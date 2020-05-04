Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Haryana to impose 12-hour curfew between 7 pm and 7 am from Monday; state has reported 442 cases

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Assam latest updates Barber shops, saloons to remain closed in Assam Barber shops, saloons and parlours shall continue to remain closed in Assam, ANI quotes state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as saying. He added that home visits of barber would be allowed after following hygiene and sanitisation norms.

Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh latest updates 14 migrant workers recently returned to Chhattisgarh test positive, count touches 57 Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count touched 57 on Sunday after 14 migrant labourers, including two women, tested positive in Durg and Kabirdham districts. State Health Minister T S Singh Deo said that eight cases were detected in Durg, while the rest six in Kabirdham. He added that all of them are labourers, who had recently returned to the state from different parts of the country. Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 57, new cases 14, deaths nil, discharged 36, active cases 21, people tested so far 19,902

Coronavirus in Chandigarh latest updates Shops in Chandigarh to open on odd-even basis from 4 May All neighbourhood shops in Chandigarh will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm on an odd-even basis from Sunday, the Union Territory administration has said. However, malls, market complexes and big shops will remain closed. All shops in internal sector markets will remain open on an odd-even basis -- even numbered shops will open on 4 May and those with odd number on 5 May. "There will be strict emphasis on implementation of social distancing norms and other precautions. Milk, vegetables, fruits and chemists are exempted from these timings," an order issued by the Chandigarh administration said.

Coronavirus in Karnataka latest updates No pass required for travel within Bengaluru between 7 am and 7 pm "From tomorrow you don’t need a pass to move in Bangalore between 7am and 7 pm. After 7 pm and upto 7 am the following morning, even if you have a pass you are not allowed to move except medical and essential service. Checkpoints will remain and your ID may be asked. Please be responsible," tweeted Bhaskar Rao, Commisioner of Police, Bengaluru City

Coronavirus in Maharashtra latest updates 138 fresh cases, seven fatalities reported in Pune district Pune district in Maharashtra has reported 138 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking its overall COVID-19 count to 2,050, a Health official said on Sunday. The death toll has mounted to 111 with seven more people succumbing to theviral infection on Saturday, he said. "Of the 138 new cases, 109 are from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporationwhich now has 1,813 patients. Of the rest 29 cases, six are from Pimpri Chinchwad while 23 are from rural and Cantonment areas," he said. The total number of cases in Pimpri Chinchwad now stands at 121 and in rural and cantonment areas at 116, he added. PTI

Coronavirus in Maharashtra latest updates 100 persons allowed to travel from Maharashtra to native states About 100 people, mostly migrant workers, from suburban Dahisar and south Mumbai, were on Sunday permitted to travel to their native states Rajasthan and Gujarat in five buses, PTI quotes a police officer as saying. More than 70 people from Dahisar will travel in four buses hired by them to the two states for which passes have been issued to them, he said. "The permission was given after following the set procedure in such cases. The buses and passengers were sanitised," said Dahisar police station senior inspector Mohammed Mujawar. He said three buses will travel to Rajasthan and another to Gujarat.

Coronavirus in Tripura latest updates Twelve more BSF personnel test positive in Tripura 12 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested coronavirus positive in Tripura, reports ANI. Total number of positive cases in BSF stands at 54 now including 14 in Tripura.

Coronavirus in Haryana latest updates Haryana to impose 12-hr curfew between 7 pm and 7 am from Monday Curfew will be imposed in Haryana from 7 pm to 7 am with effect from May 4, state Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said on Sunday.Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora gave directions regarding lockdown 3.0 to all the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and other senior officers during a meeting, a release said.She made it clear to the officers concerned that their districts will be reviewed every week by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. "And if it is found that guidelines are not being followed in an area and is declared as red zone, all supplies except the supply of essential goods will be restricted and all permissions (pertaining to relaxations) will cease with immediate effect," she added. Arora also directed the officers concerned to ensure that the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs are followed at all times while starting the industrial units. Haryana has a total of 442 coronavirus cases with five COVID19-related deaths. PTI

Coronavirus in Ladakh latest updates Twenty people test positive in Ladakh in two days, Leh district designated as red zone Twenty people have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Ladakh over the past two days, taking the total tally of cases reported in the Union Territory to 42, PTI quotes officials as saying. Among the new cases, 18 have been reported from Leh, 16 of which are from the Chuchot Yokma area, which has already been declared a containment zone. One case is from Zangsti area of Leh city detected through Aarogya Setu app, District Magistrate Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya said. With the jump in the number of positive cases, Vaishya said Leh district has been designated as Red zone and therefore restrictions announced by the Home Ministry would be followed rigorously. Two other COVID-19 cases were reported from Kargil district on Saturday and Sunday. They include a 52-year-old woman, a resident of Kaksar village, who had gone on pilgrimage to Iran. She was evacuated from Iran and kept in quarantine for over a month in Rajasthan before being airlifted to her hometown last week. The woman was admitted to a hospital after her COVID-19 test report came positive, officials said.

Coronavirus in Rajasthan latest updates Rajasthan govt issues guidelines to be followed during lockdown The Rajasthan government on Sunday said that face masks need to be worn compulsorily in all work places or public spaces and stated that no shop should sell to a person found without a mask. It also banned the sale of gutka, paan and tobacco in the state and ordered that no person should spit in public places. Further, the order instructed that no marriage related function should be held without informing the sub-divisional magistrate and that no more than 50 persons can attend such a ceremony. It also stipulated that no more than 20 persons could attend last rites and said that social distancing should be followed at all times. Lastly, it said that consumption of liquor was prohibited in public places. Rajasthan Government has issued a notification stating regulations to be observed by the persons to prevent the outbreak of the #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/3umxWDTnT5 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Madhya Pradesh reported 49 positive and six deaths on Sunday, taking the state total to 2,837, according to a bulletin released by the state health department.

678 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in Maharashtra , taking the state tally to 12,974. 27 people died of the disease, taking the death count to 548, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department.

Government deploys central teams in 20 districts with heavy case load of COVID-19 to help states in implementation of containment measures.

Mumbai reports 441 fresh infections, 21 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 8,613 and deaths to 343. Total 1804 patients discharged till date, said the Public Health Department of Mumbai.

Gujarat on Sunday reported 374 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths, which is the highest single-day increase in deaths so far, a Health department official said.

Tamil Nadu reports one COVID-19 death, 266 fresh infections, pushing total number of coronavirus cases to 3,023, according to the state health department.

Punjab reports 331 new cases, pushing total number of cases over 1,100, ANI quotes the state health department as saying. Out of the total cases, 117 have been cured while 21 others succumbed to the infection and the number of active cases stands at 964.

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 40,263 including 28,070 active cases, 10,887 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,306 deaths, according to the 5 pm update issued by the Union health ministry.

All out-patient departments in hospitals in Goa, including the nodal GMCH, will be allowed to function from Wednesday with 50 percent staff from Wednesday.

No new infections have been found in Kerala in on Sunday. Meanwhile, one more person has been cured of the disease taking the number of recoveries to 401. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 95.

17 more people from a building in Delhi's Kapashera have tested positive for COVID-19. Total 58 positive cases have been reported from the building till date.The building was sealed on 19 April after a person was found to be coronavirus positive, ANI quotes the Office of DM Delhi South-West as saying.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren announced that lockdown will continue in Jharkhand till 17 May and the relaxations prescribed by the Centre won't be implemented in the state.

The Maharashtra government has decided to allow standalone shops including liquor shops to open in Red Zones, including in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region. However, these shops wont be permitted to function in areas marked as containment zones.

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh on Sunday, officials said. This is the sixth case of coronavirus at the hospital in the last nine days.

The latest case is that of a 29-year-old nursing officer at the facility, nodal officer for coronavirus cases at the hospital Madhur Uniyal said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana climbed to 421 on Sunday, said the state health department. The figure includes 174 active cases.

So far, the state has registered five deaths while, the COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 57.5 percent with 242 patients being dicharged.

Of the 130 Sikh pilgrims who returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Sunday to Punjab, 63 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Nawanshahr, said Vinay Bulani, Deputy Commissioner.

Over 10,000 COVID-19 patients were discharged across the nation on Sunday, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. "Those still admitted at hospitals are on the road to recovery," he said.

The health minister also claimed that India's mortality rate was the lowest across the world at 3.2 percent.

The current doubling rate for COVID-19 cases has improved to 12 days as against 10.5 days in the last two weeks, while the mortality rate has been recorded at 3.2 percent, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

After a staff of one of the top officers of CRPF tested positive for coronavirus, the CRPF headquarters in Delhi was sealed for sanitisation till further orders.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 360 in Maharashtra's Nashik district after 27 more people tested positive for the viral disease, the district administration said on Sunday.

With this, 324 COVID-19 cases have so far been reported from Malegaon town, 16 from Nashik city and 17 from other parts of the district.

In the past 24 hours, 2,644 new COVID-19 positive cases and 83 more deaths were registered across the nation, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Confirmed cases climbed to 39,980 with 28,046 active cases. The COVID-19 recovery rate was at 26.6 percent after 10,633 patients were cured.

India recorded 39,980 COVID-19 positive cases after 2,644 more tested positive in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the health ministry on Sunday.

After 83 more succumbed to the viral infection as of Sunday, the toll climbed to 1,301.

With 31 more individuals testing COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan, the total confirmed cases in the state climbed to 2,803 on Sunday till 9 am, said Health Department, Rajasthan.

Karnataka government charged an exorbitant price of Rs 1,300 from migrant workers for a Rs 300 bus ticket, according to media reports. The measure was taken as the buses would be plying at half capacity to ensure social distancing.

Speaking to The News Minute, a KSRTC official said, "The prices are three times higher because the buses are taking only 30 people even though there are 55 seats. We are charging the minimum fare of Rs 39 per kilometre and we are also counting the fare for the return trip the bus has to take to come back to Bengaluru."

After the issuance of Ministry of Home Affairs order on reopening of districts from 4 May, the Tripura government on Saturday said that there will be no prohibition in the functioning of government offices in green and orange zones. All categories of employees will work from office.

"A separate order will be issued for functioning of schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions," read the state government's order.

The MHA has categorised six districts of Tripura as green zones and two districts as orange zones.

Nearly 500 Delhi students stranded at coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan during the lockdown reached Kashmere Gate ISBT in Delhi in 40 buses early Sunday morning.

Delhi's Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the students would be sent to their homes from Kashmere Gate ISBT after medical tests.

Two more test positive in Ganjam dist taking confirmed cases in Odisha to 159 Odisha registered 159 COVID-19 cases on Sunday after two more individuals tested positive for the viral disease, according to the latest data released by the state health ministry. Both the cases were reported in Ganjam district.

The total number of districts affected by the novel coronavirus climbed to 16 in the state.

India on Saturday registered a record jump of 2,411 new coronavirus cases and 71 deaths, taking the total number of infections in the country to 37,776 and the toll to 1,223.

Meanwhile, migrant workers stranded in different states since the imposition of the lockdown began their journey homes in special 'shramik trains'.

Case count surges to 37,776, toll reaches 1,223

According to the 5 pm update issued by the Union health ministry, the number of infections in the country jumped to 37,776 while the toll rose to 1,223. Over 10,000 persons have been cured of the disease and the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 26,535, it said.

Of the total fatalities, the highest have been reported in Maharashtra (485), followed by Gujarat (236), Madhya Pradesh (145) , Rajasthan (62) and Delhi (61).

Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of infections with 11,506 cases reported from the state. Gujarat has reported a total of 4,721 cases, followed by Delhi (3,738), Madhya Pradesh (2,719) and Rajasthan (2,666).

According to the Uttar Pradesh health department, 127 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, pushing the number of confirmed cases to 2,455. Forty-three deaths have so far been reported and 656 patients treated and discharged from hospitals. So far, COVID-19 cases have been reported in 64 of the 75 districts in the state, officials said.

In Delhi, 68 more personnel attached to a CRPF battalion tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of those afflicted in the battalion to 122. A total of 127 CRPF personnel have so far contracted the disease, including one death and one recovery, ANI quoted the CRPF as saying.

In Maharashtra, as many as 56 persons were discharged from a civic-run hospital in Thane's Mira Bhayander area at the same time, including a three-year-old girl and three septuagenarians.

Meanwhile, 20 visitors to the Gurdwara Langar Sahib in Nanded tested positive for the disease. The gurdwara had been shut on Friday after several pilgrims from Punjab, who returned to their state after visiting this shrine, tested coronavirus positive, officials had said.

On Saturday, Kerala, too, reported two positive cases — one from Wayanad and one from Kannur — taking the total number of cases in the state to 499. With Wayanad reporting a positive case after a month, the district was moved from the green to the orange zone, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Barber shops, home delivery of non-essential items allowed in green and orange zones, clarifies MHA

A day after issuing fresh guidelines for the lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that barber shops and salons will be allowed to open in green and orange zones during the third phase of the lockdown beginning 4 May, besides sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms.

However, barber shops, saloons will continue to be prohibited in red zones and e-commerce companies are allowed to sell only essential commodities in such areas, said the ministry.

The MHA on Friday, while extending the lockdown for two more weeks till 17 May, had lifted many restrictions in green and orange zones.

Sale of liquor is allowed in non containment areas of green, orange and red zones through stand alone shops and not in malls or shopping complexes, it further clarified.

In liquor shops, customers will have to maintain minimum six feet distance from each other, and also ensure that not more than five persons are present at one time at the shop.

On allowing domestic maids to work in red zones, a home ministry official said the RWAs should take a call regarding allowing the movement of outsiders. But health protocols have to be maintained by domestic helps as well as employers, and the responsibility lies with the person who employs maids in case of any mishaps.

According to the home ministry, travel by road (inter-state), rail and air and metro are banned across the country during the lockdown.

The home ministry, however, may give permission in special cases depending on the urgency.

According to ANI, the ministry added that in orange zones, inter-district and intra-district plying of buses remains prohibited. Taxis and cab aggregators are allowed to ply, with a restriction of two passengers apart from the driver in each vehicle only. Inter-district movement of private cars in such zones is allowed only for permitted activities, with maximum two passengers, besides the driver.

In orange zones, inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed, only for permitted activities, with maximum two passengers, besides the driver, in four-wheelers: Ministry of Home Affairs. #lockdownextension https://t.co/mjIqgu2kJV — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

MMR, Pune 'no-go', says Maharashtra govt

Based on the orders issued by the Centre, states also issued guideline for the third phase on the nationwide lockdown. The Maharashtra government said that in the cities with police commissionerates, a concerned deputy commissioner of police (DCP) will have the power to allow inter-state or inter-district journey. But the movement of people will not be allowed between the areas under Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority and other parts of the state during lockdown, it said.

The Karnataka government, too issued revised guidelines which will come into force from 4 May.

Karnataka Government issues revised guidelines on #lockdown measures which will come into effect from May 4 for two weeks in the state. pic.twitter.com/mDdZgytuaX — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the Delhi government launched an exercise to open liquor shops in the National Capital in accordance with the latest guidelines issued by the home ministry.

The excise department has directed four government-run agencies, which are responsible to sell liquor in the city, to identify such outlets which fulfil all conditions prescribed by the MHA.

DCGA extends suspension of flights till 17 May

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a circular to extend the suspension of domestic and international commercial flight operations till 17 May. However, the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

Migrant workers head back in 'shramik trains'

The first 'Shramik Special' train carrying 1,187 stranded migrant labourers from Jaipur reached the Danapur railway station in Patna on Saturday afternoon.

Another special train train carrying over 300 stranded labourers from Nashik in Maharashtra reached Misrod Station on the outskirts of Bhopal.

"We have started screening these passengers brought here from Nashik in the special train. After that, they will be sent to their respective towns in different buses," a district administration officer told PTI.

This is the first special train which reached Bhopal after the Centre's announcement to run such services to facilitate the stranded labourers and workers.

A special train with 847 migrants also departed for Lucknow from Nashik in around 10 am on Saturday, said the Central Railway. Similar 'Shramik trains' are also set to provide connectivity between states such as Gujarat and Uttra Pradesh, Kerala and Jharkhand, among others.

Gujarat: A special train carrying migrant workers left from Sabarmati in Ahmedabad for Agra in Uttar Pradesh, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/DBjPVWwXqV — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

However, the problems faced by migrant workers continued to make it to the headlines with a migrant worker cycling from his workplace in Delhi to home in Bihar dying in UP's Saharanpur.

Dharamveer, along with a few other labourers, had started their journey from Delhi to Khagaria district in Bihar on bicycles on 28 April, PTI quotes police as saying.

"On Friday night, they halted on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Shahjahanpur. When the condition of Dharamveer deteriorated, the labourers took him to the medical college where he was declared brought dead," said Circle Officer (city) Praveen Kumar.

In another case, 18 people, including 14 migrant labourers, were found to be travelling inside a cement mixer from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh. "During the routine check-up at Panth Piplai village, about 35 kilometres from Indore, we stopped a truck laden with a cement-mixer on suspicion. After opening the lid, we found 18 people inside," Traffic Police sub-inspector Amit Kumar Yadav told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for sending "guest workers" in the state to their home states by road or rail. The state government appointed nodal officers in charge of workers for different states and said the the prior approval of recipient states was necessary for sending back the stranded workers.

Modi holds review meeting on agricultural reforms, MSMEs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliberated on ways to reform the agriculture sector with emphasis on agriculture marketing, access of farmers to institutional credit and freeing the sector of various restrictions with appropriate backing of laws.

The government has maintained that the country's farm sector is functioning smoothly despite the COVID-19 lockdown and there will not be much impact on its growth in the current fiscal, unlike other sectors.

The pros and cons of bio-technological developments in crops or enhancement of productivity and reduction in input costs was also deliberated, an official statement said.

Concessional credit flow to strengthen agriculture infrastructure, special Kisan Credit Card saturation drive for PM-Kisan beneficiaries and facilitating inter and intra-state trade of agriculture produce to ensure fairest return to farmers were some of the other important areas covered, the statement said.

Developing eNAM or the National Agriculture Market into a "platform of platforms" to enable e-commerce was one of the important topics of discussion on Saturday.

The prime minister also held a meeting to discuss ways to strengthen the MSME sector.

Chaired a meeting on strengthening our MSME sector, which plays a pivotal role in economic development. There were extensive discussions on ways to make this sector more vibrant, attractive and ready to embrace new opportunities. pic.twitter.com/b3o9MMZWZj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2020

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 07:33:38 IST

