Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Fourth positive case reported at railway headquarters in Delhi; 23 more test positive in Chandigarh

Coronavirus Outbreak updates: A senior officer posted at the Rail Bhawan in Central Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus, the fourth case at the railway headquarters.
Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 294 new COVID-19 cases, including 75 from the worst-hit Indore, and nine deaths, taking the total case count to 6,665 and fatalities to 290, health officials said.
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri late on Sunday night said that domestic flight operations would resume across the country from Monday, with the exception of West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.
As many as 1,725 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai today; taking the total number of cases to 30,359. The death count rose to 988 after 39 more died due to the viral infection, reports ANI, quoting the Mumbai civic body.
Gujarat on Sunday reported 394 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, taking the overall case count to 14,063 and the fatalities to 858, PTI quotes a health department official as saying.
The West Bengal government said that domestic flight operations will not be resuming in the state from Monday, as the state machinery is still involved in restoration work following the havoc wreaked by super cyclone Amphan. The Kolkata Airport will resume domestic flight services from May 28, it said.
Confirmed cases in Maharashtra surged to 50,231 after 3,041 new cases were reported on Sunday, reports PTI. The state also reported 58 deaths, pushing the toll to 1,635, reports ANI quoting the state health department.
The Maharashtra government has agreed to allow 25 take-offs and 25 landings per day for domestic flights from Mumbai. This number will be increased gradually. State govt will issue details and guidelines in this regard soon, ANI quotes state minister Nawab Malik as saying.
Tamil Nadu recorded 765 new cases today, taking the total cases in the state to 16,277. With eight new deaths, the death count mounted to 111.
53 positive cases were reported in Kerala on Sunday, taking the number of active cases to 322, reports ANI.
COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 2,000 mark on Sunday with the detection of 97 cases, most of them returnees to the state from Maharashtra, the health department said.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday said its three employees at the Chennai-based manufacturing plant have tested positive for COVID-19. The second-largest carmaker in the country had resumed operations at Irungattukottai-based plant (near Chennai) on 8 May.
With flight operations set to resume from Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday spoke to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him to give some more time for preparations. He said, 'We can't say that lockdown will be over by 31 May. We will have to see how we will go forward.'
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued revised guidelines for international arrivals, which mandate a 14-day quarantine, including a seven-day institutional quarantine at their own cost, for all those reaching India.
With 508 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi is now 13,418 (till midnight of 23rd May), total death toll 261, said Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain. The number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 87, with the addition of house numbers 600-800 Hari Nagar, Rani Bagh, and two houses at street number 8, Shastri Park.
Odisha is the latest state to make home quarantine mandatory for incoming passengers, reports ANI. In rural areas of the state, the quarantine period will be split between seven days in an institution and seven days at home.
587 police personnel have been found COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours taking the total number of affected cops to 1,758, out of which 18 have died due to the virus and 673 have recovered, according to Maharashtra Police, reports ANI.
Eleven people who travelled to Goa in the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express train on Saturday, have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 66, officials said on Sunday.
Assam on Sunday claimed to have conducted more COVID-19 tests than Kerala, which was once the highest affected state. This claim came from Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sharma who released a series of tweets giving details about the tests, said that in comparison to Kerala’s 52771 tests, Assam has conducted 55,862 tests so far.
As India is set to resume its domestic civil aviation operations from 25 May, the Delhi airport will be handling around 380 flights on Monday, a senior official told PTI.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said it is "extremely ill-advised" to reopen airports in red zone amid the coronavirus pandemic. The minister's comments follow Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's announcement that all domestic flights are set to resume in India from 25 May as part of its gradual reboot of air travel services amid the pandemic.
With 47,190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (15,512) and Gujarat (13,664).
The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 1,31,868, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. The toll in the country is now at 3,867. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 73,560, as many as 54,441 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far.
Dr Jitendra Nath Pande (78), the former head of the medicine department at AIIMS and a stalwart in the field of pulmonology, died due to coronavirus at his residence in Siddhartha Enclave on Saturday, reports The Indian Express.
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asked people not to return to the state unless 'absolutely necessary' as 87 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the highest single-day jump, taking the total tally to 346.
The toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,720 and the number of cases climbed to 1,25,101 in India on Saturday as India registered an increase of 137 deaths and 6,654 new cases in a 24-hour span till 8 am, according to the health ministry.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 69,597 and 51,783 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.
Amidst this, differences emerged among states and the aviation ministry over whether or not to quarantine fliers once domestic air travel resumes on 25 May.
Maharashtra, however, remained non-committal on domestic flights while urging the aviation ministry to allow special and concessional flights to leave from the state.
Meanwhile the Centre asked 11 municipal areas which account for 70 percent of India's cases to step up monitoring efforts in old cities, urban slums and other high-density population pockets like camps and clusters for migrant workers.
These 11 municipal areas are from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and account for 70 per cent of active case load, the Union health ministry said.
Meanwhile, India continues to be the 11th most-affected country right now, but its tally is fast approaching that of Iran, which is the tenth most affected in the world at present with nearly 1.33 lakh cases, PTI said.
COVID-19 cases from states
On Saturday, Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the virus, a senior official said. The first case was detected in India on 30 January, but Sikkim had managed to stay free of it so far.
While Maharashtra has been the worst-hit state, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are among other badly-affected places.
Maharashtra recorded 2,608 new coronavirus cases and 60 deaths on Saturday, taking its total count of cases to 47,190 and the death toll to 1,577. At least 18 police personnel, including an officer, have died of COVID-19 in the state so far.
In Tamil Nadu, 759 new cases were reported and the death toll rose to 103 after five more people, including a 75-year-old woman, lost their lives. The new cases included those having arrived from other countries as also those having travelled from other parts of the country.
On the other hand, a 26-year-old man tested positive in Manipur, nearly 10 days after returning to the state in a special train from Chennai. He was among 1,140 people who returned to the state by a migrant special train on May 13. Of the 25 active cases in Manipur, 16 are Chennai returnees, officials said.
Kerala also recorded a rise in its numbers with 62 more people testing positive, including 49 returnees from abroad and from other states. More than 91,000 are under observation in the state, which had reported India's first COVID-19 case but had managed to flatten its curve till the movement of migrants from other states and from abroad resumed.
In Himachal Pradesh, 10 more people tested positive, of which nine had returned from Mumbai and one from Punjab.
Experts have cautioned that movement of migrants and people coming from abroad could spread the infection further during their travel and also after their arrival as not all of them are put into institutional quarantine due to absence of any symptom.
Karnataka recorded its biggest single-day spike on Saturday with over 200 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 1,959. Officials said that 187 of 216 new cases are returnees from neighboring Maharashtra, while others include those having returned from Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.
In the national capital, 591 fresh cases were recorded to take its tally to 12,910. Delhi's death toll has also increased to 231.
China cases drops to zero, fresh cases emerge in Germany
Meanwhile, new coronavirus cases dropped to zero in China for the first time on Saturday, but hospitals were overwhelmed across Latin America both in Brazil and Mexico which were lax about lockdowns as well as in Peru, Chile and Ecuador which were lauded for firm restrictions and early confinement.
Turkey imposed its toughest lockdown measures yet starting Saturday for the end of Ramadan, and Yemen's Houthi rebels urged believers to use masks and stay inside as authorities around the Muslim world try to contain infections at a time usually marked by days of multi-generational feasting and collective prayer.
Elsewhere, many governments continued easing restrictions as they face historic recessions brought on by the global battle against the virus. In the US, some regions were opening more quickly than others, despite pressure from President Donald Trump to move faster.
Infections emerged in Germany, which has drawn praise for its handling of the virus, after seven people appear to have been infected with the coronavirus at a restaurant in the northwest of the country.
The US, however, remained the hardest hit country globally, with more than 96,000 deaths among 16 lakh confirmed cases, followed by Russia and Brazil, a tally maintained by John Hopkins University showed.
On Saturday, worldwide deaths reached 3,38,000 while infections have crossed more than 52 lakh.
To quarantine or not: debate continues
Though domestic commercial passenger flights are set to resume from Monday (25 May) after nearly two months of suspension due to COVID-19-induced lockdown, the differences over whether or not to quarantine fliers continued on Saturday. While Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Jammu and Kashmir said that 14-day quarantine will be mandatory, Karnataka said that seven-day institutional quarantine will be must for passengers from high-risk states and others will have to undergo 14-day home quarantine.
Maharashtra government official on Saturday said the state had not yet amended its May 19 lockdown order which allowed only certain kinds of flights.
As per the 19 May order of the state government extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown to 31 May, all domestic and international air travel, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes as permitted by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will continue to remain prohibited across the state.
Meanwhile, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri whil saying that India will try to restart a good percentage of international passenger flights before August, said on Saturday that those using the Aarogya Setu app won't have to undergo quarantine if their status is green.
"If you have Aarogya Setu app, and if you have got yourself tested for COVID-19 and have been found negative, and if you do not show any symptoms, then I think there is no need for quarantine," he said.
The aviation minister had earlier rubbished the demand for mandatory quarantine asking states no to 'create fuss' over a domestic travel.
Puri, however, stressed that the app, is not mandatory for air passengers and they can instead give a self-declaration form.
"We have said it is an advisory, it is preferable... If you do not have the Aarogya Setu app, you can give a self-declaration form," he stated.
"If someone has Aarogya Setu app, it is like a passport. If you have green status, why should anybody want any quarantine," Puri said.
The Aarogya Setu app has been panned by cybersecurity experts over privacy concerns and its makers refusing to share the source code.
In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, French ethical hacker Elliot Alderson said that the Indian government must convince people of the app’s efficacy rather than force them to use it. Alderson had parked off a fierce debate on security issues related to the app earlier this month.
“To potentially be useful, a contact-tracing app needs to be downloaded and used by a lot of people. To ensure adoption of the app on a large scale among the population, you need to gain their trust. Publishing the source code is one way to get this trust,” he told Firstpost.
Congress demands probe on AMBU bag projected as ventilator in Gujarat
Meanwhile, Congress has demanded a judicial probe into the use of 'uncertified' Dhaman-1 ventilators on COVID-19 patients in Gujarat, alleging that the mortality rate was highest at the hospital these machines were installed.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that the Vijay Rupani government projected a mechanised AMBU (Artificial Manual Breathing Unit) bag as ventilator, "playing with the lives of patients".
"Why was Dhaman-1 approved and installed when it had been tested on just one patient? Why was Dhaman-1 approved and installed without a licence by DCGI (Drug Controller General of India)," Khera asked.
"We also want to know if the PM-Cares Fund was used to buy 5,000 pieces of Dhaman-1 through HLL Lifecare. All these answers can only be found through an independent judicial inquiry," Khera said.
On Saturday, Chairman Railway Board VK Yadav on Saturday said that the Railways has drawn up a schedule to operate 2,600 more trains over the next 10 days to ferry 36 lakh more migrant workers home.
The 'shramikspecial' trains are being operated primarily on the requests of the states, which want to send migrant workers to their home states.
According to data with the Railways, Uttar Pradesh (1,246) has received the highest number of shramik special trains, followed by Bihar (804) and Jharkhand (124) and Madhya Pradesh (112).
Updated Date: May 25, 2020 07:15:10 IST
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Nine more CRPF personnel test positive
In Delhi, nine CRPF personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The total positive cases among the force stand at 359, including 137 positive cases, ANI reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Maharashtra COVID-19 cases cross 50,000
Confirmed cases in Maharashtra surged to 50,231 after 3,041 new cases were reported on Sunday, reports PTI. The state also reported 58 deaths, pushing the toll to 1,635, reports ANI quoting the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Air travellers to be home quarantined for 14 days in UP
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Maharashtra allows 25 take-offs and landings per day in Mumbai, says Nawab Mailk
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
BJP, Congress share equal responsibility for condition of migrants: Mayawati
BJP and Congress share equal responsibility in the current situation of migrant workers, said SP chief Mayawati on Sunday.
"It would have been better if before announcing the lockdown, migrant workers would have been given some time and return to their native places facilitated. After Independence, Congress stayed in power and ruled many states. Mass migration from villages to big cities occurred then as weaker sections including Dalits, farmers and tribals found it hard to procure means of livelihood," she said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in New York Latest Update
New York reports lowest number of daily COVID-19 deaths in weeks
New York state reported its lowest number of daily coronavirus deaths in weeks in what Gov. Andrew Cuomo described Saturday as a critical benchmark. The daily death tally was 84 after a peak of 799 on 8 April.
Reducing the state's daily death count to fewer than 100 seemed almost impossible several weeks ago, the Democratic governor said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
UP govt withdraws order which bans use of mobile phones in isolation wards
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday withdrew the order that banned the use of mobile phones by patients in isolation wards of L-2 and L-3 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, reports ANI. The state govt had issued an order yesterday banning the use of mobile phones by patients in isolation wards of L-2 and L-3 COVID-19 hospitals.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reach 2,493
The number of active cases of COVID-19 has reached 2,493 in Uttar Pradesh. While 3,433 people have recovered from the disease while 155 deaths have been reported till date, Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad told ANI on Sunday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
AirAsia India opens bookings for 21 destinations
Low-cost carrier AirAsia India has started bookings for 21 destinations ahead of the resumption of domestic flights from Monday. In a release, the airline said it would strictly follow the SOPs (standard operating procedures) and guidelines laid out by the regulatory bodies to enable safe travel.
AirAsia flights are open for booking for travel to all its 21 destinations where it flies to in the country, the release issued on Saturday said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Karnataka reports over 2,000 COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 2,000 mark on Sunday with the detection of 97 cases, most of them returnees to the state from Maharashtra, the health department said.
It said the total number of positive cases was now 2,056, including 634 discharges, 1,378 active cases and 42 deaths Of the total number of cases, 73 had returned from Maharashtra and 41 among them were women.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
Three employees at Hyundai Motor's Chennai plant test positive for COVID-19
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday said its three employees at the Chennai-based manufacturing plant have tested positive for COVID-19. The second-largest carmaker in the country had resumed operations at Irungattukottai-based plant (near Chennai) on 8 May.
"In the first week of our plant operations, three of our employees have shown mild symptoms of cough and cold and were immediately asked to meet the medical expert team for further evaluation. They subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 and immediate medical attention was provided to them," HMIL said in a statement.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Ministry of civil aviation calls meeting on resumption of domestic flights
Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has called a meeting of airlines and airport operators today on domestic flight resumption from 25 May, to discuss SOPs for States/UTs; discussion is also for states which have requested not to resume operation. The meeting will be headed by MoCA Secy.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Haryana Latest Update
Over 2.6 lakh migrant labourers sent home in special trains, buses: Haryana govt
More than 2.6 lakh migrant labourers have so far been sent back to their native states by the Haryana government in 60 special trains and over 5,000 state transport buses, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.
Those migrant labourers who have expressed their willingness to return to their native states during the COVID-19-triggered lockdown are being sent back, he said.
On Saturday, ADGP, CID, Anil Kumar Rao interacted with passengers onboard a Shramik Special train at Ambala Cantonment Railway Station, which was going to Barauni in Bihar. Rao said that about 1,631 migrant labourers and children were sent to Barauni in the special train.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Update
Rajasthan reports 152 new COVID-19 cases today
Rajasthan reported one death due to the novel coronavirus and 152 cases of the disease on Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities to 161 and the virus count to 6,894 in the state, officials said.
The new death was reported from Chittorgarh, an official said.
A maximum of 27 fresh cases are from Jodhpur, followed by Jaipur and Rajsamand which reported 24 new infections each.
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China's foreign minister says virus lawsuits 'illegal'
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said any lawsuits brought against China over the COVID-19 have zero factual bases in law or international precedence.
Wang told reporters at a news conference that China was a victim of the global pandemic alongside other countries and had reached out to assist other governments in need.
"To our regret, in addition to the raging of the new coronavirus, a political virus is also spreading in the US which is to take every chance to attack and discredit China," Wang said.
Some US politicians, heedless of basic facts, have fabricated too many lies and plotted too many conspiracies, Wang said. Raising such lawsuits tramples on the international rule of law and abandons the human conscience. It's untrue, unjustifiable and illegal, Wang said. Those who would bring such litigation against China are living in a daydream and will humiliate themselves, Wang said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China, US to gain from cooperation, lose from confrontation: Chinese FM
The Chinese government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday that China and the United States both stand to gain from cooperation and would lose from confrontation, adding both sides must find a way for peaceful co-existence.
State Councillor Wang, speaking at his annual news conference, said China and the United States need to start coordinating macro policies for their respective economies as well as the world economy.
“I want to say here: Don’t waste precious time any longer, and don’t ignore lives,” said Wang, who is also China’s foreign minister.
“What China and the United States need to do the most is to first learn from each other and share their experience in fighting against the epidemic, and help each country fight against the epidemic.”
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
It was wrong to impose lockdown 'suddenly', says Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said it was wrong to impose the lockdown suddenly and now it cannot be lifted all at once.
Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Thackeray also said there was a need to be extra cautious during the upcoming monsoon.
"It was wrong to impose the lockdown suddenly. It will be equally wrong to lift it in one go. It will be a double whammy for our own people," he said in a televised message.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Karnataka has doubled number of COVID-19 tests, says minister
Karnataka has doubled the number of coronavirus tests conducted from one lakh to two lakh, state Minister for Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar said on Sunday.
"After clocking one lakh tests on May 8, we have doubled the number of tests in just 16 days. As on this morning, we conducted 2.03 lakh tests across our 57 ICMR COVID-19 testing labs. I congratulate doctors & lab technicians on this achievement," Sudhakar tweeted.
Till Sunday morning, 2,056 people were tested positive for COVID-19, including 42 deaths and 1,378 active cases and 634 discharges. Till now, 1,96,196 samples have been tested of which 1,92,127 have tested negative.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Reforms do not mean complete abolition of labour laws, says NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Amid concerns over changes in labour laws in various states, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Sunday said reforms do not mean complete abolition of labour laws and that the central government is committed to protecting the interests of workers.
In recent weeks, various state governments, including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, have either made amendments or proposed changes to existing labour laws as part of larger efforts to help businesses that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I have just noticed that the Union Ministry of Labour is firming up its stance to tell the states that they cannot abolish labour laws because India is a signatory to the International Labour Organization (ILO)," Kumar told PTI in an interview.
"Therefore, it is clear that the Union government does not believe that the reform of labour laws implies complete lack of labour laws... The government is committed to protecting the interest of workers," he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Can't say that lockdown will be over by 31 May: Uddhav Thackeray
With flight operations set to resume from Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday spoke to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him to give some more time for preparations.
"We can't say that lockdown will be over by 31 May. We will have to see how we will go forward. The coming time is crucial as the multiplication of the virus is picking up. I want to assure the medical fraternity that we are with them in all ways," he said, news agency ANI reported. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country with the highest number of cases in the country.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
225 Indians from UK, Muscat land in India
An Air India flight, carrying 93 Indians who were stranded in the United Kingdom, arrived at the Indore airport in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 3,000 mark in Indore after 75 more people test positive in the district in last 24 hours.
Additionally, a special flight carrying 132 Indians stranded in Muscat landed at Gaya airport in Bihar.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine for international arrivals: Health ministry
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued revised guidelines for international arrivals, which mandate a 14-day quarantine, including a seven-day institutional quarantine at their own cost, for all those reaching India.
Compelling cases, such as pregnancy, death in family, parents with children aged udner 10 and serious illness, can spend the total quarantine period at home, with a compulsory condition to download the Aarogya Setu application.
The rules that apply all to routes to India, oncluding air and land, allow only those found asymptomatic to enter India.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Govt prohibiting mobiles in isolation wards to hide truth: Akhilesh Yadav
The Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to prohibit coronavirus patients from using mobile phones inside isolation wards of hospitals has been taken to hide "poor condition" of hospitals in Uttar PRadesh, claimed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
In a tweet in Hindi, he said that if mobiles spread coronavirus, they should be prohibited all over the country. He said that phones have become a source of mental support for many during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Andhra reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, state total at 2,627
66 new COVID19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,627, according to the Andhra Pradesh Health Department, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Migrant woes 'greatest manmade tragedy' in India since Partition: Ramchandra Guha
The unfolding miseries of millions of poor people in the world's largest coronavirus lockdown is the greatest manmade tragedy in India since Partition, says historian and economist Ramchandra Guha.
Cautioning that there will be social and psychological consequences for the rest of the country too, he said the migrant tragedy could have been averted or at least minimised if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given them a week's notice to return home before the lockdown kicked in.
"It is probably not as bad as Partition, for at that time there was also horrific communal violence. But it is nonetheless the greatest manmade tragedy in India since Partition," Guha told PTI in an interview.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Bombay HC seeks reply from AI on plea over safety measures in flights
The Bombay High Court has sought a response from the Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a petition of an AI pilot, claiming the airline was not following safety measures for COVID-19 while bringing back Indians stranded abroad.
The pilot, Deven Kanani, in his plea claimed a circular issued by the Government of India on 23 March 2020 laid some conditions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while bringing back Indians stranded abroad due to the pandemic.
However, the condition pertaining to keeping the middle seat between two passengers empty was not being followed by the Air India, he said in the plea.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi reports 508 new cases, containment zones rise to 87
With 508 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi is now 13,418 (till midnight of 23rd May), total death toll 261, said Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain.
The number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 87, with the addition of house numbers 600-800 Hari Nagar, Rani Bagh, and two houses at street number 8, Shastri Park. Till now, 41 zones have been de-contained.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha makes 14-day quarantine mandatory for incoming passengers
Odisha is the latest state to make home quarantine mandatory for incoming passengers, reports ANI. In rural areas of the state, the quarantine period will be split between seven days in an institution and seven days at home.
Before this, the governments of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Assam, and the administration of Jammu and Kashmir have decided that arriving passengers will have to stay in quarantine. Chhattisgarh and Punjab have also decided compulsory quarantine for 14 days.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Manipur Latest Update
Manipur reports 3 new cases, state total at 32
Three new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 32, said Manipur Health Department, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Health infrastructure must be ramped up to ensure preparedness for next 2 months, says Centre
Health infrastructure should be ramped up to ensure preparedness for the next two months in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has conveyed to eleven municipal areas in the country that have accounted for 70 percent of India's coronavirus caseload.
Eleven municipal areas from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Rajasthan account for 70 percent of the active caseload, the Union health ministry said in a statement.
The government has asked the eleven municipal areas to step up monitoring in old cities, urban slums and other high density pockets like camps and clusters for migrant workers for management of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat Latest Update
Gujarat HC criticises state of Ahmedabad civil hospital
Conditions at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, where 377 COVID-19 patients have died till Friday, is "pathetic" and the hospital is "as good as a dungeon, may be even worse", the Gujarat High Court observed in an order made available on Saturday.
In an order passed in a suo motu PIL on coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, a division bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and IJ Vora came down hard on the state government on conditions prevailing in Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital, and said it was "distressing and painful".
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
TN govt allows industrial estates in Chennai to resume work
Further easing curbs, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday allowed 17 industrial estates here to resume work from tomorrow with conditions, including confining the workforce to 25 percent and implementing safety measures.
The industrial estates situated in non-containment zones, including the Ambattur and Guindy clusters here can resume work from May 25, the government said, adding however employees residing in containment zones would not be allowed to report for work.
The strength of the workers should be capped at 25 percent and thermal scanners must be used for screening employees, an official release said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
COVID-19 cases in Indore cross 3000, toll reaches 114
The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 3,000 mark in Indore and rose to 3,008 after 75 more people tested positive for the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district in last 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.
The number of deaths in the district also went up to 114 as three more patients succumbed to the disease during treatment at different hospitals in last three days, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said.
The latest victims were two men and a woman. The men also had ailments like diabetes, high blood pressure and others, while the woman was suffering from asthma, he said. Till Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in the district was 2,933.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
First 'Sunday curfew' underway in Karnataka
The first 'Sunday curfew' imposed by the Karnataka government to try and contain the spread of COVID-19 got underway in the state today, with people, by and large, adhering to norms, roads wearing a deserted look and almost no vehicular traffic, barring essential services.
With barricades being up across most roads in the state, people ventured out only to purchase groceries, vegetables, and medicines.
The Karnataka government had eased restrictions during Lockdown 4 for the start of economic activities like city buses, inter-district bus service, intrastate train services, the opening of shops, and markets. However, the government had made it clear that there will be 'Janata Curfew' every Sunday during which only essential services would be permitted.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Thane reports 903 new cases, takes district total to 5,387
The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane rose to 5,387 after 309 more people tested positive for the disease in the Maharashtra district on Saturday, officials said.
The new patients included at least 12 children, in the age group of 1 to 12 years, the district administration said in a release.
Among the new cases, 134 were reported from Thane city and 76 from Navi Mumbai township, it said. Besides, six more people succumbed to the disease, taking the district's death toll to 163, the release said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
RML hospital dean tests positive for coronavirus
The Dean of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus infection.
Dr Rajeev Sood, who is looking after the management of COVID-19 manpower at the hospital, tested positive for the infection on Saturday. He is now under home isolation and contact tracing has been initiated by hospital authorities.
"I have a fever and mild upper respiratory infection and got myself tested for COVID-19...it came out positive. I am under home isolation now," Dr Sood, who is also the head of the department of urology, told PTI over the phone.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Maharashtra Police reports 87 new cases among its staff
87 police personnel have been found COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours taking total number of affected cops to 1,758, out of which 18 have died due to the virus and 673 have recovered, according to Maharashtra Police, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Recovery rate of MP at 51%, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
The recovery rate for corona patients has reached 51 percent in Madhya Pradesh, said State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
He said better arrangements are being ensured in the state for the treatment of patients infected with the novel coronavirus and a large number of fever clinics have also started functioning in the state.
"The corona recovery rate has reached 51 percent. All the collectors should ensure that the lockdown is strictly followed and the exemptions should be given as per the guidelines in their respective districts," said Chouhan on Saturday. He was reviewing the status of corona and other arrangements through video conferencing.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
General Bipin Rawat to donate Rs 50,000 every month to PM-CARES
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is to donate Rs 50,000 from his salary to be deducted every month for the next one year to the PM-CARES fund created to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update
Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Himachal, takes state total to 192
Himachal Pradesh recorded six more cases of COVID-19, taking the virus tally in the state to 192, officials said on Sunday. Three of the fresh cases were reported from Una and one each from Kangra, Hamirpur and Solan districts, they added.
All of them had recently returned from other states. While three of them had returned from Mumbai, two returned from Delhi and one from West Bengal, they added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Flight carrying 93 Indians stranded in UK arrives in Indore
An Air India flight carrying 93 Indians who were stranded in the United Kingdom arrived at the Indore airport in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, an official said.
As part of the Centre's 'Vande Bharat' mission, the flight from London reached here via Mumbai at 8.04 am, Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport Director Aryama Sanyal said. The special flight carried 93 Indians from the UK, she said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update
As one more tests positive, Hamirpur continues to have highest number of cases in HP
Hamirpur district continues to have the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh with one more person, a Delhi returnee, testing positive for the disease on Sunday, deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said.
The number of infected people in Hamirpur district has risen to 61 out of a total 192 in the state. The district now has 55 active cases. One COVID-19 patient died and five have recovered, according to state government data.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
Assam carried out more number of tests than Kerala, says Himanta Biswa
Assam on Sunday claimed to have conducted more COVID-19 tests than Kerala, which was once the highest affected state. This claim came from Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sharma who released a series of tweets giving details about the tests, said that in comparison to Kerala’s 52771 tests, Assam has conducted 55,862 tests so far.
He also thanked the microbiologists as well as lab technicians for their 'extraordinary efforts'.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Goa Latest Update
11 returnees from Mumbai test positive for COVID-19 in Goa
Eleven people who travelled to Goa in the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express train on Saturday, have tested positive forcoronavirus, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 66, officials said on Sunday.
With this, the number of active cases in the coastal state has gone up to 50, they said, adding that 16 people have been so far been discharged after recovery.
As many as 263 passengers, who alighted from the Rajdhani Express at Madgaon railway station in South Goa district on Saturday, were tested. Of them, reports of 11 came out positive in the TrueNat (rapid) tests, a senior health department official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha registers 1,336 new cases, 67 deaths yesterday
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1336, with 67 new positive cases reported yesterday, according to Odisha Health Department, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Karnataka under total lockdown till 7 am tomorrow
Karnataka will be under total lockdown on Sunday, 24 May, to curb the spread of COVID-19. Barring shops selling essential supplies, everything will remain shut till 7:00 am tomorrow, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
New York Times devotes entire front page to 1,000 COVID-19 victims
Instead of the articles, photographs or graphics that normally appear on the front page of The New York Times, on Sunday, there is just a list: a long, solemn list of people whose lives were lost to the coronavirus pandemic.
As the toll from COVID-19 in the United States approaches 100,000, a number expected to be reached in the coming days, editors at The Times have been planning how to mark the grim milestone.
Simone Landon, the assistant editor of the Graphics desk, wanted to represent the number in a way that conveyed both the vastness and the variety of lives lost.
Departments across The Times have been robustly covering the coronavirus pandemic for months. But Landon and her colleagues realized that “both among ourselves and perhaps in the general reading public, there’s a little bit of a fatigue with the data.”
Read full report here
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Karnataka mandates 7-day institutional quarantine of arrivals from 'high prevalence states'
Two days before the resumption of domestic air travel, the Karnataka government has issued detailed guidelines for the persons coming from 'high prevalence states' amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
The state government has laid down new norms for those coming from other states (including those coming by domestic air flights.
It has been stated that passengers coming from 'high prevalence states' (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh) would be required to undergo a seven-day "institutional quarantine" which will be followed by home quarantine.
Read full report here
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zones: Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said it is "extremely ill-advised" to reopen airports in red zone amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The minister's comments follow Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's announcement that all domestic flights are set to resume in India from 25 May as part of its gradual reboot of air travel services amid the pandemic.
"Its extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone. Mere thermal scanning of passengers inadequate w/o swabs. Impossible to have autos/cabs/buses ply in current circumstances. Adding positive passenger will add Covid stress to red zone," Deshmukh tweeted on Sunday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
With around 380 domestic flights, Delhi airport to resume operations from Monday
As India is set to resume its domestic civil aviation operations from 25 May, the Delhi airport will be handling around 380 flights on Monday, a senior official said.
As per the directions of the Civil Aviation Ministry, domestic flight operations will resume after remaining suspended for about two months following the nationwide lockdown imposed to constrain the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Delhi airport will be handling around 380 domestic flights on Monday. There will be 190 departures and around 190 arrivals," a senior government official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
'This made my Eid': Delhi mango seller overwhelmed by donations from people after loot
Overwhelmed by the donations that poured in from the society for his help, Phool Mia, the fruit seller in north Delhi's Jagatpuri area whose mangoes were looted by the ordinary people, said that those who helped him have made his "Eid" and have shown that "humanity is still alive".
Video footage that went viral on social media, shows that scores of passers-by looted the unattended crates of mangoes of a fruit seller after a fight broke out in the neighbourhood. The incident took place on Wednesday.
"My stock of mangoes worth Rs 30,000 was kept there. Some persons were fighting with each other fearing which I left the place to avoid any sort of altercation. When I returned, I saw that they were looting the mangoes kept there. There were 50-100 people who were involved in this act," Phool Mia, narrated the ordeal.
However, four people have been arrested on the basis of video footage, Delhi Police said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China reports 39 new coronavirus cases
China has reported 39 new coronavirus cases, including 36 asymptomatic patients -- majority of them from COVID-19 epicentre Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, health officials said on Sunday.
Of the three confirmed coronavirus patients, one is locally transmitted infection and two are imported cases, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said.
The domestically transmitted case was reported in Jilin Province, it said. One of the new imported cases was reported in Shanghai and the other in Guangdong Province. Of the 36 new asymptomatic cases, 30 are from Hubei province and Wuhan, the NHC said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Update
Rajasthan reports 52 new cases, takes total to 6,794
Rajasthan on Sunday reported 52 new COVID19 positive cases, which took the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,794, according to the Rajasthan Health Department, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in J&K Latest Update
3,300 Jammu and Kashmir residents evacuated from Maharashtra
Around 3,300 residents of Jammu and Kashmir including 1,200 students who were stranded in different parts of Maharashtra have returned to their homes in the union territory in four Shramik Special trains in the past 10 days, an official spokesperson said.
This is the highest number of Shramik Special trains deployed by a single state for the evacuation of J&K residents stranded there, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India registers highest single-day spike in cases with almost 7,000 new infections
According to the latest health bulletin, India reported the highest spike of 6767 COVID-19 cases and 147 deaths in the last 24 hours. The otal number of cases in the country now at 1,31,868, including 73,560 active cases, 54,440 cured/discharged and 3,867 deaths.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India reports 1.31 lakh cases, 3,867 deaths
The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 1,31,868, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. The toll in the country is now at 3,867. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 73,560, as many as 54,441 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Haryana Latest Update
21 of 73 people who arrived from USA test positive for COVID-19 in Panchkula
A total of 21 out of 73 people who arrived in Panchkula from the USA on 19 May have tested positive for COVID19, according to officials. "All of them are not residents of Panchkula but belong to various districts. 2 reports were inconclusive and rest were negative," Dr Jasjit Kaur, Chief Medical Officer, Panchkula told ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
US reports 1,127 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
The United States recorded a further 1,127 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing its total to 97,048 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
The country has also officially logged 1,621,658 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the tracker kept by the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Shiv Sena MP writes to DM, demands free COVID-19 test for Thane prison police staff
Shiv Sena Member of Parliament from Thane Rajan Vichare has written a letter to District Magistrate Rajesh Narvekar urging for police staff at Thane prison to be provided with the facility of free COVID-19 testing.
In his letter to District Magistrate, Sena MP highlighted several instances where inmates have been found corona positive in different prisons. He said it is important for the safety of policemen and their families that they be tested for the virus in order to contain its spread.
Vichare also demanded that other jail staff and suspected inmates should also be tested for COVID-19.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
US pasta company reports coronavirus outbreak at Spokane factory
A pasta company has announced there was a coronavirus outbreak at its Spokane factory as Washington state prepares to reopen parts of its economy, reports AP.
The Spokesman-Review reported that Philadelphia Macaroni Company Inc. said in a statement Friday that 72 workers were tested for COVID-19 and 24 were positive.
Health officials say there was an increase in Spokane County with 31 new positive cases between Thursday and Friday. Company officials say all of the factory employees have since been tested and the facility was disinfected.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Guidelines issued for opening shopping complexes in Lucknow
The Lucknow administration on Saturday announced that centrally air-conditioned shopping complexes in the city can function without operating the air conditioners, in view of the lockdown 4.0 guidelines to combat coronavirus pandemic.
This will become effective from May 26, an official statement said. Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said shopping complexes in the containment and buffer zones, will continue to remain closed.
Shopping complexes where shops are opening should ensure that only one-third shops are open, and that social distancing is strictly adhered to.
Entry to persons above the age of 65 years, children below 10 years and pregnant women should not be allowed, the statement said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for COVID-19
Veteran film and TV actor Kiran Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. The 74-year-old actor said he is asymptomatic and is doing "absolutely fine."
"I am asymptomatic. On 14 May, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself tested and the result was positive.
"But I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There''s no fever, no cough, I''m fine and have self quarantined at home," Kumar told PTI.
The actor, who had featured in films like "Dhadkan", "Mujhse Dosti Karoge", among others, said it has been ten days since the test happened and he still hasn't developed any symptoms
Coronavirus Outbreak in Mizoram Latest Update
Mizoram to hike petrol, diesel prices from 1 June
The Mizoram government will hike diesel and petrol prices by 2.5 percent and 5 percent, respectively, from 1 June to fight the economic slowdown caused by the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Taxation Minister Lalchamliana said on Saturday.
Lalchamliana said the meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga also decided to increase the value-added tax (VAT) of diesel from 12 per cent to 14.5 and that of petrol from 20 percent to 25 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Global COVID-19 cases stand at 53 lakh
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 53 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 3.42 lakh.
With over 16.2 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Newspaper vendors, domestic help permitted to enter societies in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Saturday said he has allowed newspaper hawkers and domestic helps to enter residential societies.
Most residents had raised the demand with the administration that newspaper hawkers and domestic helps be allowed to enter the societies.
Domestic helps, drivers, plumbers, electricians, and air conditioner mechanics would be permitted to enter societies if their services are sought by the residents. But the society residents will have to take precaution against COVID-19, the DM added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Update
Jharkhand reports one more COVID-19 death, confirmed cases now at 350
A 39-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Jharkhand's Koderma district, taking the total number of coronavirus fatalities in the state to four, a senior official said.
The swab samples of the man, who died on May 21, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, Koderma District Assistant Chief Medical Officer A B Prasad said. The deceased had returned from Mumbai recently.
Meanwhile, the state reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising Jharkhand's tally of confirmed cases to 350, a government bulletin said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi govt to hire 200 taxis to strengthen its ambulance services
The Delhi government has decided to hire 200 taxis from cab aggregators Ola and Uber to strengthen its ambulance service which is under pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The hired taxis, 110 from Ola and 91 from Uber, will be used for carrying non-critical and non-COVID-19 patients to and from hospitals, a Delhi government order said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update
West Bengal reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
West Bengal on Saturday recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities, raising the death toll in the state to 197, while 127 new cases of the respiratory infection were reported, a bulletin by the health department said on Saturday.
Of the four deaths, two each were reported from the city and neighbouring Howrah district, it said. The state now has a total of 3,459 confirmed cases, out of which 1,909 are active, the bulletin said.
Till Saturday, 1,281 people recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, it added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Gautam Buddh Nagar reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, takes total to 323
Seventeen more people, including three teenagers, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, pushing the total number of cases in the district to 323, officials said.
Seven people were discharged from hospitals after being cured, even as the number of active cases in the district rose to 97, they said.
Adjoining Delhi, Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded five deaths, all of them males aged above 60, according to the officials.
The fresh cases include five members of a family, including three teenagers, from Sarfabad in Noida's Sector 73, the statement said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
Assam health minister asks people not to return unless 'absolutely necessary' as state records 87 more cases
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asked people not to return to the state unless "absolutely necessary" as 87 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the highest single-day jump, taking the total tally to 346.
He also said that the situation in Assam has reached a challenging phase and the government will write to other states to ensure that buses and trucks carrying people without maintaining social distancing are not allowed movement.
Seventeen new cases, including two persons coming from Tripura, were reported in the night, in addition to 10 in the evening, 53 in the afternoon and seven in the morning. On Friday, 49 people had tested positive for coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India registers over 1.25 lakh confirmed cases, 3,720 deaths so far
The toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,720 and the number of cases climbed to 1,25,101 in India on Saturday as India registered an increase of 137 deaths and 6,654 new cases in a 24-hour span till 8 am, according to the health ministry.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 69,597 and 51,783 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.
00:07 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
Intra-state buses, train services to resume in Odisha from Monday
23:51 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Update
All air passengers arriving in Jharkhand to be home quarantined for 14 days
23:47 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Update
Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4 Lakh ex-gratia to kin of 13 who succumbed to COVID-19
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Sunday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who died due to COVID-19, as the state reported two fresh coronavirus fatalities, taking the total number to 13. With state reporting 117 fresh positive cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 2,511 of which Patna alone constitutes 200 cases. Expressing grief over the death of 13 people due to coronavirus in the state, Kumar announced that money has been released from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for payment of Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to each of the families, an official release said.
23:40 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Another cabinet minister in Maharashtra contracts infection, say reports
23:29 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Rail Bhawan reports fourth positive case
A senior officer posted at the Rail Bhawan in Central Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus, the fourth case at the railway headquarters. The officer, who was diagnosed positive on Sunday, had last attended work on 20 May. At least 14 officials who worked closely with her have been sent to home quarantine. The latest case comes days after another senior officer working at the railways headquarters, also called Rail Bhawan, had tested positive for coronavirus, which was the third case from the building.
PTI
23:24 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Chandigarh Latest Update
Three-day-old baby dies in Chandigarh, toll rises to four
23:15 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
Assam issues SOPs for air travellers; state govt to run buses four times a day from Guwahati airport
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared guidelines issued by the state government as domestic air travel is scheduled to resume from Monday. According to the SOP, thermal scanning booths will be set up; asymptomatic passengers will have to undergo combined institutional and home quarantine of 14 days and symptomatic passengers will be taken to the nearest screening camp. The state govt will offer paid bus services from Guwahati airport four times a day.
23:00 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in MaharashtraLatest Update
Mumbai Police warns of strict action against those circulating incorrect of discriminatory information on social media, messaging apps
The Mumbai Police issued orders under Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting persons from disseminating "incorrect" or factually distorted information through messaging platforms and social media sites like WhatsApp, Twitter and TikTok. The order also prohibits the spread of inflammatory statements which are discriminatory against a particular community and any information which could cause panic or confusion among the public.
According to the order, action can also be taken under Section 188 of the IPC against those contravening the directives. The order also says that admins of WhatsApp groups will be personally responsible for reporting such content to the police. The order signed by Dy Commissioner (Operations) Pranaya Ashok comes into effect from 12.15 am on 25 May and continues to operate till 8 June.
22:54 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
Tamil Nadu issues guidelines for air travellers
The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for passengers of domestic flights, According to the guidelines, all passengers shall undergo thermal screening for coronavirus symptoms. Asymptomatic persons shall undergo home quarantine for 14 days. TN E-pass had been made mandatory for all passengers.
22:32 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Update
Rajasthan reports 286 fresh infections, three deaths