Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Delhi jump by 428 to 5,532, toll rises to 65; 1,542 recovered so far
Two Indian Navy ships have left for the Maldives to bring back nearly 2,000 Indian citizens stranded in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In a video, tweeted by All India Radio, Indian high Commissioner Sunjay Sudhir said that two Navy ships will bring nearly 2,000 Indians from Male to Kochi and Tuticorin.
Rajasthan reported a total of 159 fresh cases and four deaths till 9 pm on Wednesday with Jodhpur accounting for 50 new infections.
Of the 159, 43 were reported in Jaipur. The number of cumulative positive cases in the state as of Wednesday 9 pm stands at 3,317, while the fatalities from COVID-19 rose to 93 with the four new deaths reported on Wednesday.
Eleven fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the number of people infected by the virus in the state to 1,107, according to PTI.
All the 11 fresh cases have been reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, a COVID-19 bulletin said. No death occurred today and the number of people who succumbed to the virus continued to be 29.
With 769 fresh infections, case count in Mumbai climbed to 10,527 while toll rose by 25 to 412, PTI quotes the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as saying.
As part of the evacuation of Indians stranded abroad, the Centre has decided to operate five Air India flights from Saudi Arabia. The first flight will operate from Riyadh to Kozhikode on Thursday.
The Ministry of Home Affairs secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal chief secretary Rajiv Sinha saying that the coronavirus testing in the state was very low and the mortality rate was higher than any other state.
"Response to COVID-19 in West Bengal is characterized by very low rate of testing in proportion to population and very high rate of mortality of 13.2 percent by far highest of any state.
"This is reflection of poor surveillance, detection and testing in the state. There is also need to increase random testing in crowded clusters," he said.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that no coronavirus positive case was reported in the the state on Wednesday. The number of total cases in the state is at 502, including 30 active cases.
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said that while performing operational and essential duties, 85 more personnel have been infected with COVID-19. It's reiterated that in each establishment of BSF, SOPs are strictly being followed.
Instructions of MoHFW are enforced and religiously followed to check spread of pandemic, the statement added.
After the West Bengal government prohibited the entry of a goods truck through border crossings between India and Bangladesh, the Ministry of Home Affairs wrote a letter to the West Bengal chief secretary saying that the state's action to restrict movement of essential supplies violated the MHA order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
"Under new guidelines on lockdown measures issued vide MHA order under Clause 12, no State/UT shall restrict cargo movement for cross-border land trade under treatries with neighbouring countries," read the letter written by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.
Haryana reported 555 confirmed cases so far after seven more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The state has reported six COVID-19 deaths till now, said Haryana Health Department.
Nineteen fresh cases have been detected in Karnataka on Wednesday taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 692. This figure includes 29 deaths, one non-COVID death and 345 discharged persons.
Among the new cases, 13 are from Bagalkote alone, The Hindu reported.
Centre's decision to raise petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10-13 per litre unfair, should be withdrawn, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet on Wednesday. In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader said: 'The ongoing battle with Coronavirus is causing severe economic hardship for our millions of brothers and sisters. At this time, instead of lowering prices, the government's decision to increase the tax per liter is unfair and should be withdrawn.'
After sixty fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the total confirmed cases in the state climbed to 1,777 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 12,76,781 samples have been tested for COVID-19 across the country till 9.00 am on Wednesday.
The Karnataka government announced an economic package of Rs 1,610 crore to provide relief to various sections of the society amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a journalist with the Deccan Herald, the relief package will benefit farmers, labourers, entrepreneurs, weavers and daily wage earners to overcome the financial crisis faced due to the lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19.
A one time relief of Rs 5,000 will be provided to people.
Senior leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday castigated the government on its coronavirus response, saying that new or higher taxes will impoverish families further.
Opposing Centre's decision to impose higher tax burdens when economic activity has ground to a halt, the former finance minister said, "Governments should give money to the people in times of distress, not squeeze and take money from the people."
After 296 fresh cases were registered in Delhi in the past 24 hours, the total confirmed cases in the National Capital rose to 5,104 on Wednesday, said Health Minister Satyendra Jain.
With 35 more individuals testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total confirmed cases in the state climbed to 3,193 on Wednesday, according to the health department.
While, another fatality due to COVID-19 took the toll to 90. The recovery rate stood at 48 percent after 1,536 patients were discharged.
Three BSF camps in Tripura's Dhalai district were sealed and declared "containment zones" after 40 personnel including two children tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday.
On Tuesday, 13 more BSF personnel including a mess worker at 138 batallion posted in Ambassa sub-division tested positive.
The state health department sealed the BSF camp at Jawaharnagar, Karina border outpost and BSF base at Gandacherra, where the cases were detected and declared areas within 3-km radius into containment zones.
As many as 14,182 COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far, thereby taking the recovery rate at 29% on Wednesday. While, the infectious disease has claimed the lives of 1,694 people across the nation with the mortality rate being at 3.3 percent.
India registered 49,391 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday with 1,694 COVID-19 deaths, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Of the total, there are 33,514 active cases. The recovery rate across the nation stood at 29 percent after 14,182 were discharged.
An airlift operation will commence on Thursday with 64 flights bringing back close to 15,000 Indian nationals from 12 countries in the first week of the ambitious exercise to repatriate lakhs of people.
The operation, as foreign minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet, is titled 'Vande Bharat Mission'.
The official handle of Aarogya Setu contact-tracing app, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, asserted late on Tuesday that "no personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk".
The reply from the team came in response to a tweet by Elliot Alderson, a French security researcher, earlier in the day, who claimed: "Hi @SetuAarogya, A security issue has been found in your app. The privacy of 90 million Indians is at stake. Can you contact me in private? Regards. PS: Rahul Gandhi was right."
A clause limiting the government's liability to user data for its Aarogya Setu contact tracing app has made some legal experts question whether, in case of unauthorised access to the information, a legal recourse would be the only option available, especially since the app has been made mandatory for a significant section of citizens.
According to the app's terms and conditions, the user "agrees and acknowledges that the Government of India will not be liable for…any unauthorized access to your information or modification thereof."
The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases rose by a record 3,900 on Tuesday while deaths from the deadly coronavirus topped the 1,500-mark with nearly 200 more fatalities, even as the Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said "fighting coronavirus is no rocket science" and that "people may remember this pandemic as a blessing in disguise if they imbibe good hygiene practices".
Vardhan told PTI that India has been able to stave off community transmission of COVID-19 and hoped that the "behavioural changes" brought about by the infection could become the "new normal" for a healthy society after the pandemic abates.
In its 5 pm official update on the COVID-19 situation in India, the Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 1,583 with 194 fatalities reported since Monday evening, while the number of cases saw a big jump of 3,875 to reach 46,711.
However, a PTI tally of numbers reported by different states and Union territories till 6.30 pm showed more than 47,000 people testing positive for the virus so far, while it put the death toll at over 1,500. It also showed nearly 13,000 COVID-19 patients having recovered.
Tamil Nadu, Gujarat report huge spike in COVID-19 cases
Tamil Nadu reported 508 new cases on Tuesday, which took its tally past 4,000, while in Gujarat too, 441 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking its total to more than 6,200. Several other states also reported rising numbers.
Experts, however, said the peak of this deadly virus outbreak was yet to come and may be witnessed in India over the next 4-6 weeks, while another spurt might be seen later during the winter season.
The numbers suggested that more than one-third of the total confirmed cases across the country have been detected in the past one week, with only a few urban centres in a handful of states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi accounting for a bulk of it.
Govt to bring back Indians stranded abroad
Fears also emerged that India's tally may increase further with the government announcing plans to bring back a large number of Indians from various countries, beginning on Wednesday.
PTI quoted sources as saying that over three lakh people have registered for the evacuation from the Gulf region itself.
While the absolute number of cases and the toll in India is lower than many others, with more than 2.5 lakh people having lost their lives and over 35 lakh having been infected worldwide ever since the emergence of this virus in China last December, the lockdown restrictions have been lifted in several countries and many of them are now reporting few or zero cases.
Government officials, however, maintained that India has managed to stave off a community transmission risk and the country remains in a "comfortable" position in terms of managing the COVID-19 crisis, though they cautioned against any laxity at the field level.
Meanwhile, scores of migrant workers, desperate to travel back to their native states amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown, on Tuesday came out on streets in Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat, officials said.
While more than 1,000 migrant workers carrying luggage gathered in Nikol area in Ahmedabad following a rumour that buses would be run for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, several others came on streets in Varachha area of Surat city.
According to PTI, Gujarat has seen the maximum movement of migrant workers to their home states in about 35 shramik special trains, followed by Kerala from where 13 such trains have left.
Among the receiving states, Bihar has accepted 13 trains, with 11 more currently on the journey and six in the pipeline, the data shows.
Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh has received 10 such trains and five more are on their way, with 12 in the pipeline, the data shows.
The West Bengal government has, however, given clearance to only two trains -- one each from Rajasthan and Kerala -- and they are on their journeys to the state, the data shows.
Highest single-day jump in toll and cases
The Health Ministry said the country recorded a record single-day increase of 195 deaths and 3,900 cases between Monday 8 am and Tuesday 8 am. These included fatalities reported from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, among other places.
At the same time, the recovery rate has improved to 28.17 percent, health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said during a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation.
"We are very comfortable in terms of managing COVID-19 as of now, but any laxity at the field level or any lack of cooperation may have its consequences,” he warned. Agarwal also said that the delay in reporting of COVID-19 cases by certain states has led to the sudden spurt in figures.
The country's top medical institute AIIMS' Director Randeep Guleria, however, claimed that the COVID-19 curve has remained relatively flat so far, but cautioned that the continued rise in the number of cases at a steady rate is a cause of concern.
Different modelling experts have predicted that a peak in the number of cases of COVID-19 may occur in the next four to six weeks — that is by the end of May or the middle of June, Guleria said, while stressing on the need to remain extra vigilant and to make efforts to reduce the number of cases in the hotspots.
"However, the number of cases continue to rise at a steady rate and this is a cause of concern. Every citizen should understand his responsibility and sincerely follow the principles of lockdown and social distancing, especially if they are in hotspots or containment areas," Guleria, a pulmonologist, said.
He also said that the country may see a rise in COVID-19 cases during the winter again.
Must do 'balancing act' between health, economy: Harsh Vardhan
The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) said in a report that India's unemployment rate has soared to 27.11 percent amid the COVID-19 crisis, from below 7 percent in mid-March.
The Mumbai-based think tank said the rate of unemployment was the highest in the urban areas, which constitute the most number of the red zones due to the COVID-19 cases, at 29.22 percent, as against 26.69 percent for the rural areas.
Separately, Vardhan also underlined the importance of the nationwide lockdown, imposed since 24 March and scheduled to remain in place till 17 May, and said health should be on the radar just as much as the economy.
“The government has to do a balancing act,” Vardhan said on the need to focus on the health of people as well as on the economy.
He also said the nation, in a post-coronavirus future, could well look back on the pandemic period as a “blessing in disguise” if Indians imbibe hand, respiratory and environmental hygiene and practise it daily.
"By now we know that fighting coronavirus is no rocket science. If behavioural changes such as hand, environmental and respiratory hygiene, which are being practiced more rigorously during this period, get imbibed in society it will become the new normal," Vardhan said.
Other than smallpox and polio, no other viral infection has been completely eradicated from this country. Other diseases keep recurring, the minister said, indicating that COVID-19 might be here for the long haul.
In the meantime, new cases that were detected on Tuesday included the serving and retired armed forces personnel in the Army's Research and Referral hospital in the National Capital.
Authorities also sealed a floor of Shastri Bhavan, which houses several important ministries, after a senior official of the Law Ministry tested positive for the coronavirus. This was the second incident of a government building being partially cordoned off in the Lutyen's Delhi within a week, after the NITI Aayog building in the high-security zone was sealed on 28 April for 48 hours after a director-level officer tested positive for the virus.
Before that, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, which houses the Civil Aviation Ministry, was sealed for sanitisation.
In other such incidents, the CRPF headquarters and a portion of the BSF headquarters were also sealed recently. These buildings are in CGO Complex in the national capital.
UK's COVID-19 toll crosses Italy's casualties
Britain on Tuesday became the first country in Europe to confirm more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths, and infections rose sharply again in Russia, even as other nations made great strides in containing the scourge. China marked its third week with no new reported deaths, while South Korea restarted its baseball season.
China and South Korea together reported only four cases on Tuesday, while Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand were among the countries having reported no cases for two consecutive days.
Also, focus seems to have shifted globally towards developing a vaccine with several world leaders committing more than $8 billion since Monday for this purpose.
In the US, some states took continued steps to lift the lockdown restrictions that have thrown millions out of work, even as the country recorded thousands of new infections and deaths every day.
Underscoring the stakes, New York state reported 1,700 more people died in nursing homes than it had previously counted.
The British government said about 28,700 people with COVID-19 had died in hospitals, nursing homes and other settings, while Italy reported close to 29,100 fatalities. Both figures are almost certainly underestimates because they include only people who tested positive, and testing was not widespread in Italian and British nursing homes until recently.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: May 07, 2020 07:24:17 IST
Air India opens bookings on evacuation flights to London, Singapore and US
Air India on Wednesday said it was taking bookings for flights being run under the MHA's evacuation plan to London, Singapore and select destinations in the US from 8 to 14 May. However, passengers would have to meet eligibility criteria and the airline said it will take no responsibility in case the applicants dont meet the eligibility criteria.
Nitin Gadkari says Centre will try to resume bus transport soon
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said, "Soon government will try to resume bus transport based on some guidelines. There is a need to resume air, railways, and bus transport as people are stranded. I think it needs to be done."
Five flights to bring back Indians stranded in Saudi Arabia tomorrow
As part of the evacuation of Indians stranded abroad, the Centre has decided to operate five Air India flights from Saudi Arabia. The first flight will operate from Riyadh to Kozhikode on Thursday.
Uttar Pradesh reports 118 new COVID-19 cases today
With 118 new positive cases in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the tally for COVID-19 positive patients in Uttar Pradesh reaches 2,998. Total 60 deaths have also been reported so far.
1,233 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported in Maharashtra today
The Maharashtra health department said that 1,233 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 16,758; toll stands at 651.
711 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu today
The Tamil Nadu health department said that 711 coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 4,829.
Odisha health update today:
Total positive cases —185
Recovered — 61
Death — 02
Active cases — 122
One death, 68 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi today
The BMC said that one death and 68 new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the area stands at 773, which includes 21 deaths.
Former Karnataka minister slams state govt over cancellation of trains
Assam's first COVID-19 patient recovers, says report
The first coronavirus patient in Assam has recovered after over a month since the infection, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.
"The 52-year-old was a cancer patient too, and spent nearly 35 days in the hospital. Assam reported one more recovery on Friday — the patient was released from the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in Guwahati.
Both were confirmed by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said that the patients were discharged from hospital after testing negative in three consecutive tests," the report said.
Puducherry CM tells Centre to consult states before classifying zones
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said the Centre should consult the states before deciding on extending the lockdown and classifying as red, orange and green zones according to the severity of the COVID-19 spread.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Only, the state governments know the ground realities and the prevailing situation, hence the Centre should hold consultations with the states and take a decision on the extension of the lockdown."
He said only after getting the recommendation of the states should the Centre take a decision on the stretch of containment zone and also on further extension of the lockdown.
(PTI)
All non-essential shops to be closed from 12 am tomorrow to 6 am on 15 May
The Ahmedabad municipal corporation on Wednesday said that all shops except those providing milk and medicines in the city to remain closed from 12 am on 7 May to 6 am on 15 May.
No new COVID-19 case reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar today
The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration said that no new coronavirus case was reported in the district on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 192 so far, including 83 active cases.
Karnataka govt raises excise duty on liquor by 11%
Reports said that the Karnataka government on Wednesday hiked the excise duty on liquor by 11 percent "to mop up revenues, two day after allowing its sale". This hike is in addition to the six percent that was announced in the budget, India Today reported.
UN, World Bank issue guidelines to begin schools safely
Reports said that guidelines were laid down by the UNESCO, UNICEF, World Bank and World Food Programme for the "best interests of children and overall public health considerations, based on an assessment of the associated benefits and risks to education, public health and socio-economic factor, must be central to national and local authorities' decisions to reopen schools."
UP govt says 19 trains carrying people stranded in other states
Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi said that 19 trains carrying people stranded in other states have arrived in the state. More trains will be arriving. Around 1,200 persons are accommodated in each train.
COVID-19 cases in UP reach 1,831
The Uttar Pradesh government said that the number of coronavirus cases has reached 1,831 in the state, out of which 1,080 patients have recovered while 58 others succumbed to the infection. There is no active case in six districts of the state.
Medical College in Kolkata to function as tertiary level COVID-19 hospital from tomorrow: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said Medical College, Kolkata will now operate as a full-fledged tertiary level COVID-19 Hospital from 7 May (Thursday). The decision was taken in view of an increasing demand to ramp up treatment of the infectious disease in the state.
"The facility at Medical College, Kolkata will start with 500 beds, which would be scaled up as per need, in phases. This will be the 68th dedicated COVID-19 hospital of West Bengal," said Mamata.
Delhi Police constable succumbs to COVID-19 infection, says report
A Delhi Police personnel on Wednesday succumbed to the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, the first such casualty in the security force, The Indian Express reported.
"The constable was posted at North-West Delhi's Bharat Nagar police station. His colleagues have been asked to self-isolate. He is survived by his wife and three-year-old son," the report said.
MHA accuses Bengal govt of hindering land trade with Dhaka despite directives
The Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter to the West Bengal government observed that cargo movement between India and Bangladesh was affected after the state hindered the entry of goods truck through the land border, despite the Centre's directives to allow cross-border land trade.
"Under new guidelines on lockdown measures issued vide MHA order under Clause 12, no State/UT shall restrict cargo movement for cross-border land trade under treatries with neighbouring countries," read the letter written by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.
The Home Ministry asked the state government to abide by the order to allow cross land border transportation through all Indo-Bangladesh border without further delay and resume the goods traffic immediately.
85 new BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said that while performing operational and essential duties, 85 more personnel have been infected with COVID-19. It's reiterated that in each establishment of BSF, SOPs are strictly being followed.
Instructions of MoHFW are enforced and religiously followed to check spread of pandemic, the statement added.
Private doctors in Mumbai asked to report for COVID-19 duty or lose license
All registered medical practitioners in Mumbai have been asked to report for COVID-19 duty at hospitals for at least 15 days, or face action. Close to, 25,000 private medical practitioners in the city have been asked to indicate their preferred workplaces.
"Your expert services are required for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 patients, at least for 15 days," reads an official notification from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research.
"You shall, therefore, convey your willingness and place of where you would like to render your services," the notification read.
Failing to do do will lead to revocation of their licences. However, the doctors who are 55 years and above were exempted from reporting.
Delhi govt issues guidelines for people returning from abroad
The Delhi government on Wednesday issued guidelines 'for handling of the passengers coming from abroad and landing at Delhi Airport in view of planned phased return of Indians stranded abroad by Ministry of External Affairs'.
Assam to arrange seven trains to facilitate return of stranded migrants
"We have proposed seven trains to bring back people of Assam who are stranded in different parts of the country. The trains will likely ply after 7 May. Our priority is to bring back students, patients and the people who went on pilgrimage," Economic Times quoted Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary as saying.
Uttar Pradesh govt hikes liquor prices
The Uttar Pradesh government increased the prices of liquor amid the coronavirus pandemic. Country-made alcohol goes up by Rs 5 per bottle. For foreign liquor, Rs 10 on economy brands up to 180ml. Similarly, Rs 20 for 180 to 500 ml and Rs 30 above 500 ml.
Trucks carrying essential goods, returning from Bangladesh, denied entry to India: MHA to West Bengal govt
The Ministry of Home Affairs wrote a letter to the West Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha saying that many trucks carrying essential supplies, bound for Bangladesh, are stranded at different border crossing points.
The letter further said that goods traffic through border crossings between India and Bangladesh, did not resume yet.
"A number of drivers of such vehicles, while returning from Bangladesh, have also not been allowed to cross the border and are stranded in Bangladesh," the letter read.
Current doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Haryana is 11 days
The current doubling rate of confirmed coronavirus cases in Haryana is 11 days, according to the latest data released by the Haryana Health Department on Wednesday.
The recovery rate in the state stood at 46.85 percent while, the mortality rate was at 1.08 percent.
Haryana registers 555 cases after seven more test positive
Haryana reported 555 confirmed cases so far after seven more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The state has reported six COVID-19 deaths till now, said Haryana Health Department.
30 BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19
Thirty Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were shifted to Jodhpur from Delhi after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, ANI quoted BSF sources as saying.
They were performing law and order duty in Delhi.
Karnataka reports 19 new COVID-19 cases today; confirmed cases at 692
Nineteen fresh cases have been detected in Karnataka on Wednesday taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 692. This figure includes 29 deaths, one non-COVID death and 345 discharged persons.
Among the new cases, 13 are from Bagalkote alone, The Hindu reported.
Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir: Report
Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) said on Tuesday it was in discussions with chemical and drug manufacturers to produce its experimental COVID-19 drug Remdesivir for Europe, Asia and the developing world through at least 2022, reports Reuters. The drugmaker did not disclose details about the companies.
Centre's claims to bear 85% travel cost for migrant workers 'false': Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the railway administration should not charge migrant workers who are travelling back to their home since they have been stranded amid the lockdown with no money and work. He also clarified that the railway ministry has neither given a discount on migrant workers rail fare nor waived off completely.
In a tweet he said that the Indian Railways should come clean on how it is charging full fare from every single migrant labourer travelling back home. "All claims that the Centre is picking up 85% of the tab are completely false! Such complete lack of empathy for the poor is unheard of," he said.
Congress questions govt's strategy on lockdown
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday questioned the government over the criteria it adopted to judge how long the COVID-19-induced lockdown will continue.
Addressing a meeting of chief ministers of states where the Congress is in power, she asked: "What after 17 May?." The third phase of the lockdown ends on 17 May. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi were part of the meeting
"After May 17th, What? and after 17 May, How?...what criteria is GoI (government of India) using to judge how long the lockdown is to continue...," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala quoted Sonia Gandhi as saying in the video conference with CMs.
83 Shramik Special trains run so far with over 80,000 migrants ferried
The Railways on Tuesday said it has run 83 Shramik Special trains so far since May 1 and ferried more than 80,000 stranded people.
Till Tuesday evening, the national transporter had run 76 trains for the migrant workers who were stranded at their workplaces due to the coronavirus lockdown and wishing to go back to their homes.
Each special train has 24 coaches, each with a capacity of 72 seats. But the national transporter is allowing only 54 persons in a coach to maintain the social distancing norms by not allotting the middle berth to any passenger.
Over 12.7 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 so far, says ICMR
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 12,76,781 samples have been tested for COVID-19 across the country till 9.00 am on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Shramik Special train carrying 1200 migrant workers leaves from Panvel
A Shramik Special train carrying nearly 1,200 migrant workers left from neighbouring Navi Mumbai for Rewa in Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday, the Central Railway said.
The train left from Panvel station of Navi Mumbai at 12.45 am, carrying passengers "registered and nominated by the state government", the Central Railway (CR) informed on its Twitter handle.
Nearly 1,200 migrants boarded the 24-coach special train while maintaining the physical distancing norms, a CR spokesperson said. On Tuesday night, the Central Railway operated two Shramik Special trains from Kalyan junction in neighbouring Thane district.
Rupee slips 18 paise to 75.81 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee depreciated 18 paise to 75.81 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday amid strengthening American currency overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows.
Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to the strengthening US dollar. Moreover, rising coronavirus cases in the country also weighed on the local unit.
The local unit opened weak at 75.77 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 75.81, down 18 paise over its last close. It had settled at 75.63 against the US dollar on Tuesday.
Liquor price to be hiked in TN by Rs 20 from 7 May
Prices of liquor will be raised by a maximum of Rs 20 from 7 May in Tamil Nadu, where the retail outlets will open for business for the first time in over 40 days due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the state government said on Wednesday.
The revision was being effected following a 15 percent increase in excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), an official release here said.
Accordingly, the rate of a normal brand of 180 ml of IMFL will go up by Rs 10, while premium ones will see a price increase of Rs 20, it said.
60 more test positive in AP, state's confirmed cases at 1,777
After sixty fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the total confirmed cases in the state climbed to 1,777 on Wednesday. Two people have also died so far, taking the toll due to the infectious disease at 36.
Of 1,777, there are 1,012 active cases. The COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 41 percent after 729 patients were discharged.
Karnataka announces economic package of Rs 1,610 cr for various sections, including farmers
The Karnataka government announced an economic package of Rs 1,610 crore to provide relief to various sections of the society amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a journalist with the Deccan Herald, the relief package will benefit farmers, labourers, entrepreneurs, weavers and daily wage earners to overcome the financial crisis faced due to the lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19.
A one time relief of Rs 5,000 will be provided to people.
Govt must lend money during COVID-19 crisis than ask for reverse cash transfer from people: Chidambaram
Senior leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday castigated the government on its coronavirus response, saying that new or higher taxes will impoverish families further.
Opposing Centre's decision to impose higher tax burdens when economic activity has ground to a halt, the former finance minister said, "Governments should give money to the people in times of distress, not squeeze and take money from the people."
Netflix's 'Coronavirus, Explained' docuseries tells you everything about disease without freaking you out!
As for what you can expect from Netflix's Explained series — Coronavirus, Explained – if you have been following the news of the outbreak of the virus since the beginning, you may already know most of what's being explained in the episode. However, I can see four reasons why this docu-series is pertinent at the moment:
1) Despite lockdowns and quarantines, we still have people around us, who are either still arguing about the seriousness of the pandemic or are just not taking enough precautions and putting themselves and people around them in danger. For them, this is a great recco!
2) For anyone looking for information on the virus for their own knowledge, or for research on a project or report, Coronavirus, Explained puts all the information known thus far in one place pretty well.
3) The episode also takes us back to philanthropist Bill Gates and the World Health Organisation (WHO) warning the world about the world's preparedness for a pandemic exactly like this, before COVID-19's outbreak.
Read full article...
Current doubling rate for COVID-19 cases improves to 11 days in Delhi
Of the total 5,104 COVID-19 cases, 1,468 patients have shown recovery while, 17 were still on ventilator. "The current doubling rate of confirmed cases is 11 days," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.
Delhi registers 5,104 COVID-19 cases after 296 more test positive
After 296 fresh cases were registered in Delhi in the past 24 hours, the total confirmed cases in the National Capital rose to 5,104 on Wednesday, said Health Minister Satyendra Jain.
Siddaramaiah takes potshot at Centre for increasing taxes on petrol and diesel
Siddaramaiah, former chief minister of Karnataka and Leader of Opposition in Legislative assembly, took a jibe at the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday after the Centre ordered an increase in taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 13 per litre, respectively.
"PMO does not want to give any breather for common man, including the benefit of crude oil price fall. The increase in tax and cess for petrol and diesel comes as shocking at a time when there is almost zero demand due to lockdown," said Siddaramaiah.
In Photos: Disinfectant sprayed on migrants at Dankuni railway station on arrival from Ajmer
The special train carrying close to 1,100 people, mostly migrant labourers, of West Bengal arrived at Dankuni in Hooghly district from Ajmer in Rajasthan on Tuesday.
Behavioural science must form key part of India's COVID-19 response post lockdown
As India gears up to gradually lift the lockdown, its massive population will have to build and exercise crucial new habits such as physical distancing, wearing masks, and maintaining hand and face hygiene. How much the virus spreads will, to a large extent, depend on how effectively we bring about and sustain these behavioural shifts. We propose the 'MINDSPACE' framework and the need for behavioural science to be embedded within policymaking as the lockdown comes to an end.
What will happen to people's behaviour after a few weeks? Some may not see any harm in going back to normal by engaging in 'risky' behaviour after the arduous lockdown. This ties into 'fatigue', ie the boredom that comes with adhering to a newly-imposed behaviour and the consequent likelihood of people giving it up. Behaviours such as 'just one night out with friends', 'I don't feel like wearing a mask today' or 'I'll skip washing my hands this time' could be perceived as innocuous. Yet, this voice in our head becomes emboldened every time we justify that 'nothing will happen to me'. Additionally, as individuals, we severely underestimate how our behaviour affects the collective.
Read full article...
Jaipur registers maximum COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan with 1,069 testing positive
Of the total 3,193 confirmed cases in Rajasthan, the maximum was registered in Jaipur as 1,069 individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus till now, according to the health ministry.
The city registered 50 deaths of the total 90 fatalities across the state. While, the recovery rate stood at 42 percent with 446 people being cured.
One new COVID-19 death, 35 confirmed cases in Rajasthan
With 35 more individuals testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total confirmed cases in the state climbed to 3,193 on Wednesday, according to the health department.
While, another fatality due to COVID-19 took the toll to 90. The recovery rate stood at 48 percent after 1,536 patients were discharged.
Three BSF camps in Tripura declared containment zones
Three BSF camps in Tripura's Dhalai district were sealed and declared "containment zones" after 40 personnel including two children tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday.
On Tuesday, 13 more BSF personnel including a mess worker at 138 batallion posted in Ambassa sub-division tested positive.
The state health department sealed the BSF camp at Jawaharnagar, Karina border outpost and BSF base at Gandacherra, where the cases were detected and declared areas within 3-km radius into containment zones.
Noida, Greater Noida impose fines of up to Rs 1,000 for spitting in public places
Spitting saliva, gutka, or tobacco in public places across Noida and Greater Noida has been prohibited and violation of this ban can attract a penalty of Rs 500 for first-time offenders and Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders, according to orders issued to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The orders were issued by the Noida Authority and Greater Noida Authority, a day after the Uttar Pradesh government passed a similar order to prohibit spitting in public places amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read full article...
COVID-19 recovery rate at 29%, mortality stands at 3.3%
As many as 14,182 COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far, thereby taking the recovery rate at 29% on Wednesday. While, the infectious disease has claimed the lives of 1,694 people across the nation with the mortality rate being at 3.3 percent.
126 fresh COVID-19 deaths across nation in past 24 hrs
In the past 24 hours, 126 fresh COVID-19 deaths were reported across India, taking the toll due to the infectious disease to 1,694 on Wednesday. An increase of confirmed cases by 2,958 brought overall count to 49,391.
At least 526 succumb to COVID-19, over 11,000 infected in five days, says report
According to a Hindustan Times report, over 11,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus in India in the last five days. An analysis of COVID-19 data shows that 526 people have died due to the viral disease in the said time period.
49,391 confirmed cases in India, toll at 1,694
India registered 49,391 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday with 1,694 COVID-19 deaths, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Of the total, there are 33,514 active cases. The recovery rate across the nation stood at 29 percent after 14,182 were discharged.
64 flights to operate from 7 May to 13 May
Reviewing the situation of stranded Indians in foreign countries, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that 64 flights will be operated in the first week to bring stranded people from different countries during 7 May to 13 May.
"The 64 flights include - UAE- 10 flights, Qatar - 2, Saudi Arabia - 5, UK- 7, Singapore - 5, United States - 7, Philippines - 5, Bangladesh - 7, Bahrain - 2, Malaysia-7, Kuwait - 5, and Oman - 2," said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Odisha confirms 177 COVID-19 cases with two deaths
With more person testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Odisha, the total number of confirmed cases in the state climbed to 177 on Wednesday. The health department also said one fresh COVID-19 fatality was reported, taking the toll to two.
Of the total confirmed cases, there are 115 active cases. The recovery rate stood at 33.9 percent after 60 COVID-19 patients were discharged.
In Images: Industrial units in Kathua open today
Aarogya Setu team says 'no data at risk' after French hacker raises concerns over security issue
The official handle of Aarogya Setu contact-tracing app, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, asserted late on Tuesday that "no personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk".
The reply from the team came in response to a tweet by Elliot Alderson, a French security researcher, earlier in the day, who claimed: "Hi @SetuAarogya, A security issue has been found in your app. The privacy of 90 million Indians is at stake. Can you contact me in private? Regards. PS: Rahul Gandhi was right."
Aarogya Setu team issues statement on data security of app
64K flights to airlift stranded Indians from 12 countries from Thursday
An airlift operation will commence on Thursday with 64 flights bringing back close to 15,000 Indian nationals from 12 countries in the first week of the ambitious exercise to repatriate lakhs of people.
The operation, as foreign minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet, is titled 'Vande Bharat Mission'.
Security concerns pointed out by legal experts in Aarogya Setu app
A clause limiting the government's liability to user data for its Aarogya Setu contact tracing app has made some legal experts question whether, in case of unauthorised access to the information, a legal recourse would be the only option available, especially since the app has been made mandatory for a significant section of citizens.
According to the app's terms and conditions, the user "agrees and acknowledges that the Government of India will not be liable for…any unauthorized access to your information or modification thereof."
In Photos: Special train carrying 1,200 migrants depart from Punjab for UP
Lockdown extension in Telangana till 29 May
Telangana has said it will continue the lockdown in the state to curb the fast-spreading coronavirus till 29 May - ten days after it is scheduled to end in the rest of the country.
"People want lockdown extended. I have informed the prime minister about our decision," said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after a 7- hour cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening.
The state has six districts in the red zone, 18 in orange and nine in the green zone.
Sec 144 extended in Ghaziabad till 31 May
The Ghaziabad administration on Tuesday extended the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC in the district till 31 May.
However, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey clarified restrictions on movement and opening of establishments will remain applicable only till the lockdown is in place.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
00:04 (IST)
Private hospitals in Ahmedabad asked to open within 48 hours
Private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes in Ahmedabad to be asked to open within 48 hours or lose licence PTI quotes an official as saying
00:00 (IST)
Ten contacts of cop who died of COVID-19 quarantined
10 contacts of the deceased police constable (who tested positive for Covid-19 in his report that came today) have been quarantined, ANI quotes Delhi Police as saying
23:57 (IST)
Another batch of foreign returnees reaches Leh
23:51 (IST)
Cases in Delhi jump by 428 to 5,532
428 positive cases and one death reported in Delhi today, taking the total number of positive cases to 5532 and toll to 65. 1542 persons have recovered so far, including 74 people who were cured today.
23:47 (IST)
26 cops from Mumbai's JJ Marg police station test positive
At least 26 personnel at Mumbai's JJ Marg Police Station have tested positive for the coronaviurs, reports PTI. All of them including, 12 officers are undergoing treatment, an official told the news agency.
23:43 (IST)
Air India opens bookings on evacuation flights to London, Singapore and US
Air India on Wednesday said it was taking bookings for flights being run under the MHA's evacuation plan to London, Singapore and select destinations in the US from 8 to 14 May. However, passengers would have to meet eligibility criteria and the airline said it will take no responsibility in case the applicants dont meet the eligibility criteria.
23:22 (IST)
ICMR initiates clinical trial on efficacy of convalescent plams therapy
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has initiated a multi-center clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit COVID-19 associated complications in moderate disease, reports ANI.
23:03 (IST)
Pune records nearly a hundred new cases
23:01 (IST)
Navy ships to repatriate nearly 2,000 Indians from Male
Two Indian Navy ships have left for the Maldives to bring back nearly 2,000 Indian citizens stranded in the country due to the coronavirus lockdown.
In a video, tweeted by All India Radio, Indian high Commissioner Sunjay Sudhir said that the two Navy ships will bring the stranded citizens from Male to Kochi and Tuticorin. Sudhir termed it the biggest evacuation exercise of its kind from the neighboring country.
According to sources, Indians facing medical issues, women and those having lost their jobs will be a priority of the evacuation programme. Many Indians are employed in the hospitality sector in Maldives and have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
22:38 (IST)
Four deaths, 159 fresh cases in Rajasthan; total cases rise to 3,317
Rajasthan reported a total of 159 fresh cases and four deaths till 9 pm on Wednesday with Jodhpur accounting for the highest number of new COVID-19 infections.
Of the 159, Jodhpur accounts for 50 patients while 43 were reported in Jaipur. The number of cumulative positive cases in the state as of Wednesday 9 pm stands at 3,317.
With four new deaths reported on Wednesday, the total fatality from the novel coronavirus in the state now stands at 93,.