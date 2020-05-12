Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Railways says passengers to go through health protocols on arrival at their destinations "As per MHA guidelines,on arrival at their destination,the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT. Before commencing journey, passengers are adviced to check their destina. state regarding all such protocols," Railway ministry tweeted.

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates Everyone returning to Karnataka must be under institutional quarantine All people returning to Karnataka from any state, symptomatic or asymptomatic shall be kept in institutional quarantine, the Karnataka health department said.

Coronavirus in Tripura Latest Updates Two more BSF jawans test positive in Tripura Two jawans of the BSF tested positive for coronavirus in Tripura's Dhalai district on Monday. "The district was declared a 'red zone' earlier this month. With this, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 154," India Today reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi says there is potential for domestic tourism Referring to tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he saw potential for domestic tourism but we need to think of the contours of the same. He asked the policymakers to also keep in mind how to embrace new models of teaching and learning in the education sector.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Must strengthen medical systems before onset of monsoon, says Modi Narendra Modi said, "We will need an all-encompassing approach to deal with various challenges that will arise before us. With the onset of monsoon, there will be proliferation of many non-COVID-19 diseases, for which we must prepare and strengthen our medical and health systems."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Social distancing is biggest weapon right now, says Modi PM Modi said, "Even as we look at the gradual withdrawal of the lockdown, we should constantly remember that till we do not find a vaccine or a solution, the biggest weapon with us to the fight the virus is social distancing." "Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the importance of 'Do Gaz Ki doori' and added that suggestion of night curfew raised by many CMs would surely reaffirm the feeling of caution among people. He requested all the chief ministers for specific feedback on lockdown," the PMo said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi says world has 'fundamentally changed' after COVID-19 In the virtual meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we must understand that the world has fundamentally changed post COVID-19. "Now the world will be Pre-Corona, Post-Corona just like in the case of the World Wars. And this would entail significant changes in how we function." Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new way of life would be on the principle of “Jan Se lekar Jag Tak”, from an individual to the whole of humanity, the PMO said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi thanks CMs for 'proactive role' against COVID-19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Chief Ministers for their proactive role in the country’s fight against COVID-19 and for their valuable suggestions emanating out of their grass root level experience: Prime Minister's Office on PM Modi's 5th video conference with CMs

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi asked states to suggest 'broad strategy' on lockdown by 15 May The PMO said, "I (PM Modi) request you all to share with me by 15 May, a broad strategy on how each one of you would want to deal with lockdown regime in your particular states. I want states to make a blueprint on how to deal with various nuances during and after gradual easing of lockdown."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi says lockdown measures in 3rd phase not required in 4th phase Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the 2nd phase and similarly the measures needed in the 3rd phase are not needed in the fourth."

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: 798 more coronavirus cases and six deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Total number of cases in the state is now at 8,002, including 5,895 active cases, 2,051 discharged and 53 deaths, the state health department said.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told Narendra Modi that state governments should be allowed to make "reasonable changes" to the lockdown guidelines.

:States face different challenges and therefore should be given the freedom to make reasonable changes to the guidelines relating to the lockdown," he said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray told Prime minister Narendra Modi in the virtual meeting on Monday to decide on the future plan of action on the coronavirus lockdown "with caution".

"Cases are expected to peak in May, it may peak in June or July also. I've read Wuhan is witnessing a 2nd wave of cases, even WHO has warned about this. So, I suggest that any action on lockdown must be taken cautiously," he said.

"I request that if the need arises the state should be given central forces as police are under heavy pressure and their personnel are also getting infected," he added.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have reported 760 coronavirus cases so far, India Today said.

CRPF: Total 236 cases so far

ITBP: Total 156 cases so far

BSF: Total 281 cases so far

CISF: Total 66 cases so far

NSG: One case so far.

According to an India Today report, Maharashtra, Telangana and West Bengal governments also sought an extension of the coronavirus lockdown, in the virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said it’s impossible to go forward without lockdown. Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee too demanded a lockdown extension," the report said.

Indian Railways issues the timings of 30 special trains to be run with effect from 12 May. This is according to the MHA's guidelines to transport stranded people, including migrants, back to their native states.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to operate passenger trains, "saying it would lead to a lot more chaos in terms of identifying people who’ve been infected, testing and quarantining."

During the virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all chief ministers, News18 reported that Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami has requested Modi "not to permit operation of regular train and air services in the state till 31 May."

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry on Monday said that in last 24 hours, 4,213 new coronavirus cases have been reported, along with 1,559 recoveries. The recovery rate is now at 31.15 percent. The total number of cases is at 67,152.

He added that the total number of recoveries is 20,917, and 44,029 people are under active medical supervision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the chief ministers of all states began on Monday. They will reportedly discuss the "strategy to contain the spread of the coronavirus with the chief ministers."

A West Bengal- based private firm GCC Biotech India claimed that it has developed an indigenous 'real-time' COVID-19 testing kit, costing only Rs 500 for a single test.

Confirmed e-tickets are mandatory to travel by train, according to the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Shram Shakti Bhawan in Delhi, which houses the Ministry of Power, has been sealed after an officer tested positive for coronavirus. Delhi reported 310 new cases in the last 24 hours, but no deaths due to COVID-19.

Lamenting the conditions at Mumbai's KEM Hospital, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane shared a video on Twitter showing body bags lying next to patients in a ward. "There is no need to defame anyone," Shiv Sena's Anil Desai said, adding that the conditions visible in the video would have prevailed at that moment and would have been corrected immediately by hospital workers.

The Indian Railways has operated 468 Shramik Special trains since 1 May and ferried home more than 5 lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said.

COVID-19 would be recorded as an 'underlying cause of death when leading to pneumonia, cardiac injury, and clotting in the bloodstream, among others, according to the guidance issued by ICMR for the appropriate recording of deaths due to the disease in India.

In a bid to ferry more migrants, the Railways on Monday decided to carry around 1,700 passengers on board its 'Shramik Special' trains instead of the current 1,200. According to an order issued, the railway zones have also been asked to provide three stoppages in the destination state other than the final stop, at the request of the state governments.

The review meeting of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) scheduled for Monday has been postponed. According to sources, the meeting has been deferred and the new date will be informed shortly.

MHA directed all states to allow smooth movement of all medical professionals, nurses, paramedics, sanitation personnel and ambulances, and ensure opening of all private clinics, nursing homes and labs with all staff. Such movement shall also be facilitated inter-state, where required, it said on Monday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 16,73,688 samples were tested for COVID-19 till 9.00 am today. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 67,152, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. The toll has risen to 2,206 with 44,029 active cases.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) on Monday to discuss various issues, including credit offtake, as part of efforts to prop up the economy hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

A Saket district court employee has tested positive for coronavirus infection, District Judge Neena Bansal Krishna said on Sunday. Meanwhile, the number of deaths globally from COVID-19 has surpassed 280,000, according to the database compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

First Air India special flight, which took off from San Francisco with 225 Indians on board, landed in Mumbai on Monday. The passengers departed from San Francisco International Airport on Saturday (local time) under the Government of India's Vande Bharat mission on Sunday.

India has reported a total of 62,939 COVID-19 cases till Sunday, with Maharashtra alone reporting 20,228 of these infections, a report by the Union health ministry has stated.

However, the report said that India's mortality rate is 3.35 percent, as compared to the global average of 6.9 percent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 41,472, while 19,357 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The recovery rate stands at about 30.75 percent.

Meanwhile, in what can be seen as a step towards easing the nationwide lockdown, an official release said that the Railways plans to gradually restart passenger trains from 12 May.

State-wise cases and deaths

A total 128 deaths were reported in the country since Saturday morning — 48 in Maharashtra, 23 in Gujarat, 15 in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in West Bengal, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Rajasthan and Delhi, four in Tamil Nadu, three in Andhra Pradesh, two in Punjab and one each in Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh and Assam.

Of the 2,109 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 779 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 472 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 215, West Bengal at 171, Rajasthan at 106, Uttar Pradesh at 74, Delhi at 73, and Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu at 44.

The death toll is 31 in Punjab, 30 each in Karnataka and Telangana. Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana each have registered nine COVID-19 deaths, Bihar five and Kerala four.

Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities. Odisha, Chandigarh, Assam and Himachal Pradesh have reported two deaths each.

Meghalaya and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 20,228,followed by Gujarat at 7,796, Delhi at 6,542, Tamil Nadu at 6,535, Rajasthan at 3,708, Madhya Pradesh at 3,614 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,373.

The number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 1,930 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,786 in West Bengal and 1,762 in Punjab.

They have risen to 1,163 in Telangana, 836 in Jammu and Kashmir, 794 in Karnataka, 675 in Haryana and 591 in Bihar.

Kerala has reported 505 coronavirus cases so far, while Odisha has 294 cases. A total of 169 people have been infected with the virus in Chandigarh and 156 in Jharkhand.

Tripura has reported 134 cases, Uttarakhand has 67 cases, Assam 63 and Chhattisgarh 59. Himachal Pradesh has 50 and Ladakh has registered 42 cases so far.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya has registered 13 cases, Puducherry has nine, while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases. Manipur has two cases. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported a case each.

West Bengal reports highest mortality rate, says Union health ministry

According to the health ministry, the highest mortality rate was recorded in West Bengal at 9.57 percent, where 1,786 cases and 171 deaths have been reported. On 5 May, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) sent to the state had said that the mortality rate in West Bengal was 12.8 percent. This figure stood lower in Maharashtra, where the mortality rate was 3.85 percent, higher than the national average. Of the 128 new COVID-19 deaths in India, 48 were recorded in India's financial capital.

With 7,796 infections, Gujarat reported a mortality rate of 6.05 percent. The figure in Delhi, which has the third highest number of cases in the country, stood at 1.12 percent.

India carried out 86,000 tests for COVID-19 on Saturday and India''s testing capacity now stands at 95,000 samples per day, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan told reporters after inspecting a COVID-19 care centre in the Mandoli area in the national capital.

India had started from one laboratory and now there are 472 laboratories testing for COVID-19, he said.

There are 4362 corona care centres across the country where 3,46,856 patients with mild or very mild symptoms can be kept, he said.

"We are moving fast on path of success in the fight against COVID-19. The doubling rate for the last three days is 12 (days). The recovery rate has crossed 30 per cent. Out of around 60,000 COVID-19 patients, about 20,000 have recovered and gone home," Vardhan said.

"Our mortality rate is still at 3.3 percent.... In the last 24 hours, there has been no case in 10 states and Union territories. There are four states or Union territories where there has not been a single case till now," Vardhan said.

Three migrant workers die near Maharashtra-MP border

Three migrant workers who were on their way to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra, mostly walking, died in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, officials said.

The trio were among thousands of migrant workers who have set out on foot for their home states from Maharashtra in the last few weeks amid lockdown on account for coronavirus.

While autopsy reports were yet to be available, doctors said the possible cause of deaths was fatigue and dehydration in peak summer heat.

The deceased, who were traveling separately, were identified as Lalluram (55), resident of village Chhudiya in Prayagraj district, Prem Bahadur (50), resident of Siddharth Nagar and Anees Ahmed (42) of Hardas Girja village of Fatehpur.

Railways to partially resume passenger train operations from 12 May

The Indian Railways will resume passenger train operations from 12 May nearly after two months when services were stopped due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Initially, the Railways will run 15 pairs of trains and the booking for reservation for these trains will start at 4 pm on 11 May.

An official press release on Sunday said: "Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12 May, initially with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys)."

"These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi," added the release.

"Thereafter, Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and an adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains every day as 'Shramik Special' for stranded migrants," said the release.

Only online bookings are allowed and ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed.

As per the release, the booking for reservation for these trains will start at 4 pm on 11th May and will be available only on the IRCTC website (https://www.irctc.co.in/). Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets including platform tickets shall be issued.

Only the passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations.

"Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations. It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train. Further details including train schedule will be issued separately in due course," added the press release issued by the PIB.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 07:50:45 IST

