown till 30 June, with new set of relaxations including the partial resumption of public transport. Public transport by bus allowed up to 50 percent in all but Chennai and two other districts, while there are restrictions on public meetings, religious worships in public, bars, cinema halls and malls continue to remain shut in all districts till end June.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide has surpassed six million, according to data provided by the Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease has exceeded 367,000 and more than 2.5 million COVID-19 patients have recovered since the pandemic began.
The top health research body, ICMR, has advised states to conduct sero-survey to assess the proportion of population including asymptomatic individuals exposed to coronavirus infection.
The Centre on Saturday issued orders extending the coronavirus lockdown in containment zones to 30 June as the toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,971 and the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763.
It also issued guidelines for a phased re-opening of activities outside the containment zones as the fourth phase of the lockdown ends on 31 May.
A nationwide lockdown was first imposed from 25 March for a period of 21 days till 14 April. It was then extended till 3 May, then till 17 May and for a fourth time till 31 May.
Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's recovery rate rose to 47.40 percent on Saturday with 11,264 patients having recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood to 86,422 while 82,369 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, data showed.
Shopping malls, hotels to reopen from 8 June; lockdown to continue in containment zones
According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday, the lockdown imposed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus will continue till 30 June in all containment zones. The order said that containment zones will be demarcated by district authorities and only essential activities will be permitted within these zones.
Additionally, no movement in or out of these zones will be allowed, except for medical reasons and for the supply of essential goods and services.
From 01.06.2020
●Within Containment Zones, #Lockdown restrictions to continue till 30.06.2020
●#Unlock1 All activities to be relaxed in phased manner outside containment zones, as per @MoHFW_INDIA guidelines
●States may impose restrictions/prohibit activities as per assessment pic.twitter.com/LDbmvf6Gfa
— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 30, 2020
"In the containment zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance and other clinical interventions as required," the order stated.
The order, termed as "Unlock-1", suggested a phased removal of restrictions in areas other than the containment zones, adding that shopping malls and hotels can be reopened in such areas from 8 June.
"In Phase I, religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be permitted to open from 8 June, 2020. Health Ministry will issue SOPs for the above activities, in consultation with the Central Ministries/ Departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19," the ministry said in a press release.
As per the order, a decision on the reopening of educational institutions will be taken in Phase II. "Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions, etc, will be opened after consultations with States and UTs. State Governments/ UT administrations are being advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020," said the order adding that the Union health ministry will prepare guidelines for ensuring social distancing in consultation with other stakeholders.
Phase-III shall consist of removing curbs on international travel, resumption of metro rail services, opening of cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, bars, auditoriums, etc. Social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural events, and "other large congregations" may also be permitted.
However, the dates for re-starting these activities will be decided "after consultation", stated the orders.
All activities apart from those mentioned above will be allowed in non-containment areas but a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will continue to operate across the country, said the MHA. All movement will be restricted during this time and allowances will be made only for essential activities.
The government also clarified that there will be no restriction on inter-State and intra-state movement of persons and goods, and no separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.
However, the Centre granted states and Union Territories leeway to impose more restrictions outside containment zones if deemed necessary.
The ministry also said that states/UTs may identify buffer zones where new cases are more likely to occur and restrictions may be imposed in such zones by district authorities.
Punjab, Madhya Pradesh extend lockdown
Separately, the Punjab government extended lockdown in the state till 30 June, with certain more relaxations in line with the guidelines of the Central government.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced extension of lockdown in the state till 15 June while interacting with students through a video conference.
India sees increase in cases, recoveries rise too
According to the Union health ministry, in the 24 hours till 8 am on Saturday, the country reported 265 fatalities and 7,964 cases of the viral infection, taking the total number of those infected to 1,73,763 and toll to 4,971.
This is the second consecutive day that the country has registered more than 7,000 new cases. However, the recovery rate also went up with over 11,000 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day
According to the health ministry data, 11,264 patients recovered between Friday and Saturday updates, taking the recovery rate to 47.40 percent.
The health ministry, in a statement, also said that doubling rate had improved to 15.4 days in the past three days.
"As on 30 May, the doubling time in the past 14 days was 13.3, it has improved to 15.4 days in the last three days. The fatality rate stands at 2.86 percent," the statement said.
Of the 265 deaths reported since Friday morning, 116 were in Maharashtra, 82 in Delhi, 20 in Gujarat, 13 in Madhya Pradesh, nine in Tamil Nadu, seven in West Bengal, four each in Telangana and Rajasthan, two in Punjab and one each in Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
Of the total 4,971 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 2,098 deaths followed by Gujarat (980), Delhi (398,) Madhya Pradesh (334), West Bengal (302), Uttar Pradesh (198), Rajasthan (184), Tamil Nadu (154), Telangana (71) and Andhra Pradesh (60). More than 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the ministry said.
According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 62,228 followed by Tamil Nadu at 20,246, Delhi at 17,386, Gujarat at 15,934, Rajasthan at 8,365, Madhya Pradesh at 7,645 and Uttar Pradesh at 7,284
"5,043 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website adding, "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR."
States report new cases
However, states continued reporting new cases through the day and a PTI tally at 7 pm put the total number of confirmed cases at 1,70,522 and toll at 4,799.
The coronavirus related fatalities in Karnataka rose to 49 with the death of a 47-year-old woman while 141 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Saturday taking the infection tally to 2,922, PTI quoted state minister S Suresh Kumar as saying. Among the fresh cases, 90 are inter-state passengers, he said.
Tamil Nadu witnessed a spike of 938 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection count to 21,184, while four men and two women died of COVID-19 pushing the death toll to 160. Of the 938 new cases, 82 were returnees from other states and a foreign country.
In Nagaland, which had remained COVID-19 free till Monday, 11 Chennai returnees tested positive on Saturday, taking the number of active cases to 36, Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Meanwhile, in Manipur, a 19-year-old woman who returned from Gujarat recently tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 60.
New cases were also reported in West Bengal, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, among others.
Confirmed cases in West Bengal climbed to 5,130 on Saturday after 317 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the state health department bulletin said. Seven fresh deaths due to the disease were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 237, it said.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 07:37:29 IST
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Railways to operate 200 more trains from tomorrow
Indian Railways will start operations of 200 passenger train services from 1June. More than 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on Day 1. At 09.00 hours today, the total booking of passengers was 25,82,671, ANI quotes the Ministry of Railways as saying.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Karnataka to allow hotels, restaurants, places of worship to open from 8 June
The Karnataka government has also extended lockdown measures till 30 June. According to the new guidelines, hotels, restaurants, malls and religious places outside of containment zones will be allowed to open from 8 June. A decision on reopening educational institutions will be taken in July.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttarakhand Latest Update
Cabinet minister, family members test positive in Uttarakhand
A Cabinet Minister in Uttarakhand Government has tested positive for coronavirus. 22 people including his family members and staff have also tested positive, ANI quotes state Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh as saying. According to reports, this development is significant as the minister had attended the state cabinet meeting on 29 May.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Lockdown extended in Maharashtra till 30 June, night curfew between 9 pm to 5 am
Maharashtra Government extends COVID-19 lockdown till 30 June in the state. Movement of individuals to remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am except for essential activities.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Air India makes it mandatory for crew to check pre-flight COVID-19 test results are negative
Air India has made it mandatory for its pilots and cabin crew members to check and confirm that their pre-flight COVID-19 test results are negative before they operate an aircraft, according to an official communication issued hours after the Delhi-Moscow flight incident involving a pilot on Saturday.
An Air India flight from Delhi to Moscow with no passenger on-board was asked to return midway on Saturday after its ground staff realised that one of the pilots of the plane had tested positive for coronavirus but was assigned the duty following an oversight by a team checking pre-flight medical reports of the crew.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Andhra records highest single-day spurt of 110 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases saw the biggest spurt in a single day so far in Andhra Pradesh as 110 were added, taking the overall tally to 3,571 while two more deaths were reported, taking the toll to 62 on Sunday.
Of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, as many as 98 were those of residents of the state while 12 were from other states, according to the government bulletin.
One COVID-19 death each was reported from Krishna and Chittoor districts, it said. As many as 43 residents of the state and eight from other states recovered and got discharged from hospitals In all 2,332 patients had recovered so far.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Doctors to be hired for COVID-19 treatment in Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Sunday said that doctors and nurses will be hired on honorarium basis for COVID-19 treatment in Mumbai. The decision has been taken to ensure that there is no shortage of medical staff for treatment of COVID-19 patients in the city, he said in a statement.
Mumbai has so far recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases among all the cities in the country. Its tally of patients till Saturday night was 38,442, while the number of deaths was 1,227.
Registered doctors below 45 years of age, who do not suffer from any medical ailments and have completed their internship, will be hired as per the needs for treatment of patients. "They will be paid Rs 80,000 per month. Apart from doctors, physicians will also be hired on honorarium basis.
Anaesthetists and intensivists will be paid Rs two lakh per month. Qualified nurses will be hired for Rs 30,000 per month.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Navi Mumbai police quarantine centre to be SOP for other units
Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the police force, Navi Mumbai police have set up a quarantine centre for their personnel, a senior official said on Sunday.
The process that went into setting up this centre will be part of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for creating similar centres in other police units in Maharashtra, he told PTI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Update
Senior IAS officer tests positive for COVID-19 in J&K
A senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer has tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir following which several bureaucrats and doctors, who attended a meeting with him on Saturday, have gone into self-quarantine, officials said.
The officer, who is posted as the principal secretary to the government, was tested for coronavirus infection at Jammu airport on his return from Srinagar and his report came positive on Saturday night, the officials said. He became the first IAS officer to test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
CISCE allows class 10,12 students to change exam centre, appear for boards later
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has allowed students to appear for the pending board exams from the city they are in at present and has also given an option to candidates to take up the exam later during compartmental tests, according to officials.
The exams, which were postponed in view of a nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, have been scheduled from 1 to 14 July. However, many students have moved to different locations after the lockdown came into effect on 25 March.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat Latest Update
Gujarat govt eases curbs on shops, travel, banks starting Monday
The Gujarat government has announced relaxations in lockdown with effect from Monday and decided to allow shops and businesses located outside the COVID-19 containment zones to operate without any restriction of the odd-even formula.
It also announced major relaxations in terms of mobility, with the state transport buses allowed to operate with 60 percent passenger capacity, two-wheelers allowed to have a pillion rider, and four-wheelers with six or more seats to have three passengers along with the driver.
Banks in both containment and non-containment zones will be allowed to open and government offices have been allowed to operate with full capacity.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
54-year-old police personnel succumbs to COVID-19
A 54-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police died due to COVID-19, making it the second casualty in the force due to the infection, PTI reported. The ASI worked with the Finger Print Bureau (FPB) of the Crime Branch in Central Delhi’s Kamla Market area, an official said.
An ex-Army personnel, he had joined the Delhi Police on 1 November, 2014. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Sanjay Bhatia, said the ASI was tested for coronavirus on 26 May at the Lady Hardinge hospital after he complained of fever and cough. He was found positive for the virus on 28 May. He was admitted to the Army’s Base hospital in Delhi Cantt and died on Saturday evening, Bhatia said.
Earlier in May, a 31-year-old constable posted at the Bharat Nagar police station in north-west Delhi died of COVID-19.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
48 Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel test COVID-19 positive
Forty-eight personnel of the Mumbai Fire Brigade have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far. There are 37 active cases, of which 17 have been hospitalised and 20 kept in quarantine. Seven fire officials have been discharged and four have lost their lives due to the coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
40% Shramik trains late due to track surge: Report
The Indian Express reported that of the 3,740 Shramik trains that ran since 1 May, about 40 percent were recorded as late due to the sudden surge on the tracks and the lockdown challenge. The average delay worked out to about eight hours, as per the report. A total of 421 trains were delayed for 10 hours or more and around 10 percent or some 373, Shramik Specials were late by 10 to 24 hours.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Puducherry Latest Update
Doctor, 8 others test positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry
A woman doctor, handling COVID-19 patients at JIPMER, is among nine new cases of the infection reported in the union territory on Sunday, the Health department said, cautioning that the contagion was intense in some areas here and asking people to stay home.
The doctor of the premier health institute is the first healthcare frontline COVID-19 warrior in UT to contract the coronavirus, officials told PTI.
Besides the doctor, another woman was among the nine who tested positive for the coronavirus and have been admitted to designated COVID-19 hospitals, he said adding new patients were in the age group of 37-60.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Shivraj Chauhan warns of strict action against medicos if lapses found in COVID-19 treatment
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has warned of strict action against the medical staff if any lapses were found in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state.
He also asked senior doctors to visit the COVID-19 wards in hospitals on a daily basis to ensure that the patients are being treated well. Chouhan gave this direction during a meeting held via video-conference on Saturday to review the coronavirus situation in the state.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Pune APMC market re-opens after 50 days
Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Pune re-opened on Sunday, reports ANI. BJ Deshmukh, administrator of the market said, "The market re-opened today after 50 days. 11,000 quintals of agricultural produce were brought to the market today, on 200 vehicles."
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
529 domestic flights carrying 45,646 passengers operated on Saturday: Hardeep Puri
A total of 529 flights carrying 45,646 passengers operated on Saturday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday. Domestic services were suspended in India due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and resumed after a gap of two months on Monday.
Indian carriers operated a total of 2,340 flights till Friday -- 428 on Monday, 445 on Tuesday, 460 on Wednesday, 494 on Thursday and 513 on Friday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Out of 1626 samples 62 test positive for COVID-19: KGMU Lucknow
The King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow has informed that out of total 1626 samples tested for COVID-19 on Friday results of 62 were positive, ANI reports. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh is 7,445, including 2,834 active cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
91 policemen from Maharashtra test positive in past 24 hrs
As many as 91 cops in Maharashtra test positive in the last 24 hours, taking the total police personnel affected so far in Maharashtra to 2,416 and total deaths reported were 26.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
8 hurt as bus carrying migrants from Kerala to Bengal hit by truck in Odisha
At least eight persons were injured when a bus carrying West Bengal-bound migrants, who were stranded in Kerala due to the lockdown, was hit by a truck in Odisha's Balasore district on Sunday, police said.
The accident took place a day after another bus from Kerala carrying migrants to West Bengal overturned near here on Saturday, leaving seven persons injured.
The fresh mishap occurred when the truck rammed into the rear of the bus, carrying 30 passengers from Kerala's Ernakulam to West Bengal's Murshidabad, on the National Highway 60 at Basta, about 30 km from here, a police officer said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Indore registers 55 new cases, takes total in district to 3,486
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh mounted to 3,486 as 55 more people were found infected in the last 24 hours, a health department official told PTI on Sunday.
The district's death toll due to the virus also went up to 132 with three more persons, including a 65-year-old woman, succumbing to the infection in the last three days, he said.
According to the official, 1,951 people have been discharged from different hospitals in the district following recovery. Indore is the worst-affected district in Madhya Pradesh due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Sanjay Raut blames 'Namaste Trump' event for COVID-19 spread
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that the event held in Ahmedabad to welcome US President Donald Trump in February was responsible for the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat and later in Mumbai and Delhi, which some of his delegates had visited, reports PTI.
Raut also hit out at the Centre saying that the lockdown was implemented without any planning, but now the responsibility of lifting the curbs was left to the states.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Pain experienced by migrants can't be expressed through words: Modi
Addressing the nation through Mann ki Baat, Narendra Modi said the pain that was experienced by the migrant workers cannot be expressed through words. "We are trying our best to support them," he said. Modi also lauded the railway personnel and governing bodies of the Center, states and local bodies calling them 'Corona Warriors' who are relentlessly engaged in safely transporting lakhs of laborers in trains & buses, arranging food, quarantine, testing and treatment."
"Considering the migrant labourers, the need of the hour is devising a new solution - paradigm.we are ceaselessly taking steps in that direction. The establishment of a migration commission is being deliberated upon," Modi said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
PM lauds citizens for showing 'innovation during times of crisis'
"One more thing that has touched my heart is innovation at this moment of crisis. A multitude of countrymen from villages and cities, from small scale traders to startups, our laboratories are devising even new ways of fighting against coronavirus; with novel innovations." said Narendra Modi during his radio show on Sunday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Large part of economy active now, time to be more careful, says PM
A large part of the economy is active now, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his radio show 'Man Ki Baat' on Sunday. He said, "There should be no laxity in maintaining ‘do gaj doori’ (six feet distance), wearing masks, and staying indoors as much as possible. We need to be more vigilant now. Due to everyone's support, fight against COVID-19 is being fought strongly."
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India has shown ‘Seva Bhakti’ during this pandemic, says PM
Narendra Modi on Sunday said, "Our population is more than most countries. We have various challenges. However, coronavirus has not been able to spread the way it has in many other countries." He also lauded Indians for displaying ‘Seva bhakti’ during this pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins addressing the nation through his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio show.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Maharashtra issues guidelines for state govt employees
Maharashtra government on Sunday sent detailed guidelines to be followed in government offices for the staff, which includes mandatory thermal screening, use of sanitisers and social distancing. Most government offices in the state — which has the largest number of coronavirus cases — has been functioning with a vastly reduced workforce, reports NDTV. There is no word yet on when more people will be coming to work.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Update
Rajasthan reports 76 new cases, takes total to 8,693
76 new COVID-19 positive cases, one death and 33 recoveries and 20 discharged patients were reported in last 24 hours in Rajasthan. The total number of positive cases in the state has now risen to 8,693, including 194 deaths, 5772 recovered, 5099 discharged, accoridng to the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Arunachal Pradesh Latest Update
Arunachal reports fourth COVID-19 case
Arunachal Pradesh reported its fourth COVID-19 case after a 12-year-old student, who recently returned to the state from Delhi in a bus, tested positive for the disease, a senior official said on Sunday.
The boy had returned to the state on 25 May along with a group of students and was placed under institutional quarantine, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttarakhand Latest Update
Uttarakhand minister, 41 others living at his residence placed under quarantine
A Uttarakhand cabinet minister and 41 people living at his residence have been placed under quarantine&their samples have been sent for testing after his wife and former cabinet minister tested positive for COVID-19. The former minister has been sent to AIIMS Rishikesh, Dehradun Dist Magistrate told ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update
Solan reports 4 new cases, takes Himachal's total to 317
4 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 317, including 201 active cases, according to state Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhima, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Bodies to be sent to mortuaries within 2 hours
The Delhi government''s health department has announced additional guidelines for disposal of bodies of those who die of COVID-19 or suspected to have died of it at hospitals, directing that such bodies be sent to mortuaries within two hours. The directions were issued on Saturday.
If the family or relatives of the deceased themselves contact mortuary authorities within 12 hours of death, the hospital shall schedule cremation or burial within 24 hours in consultation with the family and the area''s municipal corporation, the order said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, takes total to 1,948
Odisha reports 129 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1948. The active cases stand at 889, according to state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Singapore Latest Update
Singapore in talks with several countries to establish 'green lanes' for travel
Singapore is in talks with several countries, including Australia and South Korea, to establish "green lanes" for travel during the COVID-19 environment, officials said. China on Friday became the first country to establish a green lane with Singapore.
Such arrangements allow for the restoration of connectivity and facilitation of short-term essential business and official travel between countries, subject to safeguards against the coronavirus, The Straits Times said in a report.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi Police personnel succumbs to COVID-19
A Delhi Police personnel posted in Crime Branch, who had tested positive for COVID19, passed away yesterday, according to DCP Central Sanjay Bhatia, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Hotels, restaurants to reopen from June 8; health ministry to issue SOP soon
The government has allowed reopening of hotels and restaurants from June 8 in the fifth phase of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown which will last till June 30, as per fresh orders by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
As per a circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 30 May, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will be allowed with effect from June 8.
Also, religious places, other places of worship for public and shopping malls will be allowed to reopen from the same day, the union home ministry said in the circular.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu worst-hit state
With 65,168 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (21,184), Delhi (18,549) and Gujarat (16,343).
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India reports 8,380 new cases, 193 deaths in past 24 hours
The highest spike of 8,380 new COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths was reported in the last 24 hours in India. The total number of cases in the country now at 1,82,143 including 89995 active cases, 86984 cured/discharged/migrated and 5164 deaths, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
COVID-19 cases in India surge past 1.8 lakh; toll crosses 5,000
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 1,82,143, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. The toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 5,164, with 89,995 reported cases with 86,984 discharged/cured patients
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
IT companies to function with 20% staff in Tamil Nadu
IT companies and IT-enabled services can function with 20 percent employees (maximum 40 persons), according to the Tamil Nadu government, reports ANI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Politicos urge people not to harass medical staff
In the wake of incidents of medical professionals in Maharashtra's Jalna facing discrimination and exclusion for the fear of spreading COVID- 19, some political leaders have appealed to the people to respect and appreciate their work and stop harassing them.
The appeal came after the functioning of four private hospitals in Jalna city was largely affected as some people prevented the medical staff there from performing their duty. Some people even accused the health professionals of being responsible for spreading COVID-19.
According to officials, 18 health personnel have tested coronavirus positive in the district and several of their colleagues have been quarantined.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttarakhand Latest Update
Uttarakhand minister's wife tests positive for COVID-19
Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj's wife and former minister Amrita Rawat has tested positive for COVID-19, reports PTI.
Her swab sample report confirming that she has contracted the virus came on Saturday evening, the minister's OSD Abhishek Sharma said. She is being hospitalised, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Update
Jharkhand records highest day spike with 72 cases yesterday
Jharkhand recorded highest single-day spike with 72 cases yesterday, taking total number of cases to 594, said Health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China reports five new coronavirus cases
Of the five new coronavirus patients detected on Saturday, two were imported cases reported in Shandong Province. The rest three patients were asymptomatic cases reported from the mainland, including one from the coronavirus epicentre Wuhan, the NHC said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
Independent showrooms in Tamil Nadu to open with 50% staff
All showrooms, barring those in malls, like apparel, jewellery can open with 50 percent staff. Only five customers at any given time. The authorities cannot switch on air conditioners in their stores, this comes after govt has extended lockdown till 30 June, reports News18.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
Tamil Nadu govt extends lockdown till 30 June
Tamil Nadu govt extends coronavirus lockdown till 30 June, with new set of relaxations including the partial resumption of public transport.
Public transport by bus allowed up to 50 percent in all but Chennai and two other districts, while there are restrictions on public meetings, religious worships in public, bars, cinema halls and malls continue to remain shut in all districts till end June.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Update
Malls gear up for reopening in Kerala
After the Union Ministry of Home Affairs allowed hotels, malls across the country to open from June 8, except those falling in containment zones, the management at malls in Kerala have been gearing up to ensure all safety precautions are met with as per the Centre's guidelines.
"We all are waiting for the malls to reopen. We have to give a safe environment to the customers, therefore, our staff is busy sanitising the place right now. We have done markings around the mall to ensure that social distancing is followed," Afshin KP, Manager at Mall of Travancore told ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Modi to address the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 65th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday, the final day of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown.
The address by the Prime Minister is likely to focus on the relaxations being given from June 1, after over two months of lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Global COVID-19 case count surpasses 6 million mark
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide has surpassed six million, according to data provided by the Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease has exceeded 367,000 and more than 2.5 million COVID-19 patients have recovered since the pandemic began.
The United States remains the worst-hit country with the highest number of those infected — 1,760,740 — and the highest COVID-19 death toll — 103,472. It is now followed by Brazil that has recorded more than 465,000 infections since the outbreak.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Police check IDs of commuters at Delhi-Gurugram border
Vehicles queue-up as the police officials are checking passes and IDs of people at the Delhi-Gurugram border. The state government has sealed borders with the national capital due to increasing number of cases, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
Assam crosses 1,200-mark in COVID-19 with 159 new cases
Assam's COVID-19 cases crossed the 1,200-mark on Saturday with 159 people, including 20 air travellers, across districts testing positive for the disease, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
With these cases, the total number of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 1,216 in the state from 1,057 on Friday. OF the total cases, 1,046 are active, Sarma said in a tweet.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Conduct sero-survey to track COVID-19 spread, ICMR tells states
The top health research body, ICMR, has advised states to conduct sero-survey to assess the proportion of population including asymptomatic individuals exposed to coronavirus infection.
A sero-survey involves testing of blood serum of a group of individuals for the presence of antibodies against that infection to know who has been infected in the past and has now recovered.
Depending upon the level of sero-prevalence of infection, appropriate public health interventions can be planned and implemented for prevention and control of the disease, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in United States Latest Update
US records 960 new COVID19 deaths in past 24 hours
The United States recorded 960 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing its toll to 1,03,758 as per Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Despite UP govt having over 70,000 buses, labourers had to walk home: SP chief
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that despite having over 70,000 buses in its fleet, labourers had to walk home amid the COVID-19 lockdown resulting in many deaths.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said, "Despite lockdown, there has been no decrease in the spread of the disease. The infection has increased and economy destroyed.
"The BJP works to entangle the vulnerable public of the state and the country in emotional issues. The dream of poor, farmers and labourers have shattered. The trust of the country's citizens has broken," he said. "Has the dreams achche din (good days), promised by the BJP been fulfilled?" the SP chief sought to know.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India sees increase in cases, recoveries rate rises to 47.4%
According to the Union health ministry, in the 24 hours till 8 am on Saturday, the country reported 265 fatalities and 7,964 cases of the viral infection, taking the total number of those infected to 1,73,763 and toll to 4,971.
This is the second consecutive day that the country has registered more than 7,000 new cases. However, the recovery rate also went up with over 11,000 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day
According to the health ministry data, 11,264 patients recovered between Friday and Saturday updates, taking the recovery rate to 47.40 percent.
