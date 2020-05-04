Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Haryana to impose 12-hour curfew between 7 pm and 7 am from Monday; state has reported 442 cases
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Curfew will be imposed in Haryana from 7 pm to 7 am with effect from May 4, state Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said on Sunday.
12 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested coronavirus positive in Tripura. Total number of positive cases in BSF stands at 54 now including 14 in Tripura.
Madhya Pradesh reported 49 positive and six deaths on Sunday, taking the state total to 2,837, according to a bulletin released by the state health department.
678 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in Maharashtra , taking the state tally to 12,974. 27 people died of the disease, taking the death count to 548, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department.
Government deploys central teams in 20 districts with heavy case load of COVID-19 to help states in implementation of containment measures.
Mumbai reports 441 fresh infections, 21 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 8,613 and deaths to 343. Total 1804 patients discharged till date, said the Public Health Department of Mumbai.
Gujarat on Sunday reported 374 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths, which is the highest single-day increase in deaths so far, a Health department official said.
Tamil Nadu reports one COVID-19 death, 266 fresh infections, pushing total number of coronavirus cases to 3,023, according to the state health department.
Punjab reports 331 new cases, pushing total number of cases over 1,100, ANI quotes the state health department as saying. Out of the total cases, 117 have been cured while 21 others succumbed to the infection and the number of active cases stands at 964.
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 40,263 including 28,070 active cases, 10,887 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,306 deaths, according to the 5 pm update issued by the Union health ministry.
All out-patient departments in hospitals in Goa, including the nodal GMCH, will be allowed to function from Wednesday with 50 percent staff from Wednesday.
No new infections have been found in Kerala in on Sunday. Meanwhile, one more person has been cured of the disease taking the number of recoveries to 401. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 95.
17 more people from a building in Delhi's Kapashera have tested positive for COVID-19. Total 58 positive cases have been reported from the building till date.The building was sealed on 19 April after a person was found to be coronavirus positive, ANI quotes the Office of DM Delhi South-West as saying.
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren announced that lockdown will continue in Jharkhand till 17 May and the relaxations prescribed by the Centre won't be implemented in the state.
The Maharashtra government has decided to allow standalone shops including liquor shops to open in Red Zones, including in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region. However, these shops wont be permitted to function in areas marked as containment zones.
One more person tested positive for COVID-19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh on Sunday, officials said. This is the sixth case of coronavirus at the hospital in the last nine days.
The latest case is that of a 29-year-old nursing officer at the facility, nodal officer for coronavirus cases at the hospital Madhur Uniyal said.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana climbed to 421 on Sunday, said the state health department. The figure includes 174 active cases.
So far, the state has registered five deaths while, the COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 57.5 percent with 242 patients being dicharged.
Of the 130 Sikh pilgrims who returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Sunday to Punjab, 63 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Nawanshahr, said Vinay Bulani, Deputy Commissioner.
Over 10,000 COVID-19 patients were discharged across the nation on Sunday, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. "Those still admitted at hospitals are on the road to recovery," he said.
The health minister also claimed that India's mortality rate was the lowest across the world at 3.2 percent.
The current doubling rate for COVID-19 cases has improved to 12 days as against 10.5 days in the last two weeks, while the mortality rate has been recorded at 3.2 percent, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
After a staff of one of the top officers of CRPF tested positive for coronavirus, the CRPF headquarters in Delhi was sealed for sanitisation till further orders.
The number of coronavirus cases rose to 360 in Maharashtra's Nashik district after 27 more people tested positive for the viral disease, the district administration said on Sunday.
With this, 324 COVID-19 cases have so far been reported from Malegaon town, 16 from Nashik city and 17 from other parts of the district.
In the past 24 hours, 2,644 new COVID-19 positive cases and 83 more deaths were registered across the nation, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Confirmed cases climbed to 39,980 with 28,046 active cases. The COVID-19 recovery rate was at 26.6 percent after 10,633 patients were cured.
India recorded 39,980 COVID-19 positive cases after 2,644 more tested positive in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the health ministry on Sunday.
After 83 more succumbed to the viral infection as of Sunday, the toll climbed to 1,301.
With 31 more individuals testing COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan, the total confirmed cases in the state climbed to 2,803 on Sunday till 9 am, said Health Department, Rajasthan.
Karnataka government charged an exorbitant price of Rs 1,300 from migrant workers for a Rs 300 bus ticket, according to media reports. The measure was taken as the buses would be plying at half capacity to ensure social distancing.
Speaking to The News Minute, a KSRTC official said, "The prices are three times higher because the buses are taking only 30 people even though there are 55 seats. We are charging the minimum fare of Rs 39 per kilometre and we are also counting the fare for the return trip the bus has to take to come back to Bengaluru."
After the issuance of Ministry of Home Affairs order on reopening of districts from 4 May, the Tripura government on Saturday said that there will be no prohibition in the functioning of government offices in green and orange zones. All categories of employees will work from office.
"A separate order will be issued for functioning of schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions," read the state government's order.
The MHA has categorised six districts of Tripura as green zones and two districts as orange zones.
Nearly 500 Delhi students stranded at coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan during the lockdown reached Kashmere Gate ISBT in Delhi in 40 buses early Sunday morning.
Delhi's Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the students would be sent to their homes from Kashmere Gate ISBT after medical tests.
Two more test positive in Ganjam dist taking confirmed cases in Odisha to 159 Odisha registered 159 COVID-19 cases on Sunday after two more individuals tested positive for the viral disease, according to the latest data released by the state health ministry. Both the cases were reported in Ganjam district.
The total number of districts affected by the novel coronavirus climbed to 16 in the state.
India on Saturday registered a record jump of 2,411 new coronavirus cases and 71 deaths, taking the total number of infections in the country to 37,776 and the toll to 1,223.
Meanwhile, migrant workers stranded in different states since the imposition of the lockdown began their journey homes in special 'shramik trains'.
Case count surges to 37,776, toll reaches 1,223
According to the 5 pm update issued by the Union health ministry, the number of infections in the country jumped to 37,776 while the toll rose to 1,223. Over 10,000 persons have been cured of the disease and the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 26,535, it said.
Of the total fatalities, the highest have been reported in Maharashtra (485), followed by Gujarat (236), Madhya Pradesh (145) , Rajasthan (62) and Delhi (61).
Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of infections with 11,506 cases reported from the state. Gujarat has reported a total of 4,721 cases, followed by Delhi (3,738), Madhya Pradesh (2,719) and Rajasthan (2,666).
According to the Uttar Pradesh health department, 127 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, pushing the number of confirmed cases to 2,455. Forty-three deaths have so far been reported and 656 patients treated and discharged from hospitals. So far, COVID-19 cases have been reported in 64 of the 75 districts in the state, officials said.
In Delhi, 68 more personnel attached to a CRPF battalion tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of those afflicted in the battalion to 122. A total of 127 CRPF personnel have so far contracted the disease, including one death and one recovery, ANI quoted the CRPF as saying.
In Maharashtra, as many as 56 persons were discharged from a civic-run hospital in Thane's Mira Bhayander area at the same time, including a three-year-old girl and three septuagenarians.
Meanwhile, 20 visitors to the Gurdwara Langar Sahib in Nanded tested positive for the disease. The gurdwara had been shut on Friday after several pilgrims from Punjab, who returned to their state after visiting this shrine, tested coronavirus positive, officials had said.
On Saturday, Kerala, too, reported two positive cases — one from Wayanad and one from Kannur — taking the total number of cases in the state to 499. With Wayanad reporting a positive case after a month, the district was moved from the green to the orange zone, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
Barber shops, home delivery of non-essential items allowed in green and orange zones, clarifies MHA
A day after issuing fresh guidelines for the lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that barber shops and salons will be allowed to open in green and orange zones during the third phase of the lockdown beginning 4 May, besides sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms.
However, barber shops, saloons will continue to be prohibited in red zones and e-commerce companies are allowed to sell only essential commodities in such areas, said the ministry.
The MHA on Friday, while extending the lockdown for two more weeks till 17 May, had lifted many restrictions in green and orange zones.
Sale of liquor is allowed in non containment areas of green, orange and red zones through stand alone shops and not in malls or shopping complexes, it further clarified.
In liquor shops, customers will have to maintain minimum six feet distance from each other, and also ensure that not more than five persons are present at one time at the shop.
On allowing domestic maids to work in red zones, a home ministry official said the RWAs should take a call regarding allowing the movement of outsiders. But health protocols have to be maintained by domestic helps as well as employers, and the responsibility lies with the person who employs maids in case of any mishaps.
According to the home ministry, travel by road (inter-state), rail and air and metro are banned across the country during the lockdown.
The home ministry, however, may give permission in special cases depending on the urgency.
According to ANI, the ministry added that in orange zones, inter-district and intra-district plying of buses remains prohibited. Taxis and cab aggregators are allowed to ply, with a restriction of two passengers apart from the driver in each vehicle only. Inter-district movement of private cars in such zones is allowed only for permitted activities, with maximum two passengers, besides the driver.
In orange zones, inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed, only for permitted activities, with maximum two passengers, besides the driver, in four-wheelers: Ministry of Home Affairs. #lockdownextension https://t.co/mjIqgu2kJV
MMR, Pune 'no-go', says Maharashtra govt
Based on the orders issued by the Centre, states also issued guideline for the third phase on the nationwide lockdown. The Maharashtra government said that in the cities with police commissionerates, a concerned deputy commissioner of police (DCP) will have the power to allow inter-state or inter-district journey. But the movement of people will not be allowed between the areas under Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority and other parts of the state during lockdown, it said.
The Karnataka government, too issued revised guidelines which will come into force from 4 May.
Karnataka Government issues revised guidelines on #lockdown measures which will come into effect from May 4 for two weeks in the state. pic.twitter.com/mDdZgytuaX
Meanwhile, the Delhi government launched an exercise to open liquor shops in the National Capital in accordance with the latest guidelines issued by the home ministry.
The excise department has directed four government-run agencies, which are responsible to sell liquor in the city, to identify such outlets which fulfil all conditions prescribed by the MHA.
DCGA extends suspension of flights till 17 May
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a circular to extend the suspension of domestic and international commercial flight operations till 17 May. However, the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.
Migrant workers head back in 'shramik trains'
The first 'Shramik Special' train carrying 1,187 stranded migrant labourers from Jaipur reached the Danapur railway station in Patna on Saturday afternoon.
Another special train train carrying over 300 stranded labourers from Nashik in Maharashtra reached Misrod Station on the outskirts of Bhopal.
"We have started screening these passengers brought here from Nashik in the special train. After that, they will be sent to their respective towns in different buses," a district administration officer told PTI.
This is the first special train which reached Bhopal after the Centre's announcement to run such services to facilitate the stranded labourers and workers.
A special train with 847 migrants also departed for Lucknow from Nashik in around 10 am on Saturday, said the Central Railway. Similar 'Shramik trains' are also set to provide connectivity between states such as Gujarat and Uttra Pradesh, Kerala and Jharkhand, among others.
Gujarat: A special train carrying migrant workers left from Sabarmati in Ahmedabad for Agra in Uttar Pradesh, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/DBjPVWwXqV
However, the problems faced by migrant workers continued to make it to the headlines with a migrant worker cycling from his workplace in Delhi to home in Bihar dying in UP's Saharanpur.
Dharamveer, along with a few other labourers, had started their journey from Delhi to Khagaria district in Bihar on bicycles on 28 April, PTI quotes police as saying.
"On Friday night, they halted on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Shahjahanpur. When the condition of Dharamveer deteriorated, the labourers took him to the medical college where he was declared brought dead," said Circle Officer (city) Praveen Kumar.
In another case, 18 people, including 14 migrant labourers, were found to be travelling inside a cement mixer from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh. "During the routine check-up at Panth Piplai village, about 35 kilometres from Indore, we stopped a truck laden with a cement-mixer on suspicion. After opening the lid, we found 18 people inside," Traffic Police sub-inspector Amit Kumar Yadav told PTI.
Meanwhile, the Odisha government issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for sending "guest workers" in the state to their home states by road or rail. The state government appointed nodal officers in charge of workers for different states and said the the prior approval of recipient states was necessary for sending back the stranded workers.
Modi holds review meeting on agricultural reforms, MSMEs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliberated on ways to reform the agriculture sector with emphasis on agriculture marketing, access of farmers to institutional credit and freeing the sector of various restrictions with appropriate backing of laws.
The government has maintained that the country's farm sector is functioning smoothly despite the COVID-19 lockdown and there will not be much impact on its growth in the current fiscal, unlike other sectors.
The pros and cons of bio-technological developments in crops or enhancement of productivity and reduction in input costs was also deliberated, an official statement said.
Concessional credit flow to strengthen agriculture infrastructure, special Kisan Credit Card saturation drive for PM-Kisan beneficiaries and facilitating inter and intra-state trade of agriculture produce to ensure fairest return to farmers were some of the other important areas covered, the statement said.
Developing eNAM or the National Agriculture Market into a "platform of platforms" to enable e-commerce was one of the important topics of discussion on Saturday.
The prime minister also held a meeting to discuss ways to strengthen the MSME sector.
Chaired a meeting on strengthening our MSME sector, which plays a pivotal role in economic development. There were extensive discussions on ways to make this sector more vibrant, attractive and ready to embrace new opportunities. pic.twitter.com/b3o9MMZWZj
Updated Date: May 04, 2020 07:33:38 IST
Coronavirus in Tripura latest updates
Tripura doctor develops PPE face shield costing only Rs 40
A doctor from Tripura has developed a PPE face shield costing only Rs 40, to protect frontline medical personnel from contracting COVID-19 while treating patients.
A face shield is a protective gear with a transparent visor attached to a headband. It protects the wearer from coming in contact with respiratory droplets through which, according to the World Health Organisation, the novel coronavirus spreads.
Dr Arkadipta Choudhury, an assistant professor at the Tripura Medical College (TMC), said that he developed the face shield, 'Stopdrop', using readily available inexpensive materials.
With the coronavirus outbreak affecting delivery of products, Dr Choudhury made the face shield using compressed polyester, inexpensive straps and visors.
PTI
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Bhubaneswar, three other districts classified as red zones in Odisha
In Odisha, Bhubaneswar and three other districts, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur have been categorised as red zones. In the state, 16 districts are in green zone and 11 districts are in orange zone.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Gujarat reports highest single-day spike in deaths
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Confirmed cases in India surge to 40,623, toll climbs to 1,306
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 40,263 including 28,070 active cases, 10,887 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,306 deaths, according to the 5 pm update issued by the Union health ministry.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Pune hospital gets ICMR nod for blood plasma therapy
The state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city has received the Indian Council of Medical Research's nod to apply plasma therapy on critical COVID-19 patients in Pune, a senior health official said on Sunday.
Technically called "convalescent-plasma therapy", the treatment aims at using the immune power gained by a recovered person to treat a sick person.
"We have received necessary permission from the ICMR for plasma therapy and in the next two to three days, we will take further steps. A probable list of 35 donors has been prepared and they will be contacted," Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairperson of Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Technical Committee said.
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Latest Updates
Another staffer tests positive at AIIMS Rishikesh taking confirmed cases to six in hospital
One more person tested positive for COVID-19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh on Sunday, officials said. This is the sixth case of coronavirus at the hospital in the last nine days.
The latest case is that of a 29-year-old nursing officer at the facility, nodal officer for coronavirus cases at the hospital Madhur Uniyal said.
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates
Cases in Haryana rise to 421 with five deaths
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana climbed to 421 on Sunday, said the state health department. The figure includes 174 active cases.
So far, the state has registered five deaths while, the COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 57.5 percent with 242 patients being dicharged.
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates
Kashmiris stranded in Amritsar depart for Jammu and Kashmir
At least 372 people from Kashmir who were stranded in Amritsar due to the lockdown left for Kashmir on Sunday. "Seven buses have been provided to them by the district administration and they were screened before boarding the buses," said Neeraj Kumar, SHO Ram Bagh said.
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates
63 Sikh pilgrims who returned from Nanded test positive in Punjab
Of the 130 Sikh pilgrims who returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Sunday to Punjab, 63 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Nawanshahr, said Vinay Bulani, Deputy Commissioner.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Two new COVID-19 cases in Odisha take overall count to 162
Two more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Odisha, taking the overall count to 162 in the state, said the health department on Sunday. The two cases were reported in Keonjhar and Balasore areas.
The patient from Keonjhar is a 30-year-old man while, the other in Balasore is a 34-year-old man.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Over 1.5 lakh Indians in UAE register to fly home after losing jobs, says report
More than 150,000 Indians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have registered to fly home during the coronavirus pandemic, as per the latest figures with the e-registration launched by the Indian missions.
"As of 6 pm on Saturday, we received more than 150,000 registrations," Consul General of India in Dubai, Vipul told Gulf News on Saturday.
A quarter of them want to return after losing their jobs, he said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Indian Railways to levy superfast charges of Rs 30 and additional of Rs 20 from passengers
The Railway Board issued a circular directing various railway regions, including the Southern Railway, to charge Rs 50 extra per passenger, who will be travelling on Shramik special trains.
The circular stated that the extra charges would comprise superfast charges of Rs 30 and an additional charge of Rs 20.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Railway board to collect extra charge other than sleeper class fare from migrant workers
In addition to the normal sleeper class fare in Shramik special trains, the Railway Board has also announced additional charges to be collected from migrant workers, pilgrims and students, stranded in various States during the lockdown.
Although the Railways has said that special trains would be operated only based on requests from the State governments, it has announced that an additional charge of Rs 50 per passenger would be collected, along with the sleeper class fare, in the special trains to be operated between various States.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
India's mortality rate lowest at 3.2% across world, claims health minister
Over 10,000 COVID-19 patients were discharged across the nation on Sunday, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. "Those still admitted at hospitals are on the road to recovery," he said.
The health minister also claimed that India's mortality rate was the lowest across the world at 3.2 percent.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Current doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India is 12 days: Harsh Vardhan
The current doubling rate for COVID-19 cases has improved to 12 days as against 10.5 days in the last two weeks, while the mortality rate has been recorded at 3.2 percent, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
National camps to restart in phased manner by May-end: Kiren Rijiju
National camps which were suspended due to the lockdown imposed in view of the novel coronavirus can be expected to restart in phased manner from end of May, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was quoted by PTI.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
Andhra Pradesh reports 58 fresh confirmed cases
After 58 more individuals testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the total confirmed cases in the state climbed to 1,583 on Sunday.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
CRPF headquarters sealed staff tests positive
After a staff of one of the top officers of CRPF tested positive for coronavirus, the CRPF headquarters in Delhi were sealed for sanitisation till further orders.
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Update
Kerala announces new lockdown guidelines
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced new guidelines to be followed in the state amid the coronavirus lockdown.
According to the new guidelines, Sundays will be a closed day for everything including vehicle movement. Moreover, public transport, public gathering, cinema theatres, religious places, events, malls, liquor shops, bars, barber shops, beauty parlours, gyms and educational institutions will not be allowed to open across the state.
Government offices can function with 50 percent attendance of group A and B employees and 33 percent attendance in group C and D category staff. They can also provide non-essential services. In the Green Zone, shops can be open between 7 am and 7.30 pm for six days of the week and taxi services can operate two passengers. Inter-district travel may be permitted for a maximum of two persons.
As per the norms of having no positive COVID-19 cases in the last 21 days, only Ernakulam district in Kerala has qualified to be in the Green Zone.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Nashik reports 360 COVID-19 cases after 27 more test positive
The number of coronavirus cases rose to 360 in Maharashtra's Nashik district after 27 more people tested positive for the viral disease, the district administration said on Sunday.
With this, 324 COVID-19 cases have so far been reported from Malegaon town, 16 from Nashik city and 17 from other parts of the district.
Besides, three patients from outside Nashik are also undergoing treatment in hospitals, the district administration said in a release.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
Two COVID-19 patients from Mizoram to receive help from Bengal govt
The West Bengal government has assured all possible help to the two individuals from Mizoram who recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata, state health minister R Lalthangliana said.
He also said that the Minister of State for Health, Chandrima Bhattacharya, has promised to provide assistance to people from Mizoram stranded in the eastern state.
The state health minister thanked Bhattacharya and the West Bengal government for extending medical aid to the COVID-19 patients, both suffering from cancer, and arranging screening and check-up of others stuck in the Mizoram House.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
2,644 new COVID-19 positive cases, 83 more deaths in past 24 hrs: Health Ministry
In the past 24 hours, 2,644 new COVID-19 positive cases and 83 more deaths were registered across the nation, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Confirmed cases climbed to 39,980 with 28,046 active cases. The COVID-19 recovery rate was at 26.6 percent after 10,633 patients were cured.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
India confirms 39,980 COVID-19 positive cases with 1,301 deaths so far
India recorded 39,980 COVID-19 positive cases after 2,644 more tested positive in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the health ministry on Sunday.
After 83 more succumbed to the viral infection as of Sunday, the toll climbed to 1,301.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Of Rajasthan's total confirmed cases, Jaipur records 969 alone
Of the total 2,803 COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, Jaipur registered the maximum at 969 with 40 deaths. The number of active cases in Jaipur stood at 567 while the recovery rate was 37.4 percent.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan registers 2,803 COVID-19 cases
With 31 more individuals testing COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan, the total confirmed cases in the state climbed to 2,803 on Sunday till 9 am, said Health Department, Rajasthan.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Karnataka govt charges bus fares three times higher from migrant workers to get home
Karnataka government charged an exorbitant price of Rs 1,300 from migrant workers for a Rs 300 bus ticket, according to media reports. The measure was taken as the buses would be plying at half capacity to ensure social distancing.
Speaking to The News Minute, a KSRTC official said, "The prices are three times higher because the buses are taking only 30 people even though there are 55 seats. We are charging the minimum fare of Rs 39 per kilometre and we are also counting the fare for the return trip the bus has to take to come back to Bengaluru."
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Special train arrives at Odisha's Gajnam dist from Kerala
The first special train from Kerala arrived at Puri Railway Station in Ganjam district in Odisha on Sunday. "All returnees were screened by the Health team," said Ganjam District Administration, Odisha.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Over 1 million RT-PCR tests conducted for suspected COVID-19 cases across nation: ICMR
The number of RT-PCR test for detection of COVID-19 conducted in India crossed the one million mark on Saturday, ICMR officials said, as the total novel coronavirus infections rose to 37,776.
An ICMR official said that 10,40,000 tests have been conducted till Saturday evening, of which 73,709 were done since 9 am on Friday.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha's confirmed cases at 160 after one more COVID-19 sample tests positive
One more individual tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Odisha, taking the total number of infections to 160 in the state on Sunday. As many as 16 districts of a total of 30 in Odisha have reported positive cases.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
As many as 500 students stranded in Kota arrive at Delhi in 40 buses
Nearly 500 Delhi students stranded at coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan during the lockdown reached Kashmere Gate ISBT in Delhi in 40 buses early Sunday morning.
Delhi's Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the students would be sent to their homes from Kashmere Gate ISBT after medical tests.
Help desks were set up at Kashmere Gate inter state bus terminus (ISBT) where doctors, police personnel, transport, civil defence and other personnel were deployed to assist the students for medical tests and boarding DTC buses for their homes.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha's COVID-19 recovery rate at 35.2%
Over 2,000 RT-PCR tests were conducted in Odisha in the past 24 hours. Of the 38,658 cumulative tests, 159 COVID-19 patients have tested positive so far in the state.
The number of active cases in the state stood at 102. The recovery rate was 35.2 percent after 56 patients were cured of the infectious disease. While, the virus claimed one life.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Two more test positive in Ganjam dist taking confirmed cases in Odisha to 159
Odisha registered 159 COVID-19 cases on Sunday after two more individuals tested positive for the viral disease, according to the latest data released by the state health ministry. Both the cases were reported in Ganjam district.
The total number of districts affected by the novel coronavirus climbed to 16 in the state.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Shramik special train, carrying over 800 UP migrant workers, reach Lucknow from Nashik
Over 800 stranded workers hailing from Uttar Pradesh arrived in Lucknow in a special train from Nashik in Maharashtra on Sunday morning amid the ongoing lockdown. This is the first special train to arrive in Uttar Pradesh with stranded migrant workers.
The special train started from Nashik on Saturday morning and reached Lucknow via Jhansi and Kanpur.
The railways had said that according to Union Home Ministry's guidelines it will start "Shramik Special" trains to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown which came into force from 25 March.
Coronavirus in Tripura Latest Updates
Tripura govt offices in green and orange zones to function normally from 4 May
After the issuance of Ministry of Home Affairs order on reopening of districts from 4 May, the Tripura government on Saturday said that there will be no prohibition in the functioning of government offices in green and orange zones. All categories of employees will work from office.
"A separate order will be issued for functioning of schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions," read the state government's order.
The MHA has categorised six districts of Tripura as green zones and two districts as orange zones.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:55 (IST)
Coronavirus in Assam latest updates
Barber shops, saloons to remain closed in Assam
Barber shops, saloons and parlours shall continue to remain closed in Assam, ANI quotes state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as saying. He added that home visits of barber would be allowed after following hygiene and sanitisation norms.
23:47 (IST)
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh latest updates
14 migrant workers recently returned to Chhattisgarh test positive, count touches 57
23:44 (IST)
Coronavirus in Chandigarh latest updates
Shops in Chandigarh to open on odd-even basis from 4 May
All neighbourhood shops in Chandigarh will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm on an odd-even basis from Sunday, the Union Territory administration has said. However, malls, market complexes and big shops will remain closed. All shops in internal sector markets will remain open on an odd-even basis -- even numbered shops will open on 4 May and those with odd number on 5 May. "There will be strict emphasis on implementation of social distancing norms and other precautions. Milk, vegetables, fruits and chemists are exempted from these timings," an order issued by the Chandigarh administration said.
23:31 (IST)
Coronavirus in Karnataka latest updates
No pass required for travel within Bengaluru between 7 am and 7 pm
"From tomorrow you don’t need a pass to move in Bangalore between 7am and 7 pm. After 7 pm and upto 7 am the following morning, even if you have a pass you are not allowed to move except medical and essential service. Checkpoints will remain and your ID may be asked. Please be responsible," tweeted Bhaskar Rao, Commisioner of Police, Bengaluru City
23:24 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra latest updates
138 fresh cases, seven fatalities reported in Pune district
23:19 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra latest updates
100 persons allowed to travel from Maharashtra to native states
23:06 (IST)
Coronavirus in Tripura latest updates
Twelve more BSF personnel test positive in Tripura
23:03 (IST)
Coronavirus in Haryana latest updates
Haryana to impose 12-hr curfew between 7 pm and 7 am from Monday
Curfew will be imposed in Haryana from 7 pm to 7 am with effect from May 4, state Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said on Sunday.Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora gave directions regarding lockdown 3.0 to all the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and other senior officers during a meeting, a release said.She made it clear to the officers concerned that their districts will be reviewed every week by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
22:50 (IST)
Coronavirus in Ladakh latest updates
Twenty people test positive in Ladakh in two days, Leh district designated as red zone
22:43 (IST)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan latest updates
Rajasthan govt issues guidelines to be followed during lockdown
The Rajasthan government on Sunday said that face masks need to be worn compulsorily in all work places or public spaces and stated that no shop should sell to a person found without a mask. It also banned the sale of gutka, paan and tobacco in the state and ordered that no person should spit in public places. Further, the order instructed that no marriage related function should be held without informing the sub-divisional magistrate and that no more than 50 persons can attend such a ceremony. It also stipulated that no more than 20 persons could attend last rites and said that social distancing should be followed at all times. Lastly, it said that consumption of liquor was prohibited in public places.