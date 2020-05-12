Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: 798 more coronavirus cases and six deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Total number of cases in the state is now at 8,002, including 5,895 active cases, 2,051 discharged and 53 deaths, the state health department said.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told Narendra Modi that state governments should be allowed to make "reasonable changes" to the lockdown guidelines.
:States face different challenges and therefore should be given the freedom to make reasonable changes to the guidelines relating to the lockdown," he said.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray told Prime minister Narendra Modi in the virtual meeting on Monday to decide on the future plan of action on the coronavirus lockdown "with caution".
"Cases are expected to peak in May, it may peak in June or July also. I've read Wuhan is witnessing a 2nd wave of cases, even WHO has warned about this. So, I suggest that any action on lockdown must be taken cautiously," he said.
"I request that if the need arises the state should be given central forces as police are under heavy pressure and their personnel are also getting infected," he added.
The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have reported 760 coronavirus cases so far, India Today said.
CRPF: Total 236 cases so far
ITBP: Total 156 cases so far
BSF: Total 281 cases so far
CISF: Total 66 cases so far
NSG: One case so far.
According to an India Today report, Maharashtra, Telangana and West Bengal governments also sought an extension of the coronavirus lockdown, in the virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said it’s impossible to go forward without lockdown. Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee too demanded a lockdown extension," the report said.
Indian Railways issues the timings of 30 special trains to be run with effect from 12 May. This is according to the MHA's guidelines to transport stranded people, including migrants, back to their native states.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to operate passenger trains, "saying it would lead to a lot more chaos in terms of identifying people who’ve been infected, testing and quarantining."
During the virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all chief ministers, News18 reported that Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami has requested Modi "not to permit operation of regular train and air services in the state till 31 May."
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry on Monday said that in last 24 hours, 4,213 new coronavirus cases have been reported, along with 1,559 recoveries. The recovery rate is now at 31.15 percent. The total number of cases is at 67,152.
He added that the total number of recoveries is 20,917, and 44,029 people are under active medical supervision.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the chief ministers of all states began on Monday. They will reportedly discuss the "strategy to contain the spread of the coronavirus with the chief ministers."
A West Bengal- based private firm GCC Biotech India claimed that it has developed an indigenous 'real-time' COVID-19 testing kit, costing only Rs 500 for a single test.
Confirmed e-tickets are mandatory to travel by train, according to the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The Shram Shakti Bhawan in Delhi, which houses the Ministry of Power, has been sealed after an officer tested positive for coronavirus. Delhi reported 310 new cases in the last 24 hours, but no deaths due to COVID-19.
Lamenting the conditions at Mumbai's KEM Hospital, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane shared a video on Twitter showing body bags lying next to patients in a ward. "There is no need to defame anyone," Shiv Sena's Anil Desai said, adding that the conditions visible in the video would have prevailed at that moment and would have been corrected immediately by hospital workers.
The Indian Railways has operated 468 Shramik Special trains since 1 May and ferried home more than 5 lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said.
COVID-19 would be recorded as an 'underlying cause of death when leading to pneumonia, cardiac injury, and clotting in the bloodstream, among others, according to the guidance issued by ICMR for the appropriate recording of deaths due to the disease in India.
In a bid to ferry more migrants, the Railways on Monday decided to carry around 1,700 passengers on board its 'Shramik Special' trains instead of the current 1,200. According to an order issued, the railway zones have also been asked to provide three stoppages in the destination state other than the final stop, at the request of the state governments.
The review meeting of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) scheduled for Monday has been postponed. According to sources, the meeting has been deferred and the new date will be informed shortly.
MHA directed all states to allow smooth movement of all medical professionals, nurses, paramedics, sanitation personnel and ambulances, and ensure opening of all private clinics, nursing homes and labs with all staff. Such movement shall also be facilitated inter-state, where required, it said on Monday.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 16,73,688 samples were tested for COVID-19 till 9.00 am today. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 67,152, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. The toll has risen to 2,206 with 44,029 active cases.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) on Monday to discuss various issues, including credit offtake, as part of efforts to prop up the economy hit by the COVID-19 crisis.
A Saket district court employee has tested positive for coronavirus infection, District Judge Neena Bansal Krishna said on Sunday. Meanwhile, the number of deaths globally from COVID-19 has surpassed 280,000, according to the database compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
First Air India special flight, which took off from San Francisco with 225 Indians on board, landed in Mumbai on Monday. The passengers departed from San Francisco International Airport on Saturday (local time) under the Government of India's Vande Bharat mission on Sunday.
India has reported a total of 62,939 COVID-19 cases till Sunday, with Maharashtra alone reporting 20,228 of these infections, a report by the Union health ministry has stated.
However, the report said that India's mortality rate is 3.35 percent, as compared to the global average of 6.9 percent.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 41,472, while 19,357 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The recovery rate stands at about 30.75 percent.
Meanwhile, in what can be seen as a step towards easing the nationwide lockdown, an official release said that the Railways plans to gradually restart passenger trains from 12 May.
State-wise cases and deaths
A total 128 deaths were reported in the country since Saturday morning — 48 in Maharashtra, 23 in Gujarat, 15 in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in West Bengal, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Rajasthan and Delhi, four in Tamil Nadu, three in Andhra Pradesh, two in Punjab and one each in Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh and Assam.
Of the 2,109 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 779 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 472 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 215, West Bengal at 171, Rajasthan at 106, Uttar Pradesh at 74, Delhi at 73, and Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu at 44.
The death toll is 31 in Punjab, 30 each in Karnataka and Telangana. Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana each have registered nine COVID-19 deaths, Bihar five and Kerala four.
Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities. Odisha, Chandigarh, Assam and Himachal Pradesh have reported two deaths each.
Meghalaya and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each.
According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 20,228,followed by Gujarat at 7,796, Delhi at 6,542, Tamil Nadu at 6,535, Rajasthan at 3,708, Madhya Pradesh at 3,614 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,373.
The number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 1,930 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,786 in West Bengal and 1,762 in Punjab.
They have risen to 1,163 in Telangana, 836 in Jammu and Kashmir, 794 in Karnataka, 675 in Haryana and 591 in Bihar.
Kerala has reported 505 coronavirus cases so far, while Odisha has 294 cases. A total of 169 people have been infected with the virus in Chandigarh and 156 in Jharkhand.
Tripura has reported 134 cases, Uttarakhand has 67 cases, Assam 63 and Chhattisgarh 59. Himachal Pradesh has 50 and Ladakh has registered 42 cases so far.
Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Meghalaya has registered 13 cases, Puducherry has nine, while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases. Manipur has two cases. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported a case each.
West Bengal reports highest mortality rate, says Union health ministry
According to the health ministry, the highest mortality rate was recorded in West Bengal at 9.57 percent, where 1,786 cases and 171 deaths have been reported. On 5 May, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) sent to the state had said that the mortality rate in West Bengal was 12.8 percent. This figure stood lower in Maharashtra, where the mortality rate was 3.85 percent, higher than the national average. Of the 128 new COVID-19 deaths in India, 48 were recorded in India's financial capital.
With 7,796 infections, Gujarat reported a mortality rate of 6.05 percent. The figure in Delhi, which has the third highest number of cases in the country, stood at 1.12 percent.
India carried out 86,000 tests for COVID-19 on Saturday and India''s testing capacity now stands at 95,000 samples per day, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan told reporters after inspecting a COVID-19 care centre in the Mandoli area in the national capital.
India had started from one laboratory and now there are 472 laboratories testing for COVID-19, he said.
There are 4362 corona care centres across the country where 3,46,856 patients with mild or very mild symptoms can be kept, he said.
"We are moving fast on path of success in the fight against COVID-19. The doubling rate for the last three days is 12 (days). The recovery rate has crossed 30 per cent. Out of around 60,000 COVID-19 patients, about 20,000 have recovered and gone home," Vardhan said.
"Our mortality rate is still at 3.3 percent.... In the last 24 hours, there has been no case in 10 states and Union territories. There are four states or Union territories where there has not been a single case till now," Vardhan said.
Three migrant workers die near Maharashtra-MP border
Three migrant workers who were on their way to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra, mostly walking, died in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, officials said.
The trio were among thousands of migrant workers who have set out on foot for their home states from Maharashtra in the last few weeks amid lockdown on account for coronavirus.
While autopsy reports were yet to be available, doctors said the possible cause of deaths was fatigue and dehydration in peak summer heat.
The deceased, who were traveling separately, were identified as Lalluram (55), resident of village Chhudiya in Prayagraj district, Prem Bahadur (50), resident of Siddharth Nagar and Anees Ahmed (42) of Hardas Girja village of Fatehpur.
Railways to partially resume passenger train operations from 12 May
The Indian Railways will resume passenger train operations from 12 May nearly after two months when services were stopped due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.
Initially, the Railways will run 15 pairs of trains and the booking for reservation for these trains will start at 4 pm on 11 May.
An official press release on Sunday said: "Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12 May, initially with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys)."
"These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi," added the release.
"Thereafter, Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and an adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains every day as 'Shramik Special' for stranded migrants," said the release.
Only online bookings are allowed and ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed.
As per the release, the booking for reservation for these trains will start at 4 pm on 11th May and will be available only on the IRCTC website (https://www.irctc.co.in/). Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets including platform tickets shall be issued.
Only the passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations.
"Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations. It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train. Further details including train schedule will be issued separately in due course," added the press release issued by the PIB.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: May 12, 2020 07:50:45 IST
Highlights
Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Updates
Nitish Kumar COVID-19 lockdown should be extended till end-May
"We will agree with whatever decision the Centre takes on lockdown but our advice is to extend the lockdown till the end of May," said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Uttar Pradesh reported 109 COVID-19 cases today
Uttar Pradesh reported 109 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the total count to 3,573, including 1,735 active cases and 1,758 recoveries.
Coornavirus in India Latest Updates
Concessional UTS or PRS tickets will only be issued to some categories of people, says Railways
No concessional Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) and Passenger Reservation System (PRS) tickets for all categories of passengers except students, 4 categories of Divyangjan and 11 categories of patients shall be issued: Ministry of Railways
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka
The Karnataka health department on Monday said that 14 more coronavirus cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is now at 862, including 426 discharged and 31 deaths.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Pune mayor gives masks, food to migrants
Murlidhar Mohol, Mayor of Pune today provided mask and food to a group of migrant workers en route to Chhattisgarh. He was quoted by ANI as saying that, "Arrangements for their two-day stay have been made. Two buses will drop them to their respective villages. Medical checkups will also be done".
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre says mild COVID-19 cases can be discharged after 10 days
The Union health ministry said that as per the revised COVID-19 discharge policy, mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases admitted to COVID-19 care facility can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and if there is no fever for three days.
"No need to test before discharge, home isolation advised after discharge," said Lav Agarwal, Health Ministry.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Railways says passengers must carry own linen for travel
All passengers are advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application. No Linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel, the Ministry of Railways said on Monday.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Around 4,000 Indians brought back from abroad, says Centre
MHA joint secretary PS Srivastava said that around 4,000 Indians have been brought back by 23 flights under the Centre's repatriation exercise dubbed 'Vande Bharat Mission'.
"Over 5 lakh migrant workers have been sent to their home states by 468 special trains. 101 special trains were run yesterday," she added.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in meetign with Modi
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took part in the chief ministers' video conference meeting over COVID-19 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi's virtual meeting with CMs begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the chief ministers of all states began on Monday. They will reportedly discuss the "strategy to contain the spread of the coronavirus with the chief ministers."
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Update
15 cops have tested positive in Bihar so far
Till now, 15 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar, Additional Director General of Police (headquarters), Jitendra Kumar told ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Modi to hold video conference with all state CMs over lockdown measures shortly
As India enters the last week of the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with chief ministers via video conference on Monday at 3 pm. This will be the prime minister's fifth virtual meeting with state chief ministers. They are likely to discuss the lockdown exit plan ending on 17 May.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi govt to give Rs 5000 in aid to construction workers
The Delhi government decided on Monday to provide another financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the construction workers in the wake of the extended coronavirus lockdown.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Construction Workers' Welfare Board, chaired by Labour Minister Gopal Rai. There are around 40,000 construction workers registered with the board.
It has also decided to launch an online portal where construction workers can register themselves. The government had also given Rs 5,000 recently to the construction workers due to the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus in Chandigarh Latest Update
Government offices to begin public dealings from 18 May
Public dealings in government offices will begin in Chandigarh from 18 May. A government order also said that the rule allowing 33 percent of Category C and D employees will remain in place. Offices will function by maintaining social distancing, hygiene and sanitisation protocol.
Chandigarh has reported 169 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, including two deaths and 24 discharged patients.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
MHA issues SPOs for train travel, confirmed e-tickets mandatory
Confirmed e-tickets are mandatory to travel by train, according to the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Additionally, all train passengers will be screened and only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel.
Passengers will also have to mandatorily use masks during travel and will be provided hand sanitisers at entry and exit points of the station and coaches.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
310 daily new cases recorded in Delhi
Delhi reported 310 new cases in the last 24 hours, but no deaths due to coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital now stand at 7,233, with 73 deaths being reported so far.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Power ministry office shut after employee tests COVID-19 positive
The Shram Shakti Bhawan in Delhi, which houses the Ministry of Power, has been sealed after an officer tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The ministry took to its Twitter account to announce that the office will reopen on Tuesday and the employees will continue to work from home in the meantime.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
More than 1,000 cops infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
The coronavirus has infected more than 1,000 police officials in Maharashtra as of 1 May, on Monday. The state's police department reported more than 221 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of infected policemen to 1,007, reports News18. In Mumbai alone, 394 cops were tested positive for coronavirus, reports Business Today.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update
Kolkata registers 338 containment zones
There are at least 338 containment zones in the city, the Kolkata Police said on Monday. The city police has put up on its Twitter account the list of all the 338 containment zones as received from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).
The list has names of all the 338 containment zones in the city starting from KMC Ward No 1 to KMC Ward No 140. West Bengal at present has four red zones including the city, neighbouring Howrah, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts. There are 11 districts in the orange zone and eight in the green zone.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
468 Shramik Special trains, over 5 lakh migrants ferried by railways so far
The Indian Railways has operated 468 "Shramik Special" trains since 1 May and ferried home more than 5 lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said.
While 363 trains have already reached their destination, 105 trains are in transit. These 363 trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh (1 train), Bihar (100 trains), Himachal Pradesh (1 train), Jharkhand (22 trains), Madhya Pradesh (30 trains), Maharashtra (3 trains), Odisha (25 trains), Rajasthan(4 trains), Telangana(2 trains), Uttar Pradesh (172 trains), West Bengal (2 trains), Tamil Nadu (1 train).
These trains have ferried migrants to cities like Tiruchchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur,Muzzaffarpur, Saharsa etc.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
12 out of 14 new cases registered in Odisha today are migrant workers
At least 14 people, mostly Surat returnees, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Monday, taking the virus tally in the state to 391, the Health and Family Welfare department said. The fresh cases were reported from Ganjam (12) and one each from Sundergarh and Kendrapara districts, they said.
While all the 12 new cases from Ganjam are those who returned from Surat recently and kept in quarantine centres, the patient in Sundergarh got the infection from a previous case. The person who tested positive in Kendrapara also returned from Surat. Therefore, of the 14 new cases, 13 were Surat returnees, the official said.
On Saturday, a train carrying 1,200 people left for Jagannathpur in Odisha from Surat.
While Ganjam district tops the list of COVID-19 cases with 137, it is followed by 60 in Jajpur, 50 in Bhubaneswar. All 137 positive cases are migrant workers, while 136 are Surat returnees one is Kerala returnee, reports News18.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
German national living in Delhi airport since 18 March, says report
A German national, who has a criminal record in his home country, has been living in the transit area of the Delhi airport since 18 March due to the flight restrictions induced by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
"A German man was heading from Hanoi to Istanbul via Delhi on 18 March. Since India suspended flight operations to and from Turkey on March 18, he got stranded at the Delhi airport's Terminal 3," they said. Since he has got a criminal record in his home country, he does not want to go there, the officials said.
"Food and other amenities are being provided by the airport officials to him since 18 March. He is living in the transit area. The Ministry of Civil Aviation, as well as the German Embassy, has been informed about it," they noted.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
ICMR issues guidance for appropriate recording of COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19 would be recorded as an "underlying cause of death" when leading to pneumonia, cardiac injury, and clotting in the bloodstream, among others, according to the guidance issued by ICMR for the appropriate recording of deaths due to the disease in India.
Deaths in which tests are awaited with the presence of symptoms will be recorded as suspected deaths, while those testing negative but have symptoms will be mentioned as clinically-epidemiologically diagnosed COVID-19, the guidance stated.
Its clinical presentation ranges from mild to severe, and fatality depends on the severity of the illness, associated co-morbid conditions and age of patients.
"Robust data is needed from every district and state in India to measure the public health impact of COVID-19 and to plan for timely health interventions and protect communities," it said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Indian doctor in Kuwait succumbs to COVID-19
An Indian dentist in Kuwait has died from the novel coronavirus, becoming the country's second medical professional to succumb to COVID-19, according to a media report.
Dr Vasudeva Rao, 54, died on Saturday in Jaber hospital where he was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection, news website timeskuwait.com reported.
A resident of Kuwait for about 15 years, Rao worked as an endodontist at Kuwait Oil Company, a subsidiary of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, a government-owned company.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Karnataka registers 10 new cases, takes state total to 858
10 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 858 including 31 deaths and 422 discharges, according to the latest bulletin by the Karnataka Health Department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Make modest opening of road, air transport to start economic activity, says P Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday urged the government to allow operation of road and air transport, saying it was the only way economic and commercial activities can effectively resume. He also welcomed the government's decision to start select inter-state train services.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
IRCTC shares climb 5% as select passenger train services to resume from tomorrow
Shares of Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) jumped 5 percent in early trade on Monday after the Indian Railways said it will gradually resume passenger train services from 12 May.
The company's shares gained 5 percent to Rs 1,302.85 — its highest trading permissible limit for the day — on the BSE.
At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it rose 5 percent to Rs 1,303.55 — its upper circuit limit.
Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on 11 May and will be available only on the IRCTC website.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Railways to now ferry 1,700 passengers on board Shramik special trains, allowed three stops in destination state
In a bid to ferry more migrants, the Railways on Monday decided to carry around 1,700 passengers on board its 'Shramik Special' trains instead of the current 1,200.
According to an order issued, the railway zones have also been asked to provide three stoppages in the destination state other than the final stop, at the request of the state governments.
It also said that the train capacity should be equal to the number of sleeper berths on the train. The 'Shramik Special' trains has 24 coaches with a capacity to carry 72 passengers in each coach. Currently, these trains are running with 54 passengers in each coach due to social distancing norms.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Rupee slips 16 paise to 75.70 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee slipped 16 paise to 75.70 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as rising coronavirus cases in the country weighed on investor sentiment.
Forex traders said rupee was trading in a narrow range as positive opening in domestic equities supported the local unit, but market participants were concerned about the impact of spiking coronavirus cases on the economy.
The local unit opened at 75.55, then lost further ground and fell to 75.70 against the greenback, down 16 paise over its previous close. It had settled at 75.54 against the US dollar on Friday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women, says study
Men have higher blood levels of a molecule that enables the novel coronavirus to infect healthy cells than women, according to a study whose findings may explain why men are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than women.
The study, published in the European Heart Journal, also found that heart failure patients taking drugs such as angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), did not have higher concentrations of the coronavirus gateway enzyme ACE2 in their blood.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
FM meeting with heads of public sector banks postoned
The review meeting of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) scheduled for Monday has been postponed. According to sources, the meeting has been deferred and the new date will be informed shortly.
The meeting, to be held via video-conferencing, was to discuss various issues, including credit off-take, as part of efforts to prop up the economy hit by the COVID-19 crisis.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
326 stranded people return from London, taken to quarantine centres
As many as 326 people stuck in London due to the COVID-19 lockdown arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport here in the early hours of Monday.
After their arrival by an Air India evacuation flight at 4.45 am, a team of corona warriors checked the passengers' health condition before letting them go to the designated quarantine centres.
All the 326 passengers were found to be asymptomatic and put up in hotels as chosen by them, a senior Karnataka government official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
Chinese investment in US drops to lowest level since 2009
China's direct investment in the United States fell last year to its lowest level since the Great Recession, even before the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of global commerce.
The decline in Beijing's investment in the United States reflected tensions between the world's two biggest economies and Chinese government restrictions on overseas investment.
A report out Monday from the National Committee on US-China Relations and the Rhodium Group consultancy found that China's direct investment in the US dropped from USD 5.4 billion in 2018 to USD 5 billion last year, the lowest level since the recession year of 2009.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi registers 310 new cases, takes total to 7,233
310 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi till midnight of 10 May. The total number of positive cases is now 7,233. "We have ordered all hospitals to submit death report with death summary each day," Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain told ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
ICMR says over 16 lakh tests conducted so far
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 16,73,688 samples were tested for COVID-19 till 9.00 am on Monday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
INS Magar departs Male with 202 Indian citizens onboard
INS Magar, the second Indian Naval Ship to reach Male, the Maldives for the evacuation of Indian citizens, has departed Male, Maldives on Sunday evening after completing embarkation of personnel.
A total of 202 people embarked the ship, which included 24 women, two expectant mothers, and two children, Ministry of Defence has said. One of the men, who hails from Tamil Nadu, has a fractured leg.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Update
Rajasthan reports 84 new cases, takes total to 3,898
84 new cases of COVID-19 has been reported in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total number of cases and deaths to 3,898 and 108, respectively. The number of active cases stands at 1537, according to Rajasthan Health Department, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Japan Latest Update
Japan may end state of emergency this week for regions with stable cases
The Japanese government will consider lifting the state of emergency on many of the 34 prefectures that are not among the hardest-hit by the coronavirus epidemic before the nationwide deadline of 31 May, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.
Tokyo, Osaka and 11 other prefectures are not among the regions that could see an earlier easing of restrictions.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Fresh COVID-19 case in UP's Shamli district's takes case count to 23
One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Monday, pushing the district's tally to 23, a senior officer said.
Shamli had become coronavirus-free and was declared an orange zone a week ago after all 18 patients in the district recovered. Later, fresh cases were reported in the district.
A trader who used to go to Delhi everyday to buy vegetables tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
New York to require virus testing for nursing home staffers
New York nursing homes must start twice-weekly coronavirus testing for all staffers and will no longer be sent COVID-19 patients leaving hospitals, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday after facing criticism over the handling of nursing facility outbreaks.
New York City is responding to complaints about racial disparities in enforcement of social distancing by ramping up a corps of city workers to try to keep people in line without involving police.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Letting migrants walk home on humanitarian ground despite lockdown, says home Minister Anil Deskhmukh
With thousands of migrant workers desperate to return home even by marching on foot, the Maharashtra government has decided not to be harsh with them and let them go on humanitarian ground despite violation of lockdown norms, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said.
Talking to PTI, Deshmukh said had the train services commenced earlier, as the state government was demanding, the sufferings of labourers would have been much less.
"It is true that migrant labourers who are walking back to their home towns hundreds of kilometres away are in a way violating lockdown norms, but we are letting them go on humanitarian ground, Deshmukh said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha reports 14 new cases, takes total to 391
Fourteen new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 391 including 306 active cases, 68 cured/discharged cases and 3 deaths, according to the Odisha Health Department, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Maharashtra continues to remain worst affected state
With 22,171 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Gujarat (8,194) and Tamil Nadu (7,204)
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India's COVID-19 case count now stands at 67,152 with 2,206 deaths
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 67,152, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. The toll in India has risen to 2,206 with 44,029 active cases.
As many as 20,917 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the bulletin said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
Shanghai Disneyland reopens; China reports 17 cases
The Shanghai Disneyland, China's most prominent theme park, reopened on Monday with anti-virus controls even as the country reported 17 new confirmed coronavirus cases, including seven imported infections, authorities said on Monday.
The Shanghai Disneyland theme park in the eastern metropolis reopened to visitors with controlled capacity on Monday, as China began opening up entertainment centres after a declining trend was noticed in the coronavirus cases, official media reported.
Meanwhile, China continued to report coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones. According to China's National Health Commission, 17 new confirmed coronavirus cases, including seven imported ones, were reported on Sunday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
No COVID-19 case reported in 10 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Harsh Vardhan
No COVID-19 cases were reported in 10 states and Union Territories in the 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 percent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday, asserting that India was moving fast on the path of success in the fight against the pandemic.
According to data from the Union Health Ministry, 1,511 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours — the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Update
3 test positive in Giridh district, taking Jharkhand's tally to 160
Three more people have tested positive of coronavirus, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Jharkhand Health Secretary. "Three more from Giridih have tested COVID-19 positive late night. All had returned from Surat recently," Kulkarni told ANI.
With this, the total positive cases in the state have mounted to 160.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
Mike Pence not in quarantine, to be at White House even after aide tests positive
Vice President Mike Pence is not in quarantine and plans to be at the White House on Monday, a spokesman said on Sunday, despite media reports that Pence was self-isolating after a staffer tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement.
“Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow,” the statement added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Special train with 1200 people departs from Gujarat for Uttarakhand
A special train carrying 1200 passengers departed from Surat for Kathgodam in Uttarakhand at 4 am on Monday, informed chief minister's office (CMO) Uttarakhand. The train is expected to reach Kathgodam by tomorrow. Special trains are being run as the Ministry of Home Affairs allows people stranded in other regions to reach their native states.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Nirmala Sitharaman to meet public sector banks chiefs today; to review credit flow
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) on Monday to discuss various issues, including credit offtake, as part of efforts to prop up the economy hit by the COVID-19 crisis.
The meeting, to be held via video-conferencing, will also take stock of interest rate transmission to borrowers by banks and progress on moratorium on loan repayments, sources told PTI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Update
Sushil Modi writes to Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks grants for Bihar
In view of declining state revenue amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kuamr Modi has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting her to release Rs 7,434 crore grants, recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, within this quarter of the current fiscal.
He requested her to release Rs 5, 018 crore for Panchayati raj institutions and Rs 2,416 crore for urban local bodies for the financial year 2020-21, as per the recommendation of the Finance Commission.
If the amount is released in the first quarter of the fiscal, it will be helpful for the government to implement the piped drinking water project and drainage scheme, the state finance minister said in his letter.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Global COVID-19 number of deaths exceeds 2,80,000
The number of deaths globally from COVID-19 has surpassed 280,000, according to the database compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
There are currently 280,507 fatalities worldwide. The United States, the United Kingdom, and Italy have the highest numbers of deaths among countries, 78,932, 31,930, and 30,560, respectively.
The total number of cases is currently over 4,067,112, while the number of recoveries is at 1,392,359.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
National Security Guard staff member tests positive for coronavirus
One of the members of the National Security Guard (NSG) has tested positive of coronavirus, reports ANI.
"We've one COVID-19 positive case. The individual is a non-combatant support staff in our Composite Hospital. He is stable with mild symptoms," said AK Singh, Director General of NSG.
Singh further said that the report of their member getting infected with coronavirus hasn't impacted the preparedness and availability of any of their combat formations.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
First AI flight with 225 stranded Indians from US lands in Mumbai
First Air India special flight, which took off from San Francisco with 225 Indians on board, landed in Mumbai on Monday. The passengers departed from San Francisco International Airport on Saturday (local time) under the Government of India's Vande Bharat mission on Sunday.
Air India is operating in San Francisco sector after 50 days as India had imposed restrictions due to COVID-19 spread.
Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, India is conducting 'Vande Bharat' Mission — its biggest ever repatriation exercise since independence — to bring back stranded Indians from abroad, including from the US, the UAE, and the UK.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update
14 more die of COVID-19 in Bengal, toll crosses 100-mark
The toll from COVID-19 climbed to 113 in West Bengal on Sunday with 14 more people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, a state government bulletin said.
The state also reported 153 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in a day so far. Of the 14 deaths, Kolkata alone accounted for 10 while two each were from North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts. There have been 72 deaths due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Railways to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12 May; online ticket booking will begin at 4 pm today
The Indian Railways will gradually restart passenger train operations from 12 May, initially with 15 pairs of trains, the national transporter said Sunday.
These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.
Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on 11 May and will be available only on the IRCTC website (https://www.irctc.co.in/). Ticket booking counters at railway stations will remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) will be issued, it said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India has reported total of 62,939 cases, says health ministry
India has reported a total of 62,939 COVID-19 cases till Sunday, with Maharashtra alone reporting 20,228 of these infections, a report by the Union health ministry has stated.
However, the report said that India's mortality rate is 3.35 percent, as compared to the global average of 6.9 percent.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 41,472, while 19,357 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The recovery rate stands at about 30.75 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:50 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Railways says passengers to go through health protocols on arrival at their destinations
"As per MHA guidelines,on arrival at their destination,the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT. Before commencing journey, passengers are adviced to check their destina. state regarding all such protocols," Railway ministry tweeted.
23:40 (IST)
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Everyone returning to Karnataka must be under institutional quarantine
All people returning to Karnataka from any state, symptomatic or asymptomatic shall be kept in institutional quarantine, the Karnataka health department said.
23:38 (IST)
Coronavirus in Tripura Latest Updates
Two more BSF jawans test positive in Tripura
Two jawans of the BSF tested positive for coronavirus in Tripura's Dhalai district on Monday. "The district was declared a 'red zone' earlier this month. With this, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 154," India Today reported.
23:29 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi says there is potential for domestic tourism
Referring to tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he saw potential for domestic tourism but we need to think of the contours of the same. He asked the policymakers to also keep in mind how to embrace new models of teaching and learning in the education sector.
23:18 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Must strengthen medical systems before onset of monsoon, says Modi
Narendra Modi said, "We will need an all-encompassing approach to deal with various challenges that will arise before us. With the onset of monsoon, there will be proliferation of many non-COVID-19 diseases, for which we must prepare and strengthen our medical and health systems."
23:07 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Social distancing is biggest weapon right now, says Modi
PM Modi said, "Even as we look at the gradual withdrawal of the lockdown, we should constantly remember that till we do not find a vaccine or a solution, the biggest weapon with us to the fight the virus is social distancing."
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the importance of 'Do Gaz Ki doori' and added that suggestion of night curfew raised by many CMs would surely reaffirm the feeling of caution among people. He requested all the chief ministers for specific feedback on lockdown," the PMo said.
23:05 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi says world has 'fundamentally changed' after COVID-19
In the virtual meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we must understand that the world has fundamentally changed post COVID-19. "Now the world will be Pre-Corona, Post-Corona just like in the case of the World Wars. And this would entail significant changes in how we function."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new way of life would be on the principle of “Jan Se lekar Jag Tak”, from an individual to the whole of humanity, the PMO said.
23:00 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi thanks CMs for 'proactive role' against COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Chief Ministers for their proactive role in the country’s fight against COVID-19 and for their valuable suggestions emanating out of their grass root level experience: Prime Minister's Office on PM Modi's 5th video conference with CMs
22:54 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi asked states to suggest 'broad strategy' on lockdown by 15 May
The PMO said, "I (PM Modi) request you all to share with me by 15 May, a broad strategy on how each one of you would want to deal with lockdown regime in your particular states. I want states to make a blueprint on how to deal with various nuances during and after gradual easing of lockdown."
22:51 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi says lockdown measures in 3rd phase not required in 4th phase
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the 2nd phase and similarly the measures needed in the 3rd phase are not needed in the fourth."