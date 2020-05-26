Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 459 people test positive for COVID-19 in Pune today, total number of cases rises to 6,153

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates Karnataka govt issues addendum to SOPs for inter-state passengers Karnataka government issues addendum to SOP for Inter-State Passengers; any person who gets a negative COVID test certificate (from ICMR approved lab) which is not more than 2 days old from the date of journey will be exempted from the requirement of institutional quarantine. Karnataka Govt issues addendum to SOP for Inter-State Passengers; any person who gets a negative COVID test certificate (from ICMR approved lab) which is not more than 2 days old from the date of journey will be exempted from the requirement of institutional quarantine. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/5X1Kto7urM — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates WHO says concerned over use of Hydroxychloroquine, Chloraquine for COVID-19 treatment "The other arms of the trial are continuing.



This concern relates to the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloraquine in #COVID19.



I wish to reiterate that these drugs are accepted as generally safe for use in patients with autoimmune diseases or malaria"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 25, 2020

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates 66 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana The Telangana government said that on Monday, 66 new coronavirus cases have been reported, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,920. The toll rose to 56 after three deaths were reported .

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Union civil aviation allows private jet and charter flight ops India Today reported that the Union civil aviation ministry "has allowed private jet and charter flight operations to resume. The Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) will be the same as those are for the passenger flights".

Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates Rajasthan govt allows taxis, autorickshaws to operate "With some key changes in the guidelines for lockdown 4.0, the Rajasthan government on Monday allowed taxi, auto operations, and parks to open in red zones in the state. Taxis with driver and two passengers have been allowed, while autos with driver and one passenger have been allowed to ply," India Today reported.

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates Kerala's COVID-19 toll rises to 6 A 63-year-old woman from Dharmadam in Kannur who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at Kozhikode Medical College, on Monday. Toll rises to 6 in Kerala.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates 194 new COVID-19 cases reported in MP today 194 new positive cases & 10 deaths have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6859, of which 3571 patients have been cured and discharged. The death toll stands at 300: Madhya Pradesh Health Department

Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates 142 COVID-19 cases reported in Assam today With 13 new coronavirus cases reported in Assam in the government's 10.10 pm update, the total number of new cases reported on Monday are 142. 📌Alert ~ 13 new cases of #COVID19+ reported. Swabs for testing taken before people sent for quarantine.



7 Kamrup Metro, 6 Golaghat



↗️Total cases 539

↗️Recovered 62

↗️Active cases 470

↗️Deaths 04

↗️Migrated 03



Update 10:10 pm/May 25#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/y8ykdxsIPY — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 25, 2020

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates 459 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pune today The Pune district administration said that 459 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths have been reported in last 24 hours in the district. Total positive cases stand at 6,153 and toll is at 280.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Two members of Karan Johar's staff test COVID-19 positive Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday said that two members of his household staff have tested positive for coronavirus. "He said that all his family members have taken the swab test, and their results have come negative." pic.twitter.com/mjcsXZcQ0w — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 25, 2020

The Maharashtra health department said that 2,436 new patients of coronavirus were recorded in the state on Monday, in addition, 60 deaths and 1,186 patients were discharged.

The Centre on Monday said that as on the morning of 25 May, "a total of 3,060 Shramik Special trains have been operationalised from various states across the country. More than 40 lakhs passengers have reached their destinations by these Shramik Special trains."

These 3,060 trains were originated from various states. The top 5 states/UTs from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat (853 Trains), Maharashtra (550 Trains), Punjab (333 Trains), Uttar Pradesh (221 Trains), Delhi (181 Trains), the statement said.

"These Shramik Special Trains were terminated in various states across the country. The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh(1245 Trains), Bihar(846 Trains), Jharkhand(123 Trains), Madhya Pradesh (112 Trains), Odisha (73 Trains)."

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said that the UT has the "highest testing rate" across India.

"Ever since we started tracing and testing coronavirus, around 10 weeks ago, we've done 1.30 Lakh tests so far. Our testing rate works out to over 10,000 per million. As I speak today, Jammu and Kashmir's testing rate is the highest in the entire country," the statement was quoted as saying.

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu crossed 17,000 on Monday after 805 new cases were reported in the state. Additionally, seven deaths were also reported in the state. "549 cases are from Chennai alone. 407 patients have been discharged. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 17,082," News18 reported.

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda, who arrived in Bengaluru on Monday, reportedly refused to be quarantined and has refused to quarantine himself in accordance with the state government's lockdown protocol.

“Practically, the guidelines are applicable to each and every citizen, I do concede. But are certain persons exempted from quarantining, those who hold certain responsible posts,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

“So, I am a minister, I am heading the pharma ministry and I should see that in each and every corner of the country there should be sufficient supply of medicines. If the supply of medicine is not properly done, what can doctors do for the patients? If the supply of medicines is not done properly by the government, is it not a failure of the government?” he asked.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 rises to 359 in Kerala, with 49 more people testing positive on Monday, said the state health department.

Hours, after Maharashtra government blamed Indian Railways for not providing Maharashtra with the required number of trains, Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal, tweeted in response to Uddhav Thackeray’s plea and sought various passenger details such as their boarding stations, medical certificates, etc on Sunday.

On Monday, he asked the Maharashtra government (in a tweet) where was the list of 125 trains? "Where is the list for 125 trains from Maharashtra? As of 2 am, received a list of only 46 trains of which 5 are to West Bengal and Odisha which cannot operate due to cyclone Amphan. We are notifying only 41 trains for today despite being prepared for 125." he said in a tweet.

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai noted that Goyal as a Union minister is now commenting on a topic which, as so far, was only between state leaders. "Should union mins be taking on oppn CMs on twitter or talking to them on phone,settling issues in spirit of coop in Covid times? @PiyushGoyal is original Mumbaikar but Centre seems determined to encircle/topple @OfficeofUT Maha govt at all costs! Unity surely needed in crisis!" Sardesai said (sic) in a tweet.

The Ghaziabad district magistrate sealed its border with Delhi after a spike in cases of coronavirus were reported in the district, reports said on Monday.

2,000 in private hospitals in Delhi will be available from today for coronavirus patients, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, stressing that 117 private hospitals in the city have been told to reserve 20 percent of the beds for those seeking treatment for the highly contagious disease. Delhi records 635 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 14,053, PTI reports. The toll stands at 276.

Confusion prevailed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, where 80 arriving and departing flights were cancelled without prior notice to passengers.

In the last 24 hours, 51 police personnel have tested positive for COVID19, says Maharashtra Police. The total number of positive cases in the force is now at 1809, including 1113 active cases, 678 recovered cases and 18 deaths, reports ANI.

Even after lockdown relaxations, situation is still under control in Delhi, said Arvind Kejriwal in a video briefing on Monday. He also said the COVID-19 recovery rate in Delhi is nearly 50 percent.

Air India shall be allowed to operate non-scheduled foreign flights with middle seats booking for next 10 days, Supreme Court has ordered after hearing an urgent plea filed by Centre and Air India against Bombay High Court order to keep middle seats vacant in international flights.

In a two-pronged strategy to secure migrant workers, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a Migration Commission for the employment of such labourers in the state and made it clear that any state that wants them from Uttar Pradesh has to seek its permission.

Hamirpur district continues to have the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh with one more person, a Mumbai returnee, testing positive for the disease, deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said on Monday. The number of infected people in Hamirpur district has risen to 63 out of total 210 in the state as of Monday morning, as per state government data.

Bihar has reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 from 15 districts, pushing the tally to 2,574 in the state, the health department said. Meanwhile, 72 new COVID-19 positive cases, no deaths reported in Rajasthan on Monday.

India is now among the 10 countries with most cases, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University. According to the health ministry's latest update, the country now has 1,38,845 confirmed cases and 4,021 deaths.

India reported the highest ever spike of 6977 COVID19 cases and 154 new deaths in India in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 1,38,845 with 4,021 deaths.

Senior Congress leader and Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, reports Indian Express. He is the second minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government to catch the infection after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad.

Indian skies will open up for domestic passenger services from Monday after a gap of two months, with Delhi-Pune and Mumbai-Patna flights being among the first to take off, aviation industry sources said.

The country reported 6,767 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 1,31,868, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,867 after 147 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active coronavirus cases rose to 73,560. While 54,440 people have recovered, one patient has migrated to another country, according to the ministry bulletin.

Meanwhile, the health ministry issued guidelines for domestic travel, advising passengers to download the Aarogya Setu application on their mobile devices and asking states to ensure thermal screening at the departure point of airports, railway stations, and bus terminals.

In Mumbai, the police issued orders under Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting persons from disseminating "incorrect" or factually distorted information through messaging platforms and social media sites like WhatsApp, Twitter, and TikTok. The order also prohibits the spread of inflammatory statements that are discriminatory against a particular community and any information which could cause panic or confusion among the public.

According to the order, action can also be taken under Section 188 of the IPC against those contravening the directives. The order also says that admins of WhatsApp groups will be personally responsible for reporting such content to the police. The order signed by Dy Commissioner (Operations) Pranaya Ashok comes into effect from 12.15 am on 25 May and continues to operate till 8 June.

Maharashtra, Gujarat report most deaths

Of the 147 deaths reported since Saturday morning, 60 were in Maharashtra, 27 in Gujarat, 23 in Delhi, nine in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, five in Tamil Nadu, four each in West Bengal and Telangana, three in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand.

Of the total death toll of 3,867, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,577 deaths, followed by Gujarat at 829, Madhya Pradesh at 281, West Bengal at 269 and Delhi at 231.

The number of deaths due to the contagion in Rajasthan is 160, while 155 people died in Uttar Pradesh, 103 in Tamil Nadu and 56 in Andhra Pradesh.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 49 in Telangana, 42 in Karnataka and 39 in Punjab. There are 21 fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir, 16 in Haryana and 11 in Bihar.

Seven people have succumbed to the disease in Odisha, and four each in Kerala, Jharkhand and Assam so far.

Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh have recorded three deaths each, while Uttarakhand has recorded two deaths due to the virus. One fatality has been recorded in Meghalaya, the ministry said.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, according to the ministry's website.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 47,190 followed by Tamil Nadu at 15,512, Gujarat at 13,664 and Delhi at 12,910.

There are 6,742 coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, 6,371 in Madhya Pradesh and 6,017 in Uttar Pradesh. The number of infections has gone up to 3,459 in West Bengal, 2,757 in Andhra Pradesh and 2,380 in Bihar.

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here

As many as 2,045 people have been infected with the virus in Punjab, 1,959 in Karnataka, 1,813 in Telangana, 1,569 in Jammu and Kashmir and 1,269 in Odisha.

In Haryana, 1,132 people are afflicted with the deadly disease, while Kerala has 795 cases, followed by Jharkhand with 350 and 329 in Assam. As many as 244 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand, Chandigarh has reported 225 cases, while 214 people have tested positive for the virus in Chhattisgarh.

A total of 189 people have tested positive in Tripura, while there are 185 cases of the pathogen in Himachal Pradesh, and 55 in Goa. Ladakh has reported 49 COVID-19 cases, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections.

Manipur has registered 29 cases and Puducherry has recorded 26 cases. Meghalaya has 14 cases. Dadar and Nagar Haveli has reported two cases, while Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim have recorded one case each

As many as "2,338 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website, adding that, "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

Statewide distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

Centre issues guidelines for domestic travel

The health ministry issues guidelines for air, train and bus travel within India days after the Indian Railways issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from 1 June, putting in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express.

Also, after a two-month hiatus, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced resumption of domestic flights from 25 May.

In its guidelines for domestic travel, the health ministry said suitable announcement about COVID-19, including precautionary measures to be followed, shall be made at airports, railway stations and bus terminals as well as in flights, trains and buses.

The states/UTs shall ensure that all passengers undergo thermal screening at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the flight, train or bus.

During boarding and travel, all passengers shall use face covers or masks and will also follow hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and maintain environmental hygiene, the ministry said in its guidelines.

At airports, railway stations and bus terminals, required measures to ensure social distancing shall be taken, the guidelines said.

Airports, railway stations and bus terminals should be regularly sanitised or disinfected and the availability of soaps and sanitisers shall be ensured, the health ministry said.

Thermal screening at exit point shall be arranged and asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days, the guidelines said.

"In case, they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre (1075)," they said.

Lockdown was imposed at right time in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country is currently at above 13 days, which is a significant improvement as compared to 3.4 days, which existed in the pre-lockdown phase.

"If the doubling rate in India before the lockdown was between 3.4 days, today the doubling rate is more than 13-days. Lockdown and all its guidelines have acted as a potent social vaccine," said Vardhan.

The Union Minister said that the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country at the opportune moment as compared to other countries where it was imposed either late or partially.

"Lockdown was imposed in India at the right time. Other developed countries wasted many days to take this decision. In some countries when the situation went out of control they took the decision of lockdown and in most places, it was partial lockdown," he said.

132 Indians brought back to Bihar from Muscat

A special flight carrying 132 stranded Indians from Muscat landed at Gaya airport in Bihar on Sunday, officials said.

None of the passengers exhibited symptoms of coronavirus during screening and medical examination, they said.

Of the 132 returnees, 116 are from Bihar and 16 from Jharkhand, Gaya airport director Dilip Kumar said.

After completion of formalities like depositing returnees' passports at the immigration counters by the district administration, the residents of Bihar were sent to various hotels in Bodh Gaya for 14 days quarantine, the officials said.

Those from Jharkhand were sent to the state in a vehicle dispatched by the Jharkhand government, they added.

Magadh Divisional Commissioner Asangba Chuba Ao, Gaya District Magistrate Abhishek Singh, SSP Rajiv Mishra and the airport director welcomed the returnees on their arrival here with kits containing sanitiser and soaps.

With inputs from agencies

