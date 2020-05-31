Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases rise to 5,130 in West Bengal after 317 more test positive; toll touches 237 as six succumb to COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: The number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal climbed to 5,130 on Saturday after 317 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the state health department bulletin said.
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said that night curfew will operate in Gujarat between 9pm to 5 am. He also said that all shops could remain open in the state till 7 pm, while following all social distancing norms. He also said that all government offices and banks in the states would function with full capacity from Monday.
According to the 6 pm update issued by the BMC, Mumbai on Saturday registered 1,510 new coronavirus patients where 54 more persons succumbed to the viral infection.
Ninety-six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 1,819, a health department official said.
Lockdown has been extended in West Bengal till June 15 with further relaxations, conditions, according to a order issued by the state government.
In light of the guidelines issued by the government, metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice; large gatherings, international travel and visits to theatres and gymnasiums will also remain banned.
The MHA has said that movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am throughout the country, except for essential services.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced a 4-week extension in the lockdown in Punjab, till June 30, with certain more relaxations, subject to the guidelines of the central government. Though experts have advised against opening of the hospitality industry and malls, the Chief Minister said the state would take into account the central government guidelines for Lockdown 5.0.
Latest figures by the government shows that 11,264 coronavirus patients were reported cured over the last 24 hours, as India's recovery rate increased by 4.51 percent to 47.40 percent. Number of active patients declined from 89,987 to 86,422.
As the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown comes to an end on Monday, Rajasthan's Archaeology and Museum Department has decided to open the monuments for the public in areas that do not fall under containment zones.
An Air India Delhi-Moscow flight returned midway to Delhi after the the ground team realised that one of the pilots was COVID-19 positive.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal admitted that Delhi is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, but also assured the people that the government is fully prepared to deal with the outbreak
One Maharashtra Police personnel has died and 114 have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 infected personnel in the state is 2,325 and 26 have died so far.
A bus carrying 28 migrant workers from Kerala to West Bengal overturned near Odisha's Balasore district, injuring seven people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said given the way India surprised the world with its unity and resolve in the fight against coronavirus, there is a firm belief that it will also set an example in economic revival. "In the economic domain, through their strength, 130 crore Indians can not only surprise the world but also inspire it." Modi added
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the first anniversary of his second term Saturday by writing an open letter to his countrymen, asserting that India has started traversing on the path to “victory” in its long battle against Covid-19 while acknowledging “tremendous suffering” of migrant workers among others.
The number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,73,763 on Friday, even as India recorded the highest single-day spike of 7,964 cases so far.
The Health Ministry said earlier on Friday that the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,706 in the country, while the number of cases climbed to 1,65,799, registering an increase of 175 deaths and a record jump of 7,466 cases since Thursday 8 am.
According to Worldometer, India has now overtaken Turkey as the ninth worst-hit country in terms of total number of cases.
The Health ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 89,987, while 71,105 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. "Thus, around 42.89 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior Health Ministry official said.
The total confirmed cases include foreigners.
Of the 175 deaths reported since Thursday morning, 85 were in Maharashtra, 22 in Gujarat, 15 in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Delhi, 12 in Tamil Nadu, eight in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, four in Telangana and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.
Of the total 4,706 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,982 deaths followed by Gujarat with 960 deaths, Madhya Pradesh with 321, Delhi with 316, West Bengal with 295, Uttar Pradesh with 197, Rajasthan with 180, Tamil Nadu with 145, Telangana with 67 and Andhra Pradesh with 59 deaths.
The toll reached 47 in Karnataka and 40 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 27 fatalities due to the disease, Haryana has 19 deaths, Bihar has 15 while Odisha and Kerala have reported seven deaths each.
Himachal Pradesh has registered five COVID-19 fatalities, while Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Assam have recorded four deaths each so far. Meghalaya has reported one COVID-19 fatality so far, according to the ministry data.
According to the ministry's website, more than 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.
According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 59,546 followed by Tamil Nadu at 19,372, Delhi at 16,281, Gujarat at 15,562, Rajasthan at 8,067, Madhya Pradesh at 7,453 and Uttar Pradesh at 7,170.
The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 4,536 in West Bengal, 3,296 in Bihar and 3,251 in Andhra Pradesh. It has risen to 2,533 in Karnataka, 2,256 in Telangana, 2,158 in Punjab, 2,036 in Jammu and Kashmir and 1,660 in Odisha.
Haryana has reported 1,504 coronavirus infection cases so far, while Kerala has 1,088 cases. A total of 856 people have been infected with the virus in Assam and 469 in Jharkhand.
Uttarakhand has registered 500 cases, Chhattisgarh has 399, Chandigarh has reported 288 cases, Himachal Pradesh has 276, Tripura has 242, Ladakh has 73 and Goa has 69 cases so far.
Manipur has reported 55 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 51 instances of infection while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections.
Meghalaya has registered 21 cases. Nagaland has reported 18 infections, Arunachal Pradesh reported three cases, Dadar and Nagar Haveli has two cases, while Mizoram and Sikkim have reported a case each till how.
"4,673 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website, adding, "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR."
State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.
Updated Date: May 31, 2020 07:27:18 IST
Tags : Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, Health Ministry, India Domestic Flight Rules, Lockdown, Lockdown 5 Guidelines, Lockdown Guidelines, Maharashtra Lockdown 5, Ministry Of Home Affairs, NewsTracker, Quarantine
