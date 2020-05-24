Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Bihar records 228 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total to 2,394; 11 deaths reported till date
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: As many as 228 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,394, PTI quotes the health department as saying.
Eleven municipal areas in seven states and Union Territories that have accounted for 70 percent of India's coronavirus case load were asked by the government on Saturday to step up monitoring in old cities, urban slums and other high density pockets like camps and clusters for migrant workers for management of COVID-19 cases
An employee at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant tests positive for COVID-19, PTI quotes a company spokesperson as saying. The company is also looking at "a possibility of a second case" of infection at the facility.
A total of 248 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 6,742, including 160 deaths, 3,786 recoveries and 2,796 active cases, according to the state health department.
Coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad crossed the 10,000-mark and rose to 10,001 after 277 new patients were reported on Saturday, the state health department said.
Maharashtra government has said that there is no decision to let flight operations start from Monday in the state, adding that there is no change in policy as of now and the lockdown remains the same till May 31.
"If you have taken a test and your test report is negative, following you don't have any symptoms, so I believe there should be no need for quarantine. The Arogya Setu app is like a passport, if your status on the app is green. Why should anyone want any quarantine," asks Puri.
With domestic flights scheduled to resume from next week, the Jammu and Kashmir and Goa administrations on Saturday said all inbound passengers would have to undergo a compulsory COVID-19 test and administrative quarantine till the time their report is out.
Even as medical journal The Lancet published a paper on Friday saying there were no confirmed benefits of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) being given to Covid-19 patients, the Union health ministry issued an advisory expanding the pool of people to be given the medicine as a prophylactic to prevent them from contracting the infection
The Delhi International airport authority has said that all flights, for the time being, will fly from Terminal T3. The flight services are to resume partially from 25 May.
Social media was abuzz with reports that a train which was supposed to leave Vasai Road and Reach Gorakhpur, had surprisingly reached Rourkela station in Odisha. The surprise change in route was attributed to 'driver losing the route'
India has tested over 1.15 lakh samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Indian Council of Medical Research stated on Saturday.
As of Saturday till 9 am, the total number of samples tested for the novel coronavirus across the country stands at 28,34,798. The number of samples tested in the past 24 hours is 1,15,364, the ICMR said.
Rajasthan reported a total number of 6,542 confirmed cases on Friday after 48 more individuals tested positive till 9 am. The figure includes 2,695 active cases, reported the state health department.
The COVID-19 toll in the state climbed to 155 after two more individuals succumbed due to the infectious disease.
India registers highest number of 6,654 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking total confirmed cases to 1,25,101 on Saturday. After 137 individuals succumbed to the viral infection in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll now stood at 3,720.
Of the total confirmed, there are 69,597 positive cases across the nation, according to the latest data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
An officer posted in the General Administration section of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) office in Delhi has tested COVID-19 positive.
Ashu Garg, Registrar General, NGT, confirmed on Friday about the officer testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The official had last attended office on 19 May and is presently hospitalized, he said.
As a precautionary measure, the NGT has directed all staff members, litigants, lawyers or members of the public from entering the NGT premises, which will remain sealed for deep sanitisation from 23 May.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that all the migrant workers who have returned to the state will be provided employment, All India Radio News reported on Saturday.
Labourers returning from Delhi back to Bihar have topped the list of migrants who tested COVID-19 positive.
According to media reports, around 7 lakh migrant workers have entered the state since the end of April. The figure includes people using any mode of transportation, including Shramik Special trains.
As of Friday, 1982 individuals have tested positive for the infectious disease in the state.
Fourteen new areas were added to the list of containment zones in Delhi on Friday taking the total number of such zones to 92 in the National Capital. Till date, 34 areas have been 'de-contained' in Delhi.
As of Friday, 11,659 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the National Capital. 5,567 persons have been cured while the toll is 194 in Delhi, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
India registered 6,008 new COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths across India in 24 hours while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 1,18,447 and deaths from the novel coronavirus reached 3,583, as per data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per Centre, 48,534 patients have recovered from the deadly virus.
However, a PTI tally of figures announced by different states and union territories, as of 9.20 pm, put the nationwide tally much higher at 1,22,656, and the death toll at 3,634 and recoveries at more than 51,000.
Globally, nearly 52 lakh people have tested positive for the deadly virus ever since its emergence in China last December, while 3.3 lakh have lost their lives.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday asserted that the coronavirus cases count in India could have been as high as 30 lakh while up to 2.1 lakh more people could have died if the nationwide lockdown was not implemented.
The Centre's remarks came even as the Reserve Bank of India said that macroeconomic impact of the pandemic is turning out to be more severe than initially anticipated.
The central bank also said that beyond the destruction of economic and financial activity, livelihood and health are severely affected.
In another report, even as fears of COVID-19 spreading to the living from the dead continue, a Bombay High Court order is likely to put the discriminatory attitude towards the dead to rest with the court dismissing a bunch of petitions challenging an April circular of the Mumbai civic body designating 20 burial grounds and cemeteries in the metropolis for disposing of bodies of persons who died due to COVID-19.
A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice SS Shinde observed the Mumbai civic corporation has power to designate any cemetery or burial ground for disposal of bodies of COVID-19 victims and noted there was no scientific study to show that the novel coronavirus spreads through cadavers.
Meanwhile, the Central government said that it will evacuate stranded Indians from abroad till 13 June and the extended phase will cover 47 countries. The second phase of the 'Vande Bharat Mission' was to end on 22 May.
However, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said the ongoing phase will last till 13 June and that India is looking at making Frankfurt a hub for the mission.
As of Thursday, a total of 23,475 Indian nationals were brought back home under the mission which began on 7 May.
Cases from states
Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, reported 2,940 new cases taking its tally to 44,852. Its toll also rose to 1,517 with 63 more fatalities. This was the sixth consecutive day when the state has reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases.
Delhi recorded 660 cases, taking its tally to 12,319, while its death toll has now risen to 208.
Gujarat reported 363 new cases, taking its tally to 13,273, while the death of 29 patients pushed the death toll in the state to 802.
Twin brother and sister, born six days ago in Gujarat's Mehsana district, tested positive too, becoming the state's youngest patients for the viral infection.
However, a 95-year-old woman, who had earlier tested COVID-19 positive in Indore, recovered from the infection, a fortnight after her 70-year-old son had died due to suspected coronavirus infection.
Tamil Nadu, another badly hit state, reported nearly 800 new cases and its tally of confirmed cases rose to 14,753 and the death toll reached 98.
New cases were detected across various other states and UT as well, including in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.
An official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been found positive for the novel coronavirus, making it the first case in the federal contingency force. Officials said the Sub-Inspector rank official was on leave and had gone to a doctor for some other treatment after which his COVID-19 test was done.
A large number of new cases are being reported among people who have returned from other states in special trains for migrants and among those having come back to India in special flights being operated to bring back stranded Indians and expatriates from abroad.
Officials said Tamil Nadu government is not in favour of restarting domestic air services connecting cities in the state till this month-end and might take up the matter with the Centre.
Lockdown saved lakhs of lives, says Centre
Reeling off various studies, government officials also said up to 2.1 lakh more people could have died in India if the lockdown had not been implemented as "a timely, graded, proactive and preemptive public health measure" to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pravin Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation gave model-based estimates on COVID-19 cases and deaths which have been prevented due to the lockdown at a media briefing on the COVID-19 situation.
Citing a model by the Boston Consulting Group, he said the lockdown saved between 1.2-2.1 lakh lives, while the number of COVID-19 cases averted is between 36-70 lakh.
Srivastava further said the Public Health Foundation of India's model showed that nearly 78,000 lives have been saved due to the lockdown. He also cited another model by two independent economists suggesting that 23 lakh COVID-19 cases and 68,000 deaths have been averted due to the lockdown.
"We are fully confident that the lockdown, with full public cooperation, has reaped rich dividends," Srivastava added.
Recovery rate at about 41%, says health ministry
Addressing the press briefing, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said 48,534 COVID-19 patients, which is about 41 percent of the total cases, have recovered so far, while 3,234 have recovered in the last 24 hours.
He also said that the COVID-19 mortality rate has dropped from 3.13 per cent on May 19 to 3.02 per cent as focus was on containment measures and clinical management of cases.
An ICMR official said 27,55,714 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted till 1 pm Friday with 1,03,829 tests done in one day. Over 1 lakh tests for COVID-19 have been done each day for the last four days, the official said.
Paul said the number of COVID-19 cases would have risen exponentially had the lockdown not been implemented. He also said the outbreak in India has remained confined to limited areas with 80 per cent of active cases in just five states.
Besides, around 80 percent of COVID-19 deaths have been in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi, Paul said.
Pune's government-run Sassoon General Hospital said that it will administer tocilizumab, a drug which has proven effective in treating the infection, on at least 25 COVID-19 patients who are in a semi-critical condition at the hospital.
"The new drug, an injection which costs around Rs 20,000, will be given to 25 patients in the first phase and depending on the results, the Pune Municipal Corporation will decide on its further use," municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said.
Delhi health care workers protest new rules
In the meantime, healthcare workers at several central and city government hospitals in Delhi sported black armbands to protest the government's decision to end the need for their quarantine after COVID-19 duty unless there has been any form of high-risk exposure.
Several hospitals in the last few days have asked their healthcare workers staying in hotels during the quarantine period to vacate rooms immediately failing which the charges paid for their overstay would be deducted from their salaries.
As per the Union health ministry guidelines issued on 15 May, healthcare workers serving in COVID-19 areas do not need to undergo quarantine unless there has been violation in the use of PPE or any other form of high-risk exposure or they have symptoms suggestive of coronavirus infection.
However, healthcare workers on the frontline have raised objections to the new guidelines.
New study hints at spike after 21 June
Meanwhile, a study by a team of researchers said India may witness COVID-19 cases peaking between June 21-28 with maximum daily positive cases to be around 7,000-7,500 in this period.
"A clear downward trend in the confirmed cases is likely to be observed each day from the second week of July," Nandadulal Bairagi, a senior professor of Jadavpur University who was involved in the project told PTI.
May 24, 2020
Highlights
Coronavirus Outbreak in Punjab Latest Updates
All those entering Punjab to undergo 14 days mandatory home quarantine
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said all those coming to the state, whether on domestic flights or trains or buses, will have to compulsorily undergo home quarantine for 14 days. He ruled out any complacency despite Punjab posting the highest recovery rate of 90 percent in the country.
16 new coronavirus cases in Punjab; total rises to 2045
Spain to reopen for tourism in July
Spain will reopen its borders to tourists in July and its top soccer division will kick off again in June, the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said today, as one of the world's strictest lockdowns starts to ease.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Chhattisgarh join list of states requesting mandatory quarantine for fliers reaching state
Chhattisgarh has joined Goa, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir among other states in demanding that fliers reaching state after resumption of domestic travel should quarantine themselves for 14 days. An Indian Express report says that Kerala, Andhra Pradesh,Telangana and Assam have also made similar rules. Goa has also insisted on a mandatory anti-body test for those entering the state.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
GoAir withholds opening ticketing portals, says it awaits clarity from states
Coronavirus Outbreak in Haryana Latest Updates
Haryana allows marriage ceremonies with 50 people; shops to open between 9 am to 6 pm
"According to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) released by Haryana government, shops will open between 9 am and 6 pm. Marriage ceremonies can be organised in banquet halls with up to 50 people in attendance, after obtaining permission from deputy commissioners," says Haryana Minister Anil Vij.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Air India unions threaten may not extend support to 'normal operations' and FDTL norms
Air India pilot unions IPG and ICPA on Saturday threatened they might not be able to extend support to the airline's "normal operations" and in the matter of flight duty and time limitations (FDTL), alleging that financial and other issues of employees remain unresolved. The two unions, which represent the pilots operating Boeing and Airbus aircraft of the airline, in a joint letter to the personnel department, also sought to know the outcome of the various cost-cutting measures which the carrier initiated in March to deal with its precarious finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
23,000 Indians repatriated through Vande Bharat mission
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in; total now 323
Seventeen more people, including three teenagers, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, pushing the total number of cases in the district to 323, officials said. Also, seven people were discharged from hospitals after being cured, even as the number of active cases rose to 97, they said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Railways to operate 2,600 Shramik Special trains in next 10 days to ferry 36 lakh home
The Railways has drawn up a schedule to operate 2,600 Shramik Special trains over the next 10 days across the country to ferry around 36 lakh migrant workers, stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown, to their home states, Chairman, Railway Board V K Yadav said on Saturday. He said that the railways has run 2,600 Shramik Special trains in the last 23 days carrying around 36 lakh stranded migrants.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha govt allows home delivery of liquor
The Odisha government has allowed home delivery of liquor from Sunday. However, it would cost a bit higher than the maximum retail price, as the state government has introduced a ‘special COVID-19 fee on sale of liquor. However, no excise licensees have been allowed to sell liquor on their premises.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
Tamil Nadu reports 710 new cases, 5 deaths
Tamil Nadu has reported 710 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 15,512, of which 7,915 are active cases. Death toll now stands at 103.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Goa seeks permission for antibody testing for flyers
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
50% of COVID-19 care coaches refurbished for use in shramik trains, says railway ministry
We had converted 5,000 coaches into COVID care centres, with 80,000 beds. Since some of these were not being used right now, we used 50 percent of these coaches for Shramik special trains. If needed, they will be used again for COVID care:
Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat Latest Updates
Passengers travelling to Andhra will have to go through quarantine procedure
All the passengers will have to go through a quarantine procedure which will be either paid quarantine or Government quarantine Centers. Andhra Pradesh Govt is seriously considering home quarantine option- but still under discussion.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
All flights from Delhi airport to run from Terminal T3
The Delhi International airport authority has said that all flights, for the time being, will fly from Terminal T3. The flight services are to resume partially from 25 May.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Western Railway quashes reports of train erroneously run on wrong route
Social media was abuzz with reports that a train which was supposed to leave Vasai Road and Reach Gorakhpur, had surprisingly reached Rourkela station in Odisha. The surprise change in route was attributed to 'driver losing the route'. However, experts pointed out that this was near impossible as drivers do not decide the route of the train and turns and crossings enroute are handled by a robust system, all of which cannot possibly go wrong.
Western Railways later clarified that it was in fact a planned diversion to manage excess traffic on the regular route. "Gorakhpur Shramik Special train which departed on 21st May, 2020 was to run on Kalyan - Jalgoan- Bhusaval - Khandwa - Itarsi - Jabalpur - Manikpur route but this train will go to Gorakhpur by diverted route ie via Bilaspur (SECR), Jharsuguda Rourkela, Adra, Asansol (ER) due to heavy traffic congestion on existing routes," Western Media said,
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Updates
Pinarayi Vijayan takes live question, says continued vigilance necessary to beat coronavirus
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday took live questions on Twitter and other social media channel and streamed a presser live on periscope. Kerala has been one of the states that reported first few cases of coronavirus in India but still managed to flatline the curve and prevent community transmission.
Responding to questions on the same, Vijayan said that the difference was in the early intervension that Kerala government ensured. "Social distancing, regular sanitisation of public spaces and other prescribed changes were adapted and implemented in Kerala early on. That is where the difference lies," Vijayan said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
West Bengal govt restricts entry of Shramik special trains till 26 May
In view of the severe cyclonic storm Amphan and the damage caused to the infrastructure in West Bengal, the state government has restricted the entry of Shramik special trains till 26 May.
West Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha wrote a letter to the Railway board authority saying, "it will not be possible to receive trains for the next few days. It is therefore requested that no train should be sent to West Bengal till 26 May, 2020."
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha reports 80 more COVID-19 cases
Eighty more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Odisha on Saturday, taking the total in the state to 1,269, informed the state health department.
Of the total, 826 are active cases and 436 COVID-19 patients have been discharged/cured. So far, seven people have lost their lives.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Over 1.25 lakh infected with COVID-19; recovery rate at 41.4%
More than 1.25 lakh people have been infected from coronavirus in the country till date. On Saturday, the Ministry of Health updated the national COVID-19 tally to 125,101.
There are 69,597 active COVID-19 cases in the country while more than 51,000 people have recovered from the contagion. The COVID-19 recovery rate is at 41.4 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Over 28 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 so far: ICMR
India has tested over 1.15 lakh samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Indian Council of Medical Research stated on Saturday.
As of Saturday till 9 am, the total number of samples tested for the novel coronavirus across the country stands at 28,34,798. The number of samples tested in the past 24 hours is 1,15,364, the ICMR said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Fourty-eight fresh infections take Rajasthan's overall total to 6,542 COVID-19 cases
Rajasthan reported a total number of 6,542 confirmed cases on Friday after 48 more individuals tested positive till 9 am. The figure includes 2,695 active cases, reported the state health department.
The COVID-19 toll in the state climbed to 155 after two more individuals succumbed due to the infectious disease.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Updates
Incoming domestic flight passengers from select states will be in quarantine centre for 7 days: Karnataka
In Karnataka, all incoming domestic flight passengers from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh will undergo seven-day institutional quarantine followed by home quarantine, said Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India registers 1,25,101 cases, toll at 3,720
India registers highest number of 6,654 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking total confirmed cases to 1,25,101 on Saturday. After 137 individuals succumbed to the viral infection in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll now stood at 3,720.
Of the total confirmed, there are 69,597 positive cases across the nation, according to the latest data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
ICMR issues revised advisory on use of hydroxychloroquine
A revised government advisory on Friday recommended use of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication for asymptomatic healthcare workers working in non-COVID-19 hospitals, frontline staff on surveillance duty in containment zones and paramilitary/police personnel involved in coronavirus infection related activities.
As was mentioned in the earlier advisory, the drug against the infection is also recommended for all asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in containment and treatment of COVID-19 and household contacts of laboratory confirmed cases.
The revised advisory issued by the ICMR, however, cautioned that the intake of the medicine should not instill a sense of false security.
- PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
NGT office sealed after official tests COVID-19 positive in Delhi
An officer posted in the General Administration section of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) office in Delhi has tested COVID-19 positive.
Ashu Garg, Registrar General, NGT, confirmed on Friday about the officer testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The official had last attended office on 19 May and is presently hospitalized, he said.
As a precautionary measure, the NGT has directed all staff members, litigants, lawyers or members of the public from entering the NGT premises, which will remain sealed for deep sanitisation from 23 May.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Updates
Bihar govt to provide jobs to all migrant workers returning to state: CM
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that all the migrant workers who have returned to the state will be provided employment, All India Radio News reported on Saturday.
Labourers returning from Delhi back to Bihar have topped the list of migrants who tested COVID-19 positive.
According to media reports, around 7 lakh migrant workers have entered the state since the end of April. The figure includes people using any mode of transportation, including Shramik Special trains.
As of Friday, 1982 individuals have tested positive for the infectious disease in the state.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Brazil Latest Updates
Brazil overtakes Russia as second most COVID-19 infected nation
Brazil overtook Russia Friday as the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus infections worldwide after the United States. With this, America emerged as the new epicenter of the pandemic.
The South American country has now registered 330,890 COVID-19 infections and 21,048 deaths, though experts say under-testing means the real figures may be 15 times higher or more.
The number of deaths in Brazil rose by 1,001 in past 24 hours, the third time in four days it has come in over 1,000.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
14 new COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi take total to 92
Fourteen new areas were added to the list of containment zones in Delhi on Friday taking the total number of such zones to 92 in the National Capital. Till date, 34 areas have been 'de-contained' in Delhi.
As of Friday, 11,659 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the National Capital. 5,567 persons have been cured while the toll is 194 in Delhi, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus Outbreak in United States Latest Updates
US records 1,260 virus deaths in past 24 hrs, toll nears 98,000
The United States reported 1,260 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins university. The toll in the worst COVID-affected nation in the world is nearing 98,000.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Sikkim Latest Updates
Schools, colleges in Sikkim to reopen on 15 June
The Sikkim government on Friday announced that schools and other educational institutes in the state will reopen on 15 June. Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha said the decision was taken by taking into account the importance of higher classes and board exams.
Both government and private schools will resume for Classes 9 to 12 by complying government’s guidelines regarding COVID-19, he told reporters in Gangtok.
00:05 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Alliance Air to recommence flights from 25 May
23:52 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Updates
Case count in Bihar reaches 2,394
23:43 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Haryana Latest Updates
Two more cops test positive in Gurugram
Two more policemen have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Gurugram on Saturday, reports India Today.
23:38 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Pune district's COVID-19 tally touches 5,436
Pune district's COVID-19 tally reached 5,436 on Saturday after 269 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, while the death toll touched 264 as seven people succumbed to the infection, reports PTI quoting an official. Pune city accounted for 202 of the 269 new cases, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad with 46 and cantonment and rural areas with 21, he added. "Pune city has 4,673 COVID-19 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 299 and rural areas 464," he said.
23:35 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Goa Latest Updates
Goa now has 39 active cases
One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 55 including 39 active cases, reports ANI quoting the state health department.
23:26 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Updates
Jharkhand reports 17 new cases
outbreak began on March 31. The new infected people are from Koderma (11) and Ranchi (2), RIMS Director Dr D K Singh said. A health official in Simdega said that four new cases were detected in the district. The government bulletin has not yet been available for more information.
23:01 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
Assam reports 17 more cases
22:59 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Madhya Pradesh reports 201 new cases, nine deaths
Madhya Pradesh reported 201 new COVID-19 cases, including 83 in worst-hit Indore, and nine deaths, taking the total case count to 6,371 and fatalities to 281, PTI quotes state health officials as saying. Two deaths each were reported from Indore, Bhopal and Burhanpur while one person each succumbed to the infection in Khandwa, Dhar and Sagar, they said. So far, 3,267 persons have recovered, leaving MP with 2,823 active cases.
22:47 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Govt asks 11 municipal areas that have accounted for 70%case load to step up monitoring
22:38 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Punjab Latest Updates
All those entering Punjab to undergo 14 days mandatory home quarantine
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said all those coming to the state, whether on domestic flights or trains or buses, will have to compulsorily undergo home quarantine for 14 days. He ruled out any complacency despite Punjab posting the highest recovery rate of 90 percent in the country.