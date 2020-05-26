Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 459 people test positive for COVID-19 in Pune today, total number of cases rises to 6,153
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates: The Pune district administration said that 459 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths have been reported in last 24 hours in the district. Total positive cases stand at 6,153 and toll is at 280.
The Maharashtra health department said that 2,436 new patients of coronavirus were recorded in the state on Monday, in addition, 60 deaths and 1,186 patients were discharged.
The Centre on Monday said that as on the morning of 25 May, "a total of 3,060 Shramik Special trains have been operationalised from various states across the country. More than 40 lakhs passengers have reached their destinations by these Shramik Special trains."
These 3,060 trains were originated from various states. The top 5 states/UTs from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat (853 Trains), Maharashtra (550 Trains), Punjab (333 Trains), Uttar Pradesh (221 Trains), Delhi (181 Trains), the statement said.
"These Shramik Special Trains were terminated in various states across the country. The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh(1245 Trains), Bihar(846 Trains), Jharkhand(123 Trains), Madhya Pradesh (112 Trains), Odisha (73 Trains)."
Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said that the UT has the "highest testing rate" across India.
"Ever since we started tracing and testing coronavirus, around 10 weeks ago, we've done 1.30 Lakh tests so far. Our testing rate works out to over 10,000 per million. As I speak today, Jammu and Kashmir's testing rate is the highest in the entire country," the statement was quoted as saying.
Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu crossed 17,000 on Monday after 805 new cases were reported in the state. Additionally, seven deaths were also reported in the state. "549 cases are from Chennai alone. 407 patients have been discharged. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 17,082," News18 reported.
Union Minister Sadananda Gowda, who arrived in Bengaluru on Monday, reportedly refused to be quarantined and has refused to quarantine himself in accordance with the state government's lockdown protocol.
“Practically, the guidelines are applicable to each and every citizen, I do concede. But are certain persons exempted from quarantining, those who hold certain responsible posts,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.
“So, I am a minister, I am heading the pharma ministry and I should see that in each and every corner of the country there should be sufficient supply of medicines. If the supply of medicine is not properly done, what can doctors do for the patients? If the supply of medicines is not done properly by the government, is it not a failure of the government?” he asked.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 rises to 359 in Kerala, with 49 more people testing positive on Monday, said the state health department.
Hours, after Maharashtra government blamed Indian Railways for not providing Maharashtra with the required number of trains, Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal, tweeted in response to Uddhav Thackeray’s plea and sought various passenger details such as their boarding stations, medical certificates, etc on Sunday.
On Monday, he asked the Maharashtra government (in a tweet) where was the list of 125 trains? "Where is the list for 125 trains from Maharashtra? As of 2 am, received a list of only 46 trains of which 5 are to West Bengal and Odisha which cannot operate due to cyclone Amphan. We are notifying only 41 trains for today despite being prepared for 125." he said in a tweet.
Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai noted that Goyal as a Union minister is now commenting on a topic which, as so far, was only between state leaders. "Should union mins be taking on oppn CMs on twitter or talking to them on phone,settling issues in spirit of coop in Covid times? @PiyushGoyal is original Mumbaikar but Centre seems determined to encircle/topple @OfficeofUT Maha govt at all costs! Unity surely needed in crisis!" Sardesai said (sic) in a tweet.
The Ghaziabad district magistrate sealed its border with Delhi after a spike in cases of coronavirus were reported in the district, reports said on Monday.
2,000 in private hospitals in Delhi will be available from today for coronavirus patients, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, stressing that 117 private hospitals in the city have been told to reserve 20 percent of the beds for those seeking treatment for the highly contagious disease. Delhi records 635 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 14,053, PTI reports. The toll stands at 276.
Confusion prevailed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, where 80 arriving and departing flights were cancelled without prior notice to passengers.
In the last 24 hours, 51 police personnel have tested positive for COVID19, says Maharashtra Police. The total number of positive cases in the force is now at 1809, including 1113 active cases, 678 recovered cases and 18 deaths, reports ANI.
Even after lockdown relaxations, situation is still under control in Delhi, said Arvind Kejriwal in a video briefing on Monday. He also said the COVID-19 recovery rate in Delhi is nearly 50 percent.
Air India shall be allowed to operate non-scheduled foreign flights with middle seats booking for next 10 days, Supreme Court has ordered after hearing an urgent plea filed by Centre and Air India against Bombay High Court order to keep middle seats vacant in international flights.
In a two-pronged strategy to secure migrant workers, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a Migration Commission for the employment of such labourers in the state and made it clear that any state that wants them from Uttar Pradesh has to seek its permission.
Hamirpur district continues to have the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh with one more person, a Mumbai returnee, testing positive for the disease, deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said on Monday. The number of infected people in Hamirpur district has risen to 63 out of total 210 in the state as of Monday morning, as per state government data.
Bihar has reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 from 15 districts, pushing the tally to 2,574 in the state, the health department said. Meanwhile, 72 new COVID-19 positive cases, no deaths reported in Rajasthan on Monday.
India is now among the 10 countries with most cases, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University. According to the health ministry's latest update, the country now has 1,38,845 confirmed cases and 4,021 deaths.
India reported the highest ever spike of 6977 COVID19 cases and 154 new deaths in India in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 1,38,845 with 4,021 deaths.
Senior Congress leader and Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, reports Indian Express. He is the second minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government to catch the infection after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad.
Indian skies will open up for domestic passenger services from Monday after a gap of two months, with Delhi-Pune and Mumbai-Patna flights being among the first to take off, aviation industry sources said.
The country reported 6,767 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 1,31,868, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,867 after 147 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.
The number of active coronavirus cases rose to 73,560. While 54,440 people have recovered, one patient has migrated to another country, according to the ministry bulletin.
Meanwhile, the health ministry issued guidelines for domestic travel, advising passengers to download the Aarogya Setu application on their mobile devices and asking states to ensure thermal screening at the departure point of airports, railway stations, and bus terminals.
In Mumbai, the police issued orders under Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting persons from disseminating "incorrect" or factually distorted information through messaging platforms and social media sites like WhatsApp, Twitter, and TikTok. The order also prohibits the spread of inflammatory statements that are discriminatory against a particular community and any information which could cause panic or confusion among the public.
According to the order, action can also be taken under Section 188 of the IPC against those contravening the directives. The order also says that admins of WhatsApp groups will be personally responsible for reporting such content to the police. The order signed by Dy Commissioner (Operations) Pranaya Ashok comes into effect from 12.15 am on 25 May and continues to operate till 8 June.
Maharashtra, Gujarat report most deaths
Of the 147 deaths reported since Saturday morning, 60 were in Maharashtra, 27 in Gujarat, 23 in Delhi, nine in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, five in Tamil Nadu, four each in West Bengal and Telangana, three in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand.
Of the total death toll of 3,867, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,577 deaths, followed by Gujarat at 829, Madhya Pradesh at 281, West Bengal at 269 and Delhi at 231.
The number of deaths due to the contagion in Rajasthan is 160, while 155 people died in Uttar Pradesh, 103 in Tamil Nadu and 56 in Andhra Pradesh.
The COVID-19 death toll reached 49 in Telangana, 42 in Karnataka and 39 in Punjab. There are 21 fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir, 16 in Haryana and 11 in Bihar.
Seven people have succumbed to the disease in Odisha, and four each in Kerala, Jharkhand and Assam so far.
Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh have recorded three deaths each, while Uttarakhand has recorded two deaths due to the virus. One fatality has been recorded in Meghalaya, the ministry said.
More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, according to the ministry's website.
The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 47,190 followed by Tamil Nadu at 15,512, Gujarat at 13,664 and Delhi at 12,910.
There are 6,742 coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, 6,371 in Madhya Pradesh and 6,017 in Uttar Pradesh. The number of infections has gone up to 3,459 in West Bengal, 2,757 in Andhra Pradesh and 2,380 in Bihar.
As many as 2,045 people have been infected with the virus in Punjab, 1,959 in Karnataka, 1,813 in Telangana, 1,569 in Jammu and Kashmir and 1,269 in Odisha.
In Haryana, 1,132 people are afflicted with the deadly disease, while Kerala has 795 cases, followed by Jharkhand with 350 and 329 in Assam. As many as 244 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand, Chandigarh has reported 225 cases, while 214 people have tested positive for the virus in Chhattisgarh.
A total of 189 people have tested positive in Tripura, while there are 185 cases of the pathogen in Himachal Pradesh, and 55 in Goa. Ladakh has reported 49 COVID-19 cases, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections.
Manipur has registered 29 cases and Puducherry has recorded 26 cases. Meghalaya has 14 cases. Dadar and Nagar Haveli has reported two cases, while Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim have recorded one case each
As many as "2,338 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website, adding that, "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".
Statewide distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.
Centre issues guidelines for domestic travel
The health ministry issues guidelines for air, train and bus travel within India days after the Indian Railways issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from 1 June, putting in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express.
Also, after a two-month hiatus, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced resumption of domestic flights from 25 May.
In its guidelines for domestic travel, the health ministry said suitable announcement about COVID-19, including precautionary measures to be followed, shall be made at airports, railway stations and bus terminals as well as in flights, trains and buses.
The states/UTs shall ensure that all passengers undergo thermal screening at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the flight, train or bus.
During boarding and travel, all passengers shall use face covers or masks and will also follow hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and maintain environmental hygiene, the ministry said in its guidelines.
At airports, railway stations and bus terminals, required measures to ensure social distancing shall be taken, the guidelines said.
Airports, railway stations and bus terminals should be regularly sanitised or disinfected and the availability of soaps and sanitisers shall be ensured, the health ministry said.
Thermal screening at exit point shall be arranged and asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days, the guidelines said.
"In case, they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre (1075)," they said.
Lockdown was imposed at right time in India: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country is currently at above 13 days, which is a significant improvement as compared to 3.4 days, which existed in the pre-lockdown phase.
"If the doubling rate in India before the lockdown was between 3.4 days, today the doubling rate is more than 13-days. Lockdown and all its guidelines have acted as a potent social vaccine," said Vardhan.
The Union Minister said that the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country at the opportune moment as compared to other countries where it was imposed either late or partially.
"Lockdown was imposed in India at the right time. Other developed countries wasted many days to take this decision. In some countries when the situation went out of control they took the decision of lockdown and in most places, it was partial lockdown," he said.
132 Indians brought back to Bihar from Muscat
A special flight carrying 132 stranded Indians from Muscat landed at Gaya airport in Bihar on Sunday, officials said.
None of the passengers exhibited symptoms of coronavirus during screening and medical examination, they said.
Of the 132 returnees, 116 are from Bihar and 16 from Jharkhand, Gaya airport director Dilip Kumar said.
After completion of formalities like depositing returnees' passports at the immigration counters by the district administration, the residents of Bihar were sent to various hotels in Bodh Gaya for 14 days quarantine, the officials said.
Those from Jharkhand were sent to the state in a vehicle dispatched by the Jharkhand government, they added.
Magadh Divisional Commissioner Asangba Chuba Ao, Gaya District Magistrate Abhishek Singh, SSP Rajiv Mishra and the airport director welcomed the returnees on their arrival here with kits containing sanitiser and soaps.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
NPC leader Rohit Pawar slams UP govt for 'baseless allegation' against Uddhav
Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew and NCP leader Rohit Pawar took to Twitter to hit out at Yogi Adityanath tweet which alleged that Uddhav Thackeray 'tricked' migrant workers into lockdown, forcing them to return home.
Pawar in a series of tweets said that the migrant workers the Uttar Pradesh chief minister was talking about had actually insisted on going home, which the Maharashtra government felicitated under the CM-funds. He then shared a video where migrant workers are seeing appreciating the Maharashtra government, about the facilities provided by them while complaining about the lack of basic facilities like water while travelling to their home towns in Uttar Pradesh.
Pawar also said, "The whole world saw that your government (UP) sprayed medicine on these workers and treated them worse than animals." He also questioned the UP government: "Why did you not raise voice against the central government for not accepting the request of the Maharashtra government to start railways for these workers?"
He further requested the Maharashtra government that when these migrant workers return from back to the state from UP, their registration, police records and health tests should be done. Pawar asked the Yogi Adityanath-led government to join hands with the Maharashtra government for testing these workers instead of making 'baseless allegations' against them.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Andhra reports 89 new cases, takes total in state to 2,886
With 89 fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2,886, a bulletin from the government said on Monday. No death occurred due to the virus and the toll in the state remained at 56.
Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, seven were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai while 41 foreign returnees tested positive, the bulletin said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Basti reports 16 new cases as total in district rises to 141
Sixteen people, who returned from Maharashtra in the last one week, have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, taking the number of cases to 141, officials said on Monday.
All the 16 patients were under quarantine and their test reports came on Sunday night, District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said. Twenty-eight of the total 141 patients have recovered and two died due to the disease.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Nashik reports 13 new cases, district total now at 963
Thirteen coronavirus positive cases were detected in Nashik late Sunday night, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 963, an official said.
Malegaon is the district's hotspot accounting for 697 of the 953 cases, Nashik city has 95 and the rural parts 132, while 39 are from areas outside the district, he added. While 720 have been discharged after recovery, 51 have died of the infection, leaving the district with 182 active COVID-19 cases, the official informed.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Kejriwal says 20% beds in pvt hospitals reserved for COVID-19 patients; Delhi reports 635 new cases
Two thousand beds in private hospitals in Delhi will be available from today for coronavirus patients, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, stressing that 117 private hospitals in the city have been told to reserve 20 percent of the beds for those seeking treatment for the highly contagious disease.
Delhi records 635 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 14,053, PTI reports. The toll stands at 276.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Karnataka registers 69 new cases, takes total to 2,158
A 55-year-old woman from Bengaluru Rural became the 43rd COVID-19 casualty in Karnataka as the state reported 69 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 2,158, the health department said on Monday.
With 43 deaths and 680 discharges, there are 1,433 active corona cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day bulletin.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Puducherry Latest Update
Puducherry reports 2 new cases, total cases in UT now at 31
Two COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Monday, taking the number of infections in the union territory to 31.
Two patients, both men, were admitted to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital this morning, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters here. The new cases were from neighbouring Muthialpet and Moogambigai Nagar areas, he added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Sanjay Raut takes jibe at Goyal over train diversion; NCP says railway ministry under pressure
In a dig at Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over the diversion of the Vasai Road-Gorakhpur Sharmik Special train via Odisha, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said their only request is that train carrying migrants should reach its destination as announced.
Shiv Sena's alliance partner NCP, however, took a different stand, saying Goyal and his ministry are under pressure and their efforts should be appreciated.
The Vasai Road-Gorakhpur Sharmik Special train to Uttar Pradesh, which left from Palghar on 21 May, was diverted to a different route via Odisha due to heavy congestion. It reached Gorakhpur two-and-a-half days later, when it should have reached the destination in about 25 hours.
Amid the political slugfest over the Shramik Special trains, Goyal on Sunday night said, "We are ready to provide 125 Shramik Special trains to Maharashtra."
Coronavirus Outbreak in J&K Latest Update
One more COVID-19 fatality in J&K, toll reaches 22
A 63-year-old man died of coronavirus at a private hospital here, taking the death toll due to the disease in the Jammu region to three and to 22 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The man, a lawyer by profession, had undergone a test for COVID-19 and its 'positive' result was received after his death at the Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Science (ASCOMS) Hospital here due to multiple complications on Sunday, the officials said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
80 flights to and from Delhi cancelled due to revised schedule
Confusion prevailed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, where 80 arriving and departing flights were cancelled without prior notice to passengers. Flights resumed operations today after remaining suspended for two months.
Some flights at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport were also cancelled. “Only when our boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry we were told that boarding has been cancelled. We don’t know what to do now,” a passenger of an Air India Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight told ANI.
Even as booking for 1,050 flight for Monday were opened, the civil aviation ministry announced that only one-third of the pre-lockdown flights will resume operation on 25 May, leading to cancellation of some flights.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Update
5 of 10 flights to Odisha cancelled
Even as domestic air services resumed, five of 10 flights scheduled to land at Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport were cancelled, an airport official told ANI. The first flight to reach the city in Odisha was operated by Vistara and departed from Delhi at 6.50 am. Four more flights are scheduled to land in Bhubaneswar in the evening.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Jet Airways offers two Boeing aircraft for evacuating Indians stranded overseas
Jet Airways, which suspended services more than a year ago due to cash crunch, has offered two of its Boeing planes for operations under the Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries, according to a communication.
The once-storied full service carrier is undergoing insolvency process and its affairs are being managed by insolvency resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is being implemented by the corporate affairs ministry.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Shiv Sena slams Maharashtra guv over stand on university exams
The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Monday hit out at Governor BS Koshyari for being in favour of conducting final year university exams in the state and said the health of students cannot be put at risk amid the COVID-19 crisis.
An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said when the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has already opposed holding exams in Gujarat and Goa in the current scenario, why is Koshyari's demand in contrast to it.
"Is it because the RSS-backed BJP is not in power in Maharashtra?" the Marathi daily asked.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Manipur Latest Update
Manipur reports 2 new cases, takes total to 34
Two more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Manipur on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 34, of which 30 are active cases, according to a press release of the Government of Manipur.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Maharashtra Police registers 51 new infections among its staff in past 24 hours
In the last 24 hours, 51 police personnel have tested positive for COVID19, says Maharashtra Police. The total number of positive cases in the force is now at 1809, including 1113 active cases, 678 recovered cases and 18 deaths, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Over 3,000 people under home-quarantine in Delhi, says Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday during video briefing said that 3,314 people are undergoing treatment at home in the National Capital. He further said cases have increased in Delhi due to relaxations in lockdown. “But there is nothing to worry about unless the mortality rate or the number of serious cases rises rapidly,” he adds.
Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to a private hospital that denied treatment to a COVID-19 patient. “It is the hospital’s duty in such a case to provide an ambulance to the patient and take them to a COVID hospital,” he adds.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat Latest Update
Suzuki Motor resumes manufacturing operations at Gujarat plant
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said Suzuki Motor Gujarat has resumed manufacturing operations after having suspended work for over two months due to coronavirus lockdown. Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) manufactures cars on a contract basis for MSI.
The company has been informed by SMG that it would re-start production of vehicles from the 25 May, strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines, MSI said in a regulatory filing.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi's recovery rate nearly at 50%, says Kejriwal
The COVID-19 recovery rate in Delhi is nearly 50 percent, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a video briefing on Monday. Of the 4,000 beds in the National Capital, 1,500 are occupied, he said.
Till yesterday, there were 13,418 positive cases of COVID-19 (in Delhi). Out of these, 6,540 have recovered and 6,617 cases are active, he added. He also said that 2,000 extra beds are now available in 117 private hospitals.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Flight from Delhi lands at Patna airport
As domestic air travel resumed in India on Monday after a gap of two months, the first flight arrived at the Patna airport from Delhi around 7.30 am, an official said. Another flight from Mumbai, which was to land at 7 am, was delayed by two hours, he said.
"The Indigo flight from Delhi has landed at Patna airport at 7.30 am, while the flight from Mumbai to Patna has been delayed by two hours," Director of the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport, Patna, Bhupesh Negi told PTI. The first flight from Patna to Delhi has also taken off, Negi added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Air India can resume non-scheduled international flights with middle seats booking, says SC
Air India shall be allowed to operate non-scheduled foreign flights with middle seats booking for next 10 days, Supreme Court has ordered after hearing an urgent plea filed by Centre and Air India against Bombay High Court order to keep middle seats vacant in international flights.
However, the apex court added that post 10 days, Air India for international operations must follow the Bombay High Court order which directs the carrier to keep middle seats vacant, reports Livelaw
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi registers 90 containment zones
The total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 90 with three new zones added to the list, reports ANI. Forty-one zones have been “de-contained”.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Over 30 lakh samples tested so far for COVID-19, says ICMR
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 30,33,591 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till 9.00 am on Monday. Of these, 90,170 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Uttar Pradesh sets up migration commission for migrant workers
In a two-pronged strategy to secure migrant workers, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a Migration Commission for the employment of such labourers in the state and made it clear that any state that wants them from UP has to seek its permission.
With over 23 lakh workers and migrants having to return to the state till Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that a Migration Commission be set up, according to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.
Adityanath also directed officials that migrant workers be given insurance so that their life is secured, Awasthi said. The chief minister suggested that a scheme be launched to ensure their job security.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
103 new cases emerge in Odisha, takes total to 1,438
Odisha on Monday reported 103 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1438, according to the state health department, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
First flight arrives from Bengaluru; 11 flights cancelled in Jaipur
After the restart of the domestic flight operations, the first aircraft arrived at the Jaipur airport from Bengaluru on Monday morning.
The Air Asia flight with 23 passengers on board landed at 0830 hrs, Jaipur airport director JS Balhara said. He said 20 flights were scheduled for the first day at the Jaipur airport but 11 of them have been cancelled.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Domestic flights resume in Karnataka with quarantine measures
As domestic air travel resumed on Monday after nearly two months of COVID-19 induced lockdown, the city's Kempegowda International Airport will see nearly 107 flights departing and about hundred arrivals, as it begins operations.
According to sources, the first flight out was an Air Asia aircraft to Ranchi that departed at around 5:30 am with about 176 passengers, while the first arrival was a flight from Chennai at about 7:35 am with around 113 passengers.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update
Hamirpur district continues to have over one-fourth cases in HP
Hamirpur district continues to have the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh with one more person, a Mumbai returnee, testing positive for the disease, deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said on Monday.
The number of infected people in Hamirpur district has risen to 63 out of total 210 in the state as of Monday morning, as per state government data.
The district now has 57 active cases out of total 142 active cases in the state. One COVID-19 patient has died and five have recovered, according to the data.
Coronavirus Outbreak in South Korea Latest Update
South Korea reports 16 new cases
South Korea reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus as officials scramble to stem transmissions with 2 million more children returning to school this week. The figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought national totals to 11,206 cases and 267 deaths.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Update
Bihar records 180 new COVID-19 cases, takes state total to 2,574
Bihar has reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 from 15 districts, pushing the tally to 2,574 in the state, the health department said. Of the fresh cases, Nawada and East Champaran accounted for 11 each and the state capital Patna recorded four new infections, it said.
The health department, in a tweet late on Sunday evening, said,"63 more COVID-19 +ve cases in Bihar taking the total to 2,574... We are ascertaining their trail of infection". Earlier on Sunday, the state had registered 117 new positive cases and two fatalities due to the contagion, taking the death toll to 13.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India now among top 10 worst-affected countries in the world
India is now among the 10 countries with most cases, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University. According to the health ministry's latest update, the country now has 1,38,845 confirmed cases and 4,021 deaths.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi airport authorities screen passengers
Delhi airport authorities screen passengers with a thermometer gun before they board a flight to Bhubaneswar.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
Flight services resume from Chennai; 116 passengers leave for Delhi
A Delhi-bound Indigo Airlines with 116 passengers was the first flight to be operated from the airport here on Monday when the country resumed domestic air services, officials said.
It left for the national capital at 6.40 am while a flight from Delhi operated by the same carrier was the first incoming one, albeit with a far lesser number of passengers, at 27.
A total of 16 flights were scheduled to arrive in the city through the day, according to the Centre's decision as Tamil Nadu government had demanded for capping such services to 25 per day, while 19 outbound services were scheduled from the city, they said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Japan Latest Update
Japan set to end Tokyo's state of emergency
Experts on a special government panel have approved a plan to remove a coronavirus state of emergency from Tokyo and four other remaining prefectures, paving the way for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare entirely ending the measure to allow businesses to gradually resume, reports AP.
Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters that experts on a government-commissioned panel approved the plan to end the state of emergency that has lasted for more than a month and a half.
Abe is to officially declare the end of the state of emergency later Monday after endorsement from parliamentary committees.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update
Himachal reports 4 new cases, takes state count to 208
Four more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the number of cases in the state to 208, while a 72-year-old woman died due to the disease at a hospital here, officials said on Monday. With the latest fatality, the death toll due to COVID-19 has increased to five in the state.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu remain worst-affected
With 50,231 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (16,277) and Gujarat (14,056).
According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 1,635 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 14,600 patients have recovered.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India reports 6,977 new cases, 154 deaths in past 24 hours
India reported the highest ever spike of 6977 COVID19 cases and 154 new deaths in India in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 1,38,845, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry.
The toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 4,021 with reported active at 77,103 and as many as 57,721 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Air India Bengaluru-Hyderabad cancelled
Passengers of an Air India Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight say their flight has been cancelled, without prior notice from the airline. "Only when our boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry we were told that boarding has been cancelled. We don't know what to do now," a passenger told ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
PWD minister Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Senior Congress leader and Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, reports Indian Express.
He is the second minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government to catch the infection after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad. Chavan is currently admitted to a hospital in Nanded. His condition is stable, sources told the newspaper, adding that he was reportedly under home quarantine for the last few days.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Nine CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19
Nine CRPF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi on Sunday. According to the CRPF, 359 positive cases have been reported so far including 137 active positive cases, 220 recoveries and two deceased, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Mumbai airport to commence domestic ops from today with 50 flights
The operator of the Mumbai international airport said on Sunday it will resume commercial passenger services on domestic routes from 25 May with 25 departures and arrivals each.
Prior to the suspension of passenger flight services on 25 March in the wake of nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the AAI-GVK group-run airport had been operating over 1,000 daily flights (arrivals and departures), including on international routes.
"As many as 50 departures and arrivals are expected on day one and all flights will be operational from Terminal 2," the Mumbai International Airport Ltd ( MIAL) said in a release. Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had allowed airlines to operate one-third of their total domestic flights from each airport.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Bengaluru airport introduces 'contactless journey' to contain COVID-19
The Bengaluru airport management is introducing a unique feature of a parking-to-boarding contactless journey for the passengers as the domestic flight resumes from Monday.
In order to contain coronavirus transmission among passengers and staff, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) introduced the new feature of the contactless journey right from pre-entry check to security check and boarding.
With a greater emphasis on minimum touch and minimum exposure between passengers and airport personnel, BIAL aims to minimise all physical contact at the airport. The technology will continue to enable a seamless airport journey, with greater emphasis on health and safety, the statement said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Six more COVID-19 deaths, 254 cases in UP
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 161 yesterday with six more deaths, while 254 new cases in the last 24 hours took the tally to 6,268, an official said.
Of the total 161 COVID-19 deaths, Agra tops the list with 33 deaths, followed by 20 in Meerut, 12 in Aligarh, 11 each in Kanpur Nagar and Moradabad, and eight in Firozabad.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Health ministry releases guidelines for domestic travel
The health ministry on Sunday issued guidelines for domestic travel, advising passengers to download the Aarogya Setu application on their mobile devices and asking states to ensure thermal screening at the departure point of airports, railway stations and bus terminals.
Asymptomatic passengers should be permitted to travel after being asked to self-monitor for 14 days, the ministry said.
Dos and Don'ts shall be provided along with tickets to travellers by agencies concerned, said the ministry's guidelines for domestic travel (air/train/inter-state bus travel). All passengers shall be advised to download the Arogya Setu application on their mobile devices, it said.
Read full report here
Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update
Hamirpur emerges as hotspot in Himachal as cases in district rise to 62
Hamirpur district continues to have the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh with two more persons, both of whom recently returned to the state from outside, testing positive for the disease on Sunday, deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said.
The number of infected people in Hamirpur district has risen to 62 out of total 204 in the state.
The district now has 56 active cases out of total 137 active cases in the state. One COVID-19 patient has died and five have recovered, according to state government data.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Delhi’s first flight to Pune, Mumbai’s to Patna as domestic air travel resumes
Indian skies opened up for domestic passenger services from Monday after a gap of two months, with Delhi-Pune and Mumbai-Patna flights being among the first to take off, aviation industry sources said.
All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended since March 25 when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
Both flights were operated by IndiGo on Monday morning. While the Delhi-Pune flight departed at 4.45 am, while the Mumbai-Patna flight took off t 6.45 am.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
46 more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, total cases near 400
Forty-six new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded yesterday in Assam taking the total to 392, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
A day after the state recorded the highest spike of 87 cases, the rise in numbers continued with 133 positive cases detected since 23 May.
Out of the 392 cases, there are 328 active cases, four deaths, three migrated out of the state and 57 of them recovered and have been discharged from the hospital. The state recorded 285 cases in a single week since 18 May.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
4 COVID-19 vaccine candidates may enter clinical trial phase in 3-5 months, says Harsh Vardhan
Four out of the 14 COVID-19 vaccine candidates from India may enter the clinical trial stage in the next three-five months, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.
In an online interaction with BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao, Vardhan said the entire world was working on developing a vaccine to halt the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"There are more than 100 candidates for developing a vaccine that are working at different levels. The WHO is coordinating the efforts," the health minister said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha to resume intrastate busses, trains and vehicles from today
The Odisha government Sunday had announced the resumption of intrastate movement of passenger buses, trains and other vehicles from Monday, a senior official said.
Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena told reporters that intrastate movement of two-wheelers, private vehicles, official vehicles, taxis including app-based cab aggregators will be allowed to operate from Monday.
Similarly, the intrastate movement of trains has been given a go-ahead by following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Railways.
Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses can resume with mutual consent of the states involved, the SRC said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India reported 6,767 new cases, 147 deaths yesterday
The country reported 6,767 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 1,31,868, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,867 after 147 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.
The number of active coronavirus cases rose to 73,560. While 54,440 people have recovered, one patient has migrated to another country, according to the ministry bulletin.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:49 (IST)
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Karnataka govt issues addendum to SOPs for inter-state passengers
Karnataka government issues addendum to SOP for Inter-State Passengers; any person who gets a negative COVID test certificate (from ICMR approved lab) which is not more than 2 days old from the date of journey will be exempted from the requirement of institutional quarantine.
23:37 (IST)
Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates
WHO says concerned over use of Hydroxychloroquine, Chloraquine for COVID-19 treatment
23:32 (IST)
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates
66 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana
The Telangana government said that on Monday, 66 new coronavirus cases have been reported, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,920. The toll rose to 56 after three deaths were reported .
23:26 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Union civil aviation allows private jet and charter flight ops
India Today reported that the Union civil aviation ministry "has allowed private jet and charter flight operations to resume. The Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) will be the same as those are for the passenger flights".
23:18 (IST)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan govt allows taxis, autorickshaws to operate
"With some key changes in the guidelines for lockdown 4.0, the Rajasthan government on Monday allowed taxi, auto operations, and parks to open in red zones in the state. Taxis with driver and two passengers have been allowed, while autos with driver and one passenger have been allowed to ply," India Today reported.
23:14 (IST)
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
Kerala's COVID-19 toll rises to 6
A 63-year-old woman from Dharmadam in Kannur who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at Kozhikode Medical College, on Monday. Toll rises to 6 in Kerala.
23:00 (IST)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
194 new COVID-19 cases reported in MP today
194 new positive cases & 10 deaths have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6859, of which 3571 patients have been cured and discharged. The death toll stands at 300: Madhya Pradesh Health Department
22:33 (IST)
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
142 COVID-19 cases reported in Assam today
With 13 new coronavirus cases reported in Assam in the government's 10.10 pm update, the total number of new cases reported on Monday are 142.
22:15 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
459 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pune today
The Pune district administration said that 459 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths have been reported in last 24 hours in the district. Total positive cases stand at 6,153 and toll is at 280.
22:02 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Two members of Karan Johar's staff test COVID-19 positive
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday said that two members of his household staff have tested positive for coronavirus. "He said that all his family members have taken the swab test, and their results have come negative."