Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Telangana reports 62 new cases, total rises to 283; Harsh Vardhan declares AIIMS-Jhajjar as dedicated COVID-19 hospital

FP Staff Apr 06, 2020 07:10 AM IST
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Telangana reports 62 new cases, total rises to 283; Harsh Vardhan declares AIIMS-Jhajjar as dedicated COVID-19 hospital

  • 00:05 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates

    COVID-19 count rises to 215 with 36 fresh cases

    Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 36 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state so far to 215, PTI quotes officials as saying. Simultaneously, the number of deaths caused by coronavirus infection rose to 13 with two persons succumbing  to the deadly virus. Among cities, the state capital led the chart by
    recording the highest number of 23 new cases in the last 24hours, which took its tally to 40 so far. Of the total 215 cases, 135 are from Indore, the commercial capital of the state.

  • 23:36 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates

    3,554 positive cases in India, says ICMR

    According to an update issued by ICMR, 295 people tested psoitive for coronavirus on Sunday taking total to 3,554.

  • 23:27 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates

    54 test positive in Rajasthan, total reaches 260

    54 persons, including five evacuees tested positive in Rajasthan, taking the coronavirus cases in the state to 260.  39 of the new cases were detected in Jaisalmer.The total number of 260 includes 2 foreigners and 33 evacuees.

     

  • 23:21 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Italy Latest Updates

    Italy reports 525 deaths, lowest toll in two weeks

    The death toll from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 525 to 15,887, the lowest daily death toll in more than two weeks, while the number of patients in intensive care fell for the second day running, Reuters quotes the the Civil Protection department as saying.

     

  • 23:11 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates

    Cabinet Secretary asks states to formulate containment plan

     Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday asked all states and Union Territories to formulate a containment plan as part of their strategy to deal with the spread of coronavirus and its effective implementation on ground to avoid community transmission stage, reports PTI.The lockdown period provides the country a window of opportunities to act positively and be prepared to face any eventuality, Gauba told chief secretaries of all states and UTs through video conference.
    "Next few days will be very important for all and we need to sustain our containment efforts and utilize all available resources as per the requirement," he said.asked states and UTs to prepare a containment plan keeping in view the situation in their respective regions so that effective measures are taken in time to fight COVID-19.He asked district surveillance and rapid response teams to be fully alert and functional to ensure that every suspect is traced and tested without any loss of time.

  • 23:02 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates

    Woman ends her life fearing coronavirus infection 

    A 60-year-old woman in Punjab's Phagwara committed suicide by consuming celphos, fearing she had contracted the coronavirus disease, PTI quotes police as saying. Santosh Kaur, a resident of Khurampur village, committed suicide after she complained of a throat problem.  She feared that she had contracted the coronavirus disease, her family said. Though doctors told her that she was hale and healthy and only suffered from sore throat, she could not get rid of her fears, they said.   Her relatives further said Santosh feared that her children will be afflicted by the disease and consumed celphos in her room.

  • 22:56 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates

    62 new cases detected in Telangana

    62 new coronavirus positive cases were detected  in Telangana on Sunday taking the total to 283. No patients were discharged and no deaths were reported. 

  • 22:50 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates

    Delhi Police urges Muslims to stay home on Shab-e-Barat

    The Delhi Police on Sunday urged Muslims to stay indoors on the upcoming Shab-e-Barat in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of forgiveness, will be observed on 8 April. Members of the Muslim community visit graveyards to remember their relatives who are no more.

  • 22:44 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates

    AIIMS, Jhajjar to function as dedicated COVID-19 hospital: Harsh Vardhan

    Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said AIIMS, Jhajjar will function as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital with 300-bed isolation wards, which would ensure a prompt care for the patients in isolation requiring advanced medical support, reports PTI. The minister visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Haryana's Jhajjar to take stock of its preparedness to combat COVID-19. He inspected various facilities in the state-of-the-art building with the isolation facility for COVID-19 patients and visited the Vishram Sadan, the residential quarters for doctors and other health personnel, an official statement said.
    "In the last few days, I have visited various hospitals -- AIIMS (Delhi), LNJP, RML, Safdarjung and now AIIMS, Jhajjar — to review the preparedness to tackle COVID-19. It is heartening to see the high morale of our health warriors in these testing times," the minister said

  • 22:35 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates

    Three areas declared containment zones in Bhubaneshwar 

    Bhubaneshwar Municipal corporation has issued orders to declare the areas of Kapila Prasad, Jadupur and Begunia as containment zones to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

  • 22:21 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates

    Two women die in Punjab, toll rises to seven

    The death toll due to coronavirus rose to seven in Punjab on Sunday after two elderly women succumbed to the infection in the state, reports PTI. While one of them belonged to Ludhiana, the other was a Pathankot resident. Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Kumar said over the phone that a 69-year-old woman died at a private hospital there. The woman, a resident of Shimlapuri area in Ludhiana, was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition on 31 March. She was a heart patient and suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, he said.
     
     The second victim was a 75-year-old woman from Pathankot district, who died at an Amritsar hospital, officials said.   Amritsar Civil Surgeon Prabhdeep Kaur Johal said she was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital on 3 April after she complained of breathlessness, cough and fever.
     

  • 22:16 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates

    No impact of lights-out on electricity grid functioning, says power minister

    Nine-minute lights-out event went smoothly; no impact on electricity grid functioning, PTI quotes power minister RK Singh as saying. 

    "The power supply ramp down and ramp up - they (officials) handled very smoothly, and I along with my senior officials —power secretary, POSCO CMD —were personally monitoring the situation from National Monitoring Centre in the ministry. I congratulate all the engineers of NLDC, RLDC and SLDCs for handling the situation very efficiently especially in huge response to the Prime Minister's call".
    The power consumption went down from 117GW to 85.30GW within the spin of around four minutes leading up to 9PM. That means this was much more than anticipated fall of 12GW, the minister said.
    The ramp up was very smooth at around 110 GW after the dip in demand during light-out, he said, adding that no incident of any power failure reported. He also lauded power gencos NTPC and NHPC for rising up to the occasion. 

  • 22:11 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates

    Reports of fire crackers being burst during lights out

    Even as millions across the country responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to turn off lights and light candles or turn on torches, Twitter users including journalists, pointed out that crackers were being burst in different parts of the country.

     

  • 21:54 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates

    Six Kashmir villages declared 'red zones' after six new cases emerge

    The authorities in Kashmir declared six villages in Bandipora district as 'red zones' on Sunday after six people tested positive for coronavirus in these areas, reports PTI. The villages are Konan, Gund Qaiser, Gund-Dachina, Hakbara, Madwan and Pethkote, all in the north Kashmir district, an official spokesperson said.  

    District Magistrate, Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza has said that in view of the six positive cases reported from these villages, it became imperative to initiate restrictive measures under section 144 of CrPC for prevention of danger to the human life, health and safety. Under the order issued by the DM, there should be no outward or inward movement of any individual for any reason in these villages, the spokesman said.  The DM has also directed law enforcing agencies to implement the prohibitory orders in letter and spirit to save lives and warned of strict action against violators.

  • 21:49 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates

    Narendra Modi shares images of him lighting a lamp

     

  • 21:33 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates

    Delhi airport employees respond to PM's call, light lamps

  • 21:21 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates

    Amit Shah lights lamps at his residence

  • 21:11 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Updates

    Lamps lit in Gujarat

     

  • 21:09 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates

    People turn off lights on Prime Minister's appeal: Visuals from Tamil Nadu

  • 20:57 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates

    44 new cases in Uttar Pradesh, state total at 278

    44 more Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 278, ANI quotes the Directorate of Health Services as saying. "Out of the 278 people who have been found positive in the state, 138 had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Three deaths have been reported so far and  21 people have been discharged after recovering from the illness," it further said.

  • 20:53 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates

    Reports of resumption of flights in staggered manner after lockdown ends 'mere speculation', says aviation minister

    Reacting to reports about a likely resumption of flights from 15 April, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said such news were "mere speculation." He posted a screen shot of his tweet dated 2 April which states that a decision is yet to be taken and that the situation might be reviewed on a case by case basis.

    Earlier in the day, reports had suggested that the government may allow international and national flights to operate after the lockdown ends in a staggered manner.

  • 20:41 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates

    Railways develops low-cost ventilator 'Jeevan', seeks ICMR approval

    The Indian Railways has developed a low-cost ventilator, Jeevan  at its Kapurthala Rail Coal Factory, reports PTI. The prototype is now awaiting ICMR clearance to go into production, the Railways said.
     
    "It will cost around Rs 10,000 without the compressor. Once we have the ICMR approval, if we have all the materials, we will be able to produce 100 such ventilators a day," Ravinder Gupta, general manager of the RCF and the brain behind Jeevan, told PTI. "Overall, the cost will still be a fraction of what regular ventilators cost," he said.
     
    A ventilator is a device used to pump air and oxygen into the lungs, and it can be critical for a patient with severe COVID-19 infection which can lead to lung failure. According to estimates, India might need anywhere between 1,10,000-2,20,000 ventilators by 15 May in the worst-case scenario. The number of ventilators today available in the country is a maximum of 57,000 and come with a cost of Rs 5-Rs 15 lakh, according to a Brookings report.

  • 20:33 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates

    13 patients succumb to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, taking toll to 45

    According to data released by the Maharashtra Public Health Department, there were 13 deaths in the state due to Covid-19; 8 deaths were recorded in
    Mumbai, three in Pune and one each in Kalyan-Dombivali and Aurangabad.

  • 20:22 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates

    Andhra Pradesh count rises to 252; YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds review meeting

    Total Number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 252 after 26 more cases were found today in Kurnool. 5 patients have completely recovered and discharged, ANI quotes Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer, Andhra Pradesh as saying.

    Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the authorities to open testing labs in each district and also create isolation wards in all hospitals, reports PTI. He asked the health authorities to immediately complete testing of all those who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and their primary contacts. In the next step, the secondary contacts of the Jamaat attendees should be tested, he said at a high-level review meeting on COVID-19.

  • 20:13 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates

    Pune reports 21 new cases

     
    Pune's COVID-19 count increased by 21 on Sunday to 104, PTI quotes health officials as saying. The district also witnessed three deaths from the infection over the past two days, including one on Sunday, they added. "Seventeen cases were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation limits while four were in Pimpri Chinchwad area on Sunday. The total number of deaths in Pune region has now  touched five," an official said.
     
    "The samples of a 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-oldmman who died on Saturday have tested positive for the virus. A 69-year-old woman, who tested positive on 2 April, died of a gall bladder ailment on Sunday," he said

  • 20:06 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates

    Random testing conducted on experimental basis in Vishakhapatnam

    Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy said that a special approach undertaken on an experimental basis in Visakhapatnam city,
    where the identified red zones (having Corona positive patients) were divided into eight clusters and 20 samples were tested on a random basis from each cluster. Those who returned from abroad and persons in the high- risk age groups (below 10 and above 65 years) were chosen at random and their blood samples were tested.  "All these samples turned negative in the tests," the Special CS said.
     
     
    PTI

  • 20:02 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India  Latest Updates

    Frontline workers forced to risk life in absence of protective equipment: Rahul Gandhi

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to highlight the dearth of protective equipment for healthcare workers, doctors and sanitation workers. "Apart from thanking doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and others who are fighting COVID19, we must also remember that not all of them have been given protective gear. In absence of such equipment, many dedicated workers are forced to risk their lives," he said.

  • 19:45 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates

    Count in Delhi climbs to 503

    The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 503 and the death toll rose to seven in the National Capital on Sunday, with 58 fresh cases and one death being reported in a day, PTI quotes Delhi government authorities as saying. The cases include 320 people who took part in a religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month, they said. Of the total cases, 18 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country.
     
    Till Saturday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus stood at 445 in the city, including six deaths.
     

  • 19:40 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates

    Count in Maharashtra reaches 748

    Total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 748 after 113 positive cases were reported in the state today.  So far, 56 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease, ANI quotes the Maharashtra Health Department as saying.

     

  • 19:37 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates


    PPE samples made by Northern Railway clear DRDO test

    Two samples of Perosnal Protective Equipment (PPE) made at northern railway workshop clear DRDO test, PTI quotes Northern Railway as saying. The Northern Railways said on Sunday the test at the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Gwalior lab was conducted to check the resistance of the bio-protective covering material (fabric/garment) to penetration of blood or body fluid. 

    “Now these coveralls will be manufactured by Indian Railways and will be worn by doctors in railway hospitals while treating COVID-19 patients,” the Northern Railways said. Its General Manager Rajiv Chaudhary said, “This is a huge achievement for Northern Railways as well as for the Indian Railways. We will continue to supplement the efforts of the government in the fight against coronavirus.” 
     
    There is an acute shortage of PPEs for medical professionals in the country who are treating coronavirus patients.

  • 19:30 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates

    Tally reaches 3,577; 83 deaths so far

    Total number of COVID19 positive cases  has risen to 3,577, death tollhas reached to 83, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are 3219 active cases and 30 states and Union Territories have been affected as of now. According to ANI, there has been a spike of 505 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

  • 19:25 (IST)

    Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates

    Shall light two candles today: Yogendra Yadav

    Drawing attention towards the deaths caused due to the lockdown, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said that he will light two candles today- one for those who succumbed to COVID-19 and one for the people who lost their lives due to the imposition of the lockdown.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon people to turn off lights at 9 pm on Sunday and light candles or use torches to show collective resolve in fighting against the disease.

     

     

  • 19:13 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates

    With 42 more cases, count touches 276 in Uttar Pradesh

    The number of coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh jumped to 276 on Sunday, an increase of 42 cases in the past one day, reports PTI. Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said half of the cases (138) were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.   Most cases related to the Jamaat were detected from Agra (29), Ghaziabad (14), Meerut (13), Shamli (8), Maharajganj (6), Kanpur (6) and Ghazipur (5), he said.
     
    The official said so far 31 districts in the state have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.   He said 21 patients have been discharged after treatment so far while three deaths have been reported from the state till date.

  • 19:03 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates

    Six people recovered today: Pinarayi Vijayan

    ANI quoted Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan as saying, "Six people recovered today. There's a decrease in number of people under surveillance, which now stands at 1,58,617. Out of a total of 10,221 samples, 9300 tested negative."

  • 18:50 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates

    COVID-19 cases in Kerala rise to 256

    Eight more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala, taking the number of cases in the state to 256, PTI quotes health Minister KK Shailaja as saying.

     

  • 18:35 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates

    Karnataka tally rises to 151

    According to data releases by the Karnataka health department, seven new coronavirus cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 151. This number includes 4 deaths and 12 discharges it said adding that the number of active cases thus stood at 135.

    Out of the 7 people found COVID-19 positive on Sunday, two people from Bengaluru had returned from Dubai on 22 March; four from Belagavi and one from Ballari had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, reports News18.

     

  • 18:30 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Maharashta Latest Updates

    Four Markaz attendees test positive in Buldhana

    Four persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin have tested positive in Buldhana, reports PTI.

     

  • 18:19 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates

    522 of 571 COVID-19 patient in Tamil Nadu had attended Tablighi event, says state health secretary

    Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh said 86 new cases were reported in the state on Sunday of which 85 had participated in the Jamaat  congregation which had taken place in New Delhi in mid-March. She also said that of the total 571 cases in the state, 522 were Tablighi attendees.

     

     

  • 18:09 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update

    Confirmed cases in Mumbai surge to 433, toll reaches 30

    According to a daily update released by the MCGM, 103 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, taking the total number of cases to 433 while the number of deaths reached 30. 55 off the 103  new cases had tested positive in private labs earlier but the results were confirmed today, it said.

     

  • 17:56 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates

    Section 144 extended till April in Gautam Buddh Nagar

     Section 144, which prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time, has been extended in Gautam Buddh Nagar until 30 April,  ANI quotes  Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dwivedi as saying. The district administration has also ordered all educational institutes to not collect the fee from students during the lockdown.

     
     
     

  • 17:54 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Latest Update

    Uttarakhand reports four more cases, total reaches 26

    Four more patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total in Uttarakhand to 26, said a statement by the health department.

     

  • 17:48 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update

    Toll in Indore reaches 9

     
    The toll in Indore rose to 9 with the death of a woman patient at the MGM hopistal in Indore. 'One COVID19 patient, a 53-year-old woman, passed away at MGM hospital today', ANI quotes Dr Jyoti Bindal, Dean, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore as saying.

  • 17:38 (IST)

     

    Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Update

    Gujarat govt announces Rs 25 Lakh compensation to frontline workers who die fighting COVID-19

     The Gujarat government on Sunday announced Rs 25 lakh compensation in case santitation​ and health workers, revenue and food supplies staff, fair price shop owners died of the coronavirus infection while working in the frontline to combat the outbreak. The announcement was made by Ashwani Kumar, secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, reports PTI.
     
    "Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has taken a decision that after police personnel, kin of sanitary and health workers of municipal corporations and municipalities who die in the line of duty due to coronavirus will get Rs 25 lakh. The benefit has also been extended to staff and officers of revenue and food supplies departments as well as owners of fair price shops," he said.

  • 17:32 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update

    Only dairies, medical stores to remain open in Bhopal

    "All shops, except dairies and medical stores, in Bhopal to remain closed till further orders. Residents will be allowed to go to dairies and medical stores. This will come into effect from 12 am today till further orders,: said a order signed by additional district magistrate

  • 17:25 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update

    Facing 'social boycott', man hangs self to death in Himachal's Una

     A 37-year-old man hanged self to death in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Sunday morning after allegedly facing "social boycott" by some villagers, who suspected him to be suffering from COVID-19 despite testing negative for it, reports PTI. Mohammad Dilshad committed suicide under a shed at his residence in Una's  Bangarh village, a day after health officials dropped him at his village following his negative report, an official said.    He was taken to a quarantine facility a few days ago where he tested negative for the disease. Una Sadar SHO Darshan Singh said Dilshad was one of the contacts of a Tablighi Jamaat member who had returned from New Delhi's Nizamuddin.

  • 17:18 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Latest Updates

     

    Come forward for testing by 5 pm or face action: Himachal CM warns Tablighi attendees

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur  asked all Tablighi Jamaat members who had attended the group's congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, a COVID-19 hotspot, to come forward for testing by 5 pm, failing which action will be taken against them, reports PTI.Three of the seven persons who tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Saturday were Tablighi Jamaat members, he said. 
     
    Thakur claimed Tablighi Jamaat members are not cooperating with the authorities. The chief minister said the three members of the group who tested positive on Saturday were hiding in a mosque in Solan district's Nalagarh and their samples were collected from there.

  • 17:09 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates

    55 new cases, state total at 690, says Maharashtra health minister

    Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that as of 3pm on Sunday, 55 new cases had been reported in the state taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 690. "Till date, 56 people have been cured and discharged from the hospital," he said.

  • 17:02 (IST)

    CoronavirusOutbreak Latest Updates

    Ten of 72 Indian coronavirus patients recover in Singapore

    Ten of the 72 Indian nationals infected with the novel coronavirus in Singapore have recovered and the rest are mostly in stable condition, PTI quotes  India's High Commissioner Jawed Ashraf as saying. Over 700 Indian nationals, including over 70 tourists and students, are stranded in the island nation due to non-availability of flights. They are being helped by the high commission with their visa extension and where requested with food and accommodation, the envoy told PTI.

  • 16:55 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates

    Confirmed cases in Punjab rise to 68

    The total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab has reached 68, with three persons testing positive on Sunday, reports quoted the Punjab health department as saying. On of the positive patients had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event while one patient from Ludhiana died on Sunday, it said.

  • 16:47 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates

    PPEs sent to state on case load basis,must be utilised rationally, says health ministry

    Responding to a question about shortage of PPEs, Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said during the press briefing that India faced a shortage initially but procurement has been stepped up. "PPEs are imported so there was a shortage initially in the country but govt started taking action in this regard from January. Domestic manufacturers have started the production, we have also started procuring PPEs from the countries where it is available," ANI quotes his as saying.  he added that PPEs have been dispatched to states on cases load basis. Disitrict Magistrates have been asked to ensure rational usage of PPEs he said.

Coronavirus Outbreak  Updates: 62 new coronavirus positive cases were detected  in Telangana on Sunday taking the total to 283. No patients were discharged and no deaths were reported.

The authorities in Kashmir declared six villages in Bandipora district as 'red zones' on Sunday after six people tested positive for coronavirus in these areas.The villages are Konan, Gund Qaiser, Gund-Dachina, Hakbara, Madwan and Pethkote, all in the north Kashmir district, an official spokesperson said.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off lights for 9 minutes and 9 pm, many people across various cities switched off their lights and lit diyas and candles to show collective resolve against the coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the authorities to open testing labs in each district and also create isolation wards in all hospitals. He asked the health authorities to immediately complete testing of all those who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and their primary contacts.

Total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 748 after 113 positive cases were reported in the state today.  So far, 56 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

The Union health ministry said that the confirmed cases in the country have crossed 3,500 while the toll has reached 83.

According to data releases by the Karnataka health department, seven new coronavirus cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 151. This number includes 4 deaths and 12 discharges it said.

Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh said 86 new cases were reported in the state on Sunday of which 85 had participated in the Jamaat  congregation which had taken place in New Delhi in mid-March. She also said that of the total 571 cases in the state, 522 were Tablighi attendees.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that as of 3pm on Sunday, 55 new cases had been reported in the state taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 690. "Till date, 56 people have been cured and discharged from the hospital," he said.

There is no evidence of coronavirus being an airborne infection, said Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). "If this was an airborne infection and not droplet infection, every person in a family would be infected, same would apply for other patients in a hospital," he said.

'Total 3, 374 confirmed COVID19 cases reported in India till now;  472 news cases reported since yesterday. Total 79 deaths have been reported; 11 deaths have been reported since yesterday. 267 persons have recovered,' said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry

The Vashi Police in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai have booked 10 Philippines nationals who had reportedly stayed at a mosque in Navi Mumbai after returning from the Tablighi Jamaat congregeation in Delhi.

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Dharavi near south Mumbai, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases to six in the crowded area.

The last person to test positive before these two fresh cases was a 35-year-old doctor. Sources said all of them have been quarantined and people who could have come in contact with them are being traced.

Ahead of Narendra Modi's 'lights-off' exercise on Sunday at 9 pm, Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy challenged the prime minister to provide a "credible scientific and rational" explanation for opting 5 April to observe the candlelight vigil.

Kumaraswamy, in a series of tweets, alleged that Modi has "slyly" asked the nation to observe the candlelight vigil on the eve of BJP's foundation day (6 April).

"The government is yet to provide PPEs for doctors and make testing kits affordable for the common man. Without telling the nation what concrete steps are being taken to combat COVID-19 menace, the prime minister is giving meaningless tasks to an already exhausted population," tweeted Kumaraswamy.

The 48-hour shut down period in three of Odisha's cities- Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak will end on Sunday at 8 pm. Intensifying its fight against COVID-19, the Odisha government had announced on Friday, a 48-hour total shutdown in the three towns from 8 pm on 3 April.

The state government will now focus on containment zone in next seven-ten days.

"Investigation of Surya Nagar and Bomikhal positive cases reveals outside state link. So there is no apprehension of community transmission in state," said chief secretary Asit Tripathy on Sunday.

A 60-year-old woman, who was brought dead at Pune's Sassoon Hospital on 3 April, has been found COVID-19 positive. She had earlier tested negative, Sassoon Hospital officials told ANI.

Meanwhile, 26 more found coronavirus positive have been reported in Maharashtra, taking the state tally to 661.

Tamil Nadu reported two more deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Sunday taking the toll to five, PTI reported.

A total of 74 new confirmed cases were reported on Saturday, 73 of which were related to the mid-March Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi. This takes the total tally in the state to 485.

After an increase of 302 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in last 24 hours the COVID-19 tally in the nation rose to 3,374. The figure includes 3,030 active cases, 267 cured COVID-19 patients and 77 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Uttar Pradesh coronavirus confirmed cases are now at 227 after 16 more people tested positive for the virus in Lucknow on Saturday. King George's Medical University, Lucknow, informed that 16 people have been confirmed with COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh out of all those who were tested on Saturday.

A dozen men from three mosques in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested for the novel coronavirus and sent to an isolation facility after it emerged that they might have come in contact with a COVID-19 positive man, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz in March, officials said.

The three mosques are in the Dadri area of Greater Noida, where the coronavirus-infected man, who hails from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, had stayed in the second half of March, and those have been sanitised, police said.

As India crossed the halfway mark in the 21-day lockdown on Saturday, the country registered a new single-day record of over 600 new cases and 13 deaths while the total confirmed cases officially crossed the 3,000 mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the Ministry's evening update, the total number of people having tested positive for the deadly virus was 3,072 nationwide with 75 deaths. The figures also included 2,784 active cases, 212 cured/discharged and one migrated. According to the ministry, the overall toll on Friday was 62.

Earlier, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal had said that at least 58 of the total cases in India were in critical condition in Kerala, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

These figures, however, do not include all the new cases reportedly directly by states. A PTI tally of figures reported by states showed at least 97 deaths across the country while the number of confirmed cases of infection had reached 3,619 as on Saturday late evening.

Of them, close to 300 have been cured and discharged, the news agency said.

Even as new cases recorded another daily high, the government assured there was no need to panic as the rate of spread was less than in many other countries and just "one place" accounted for 30 percent of detected cases.

Simultaneously, the Centre drew up a new strategy to contain the deadly virus that has killed 75 people in the country and over 60,000 globally, into defined geographic areas to minimise the risk presented by clusters emerging in several states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana as also in Delhi and Ladakh.

According to the Ministry, 211 districts are now reporting COVID-19 cases, posing a high risk of further spread of the deadly virus unless it is contained.

The Health Ministry said the testing capacity has been ramped up significantly to over 10,000 tests per day to detect the deadly coronavirus infection, as it emphasised on continuous compliance to lockdown and social distancing measures, along with personal and environmental hygiene, to win this "daily battle".

Globally, more than 11 lakh people have tested positive so far since the outbreak of this deadly virus in December last, which has left over 60,000 dead. The US alone has seen over 2.7 lakh confirmed cases while it recorded nearly 1,500 deaths within 24 hours between Thursday and Friday. Italy has recorded the maximum deaths at nearly 15,000.

Over 26,000 home quarantined in MP after 10 test positive

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city, over 26,000 people were placed under 14-day home quarantine after 10 relatives of a Dubai-returned man tested positive for the virus. The man had oragnised a funeral feast last month which was attended by over 1,500 people.

According to reports, the man, identified as Suresh, hid his travel history, and the case came to light only after he and his wife tested positive for the virus on 2 April.

Over 1,000 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat

Officials said at least 1,023 confirmed cases of infection have been found to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital last month, but massive efforts by various authorities have led to nearly 22,000 people linked to the religious grouping and their primary contacts getting quarantined. Overall, tens of thousands are quarantined but their overall number could not be ascertained.

The Tablighi-linked infections, found across 17 states, including Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, showed that almost 30 percent of them are from "one particular place where we could not sort of understand it and manage it", Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said.

One in 25 test positive in India, most patients from 21-40 age group

The data shared by Agarwal and other government officials in their daily press briefing on Saturday afternoon showed that an average of one in 25 people tested for the infection have found to be a positive case, while the mortality rate among those testing positive appeared even less at one in 30.

Officials said about 75,000 tests have been conducted so far, with the number of daily tests doubling to more than 10,000 from about 5,000 a few days ago. While the number of government labs has increased to over 100, several private labs have also been roped in, Agarwal said.

Agarwal said the rate of doubling of cases is still very low in India, compared to many other countries, but it must be kept in mind that the country is dealing with a communicable disease and fighting a daily battle.

"We may be successful today, but may not be so tomorrow and to win this battle we need the support of everyone including the public," he said, while emphasising the need for continuously following the lockdown and social distancing measures, and also of personal and environmental hygiene.

"We are as strong as the weakest link in this chain and we can win this battle only with support of everyone," he said.

Sharing the age-group analysis of COVID-19 patients, Agarwal said the maximum 42 percent are of 21-40 years, 33 percent of 41-60 years, 17 percent are above 60 years and 9 percent are of 0-20 years.

The elderly people and those with other medical complications are said to be at higher risk in this pandemic. In Delhi also, five of the six COVID-19 patients who have died were above 60.

Cases from states: Maharashtra tops the list

According to PTI, within Maharashtra, more than 50 new cases were reported from Mumbai itself, taking the total cases in the country's financial capital to 330. Besides, at least 22 have succumbed to COVID-19 in Mumbai so far. More than nine lakh people have been surveyed and screened for coronavirus infection in the city.

Overall, Maharashtra has reported at least 26 deaths so far, the highest in the country, while 11 have lost lives in Telangana and 10 each in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

In terms of confirmed cases also, Maharashtra tops the tally with at least 547 cases, while Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported over 400 cases and Kerala has more than 300 cases. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana have reported 200 or more cases, while it is more than 100 in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Jammu & Kashmir reported 17 new cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 92. At least two have died in the union territory.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has risen to 445 but the situation was under control and there was no community transmission. He, however, said around 2,300 people evacuated from Tablighi Jamaat's Nizamuddin centre will be tested for the virus in next 2-3 days when the number of patients may spike. Out of these, 500 patients are in hospitals and 1,800 in quarantine.

The national capital's adjoining Noida also reported eight fresh cases of infection, taking the total in Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 58.

In the national capital, two patients at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, who were recently admitted to the private hospital due to some critical illness but without any coronavirus symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19 following which 108 medical staffers there have been quarantined, authorities said.

Uttar Pradesh reported a significant increase in the number of coronavirus cases to 227, including 94 cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month. Of these, 21 have fully recovered while others are undergoing treatment at hospitals, officials said. Two have died in the state so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data, state-wise, Maharashtra continues to lead the table with 490 cases and 24 deaths, followed by Delhi (445 cases and six deaths) and Tamil Nadu (411 cases and two deaths).

States, airlines, railways consider steps to relax curbs in phases

According to sources, all the 17 railway zones and divisions are preparing plans to identity trains for a phased resumption of operations from 15 April, taking into account the availability of rakes.

Passenger services were suspended from 25 March for 21 days due to the national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A Railways official, however, said no final decision has been taken on the restoration of passenger train services.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state government was considering relaxation of the lockdown restrictions in a staggered manner.

"Discussions are on about whether the lockdown can be relaxed in phases. Strict rules will have to be followed in the containment zones," Tope said in a live webcast.

Earlier in the day, he had said the Maharashtra government may not lift the lockdown from April 15 if people did not observe discipline and the number of COVID-19 cases kept rising.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the lifting of lockdown in the state will depend upon the

Lockdown effective, says Centre ahead of PM's call to light candles

At the briefing, government officials said the lockdown is being effectively implemented across the country while the supply of essential goods is also going on well, as they expressed confidence we all together will be "successful in breaking the COVID-19 chain".

The officials also asked people to refrain from using alcohol-based hand sanitisers while lighting lamps on Sunday night, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an appeal to show solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. They also said that apprehensions about a possible grid collapse due to collecting switching off of lights at that time was misplaced.

On the recent advisory about the use of home-made masks, the Health Ministry officials said it was only for conveying the message of personal hygiene measures.

Separately, the government also announced that COVID-19 testing and treatment would be provided free of cost for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries at private labs and empanelled hospitals.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to states and Union Territories to ensure that the supply chain of essential items is not obstructed during the lockdown period, Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Union Home Ministry, told reporters.

Centre draws a containment plan

According to a Union Health ministry document, the government has drawn out a containment plan as clusters posing a high risk of further spread of COVID-19 cases have emerged in several states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana as also Delhi and Ladakh.

The cluster containment strategy would "include geographic quarantine, social distancing measures, enhanced active surveillance, testing all suspected cases, isolation of cases, quarantine of contacts and risk communication to create awareness among the public on preventive public health measures", it said.

As far as the evidence for implementing geographic quarantine is concerned, the document said the "current geographic distribution of COVID-19 mimics the distribution of H1N1 pandemic influenza".

"This suggests that while the spread of COVID-19 in our population could be high, it's unlikely that it will be uniformly affecting all parts of the country," the ministry said, stressing that this calls for differential approach to different regions of the country while mounting a strong containment effort in hot spots.

Modi, Trump resolve full strength of India-US partnership against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a detailed discussion on the coronavirus crisis on Saturday and resolved to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight the global pandemic.

Modi also had separate telephonic conversations with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, during which the leaders deliberated upon the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had a good discussion and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi wrote on Twitter on his "extensive" telephonic conversation with Trump.

"The two leaders agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to resolutely and effectively combat COVID-19," the PMO said.

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 07:10:48 IST

